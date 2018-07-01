Getty Images

Playing with Tiger, Burgoon qualifies for Open

By Nick MentaJuly 1, 2018, 11:31 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Four players – Ryan Armour, Sung Kang, Abraham Ancer and Bronson Burgoon – qualified for the Open Championship at Carnoustie from the Quicken Loans National on Sunday.

The leading four players inside the top 12 who were not already qualified for the year’s third major received exemptions via the Open Qualifying Series. Armour, Ancer and Burgoon will all be making their Open debuts.

Kang, on the other hand, actually qualified for The Open at this event last year and went on to tie for 44th at Royal Birkdale.

Really, Kang, who shot 64 Sunday, just happens to love TPC Potomac. He was solo third this year, T-5 last year and T-6 on the Web.com Tour at this venue in 2013.

“I really love this golf course, and then I'm really sad that we're not going to play out here anymore,” he said, referencing the upcoming move to Detroit. “But I mean, it was a great last event for me here. Always really love D.C.”

Burgoon played alongside Tiger Woods in the final round and shot 67 to grab the last spot.

“One of the most enjoyable rounds I've ever played in my life,” he called it. “He made it so low key. We talked the whole way around. He's a true gentleman. He's in my opinion the greatest golfer ever to play, so it was one of my best rounds I've ever played.”

Niemann (65) moves even closer to securing Tour card

By Nick MentaJuly 1, 2018, 11:17 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Joaquin Niemann took another step towards securing this 2018-19 PGA Tour card Sunday at the Quicken Loans National.

The 19-year-old from Chile carded seven birdies and two bogeys in a final-round 65 to finish 6 under for the week, tied for 17th.

The reigning Latin America Amateur champion and former amateur No. 1 turned pro in April after cashing in his Masters invite. He needed just five professional starts to secure special temporary membership, doing so last month at the Memorial.

Since turning pro, he’s racked up three top-10 finishes, three missed cuts and now another top-25.

“I think this has gone better than I would have thought,” he told GolfChannel.com on Sunday. “I wasn’t expecting to play this well, but now that I’m here, it’s just really nice and I think my game is getting better every time.”

Able to receive unlimited sponsor’s exemptions for the remainder of the season, Niemann intends to make four more starts this season at The Greenbrier, John Deere Classic, Barracuda Championship and Wyndham Championship.

Although he isn’t eligible for the FedExCup playoffs, Niemann can secure full-time status on Tour for next season by finishing inside the top 125 this year as a non-member. He entered the week between in what would have been 125th and just picked up another 44 points to put himself in de facto 119th.

“Obviously, you’re thinking about getting that Tour card, but I just like to go out there and enjoy my round and not think about needing to play well to get status. I think that happened to me yesterday,” he said, referencing his third-round 74. “I just tried too hard to have a good round and couldn’t make it possible.”

Woods still missing extra gear on Sundays

By Rex HoggardJuly 1, 2018, 11:06 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – There was just enough sweat dripping from the brim of his hat to blur the iconic “TW” logo.

There was a metaphor there somewhere, a once unparalleled athlete conjuring the ghosts of greatness and his competitive identity moving slowly back into focus.

On the roadmap back to relevance, the Quicken Loans National was a delightful detour for Tiger Woods, filled with equal parts promise and purpose.

Although he won’t win a silver putter award for his performance on TPC Potomac’s greens, his dramatic switch to a mallet-headed putter was a qualified success and his ball-striking, which hasn’t been an issue for months, remains something close to vintage.

“I've hit the ball well in this stretch, I just haven't made anything,” said Woods, who closed with a 66 to finish 10 strokes behind his Italian nemesis Francesco Molinari. “I'm starting to hit some putts, I'm starting to make those putts you're supposed to make from 10, 15 feet, but I'm also making some from outside 20.”

Woods had never played TPC Potomac during a tournament, and will likely never play it again, but one of the PGA Tour’s sneaky-hard tests was probably just what he needed heading into the year’s final two majors.

For the week, he ranked 13th in strokes gained: tee-to-green and seventh in greens in regulation. There were moments throughout a sweltering week when it was as if the highlight reel had been turned back to the mid-2000s and not a hole location was safe.

As for the putting, well, there was movement on this front, albeit it’s probably best to consider his equipment experiment a work in progress.

He finished seventh in the field in strokes gained: putting, gaining 4.78 shots on the field. That’s his second-highest performance of the year, behind only the Arnold Palmer Invitational and far better than his pedestrian showings in recent weeks.

“It feels good, I mean, it really does,” said Woods, who benched his trusty Scotty Cameron Newport 2 for a TaylorMade TP Collection Ardmore 3 model this week. “Even my bad putts still had the ‘go in’ look. That's something that I haven't had. When I was struggling there for a little bit I couldn't even cheer for my good ones.”

For all the bright spots, however, there remains a missing element. That ability he once had to will himself to victory has been replaced by a game that fails to produce on command.

On Sunday he began the final turn a half dozen shots out of the lead. Although that wasn’t exactly position A for a player who is still easing his way back into the competitive fray, it was an opportunity and when he rolled in back-to-back birdies at Nos. 7 and 8 to move to within four strokes of front-runner Molinari, who once beat Woods in a curious and meaningless singles match at the 2012 Ryder Cup, there was a sense something special could happen.

“I just saw that I was only four back at the time when I made the turn and so I thought that maybe if I got on the back nine, I shot 30, maybe 29, that would be enough,” Woods said. “Evidently, I would have to shoot 24 on the back nine.”

He was just as close to a closing nine of 44, with a missed 6-footer for birdie at the par-5 10th hole all but ending his title chances, and he added to his missteps by playing Nos. 13 and 14, the fifth-easiest and easiest holes on Day 4, in 1 over par.

For all his progress, his week in rural Washington, D.C., wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns. Like he did at the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational he failed to produce the type of play needed late on a Sunday to hoist a trophy.

“The last two days playing 13, 14 the way I did, you know, I bogeyed 13 twice and then didn't birdie 14 either day and I was right there next to the green,” Woods said. “Those are things that I can't afford to do and expect to win a golf tournament.”

There was also a nostalgic element for Tiger. This was likely the last National that will be played with Quicken Loans moving its sponsorship dollars to a new Tour event in Detroit starting next season and few potential replacement sponsors and even fewer available spots on the new schedule. It was not the ending he envisioned for a tournament he’d molded into something with so much potential.

His quest to qualify for what will be the last WGC-Bridgestone Invitational played at Firestone also took a hit, with his tie for fourth place moving him just inside the top 70 in World Golf Ranking. He will have next month’s Open Championship to crack the top 50 and qualify for the season’s last World Golf Championship, but it’s starting to feel like a Hail Mary.

Eleven stops into this comeback Woods continues to make progress and answer questions he hadn’t even thought about at this point last year, but the ultimate milestone - winning - remains a picture that is still out of focus.

TT Postscript: Brilliant on front, bad backs

By Tiger TrackerJuly 1, 2018, 11:04 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods capped off a final-round 66 with a determined fist pump en route to a tie for fourth. There were moments of greatness this week, but still too many mistakes holding him back. Scattered thoughts from a scatterbrained, sun-fried Tracker:

• Let’s tackle the new putter. He really seems quite pleased with it:

“I rolled the ball well this week. I did some good work last week and the putter felt good. It felt good to start my ball on the lines again. I'm starting to see it, starting to feel it, and I had the pace pretty much good all week. The putts I missed, I hit a lot of good ones, which I don't mind because I hadn't been doing that for a while, the better part of two months. Even my good ones didn't look very good, so this was nice.”

That’s true. It’s just not quite the whole story. Let’s start with the good. After a pretty rough start on Thursday, Tiger finished this week seventh in strokes gained: putting. That’s a dramatic improvement over what he was doing in his previous starts and a reason for optimism. Once the lid came off early Friday, he was pouring in lengthy birdie putts.

• But he was far from trustworthy over the short ones. In fact, he was dead last in the field on putts made from inside of 10 feet at 60 of 73 (82.2 percent). So, yes, the whole putting picture was better but his effort from inside 10 feet was the absolute worst among the guys who played the weekend. Not all sunshine and daisies, you know?

• While I’m ripping him, let me take a step back here. If you had told me 12 months ago I was going to be complaining that he was only seventh in the field in strokes gained: putting a year later, you would have found me running naked through the streets asking if KFC was still open. … What I mean to say is, it’s impossible to manage expectations with this guy. I’m glossing over his third top-10 this year. That’s nutty.

• And yet, he finished 10 shots back. It used to be Tiger playing in a tournament all to himself. It can be again, if he just cleans up the mistakes. Woods tied Molinari for the most birdies of the week with 21. He absolutely has the firepower to do this and maybe even to start running away from some fields again. It’s in there. He just has to rid himself of what else is in there.

• Speaking of what he needs to clean up, this was the first thing he mentioned Sunday at the podium and it was on my mind all week:

“Well, I think the last two days playing 13 and 14 the way I did … I bogeyed 13 twice and then didn't birdie 14 either day and I was right there next to the green,” he said. “Those are things that I can't afford to do and expect to win a golf tournament.”

For context, the par-4 13th is a 367-yard, iron-wedge scoring opportunity. He missed two birdie putts from inside 7 feet on that green Thursday and Friday, and then made a mess of the benign hole Saturday and Sunday with wayward tee balls that set him up for bogeys. The driveable par-4 14th is another hole to circle, but he did that just once this week and lipped out a 3-footer on Sunday. In total, he played two of the easiest holes of the week a combined 1 over.

• He took a nice little shot at one of the golf associations. I’ll let you guess which one. When asked about the upcoming Open Championship, he mused: “That's one of the neat things about playing The Open Championship, they don't really care what par is, they just let whatever Mother Nature has. If it's in store for a wet Open, it is. If it's dry, it's dry. They don't try and manufacture an Open.” Ya huh.

• Alright, where do we leave this? I think the disappointment stems from just how brilliant he looked on the front nine this weekend and how he couldn’t extend that brilliance to the back. There were flashes once again this week, just as there have been so many other times this year. We’re just waiting for those flashes to be more than flashes. Then maybe he’ll be the one winning by eight.

Molinari cruises to eight-shot win at Quicken Loans

By Will GrayJuly 1, 2018, 10:28 pm

It seems that Francesco Molinari's decision to skip the HNA French Open in order to play the Quicken Loans National was a wise one. Here's how things ended up in Washington, D.C., as Molinari torched the back nine at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm to cruise to an eight-shot victory:

Leaderboard: Francesco Molinari (-21), Ryan Armour (-13), Sung Kang (-12), Tiger Woods (-11), Abraham Ancer (-11)

What it means: Molinari is a stalwart on the European Tour, but he bypassed this week's event at Le Golf National in order to secure his PGA Tour standing. He took things a step further by distancing himself from the field during the final round, turning a share of the lead into a victory  margin that would make Secretariat blush. It's Molinari's first official PGA Tour victory, as he won the 2010 HSBC Champions in China before it became an official event, and he's the first Italian to win on Tour since 1947. After starting the week simply hoping to lock up a spot in the postseason, Molinari now has fully-exempt status in the U.S. through 2020.

Round of the day: Molinari started strong with two birdies over his first six holes, but he took command of the tournament after making the turn. A lengthy eagle putt on No. 10 was followed by four straight birdies, increasing Molinari's lead at one point to nine shots over his next closest competitor. After closing with a string of pars, he ultimately signed for an 8-under 62 that tied for low round of the week.

Best of the rest: Kang started the day outside the top 15, but he moved all the way up to third thanks to a 6-under 64 that also earned him a spot in The Open later this month. Kang was bogey-free during the final round, closing with three birdies over his final five holes including an 8-footer for birdie on No. 18.

Biggest disappointment: Zac Blair started the final round in a tie for third with an opportunity to secure his long-term status, but after struggling to a 77 he fell all the way back into a tie for 27th. Blair didn't make a single birdie during the round and followed a bogey on No. 10 with a triple-bogey 7 on No. 11 to extinguish any hopes of a first career win.

Shot of the day: Molinari had already built a three-shot lead, but he put the tournament away when he buried a 48-foot eagle putt on No. 10 that sparked a run of five holes during which the Italian was 6 under par.

Quote of the day: "It was nice to make a couple birdies coming in." - Woods, who closed with a 4-under 66 to grab a share of fourth place that marks his third top-5 finish of the season and first top-10 result since March.

