Niemann receives special invitation to PGA

By Rex HoggardJuly 27, 2018, 1:46 pm

Joaquín Niemann’s dream summer just got even better.

Niemann, the former No. 1-ranked amateur who turned professional in April and secured special temporary status on the PGA Tour thanks to four top-10 finishes, has received a special invitation to play next month’s PGA Championship.

Niemann’s father told Latin America Golf Channel this week that his son was given a spot in the field at Bellerive, and on Friday the PGA of America confirmed that the Chilean had received a special invitation to play the championship.

Niemann is playing this week’s RBC Canadian Open, where he was tied for eighth place after an opening 67, and he’s also scheduled to play next week’s Barracuda Championship and the Wyndham Championship before the regular season ends.

Unless Niemann wins one of his final events he will not be eligible to play in the FedExCup playoffs because of his temporary Tour status.

Watch: Former 'Bama QB in hole-in-one drama

By Grill Room TeamJuly 27, 2018, 3:49 pm

Anyone who has ever hit what they thought was a great shot to a par-3 green should be able to identify with this video made by former Alabama, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Greg McElroy. Most of us wind up disappointed when we find the ball sitting down in deep rough just off the green, or in a bunker ... or we never do find it. In McElroy's case, which unfolded on the 151-yard 13th hole on the Legacy Course at Greystone Country Club in Birmingham, Ala., well, we'll let him tell it:

Rock propels Garrigus (63) to Canadian Open lead

By Associated PressJuly 27, 2018, 12:47 am

OAKVILLE, Ontario - Robert Garrigus made a birdie after a rock saved his ball from water and had a one-stroke lead at 9-under 63 on Thursday when play in the RBC Canadian Open was suspended because of dangerous weather.

''Hit it right in the middle of the water, and it hit a rock and bounced over the thing,'' Garrigus said about the break on the par-5 13th.

The American wasn't as fortunate on Nos. 10 and 17 at rain-softened Glen Abbey.

''Could have been 59 there if a couple putts didn't lip out,'' Garrigus said.

He made five straight birdies on Nos. 2-6, and birdied four of the last six holes - three of them par 5s.

''I think 20-something-under is going to win, so we'll forget about it when I get home,'' Garrigus said. ''This was a good day, get to enjoy it for a minute, but I've got to close my mind off.''

He played in the morning, well before a more than two-hour delay because of high wind and potential lightning strikes. Play resumed at 6:44 p.m. and was stopped for the day at 8:04 p.m.

PGA Tour rookie Adam Schenk was second. He birdied the first five and last three.

''If you were in the fairway, it was much easier to attack, but you could still play from the rough, so I did that too often today but was fortunate to get away with it,'' Schenk said. ''But if you can get within 20 feet of the hole, you're going to make some putts, especially in the morning. The greens are very smooth.''

The 40-year-old Garrigus won his lone PGA Tour title in 2010. Last week in the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, he followed a third-round 66 with a 79 - making a quadruple bogey on the 17th.

''I prayed a lot this week, I'll tell you that much,'' Garrigus said. ''There was a lot of prayers for my family, just to give me peace and calm, just to come out and not worry about it, not worry about where I am.''

Last year at Glen Abbey, Garrigus shot a 62 in the third round to match the course record.

''I love this place. I've always played well in Canada. There's a lot of good vibes here. And the golf course is absolutely pure,'' Garrigus said. ''I mean, I was walking on the fairway on No. 8, and it just felt like you were walking on carpet, and you get up on the green, and it's like grass. The conditions are absolutely perfect.''

Chris Stroud was third at 65, and Ben Crane, Hudson Swafford, Ian Poulter and late starter Byeong Hun An shot 66. Kevin Tway also was 6 under with three holes left.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson was at 68 in a group that included Steve Stricker, and Hunter Mahan and Canadian David Hearn.

''I think to me this is probably one of the best I've ever seen (Glen Abbey),'' Hearn said. ''I think the last couple years when it's been firm, we've been in a little bit of drought condition. It didn't play quite as well as I think it's playing here today.''

Adam Hadwin, the top-ranked Canadian on the PGA Tour, matched Bubba Watson with a 70.

Two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas was 2 under through 16 holes.

Joh (62) rides 'hot putter' to Scottish Open lead

By Associated PressJuly 26, 2018, 10:37 pm

GULLANE, Scotland - Tiffany Joh credited her ''hot putter'' as she shot a career-best 9-under 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open to take a four-shot lead after Thursday's first round.

''I pretty much kept it in play and putted amazing, that's the only way I could describe it today,'' said the 31-year-old American, who opened and finished her round with birdies.

In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin all shot 66 to share a three-way South Korean tie for second place at Gullane Golf Club.

Seven-time LPGA winner Kim called it ''a tough course but I think it suits my game.''

Joh has yet to win in a decade on the LPGA Tour and her best finish in a major is joint-16th at the 2014 ANA Inspiration but she made the most of the hard, fast-running course to gain a significant advantage.

Six birdies in eight holes either side of the turn, added to two back-to-back from the start, catapulted her to the top of the leaderboard and she finished in style by picking up another shot at the 389-yard par four.

Brandon Stone shot a course-record 60 earlier this month on the links in the final round to win the men's Scottish Open, although the women's event is playing 650 yards shorter.

Watch: James' ball hits bird, goes OB on Road Hole

By Grill Room TeamJuly 26, 2018, 8:35 pm

As there weren't enough trouble already lurking on the Road Hole, Mark James on Thursday at the Senior Open encountered an identified flying object - a seagull.

The 18-time European Tour and three-time PGA Tour Champions winner struck his drive on 17, and that drive struck a seagull in mid-air, ricocheting the ball out of bounds.

James went on to make triple bogey on the hole en route to a 5-over 77.

Best of luck to the real victim, the seagull, who hopefully recovered enough to go to the bathroom on somebody.

