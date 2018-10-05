And after an opening-round 65 Thursday, he admitted that he had arrived in Napa expecting to head home after two days.
Instead, Mickelson ascended to the top of the board Friday, moving to 10 under par and taking to the second round co-lead through the end of the morning wave.
A miserable week in Paris and a long trip to California had Mickelson less than bullish about his chances, but his play is forcing him to re-evaluate.
“Well, I’m cautiously optimistic,” he said. “It’s certainly turning from pessimistic, because I didn’t think that I was going to be here on the weekend, and the next thing you know, I’m up on top of the leaderboard.
“It’s a crazy game, because I had the worst warmup yesterday. I didn’t have a great warmup session today … and my expectation were nil. But I’ve hit a lot of good shots. I’m really surprised.”
To no one’s surprise, Mickelson is still struggling off the tee, having found just 13 of 28 fairways at Silverado. Nonetheless, he’s missed only four greens each day, and he’s making up ground on the field via the greens, holing 227 feet worth of putts over two days.
“Certainly, growing up on poa annua greens, I feel comfortable with that. But it’s more than that,” he said. “The last three or four years, I’ve become a really good putter, week in and week out with a few bad weeks, as opposed to having average putting with a few spikes. And so, every time I show up, I feel confident that I’m going to make them. I’ve made a lot of the short ones here, the 3- and 4-footers, that allows me to be more aggressive on the 20-footers."
This, as Mickelson says he’s too exhausted to really work on his game at all this week. He’s just showing up to the course, going through a light warmup, and hitting the course.
The Atlanta-to-Paris-to-Napa jaunt would be a test for any player, let alone a 48-year-old, who hinted to reporters after the round that he’ll likely be scaling back his Tour schedule in the near future.
Mickelson says he will cut back his schedule in 2019, given the struggle to maintain mental focus at age 48. He realizes some people will be upset when he skips events he has historically played
In this 2018-19(!) edition of Cut Line, we revisit the good, the bad and the ugly from last week’s Ryder Cup and lament the lack of anything even close to an offseason on the PGA Tour.
Made Cut
Hype and hope. Let’s be honest, following Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods’ poor performances at the Ryder Cup, that duel in November is shaping up to be more of a pillow fight, but maybe there could be something to get excited about.
Watching Wednesday’s pre-match press conference for the UFC 229 fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, it was impossible not to be entertained.
“There will never be peace here. I always say you should aim for peace, but if you can’t aim for peace, aim between the eyes,” McGregor seethed.
There’s little chance the golf for the pay-per-view match between Woods and Mickelson will be that entertaining, but if there’s even the slightest prospect of a pre-match press conference with those two throwing a little shade at each other, it would be worth the price of admission.
It was little surprise that Fleetwood, along with soft-spoken running mate Francesco Molinari, emerged from the Ryder Cup as bona fide stars, but it was the Englishman’s post-match social media game that truly impressed. The highlight of the duo’s brilliance was a video on Monday with the two European stars cuddled next to the Ryder Cup. “How good was that for you?” Fleetwood asked in the video.
Not only did the duo almost single handedly win the Ryder Cup, but they also easily won Twitter.
Made Cut-Did Not Finish (MDF)
And the winner is... Voting for the PGA Tour Player and Rookie of the Year ended on Monday, although it seems to have been a formality on both fronts, with Brooks Koepka and Aaron Wise, respectively, being the consensus winners.
The more interesting award is one that may not be handed out. A few years back, the Tour nixed the Comeback Player of the Year Award for the more nebulous Courage Award. But whatever it’s called or however it’s defined, it seems Tiger Woods should be a lock to win it.
Following a year that included a back surgery and a DUI arrest, Woods played 18 events, qualified for the Tour Championship and won the season finale. If that’s not an all-world comeback, then I don't know what is.
And while we’re on the subject, I'd also like to suggest renaming the Courage Award in honor of Jarrod Lyle, who died in August following his third bout with cancer. Lyle won the award in 2015, the last time it was handed out, and was the most courageous person I've ever met.
The task (force) at hand. In the wake of another U.S. loss at the Ryder Cup, the consensus among the millions of armchair captains was that the American team must start over, but these hot takes ignore the simple fact that no one ever said this would be easy.
After the U.S. team’s victory in 2016, there was a healthy bit of caution mixed in with the celebration.
“We're kind of jumping the gun here,” Mickelson warned at Hazeltine. “That whole thing has nothing to do with one particular event, per se. This is something we're going to build on as we move forward.”
No one who was involved in that ’16 victory ever said victory was the new norm or guaranteed every two years. There is no shortage of reasons why the Europeans won last week but the simplest explanation is that they played better.
The Americans don’t need to blow up a system that has proven successful; they just need to play better.
Missed Cut
Saving Private Patrick. That’s not to say there isn’t room for improvement in the American team room.
Patrick Reed was never given a chance to answer a question about why him and Jordan Spieth weren’t paired together at Le Golf National, and maybe that was for the best.
Instead, Reed told the New York Times that he was blind-sided by the move and also criticized Jim Furyk for not playing him enough. “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice,” he said.
Reed’s frustration feels wildly misplaced when you consider that his score counted on just four of the 15 holes he played during Saturday’s fourballs match, when he was paired with Tiger Woods.
And his complaints about a lack of communication don't add up. Nearly every player not named Reed has applauded Furyk for his leadership style, with Mickelson saying it was the “best week of team unity” he’s ever experienced.
Weeks before the Americans arrived in Paris for the matches, there were rumors that Furyk planned to pair Spieth with Justin Thomas, and it stretches the bounds of reason to think that Reed was in the dark.
Reed told the Times he was prepared to “light the room up like Phil in '14” on Sunday night in Paris. Perhaps, but then Furyk was no Tom Watson. and Reed’s message, unlike Mickelson’s in ’14, was selfish and by all accounts not shared by any of the other members of Team USA.
Season’s greetings. Echoes from Woods’ last putt at East Lake are still ringing in our ears, and the new season is already underway at this week’s Safeway Open, prompting familiar complaints that the Tour season is too long.
Although these concerns are nothing new, they are briefly worth noting once again because of the circuit’s new schedule, with the Tour Championship finishing the week before Labor Day weekend. In theory, this could create some sort of offseason, but don’t count on it.
The post-Tour Championship schedule in 2019 remains to be seen, but all indications suggest the Tour will have another brief intermission (one to two weeks) before starting up again.
As George Costanza will tell you, always leave them wanting more.
SINGAPORE – Jin Cheng and Lloyd Jefferson Go each shot a 3-under 67 on Friday and shared the lead going into the weekend at the Asia-Pacific Amateur.
Jin and Go were at 8-under 132 at Sentosa Golf Club, one shot ahead of Ha Jin-Bo and Bai Zheng Kai, who also had 67s.
Another shot back was Sadom Kaewkanjana, who at No. 10 is the highest-ranked Asian in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Sadom had a 66 to get within two shots.
Jin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2015 and knows what's at stake. The winner is invited to play in the Masters at Augusta National in April, and now gets into the British Open.
''The chance to get back to the Masters motivates me to play better,'' Jin said. ''But I am trying not to think of that in between the shots. I don't want to do anything fancy over the next two days and just try and stick to my process.''
Jin won a team silver and an individual bronze in the recently completed Asian Games.
Go made five birdies to overcome his bogeys on the eighth and 13th holes. No Filipino has ever finished among the top 5 in the 10 years of the Asia-Pacific Amateur.
Justin Leonard is a major champion and a veteran of three U.S. Ryder Cup teams, but even he was surprised by the fallout surrounding Patrick Reed's comments following the decisive American loss in Paris.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Golf Channel podcast, Leonard broke down the various ways things went wrong for Jim Furyk's U.S. side, from the lack of course knowledge to the underperforming nature of some of the picks. But the focus eventually landed on Reed, whose divisive comments about how things transpired in Paris left an impact.
"I don't remember anybody really burning bridges the way Patrick Reed has, the night after and the next day after the Ryder Cup," Leonard said. "It's a first for me."
Reed entered last week with a 6-1-2 career Ryder Cup record, and was expected to be a key contributor for Furyk. Instead he went 1-2, losing a pair of fourball matches alongside Tiger Woods and winning in singles after the fate of the Cup was already decided.
Leonard pointed out that at age 28 and with the green jacket hanging in his closet, Reed is expected to be a fixture on U.S. Ryder Cup teams for years to come. But he believes Reed has "put himself in a very uncomfortable place" the next time he makes a Ryder Cup roster, and that he might want to make sure he qualifies for the 2020 team at Whistling Straits on merit.
"He's got a lot of work to do," Leonard said. "I mean, if he's sitting on the fence of making a team, I don't see how you pick him to be on your team at this stage unless he really does a lot of work the next couple years, between now and Whistling Straits, to mend some of those relationships, and ask for forgiveness and be contrite and do all the right things."
Listen below for more insight from Leonard, and click here to subscribe to future episodes: