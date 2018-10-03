Getty Images

Physical challenges for U.S. Crown team

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 1:56 am

INCHEON, South Korea – They’re the defending champs.

They’re the No. 2 seed behind the favored South Koreans.

The Americans are also a bit beaten up arriving this week for the UL International Crown.

Michelle Wie, 28, is playing for the first time in two months with lingering effects of a right hand injury, with a brand new swing designed to alleviate the stress on her hands and arthritic wrists.

Lexi Thompson, 23, hasn’t been herself all summer, having missed the cut in two of her last three starts after skipping the Women’s British Open to take a month-long mental break to sort out some personal challenges.

Jessica Korda, 25, is nursing a pair of sore wrists since playing on the hard surface at Royal Lytham & St. Annes during the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August. She aggravated her right wrist again hitting a couple shots out of divots on one of the many slopes at Evian Golf Resort in the Evian Championship last month, but she says it’s nothing serious enough to slow her down this week.

Cristie Kerr, the 40-year-old veteran, may be arriving in the best overall condition of the American team, but she hasn't been satisfied with her play this season. She also missed the cut at the Evian Championship in her last start and has just two top 10s this year after winning three times around the world last year.

“My attitude is that it doesn’t matter how I’m playing going into these things,” Kerr said. “I’m going to give it my absolute all no matter how much it may exhaust me.

Korda says attitude is key in mustering grit near the end of a long year, and there’s plenty of motivation to dig deep this week.

“You’re playing for something bigger than yourself this week,” Korda said. “You’re playing for your country, for your teammates.”

Kerr channeling Inkster's leadership qualities

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 3:35 am

INCHEON, South Korea – There are no captains leading the teams at the UL International Crown, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a bit of Juli Inkster following the American team around.

Inkster, the Hall of Famer, has remade the culture of the American Solheim Cup team as captain and architect of the last two victories.

And Inkster will lead the Americans for an unprecedented third straight Solheim Cup next year in Scotland.

Cristie Kerr says Inkster’s influence is with her in South Korea this week.

“We all know Juli was a great player, but it’s an entirely different deal to lead,” Kerr said. “She does it with fire. She does it with class. She does it showing us we are all a team, and that we have to play for each other. It’s really hard to bring 12 players together, but it’s remarkable how she does it.”

Kerr said the Inkster lessons she brings to South Korea are about balance, about finding that frame of mind that brings out a team’s best golf.

“Juli inspired us to play well without putting a mountain of pressure on us,” Kerr said. “She keeps it light, keeps it fun. She’s pretty special, not only as a player, but as a leader.”

Kerr is on a roll in team events. She has been on three straight winning American teams (2015 Solheim Cup, 2016 UL International Crown, 2017 Solheim Cup). Her record is 9-1-2 in those events.

Someday, Kerr, 40, is destined to lead a Solheim team.

“I definitely want to be a Solheim Cup captain one day,” Kerr said. “All of these experiences, playing under various captains over the years, I just hope that I can learn enough to be a good captain for my players, win or lose.

“Team events are a blast, some of the best memories I've ever had playing professional golf. Hopefully, we can make some good memories this week.”

Korda especially happy to be playing in Crown

By Randall MellOctober 3, 2018, 3:16 am

INCHEON, South Korea – Jessica Korda is savoring her chance to play for the American team in the UL International Crown this week after an injury cost her a chance to play last year’s Solheim Cup.

Korda, 25, played her way on to the American team scheduled to meet the Europeans in Iowa a year ago, but a day after the team was set she reluctantly withdrew because of a left forearm injury. She said missing out made Solheim Cup week one of the toughest of her life.

“I was sitting on my butt at home watching it,” Korda said. “It was really tough. I was really depressed. It’s tough when you’ve made a team, but you can’t play because you’re not healthy. I think it would be easier if you just didn’t make the team.”

Korda started the year with uncertainty over how long it would take her to be healthy enough to qualify for the team. She underwent a painful and complex offseason surgery, with her jaw broken in five places in a realignment designed to alleviate headaches. She ended up winning in her first start back at the Honda Thailand.

“Making this team was a huge goal of mine,” Korda said.

That’s why Korda is determined another injury won’t slow her this week. She has been nursing sore wrists since playing on the hard surface at Royal Lytham & St. Annes at the Ricoh Women’s British Open in early August. She hurt her right wrist hitting a couple shots from divots on the slopes at the Evian Championship last month.

“It’s nothing that’s going to stop me right now,” Korda said. “It’s nothing tape can’t fix.”

Notes: Leaderboards missing from Ryder Cup

By Doug FergusonOctober 2, 2018, 11:04 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The Americans needed to overcome a four-point deficit on the final day of the Ryder Cup and got off to a reasonable start, enough that U.S. captain Jim Furyk had a flicker of hope.

Justin Thomas won on the 18th hole. Brooks Koepka halved his match. They were ahead comfortably in two matches, and two others were tight - Dustin Johnson was 1 up through 11 holes, and Tiger Woods was all square in his match through 12 holes.

The idea was to fill the leaderboard with American red to create momentum for one side, perhaps a little panic in the other.

Except there were no leaderboards at Le Golf National.

So even if the Americans had taken leads in earlier matches, there was no way of seeing the status of the other matches unless the video boards happened to show the leaderboard on the screen.

It was an unusual sight across a magnificent stage for the Ryder Cup - video of matches, but no sense of how the matches were going.

That wasn't the case at Hazeltine in 2016, and it won't be the case at Whistling Straits in 2020.

''We've always had leaderboards. We think it's an integral part of the Ryder Cup,'' said Kerry Haigh, the chief championships officer for the PGA of America. ''We have a lot of spectators, players and people watching who want to know the status of players throughout the day for each session. All Ryder Cups I've been involved in have had video boards and leaderboards, and I would anticipate something similar.''

On the first day, a leaderboard ran down the side of the broadcast on the video board. But that shrunk the size of the board, and fans across the course were watching from far away. By the weekend, that was gone.

The video boards provided one other oddity of these matches.

While they provided a great service to the fans by showing moments from other matches, the broadcast never ended. It was not unusual to hear a burst of cheering from what was shown on the video board as players on both teams were getting ready to hit.

Players often will look over at the next green before hitting their shot to make sure another shot isn't being played, which could lead to cheering. In this case, players on occasion were having to look at video boards to see what was going on, or what was about to happen.

''We've been very conscious of that,'' Haigh said. ''Our policy has been to switch off a board, wherever that board may be and show a leaderboard or a logo, but something that isn't changing. This time, for the first time, they kept the board going no matter who was on the green. It was interesting.''

Cheers could have come from anywhere around Le Golf National even without the video boards because of the nature of the layout, particularly the 15th, 16th and 18th greens being so close to one another.

LEHMAN FUTURE: Johnny Miller isn't sure how much longer he will be in the broadcast booth for NBC Sports. Among those who might be interested is Tom Lehman.

Lehman has made a few appearances in the booth the last few years, ''enough to know it's not as easy as it looks,'' he said. That includes the Dell Match Play in Texas, the Phoenix Open where he lives, the Houston Open for one day and the British Open.

''I do like it,'' he said. ''I think if the right situation popped up, absolutely I'd take advantage of it,'' he said. ''If something came of it, I think it would be a nice transition for the next stage of my life. Part of the reason is it does keep you connected to the tour and the younger players.''

CHAMBERS GREENS: Chambers Bay, where Jordan Spieth won the U.S. Open in 2015 on fescue greens on the brink of dying because of the weather, is getting new putting surfaces.

The course outside Tacoma, Washington, closed Monday for at least the next five months while the fine fescue on the greens are replaced with perennial Poa annua. The change was intended to improve playing conditions for everyday play and to ensure a good test for USGA events.

Chambers Bay, which also hosted the 2010 U.S. Amateur, will have the U.S. Amateur Four-ball in 2021.

Turf issues surfaced on three greens - Nos. 7, 10 and 13 - in early 2017, and the public course decided to re-sod those surfaces with local Poa. Results prompted conversations among the course management group, county officials and the USGA about doing the same to the other greens.

''We acknowledge the foresight and initiative of everyone at Chambers Bay for undertaking this work,'' said John Bodenhammer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships.

The course is expected to reopen in March.

Still to be determined is whether the USGA decided to take its premier championship - the U.S. Open - back to Chambers Bay. The U.S. Open is booked through 2027, with four of those sites of the West Coast (Pebble Beach twice, Los Angeles Country Club and Torrey Pines).

DIVOTS: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau failed to win a match at the Ryder Cup. The last time the Americans had three players not contribute a point was in 1957 at Lindrick Golf Club in England, when Ed Furgol, Lionel Hebert and Art Wall each went 0-1. That was when the Ryder Cup featured 12 matches, not 28. ... Sky Sports remains the home of European Tour golf through 2022 under an extension of their partnership. The agreement gives Sky at least two more Ryder Cup matches in Wisconsin (2020) and Italy (2022). ... Brooks Koepka is playing the Dunhill Links Championship this week with his caddie, Ricky Elliott of Northern Ireland.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Three of the last five Ryder Cup victories for Europe have been by at least seven points. The only other margin that large was by the U.S. team in 1981.

FINAL WORD: ''This means a lot to me. I have passed some of my heroes today - and Nick Faldo.'' - Sergio Garcia, after setting the Ryder Cup record for most career points.

Doug Ferguson is a national golf writer for The Associated Press.

Watch: The video that inspired Team Europe

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 9:44 pm

The video the European Ryder Cup team watched on Thursday night before the competition began on Friday promises to "give you chills." It features former captains Brian Huggett and Sam Torrance, as well as a hugely emotional segment with Jose Maria Olazabal. Of course we can't say for sure that it was responsible for the Europeans' 17 1/2-to-10 1/2 victory, but it certainly didn't hurt. Have a look:

