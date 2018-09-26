ORLANDO, Fla. – The Arnold Palmer organization announced Wednesday that Jon Podany has been appointed president of Arnold Palmer’s charitable foundation, Arnie’s Army, and CEO of Arnold Palmer Enterprises. Podany spent the last eight years at the LPGA, most recently as the tour’s chief commercial officer.

He’ll begin his new role on Oct. 15.

“This is an exciting time for the Arnold Palmer organization,” said Arnold Palmer organization chair Amy Palmer Saunders. “My father would be so pleased that the diverse companies he built alongside a dedicated team will be led by a person of great capability and character. Jon’s passion for the game of golf and the depth of his industry experience made him the clear choice to advance the Palmer family of businesses.”

Said Podany: “I am incredibly honored and excited to be joining the Arnold Palmer organization, which represents the very best the game has to offer in so many ways. Like so many others who have had the good fortune to work in the golf industry, I owe so much to Arnold Palmer and his family, both on and off the course.”

Podany, 53, joined the LPGA in 2010 shortly after Mike Whan began as the tour’s commissioner. As president and CEO in his new role, Podany will oversee Arnie’s Army and all businesses that comprise Arnold Palmer Enterprises, including the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Cup, Arnold Palmer Design Company as well as the Bay Hill Club and Lodge and the Latrobe Country Club.

Before joining the LPGA, Podany spent 15 years at the PGA Tour as a senior vice president. He started his business career in 1987 at Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati. He’s a graduate of Miami (Ohio) University. He and his wife Julie have three daughters.