PGA Championship 101: Guide to the year's final major

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 6, 2018, 11:30 am

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship:

So, this is the championship of the PGA Tour, huh?

Sigh. You don't beat around the bush, do you? No, this is not the championship of the PGA Tour. That would be considered The Players Championship. This is the championship of the PGA of America.

Why the need to designate “of America”? What else would it be - the PGA of Timbuktu?

Obviously we need a history lesson here. We'll keep it as brief as possible. There used to be one PGA - the "of America" one, which was founded in 1916. In 1968, action was begun that resulted in an eventual split into the PGA of America and the PGA Tour. 

Why the split?

The original golf pros were the people who work at golf clubs. You know, the ones who sell us logoed ball markers and take our green fees when they're not trying to cure our slices by giving us lessons. The better players among them also played the national tournament circuit.

As golf grew in popularity and tournaments became more lucrative, a class of pros evolved who were tournament players first and foremost. If they held a club job, it was often ceremonial.

Over time, more of these pros discarded the idea of working at a club at all, instead devoting full time to tournament play.

OK, I follow you so far.

So now you had one organization, the PGA of America, trying to represent the interests of two entirely different types of "golf pros." No surprise that the root of the dispute was money, specifically what to do with what was becoming a windfall in rights fees from the TV networks. The tournament players, a group that included Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, wanted that money to go to increased tournament purses, while the club pros wanted it to go into the PGA's general fund. Eventually the touring pros broke off on their own. The PGA of America remained in place, representing the traditional "club" pros.

If the PGA of America was no longer going to represent the interests of tournament players, why does it still have a championship? And why is it a major?

It wanted to keep the PGA Championship alive for many reasons, not the least of which is that it generates considerable revenue. As for your second question, that is a big ol' can of worms for another day. We will say this, however. For most of the PGA Championship's existence, it has had a justifiable status as a major. Whether that will ever change, whether it will ever be replaced in the major rotation by The Players Championship is anyone's guess. But golf is a game that respects - and clings to - tradition.

OK, but it’s the fourth major, right?

Well, if you mean chronologically within a given year, yes, it's the fourth and last major of the season (with the notable exception of 1971, when it was the first major played because it was staged in South Florida and officials wished to avoid the extreme heat of a Florida summer). However, if by "fourth" you're making a comment on the quality of the tournament, you're both right and wrong. No, it isn't a national championship like the U.S. or British Opens. And no, it doesn't boast a permanent venue like the Masters and Augusta National, nor is it associated with an icon of the game like Bobby Jones. What the PGA does have going for it is competition. It's often the most hotly contested of all four majors. And players are often effusive in their praise for the course setups of PGAs, which they deem challenging but fair.

Wasn't there some news about a move?

Why, yes, there was. Beginning next year, the PGA Championship will be the second major of the season, taking place in May on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park.

Anything else about its history that sets it apart?

The most obvious thing is that from its inception in 1916 through 1957, the PGA was a match-play tournament. It has been periodically suggested that it return to match play, but that is not considered likely.

Why not?

Worst-case scenario - all the highly seeded "name" players get eliminated before the final. If you're a TV network that has spent big bucks to televise this event, do you want two guys you're never heard of in the final?

Speaking of the final, what's the name of the winner's trophy?

It's called the Wanamaker Trophy, and it was named after Rodman Wanamaker, a department store magnate who was influential in the formation of the PGA.

I probably should have asked this a lot earlier, but what does PGA stand for?

Professional Golfers' Association. Remember, in the early years of the 20th century, pros were looked down upon. It was only natural that they band together under one umbrella organization.

Let's get to the tournament itself. The Masters has Jack Nicklaus winning at age 46 in 1986 and Tiger Woods destroying the field in 1997. The U.S. Open has 20-year-old Francis Ouimet upsetting two of the top British pros in 1913 and Arnold Palmer's charge in 1960. The Open Championship has the Duel in the Sun in 1977 and  Woods destroying the field in 2000. So, what have been the most memorable PGAs?

It would be hard to beat a then-unknown John Daly winning in 1991. He got into the tournament as ninth - ninth! - alternate, then just torched the course with a combination of absurdly long driving and incredible touch around the greens. Then there was Bob Tway holing a final-hole bunker shot to beat Greg Norman in 1986 - something we didn't yet know would become a trend. And who could have predicted that the player who would give Woods his toughest test would be one of his former junior-golf rivals, Bob May, who did everything except beat him in 2000?

Who's the defending champion this year?

Justin Thomas won last year, at Quail Hollow.

Is he the favorite this year?

Certainly among them, following his dominating performance this past week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Where are they playing?

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. It has hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, won by Gary Player, the 1992 PGA Championship (Nick Price), 2004 U.S. Senior Open (Peter Jacobsen), 2008 BMW Championship (Camilo Villegas) and 2013 Senior PGA (Koki Idoki).

Article Tags: 2017 PGA Championship

Monday Scramble: JT the PGA favorite?

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 3:00 pm

Justin Thomas dominates, Tiger Woods looks lethargic, Georgia Hall wins her first event, Phil Mickelson puts on his dancing shoes and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

Remember that ridiculous storyline that Justin Thomas was stuck in Jordan Spieth’s shadow?

Now it’s worth debating whether it’ll be Thomas or Spieth, both 25, who will wind up with the better careers.

Thomas might trail by two in the major department (for now), but he did reach another milestone first – becoming the youngest player to win a major, a World Golf Championship and a FedExCup title.

It’s his ninth career win – Spieth has two more, but with a two-year head start on Tour – and eighth in the past two seasons. Viewed another way: Thomas has more Ws since the start of last season than Matt Kuchar has in his entire career (seven).

While Spieth has showed some of his frailties this season, Thomas has backed up his breakout, five-win campaign with another (at least) three-win season that included a WGC title, as well as a playoff loss in another WGC (Mexico) and a semifinal exit at the WGC-Match Play.

Now comes his title defense at the PGA – and another chance to prove that perhaps he’s the best player of this generation.

1. Thomas felt as though it’d been forever since he earned a title – and in our what-have-you-done-for-me-lately? sports culture, maybe it had been. He hadn’t won on Tour since beating Luke List in a playoff at the Honda Classic at the end of February.

Since then, he’d notched only a single top-10.

And so he gathered his team at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational  to figure out what’s going on and what they can do differently.

He put together the most patient performance of his career, dusting Rory McIlroy, head to head, and coasting to a four-shot win against an elite field.  

2. This one was particularly meaningful for Thomas.

It was the first time that his grandparents, Paul and Phyllis, were able to watch him win on Tour in person. Paul is a longtime PGA member, while Phyllis motored around Firestone in 90-degree heat with the aid of a walker.

And so when he was about to finish off his final round, he looked to the right of the green and spotted two generations – his parents, Mike and Jani, but also his grandparents.

He choked up.

“I just got a huge knot in my throat and I had to put my head down,” he said. “I’ve never gotten like that on the golf course before. You just don’t know if they’re ever going to see me win if I don’t win here. So it was pretty cool to get it done.”

3. The biggest surprise was how easy Thomas made it look compared to his chasers.

The final round featured more difficult conditions, with quicker, firmer greens and a stiffer breeze. But Thomas was seemingly the only one who could hold it together.

His playing competitor, McIlroy, played a six-hole stretch in 4 over around the turn. He shot 73.

Ian Poulter shot 74.

Jason Day played his last six holes in 5 over.

Marc Leishman made four straight bogeys on the back nine and shot 74.

Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler: 73.  

It added up to a Sunday snoozer.

4. At a place he’s won eight times, Tiger Woods played his last 30 holes in 6 over par and didn’t look very good doing it. He tied for 31st.

Woods dismissed questions about whether he was feeling OK, physically. “I’m fine,” he said, even if anyone watching, either in person or on TV, noticed that he was moving more cautiously. His swing speed continued to decline, too – it was 4 mph slower than Quail Hollow in May.

Woods looked lethargic and run down – forgivable for one week in a long season, but slightly troubling for a 42-year-old coming off major back surgery, playing his first full season in five years and with an upcoming stretch of important golf in which he’ll need to play six more times in a seven-week span.

Managing fatigue will be his biggest concern the rest of the year.

5. Woods finished the week ranked outside the top 45 (of 71) in strokes gained: off the tee, approach the green, around the green and tee to green. Stats like that don’t portend well for Bellerive, where he’ll need to ball-strike his way into contention.

6. Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis returns to the major-championship spotlight this week for the first time since 1992.

The course was supposed to host the 2001 WGC-American Express Championship, but the event was canceled because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. In 2008, Camilo Villegas won the BMW Championship there at 15 under. The guys he beat, in order: Dudley Hart, Jim Furyk, Anthony Kim, Stephen Ames, K.J. Choi and D.J. Trahan.

So not much you can draw from there.

It’s a beefy track (topping out at almost 7,600 yards) that should yield plenty of birdies in the warm, humid conditions.  

7. And so here is one man’s top 10 list for the year’s final major:

1. Dustin Johnson: The world No. 1 should be rolling heading into Bellerive after his 66-64 weekend at Firestone.
2. Justin Thomas: Conquered a track at which he’s previously struggled (Firestone), and now turns to a title defense with all parts clicking.
3. Rory McIlroy: Wilted alongside Thomas in Akron, but PGA setups are most conducive to his style of play.
4. Brooks Koepka: No weaknesses and seemingly always plays major tests well.
5. Jason Day: The best putter in the world. That usually works at majors.
6. Tommy Fleetwood: Would have challenged for the WGC title if not for a poor third round. He has three consecutive top 15s worldwide.
7. Justin Rose: Hoping his WD from Firestone was merely cautionary, with a test on deck. Arguably the most consistently good player in the world this year.  
8. Rickie Fowler: Yep. We're falling for him again.
9. Tony Finau: Top-10s in all three majors this year, and a birdie-fest would suit him nicely.
10. Jordan Spieth: Felt wrong to leave him out of a top-10 list, though there’s plenty of reason for skepticism, from his continued shaky ball-striking to his final-round surprise at Carnoustie to his T-60 at Bridgestone to the external pressure of trying to capture the career Grand Slam.

8. The Ryder Cup picture will start to come into focus after this week’s PGA Championship. It’s the final week for a player to qualify on his own merit – and there could be plenty of volatility, with double points at stake.

The top 8 players after the PGA are automatically named to the team. Right now, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas are the only players who have clinched their spot. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth are virtually guaranteed. Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson have work to do to secure their spot in the top 8.

Of the challengers, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are the most intriguing. Even after a standout season, DeChambeau isn’t a shoe-in for a captain’s pick, while Mickelson could save captain Jim Furyk a pick if he qualifies on his own.

9. Georgia Hall sure made her first win as a pro count.

After an auspicious debut at the Solheim Cup, hopes were high for the 22-year-old English woman. A year later, she became the second Brit to win The Open since the event became a major in 2001.

Hall was named Georgia after Nick Faldo’s 1996 Masters victory. His final-round score that day, when he overtook a collapsing Greg Norman? A final-round 67.

What was Hall’s closing score at Royal Lytham. A 67, of course. 

10. Hall held off a game Pornanong Phatlum for the title, and the leaderboard featured plenty of international flair. Interested observers needed to scroll all the way down to Jaye Marie Green, in a tie for 15th, to find the first American.

U.S. women now have gone 0-for-their-last-6 majors, and they’ve won just two of the last 18. It’s reasonable to wonder if it’ll get better any time soon.

Lexi Thompson is currently on a self-imposed break, after a difficult year and a half on and off the course. Michelle Wie withdrew from The Open because of wrist problems. Cristie Kerr is 40. Brittany Lincicome is too often a non-factor. Paula Creamer couldn’t even qualify for The Open.

And so it seems U-S-A’s best major hopes going forward are 2017 Women’s PGA champ Danielle Kang and Jessica Korda, the 25-year-old who has finished T-4 in a pair of 2018 majors. It helps, too, that both are dynamic personalities.  

Other than that … the outlook is pretty bleak.

Phil Mickelson is totally comfortable in his own skin.

How else to describe what else we saw last week, when Mickelson moved and grooved his way to social-media fame with this Mizzen+Main ad?

To make an impact today, your ad needs to either be really good, or it needs to be SO bad that it’s good.

And this was bad. Really, really, intentionally bad – and it worked.

Give Mickelson credit: He’s not afraid to go out of his comfort zone. He’s not afraid to laugh at himself. He’s not afraid that his kids will be embarrassed and not want to talk to him again. 

It's been just about the strangest year possible for Lefty.

This week's award winners ... 

Farewell: Firestone. And good riddance! If not for Woods’ dominance there, the South Course would be the most unmemorable track these guys play all year – a series of indistinguishable, 400-to-460-yard par 4s with trees lining both sides and bunkers fronting the greens. Yawn. But don’t worry, the WGC move to TPC Southwind will really spice things up – DJ won there this year by hitting lots of iron-wedge into the par 4s …

Horses for Courses?: JT. Or not. In two previous tours around Firestone, he hadn’t finished better than T-28. “I’m glad I finally played well around here, just in time to leave,” he said.

East Lake Bound?: Andrew Putnam. He won the Barracuda Championship, but it’s been a sneaky-good season. He lost to DJ in Memphis and also posted three other top-10 finishes. He’s now 31st in the FedExCup standings, needing one more solid week to ensure that he gets to the Tour Championship.  

Case of the Mondays: John Oda. The former UNLV Monday qualified for the Reno event and tied for third – the best finish by a late entry this year. It’s also his second top-10 of the season (Mayakoba).

Turning Back the Clock: Ernie Els. His tie for third at the European Tour’s Fiji Invitational was his best worldwide finish in nearly five years.

Back in the Winner’s Circle: Oliver Wilson. A decade ago, he was a European Ryder Cupper. On Sunday, he won on the European Challenge Tour, in Sweden, as he continues to grind in hopes of making it back to the big leagues.

Hammer Time: Cole Hammer. He basically went wire to wire at the Western Amateur, co-medaling during the four-round stroke-play qualifier and then edging all four of his match-play opponents by a 1-up margin. Texas has had several impact players over the past few years – Jordan Spieth, Brandon Stone, Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim – and now comes Hammer, who will join the Longhorns this fall. Speaking of young ballers ... 

Remember the Name: Akshay Bhatia. The 16-year-old left-hander from North Carolina (who apparently is looking to turn pro at 18 and not attend college) is making his presence felt at the junior level. Over the past year, he’s won the Junior PGA, the prestigious Sage Valley event, the AJGA Polo Junior and reached the finals of the U.S. Junior. He just defended his title at the Junior PGA by doing this: 

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Xander Schauffele. After a career-best major showing at The Open, the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year backed up by … finishing 68th out of 71 players, following a closing 78. Momentum heading into the PGA, we think not. Sigh.

Article Tags: Monday Scramble, Justin Thomas, Andrew Putnam, Georgia Hall, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Woods appears to be running out of gas

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 2:29 pm

It’s the home stretch of the season, and over the next two months Tiger Woods might battle his body as much as his competition.

With 13 starts this season, he has already played his busiest schedule in five years. His upcoming slate is even more jam-packed, and he’s on pace to play as many as 18 PGA Tour events – something he has done only once since 2005.

And so a question on the eve of the PGA Championship: Just how much gas does Woods have left in the tank?

At the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, at one of his personal playgrounds, at a tournament he desperately wanted to win, Woods looked lethargic. In many ways, that’s understandable. He’s nearing the end of a long season. He played poorly Saturday and plummeted down the leaderboard, dashing any hopes of title No. 9. And he’s 42, with a brittle body that last year underwent a Hail Mary back fusion to prolong his career.

But there were at least a few troubling signs in Akron, more than just his continued inability to finish off rounds. Woods denied that he felt any pain or discomfort – “I’m fine,” he said dismissively. “Just played like crap.” – but it was apparent to everyone watching in person or on TV that he wasn’t swinging with the same velocity, walking with the same fluidity or even picking his ball out of the cup with the same ease of movement. 

Statistics backed up the fatigue factor, as his measured swing speed continues to decrease:

• 122.6 mph (Quail Hollow)

• 119.4 mph (Players)

• 118.5 mph (Memorial)

• 118.0 mph (Quicken Loans)

• Sunday at Firestone, he clocked in at 117.7 mph

That was still 20th-best in a field of 71, but nearly 6 mph slower than when he was measured at the Honda Classic in late February.

It’s tempting to chalk this up to an off-week, to a few bad days when he wasn’t feeling or swinging his best; at the Memorial this year, he conceded that his back was stiff and that, with this kind of procedure, some days will feel better than others. But over the next two months, Woods won’t have many opportunities for what appears to be some much-needed downtime.

After his stunning near-miss at The Open – where he mostly laid back off the tee and relied on his sublime iron play and links golf IQ – Woods didn’t pick up a club for nine days. He needed to recuperate, but without much practice time, he wasn’t as sharp as he needed to be at Firestone.

After the final round, Woods spoke of how differently his body recovers, now that he’s 42. Years ago, he said he’d run three or four miles after a round to “cool off.” Now, if he’s feeling frisky, he’ll log a half-hour range session, but mostly he opts for rest.

“That’s one of the challenges as we age is trying to recover for the next day,” he said. “It’s got a lot harder.”

Today’s young stars like Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth – all 25 or younger – don’t have those problems, not yet anyway, which makes Woods’ ongoing war against himself, his younger and fitter competitors, and time even more compelling.

The Bridgestone marked the beginning of a frenetic finish in which he’ll need to play at least five events in six weeks – and as many as seven times in nine weeks, if he qualifies for the 30-man Tour Championship (currently 47th in points) and makes the U.S. Ryder Cup team (seemingly a lock for a captain’s pick).

That’s a lot of important, stressful golf, even for those in their mid-20s.

Given the depths of his life and career a year ago, Woods’ results and stats this year have been nothing short of astounding. But all of that strong play also means that he has put his body under enormous (and perhaps unexpected) strain.

Woods has never been totally forthcoming about his body and how he’s feeling, but you can bet that he’s looking forward to Oct. 1.

Then, and only then, will he finally be able to let his battered body recover.

Article Tags: 2018 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Tiger Woods

JT back to No. 2 in OWGR; sets sights on No. 1

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 12:20 pm

Justin Thomas set himself up for another run at world No. 1.

Thomas returned to the No. 2 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking following his impressive victory Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The exact scenarios will be known later this week, but it appears that Thomas will be able to reclaim the No. 1 spot with a win or a runner-up finish at this week’s PGA Championship, assuming he gets some help from Dustin Johnson.

Thomas held the No. 1 ranking for about three weeks this spring.

On Sunday, he flip-flopped spots in the world ranking with Justin Rose, who withdrew from Firestone because of back spasms.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Rory McIlroy jumped from seventh to fifth in the world after his tie for sixth at the final WGC of the season, though he’d probably view the final round as a missed opportunity. Playing in the final group with Thomas, McIlroy shot 73 on Sunday and slipped down the leaderboard.

Trading spots with McIlroy was Jon Rahm, who moved from fifth to seventh after his tie for 17th in Akron.

Tiger Woods gained entry into the final Tour event at Firestone by sitting 50th in the standings after The Open. After a tie for 31st last week, he actually dropped a spot, to No. 51.

Here is the top 10 in the world, in order, heading into the final major of the year: Johnson, Thomas, Rose, Brooks Koepka, McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Dustin Johnson, Firestone, PGA Tour

Tight race for top 8 in final week of Ryder Cup qualifying

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 12:10 pm

The top 12 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings remain unchanged after the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

With just one week left in automatic qualifying, only Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed have secured their spots in Paris. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth are all but guaranteed to be there, too. But the positions are more precarious for Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, who currently occupy the Nos. 7 and 8 spots, respectively.

Fowler has about a 500-point lead on No. 10 Phil Mickelson – the type of advantage that could be disappear with double points at stake at this week’s PGA Championship. (A player earns two points per every $1,000 earned.)   

Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, trails Webb Simpson by just 49 points entering the final week of qualifying.

Current U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Kyle Stanley made the biggest move last week at Firestone, jumping from 19th to 14th following his runner-up finish.

Tiger Woods remained in 20th place.

On the European side, Thorbjorn Olesen moved closer to the top 8, following his closing 64 and tie for third in Akron. Olesen is now fifth on the European Points list and ninth in World Points – one spot outside the automatic qualifiers on each – and also has strengthened his case to be one of captain Thomas Bjorn’s four wildcard selections.

As of now, the European team looks like this: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Paul Casey.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

