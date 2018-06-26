Getty Images

Players wary of Kemper Lakes' finishing 'Gauntlet'

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 9:33 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship lays out the possibility of some high drama at Kemper Lakes Golf Club late on Sunday.

All the trouble that lurks along the three finishing holes is getting the players’ full attention in practice and pro-am rounds this week.

They call it “The Gauntlet.”

It requires some steely nerves to close out a lead in the final round.

“I told my caddie I would rather be trailing, where I’d have to be more aggressive, than leading and be defensive,” Jodi Ewart Shadoff said. “Anything can happen on those holes.”

Mike Reid took a two-shot lead stepping to the 16th tee at Kemper Lakes in the 1989 PGA Championship. He drilled his drive right, into the water, made bogey and then also bogeyed the 17th. Payne Stewart beat him by a shot.

Jerry McGee was battling Hale Irwin down the stretch at the Ameritech Senior Open in 1997 when he finished with a pair of triple bogeys.

Ariya Jutanugarn doesn’t put driver in her bag very often anymore, but she said it was an easy decision this week.

“No chance,” she said. “Every hole is pretty tough. The last three holes, really, really tough.”

The 16th is 419 yards, the second-longest par 4 on the course. It looks like the longest with water along the entire right side of the hole, with a forced carry required with the second shot. The 17th is a 170-yard par 3, with water guarding three sides of the green. The 18th is a 384-yard par 4, with a tee shot over water and the approach over water.

“The finishing holes are amazing,” Michelle Wie said.

Par’s a good score through that stretch.

“You make three pars, you’re going to gain strokes on the field,” Ryann O’Toole said. “I think it’s fun to have that kind of finish.”

Kemper Lakes is a par 72 that will play to a scorecard yardage of 6,741 yards.

With more than 4 inches of rain hitting the area last week, and with more rain falling Tuesday, the course is playing long, but there’s better weather forecast the rest of the week.

After a tough winter left Shoal Creek with turf damage for the U.S. Women’s Open last month, players are reveling in the lush conditions Kemper Lakes offers.

“The golf course is in wonderful condition,” PGA chief of championships Kerry Haigh said. “The putting greens are great, the grass cover is excellent. There are no issues there.”

Water can come into play on about half the holes. The fairways average about 30 yards wide, with the rough thick and expected to be topped off at 3 inches.

“The fairways are fairly generous,” Haigh said. “I think the rough will be pretty tough based on the amount of rain we’ve had. The greens are very large, a couple 50 yards in length, where there can be a two- to three-club difference depending on the hole locations.”

There are 76 bunkers.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful test,” Haigh said. “It’s a good, solid golf course. There are no tricks to it, it’s all there in front of you.”

Five players have chance to move to No. 1; here's how

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 10:01 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – The Rolex world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs with five players having a chance to leave the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with the top ranking at week’s end.

Inbee Park will be looking to extend her current reign atop the rankings to an 11th consecutive week, but No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn, No. 3 Lexi Thompson, No. 4 Shanshan Feng and No. 5 So Yeon Ryu each have a chance to take it from her.

Jutanugarn and Thompson can ascend to No. 1 with a victory or a second-place finish, depending on what Park does.

Feng and Ryu must win to move to No. 1.

Here are the scenarios based on the Rolex formula:

Jutanugarn moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes fourth or worse. Or, Jutanugarn finishes second and Park finish 12th or worse and Thompson or Feng do not win.

Thompson moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes fourth or worse. Or, Thompson finishes second and Park finishes 26th or worse, Jutanugarn finishes third or worse and Feng or Ryu do not win.

Feng moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes eighth or worse.

Ryu moves to No. 1 if she wins and Park finishes 12th or worse and Jutanugarn finishes third or worse.

Wie to Lincicome: 'Just have fun' playing vs. men

By Randall MellJune 26, 2018, 9:07 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Brittany Lincicome’s pairing with Michelle Wie at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last week was well timed.

She got to ask Wie for some advice about playing in a PGA Tour event.

Lincicome will tee it up with the men at the Barbasol Championship opposite The Open in three weeks. Wie, of course, took on the men multiple times as an up-and-coming teen phenom.

What did Wie tell Lincicome?

“Just have fun, just enjoy it out there,” Wie said. “She asked me if I wanted to do it again, and I was like, `No.’ But I definitely really enjoyed it when I did.

“It's a great experience. I learned so much playing with the guys, and it's definitely a unique experience. I think she's someone that can compete with them. She hits it really far. She has the right mindset for it, where she doesn't let things bother her and get to her. So, I think she's going to have a blast. Hopefully, the course will play fast, and you'll see her outdrive a couple of guys. That would be fun.”

Wie was asked if she really didn’t want to try to compete against the men in a PGA Tour event again.

“Never is a strong word, but I'd probably say I wouldn't want to do it again,” she said. “I don't know, just don't really want to.”

Woods mulling switch to mallet putter this week

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 26, 2018, 7:59 pm

Tiger Woods is exploring whether to put a new mallet putter in the bag for this week’s Quicken Loans National.

Woods, who has struggled on the greens over his past few starts, experimented with a TaylorMade Ardmore 3 slant-neck model during a practice round at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Here's a look:

On Tuesday afternoon, while practicing with Harold Varner III, Billy Hurley III and Rod Pampling, Woods told a group of reporters, including Golf Channel’s George Savaricas, that he wants to “see how [the putter] rolls and put it through its paces.”

“I kept saying that I wanted something with more swing than mine,” he said. “I like feeling like that toe is moving and swinging, but this one has a fraction more swing than mine does.”

Woods has won 13 of his 14 majors with his Scotty Cameron Newport 2, but this season he has slipped to 89th on Tour in strokes gained: putting. He needed 58 putts in two rounds in his most recent start at the U.S. Open.

“It’s at my discretion,” he said. “If I find something that helps me play better, then so be it. If it doesn’t, then it’s not going in the bag.”

This would be one of the only times in Woods’ career that he has used a model other than an Anser-style blade.

