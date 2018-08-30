The latest guest on the Golf Channel Podcast, Austin Cook joins host Will Gray to discuss his weekend pairing with Tiger Woods at last week's Northern Trust. Cook details his nervousness, Tiger's talkative nature, and the circus that surrounds the 14-time major winner. Listen in below.
Tiger Tracker: Dell Technologies Championship
Tiger Woods is a past winner at TPC Boston. We're tracking him in the second FedExCup Playoffs event, the Dell Technologies Championship.
JT throws out first pitch; Reed complains about tickets
The defending champion at this week's Dell Technologies Championship, Justin Thomas was granted the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday night's Red Sox-Marlins game at Fenway Park.
Thomas is very good at professional golf.
@MLB first pitch at Fenway. @JustinThomas34 took the mound at the @RedSox game tonight.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/aKs6txbl8g— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 29, 2018
The Red Sox ended up winning 14-6, with some other Tour pros, including Jordan Spieth, in attendance.
Photo Gallery: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth at Fenway Park
Patrick Reed also seemed to enjoy his evening ... once he switched seats.
Thank you @pgatour for the tickets to the @RedSox game tonight. I love how you put my wife, sister in law and myself in the line drive section. We paid $650 and ended up in the same section as the rest of the @PGATOUR! #frontrow pic.twitter.com/E0VP0Sbf22— Patrick Reed (@PReedGolf) August 30, 2018
PGA Tour supports Senate proposal for betting
NORTON, Mass. – Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) outlined his proposal for a federal framework that would govern sports betting on Wednesday.
Schumer's proposal would require sports books to only use official league data to determine outcomes and that the sports leagues themselves should be involved in determining what bets would be accepted, which are both safeguards the PGA Tour has pushed for since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a ban on sports betting in most states earlier this year.
The Tour, along with Major League Baseball and the NBA, released a joint statement late Wednesday, “As legalized sports betting spreads across the states, there is a need for consistent, nationwide integrity standards to safeguard the sports millions of fans love. We strongly support the legislative framework outlined by Senator Schumer and we encourage Congress to adopt it.”
Dell Technologies Championship: Articles, photos and videos
Schumer’s proposal also suggests leagues would need to monitor betting, although he did not mention “integrity fees,” which the leagues have said should be paid in compensation for using their data and for the increased scrutiny that will be required to maintain the integrity of the competition.
Sports betting has already started in three states, Delaware, New Jersey and Mississippi, since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on state-sponsored sports betting, and early this month the NBA announced a gaming partnership with MGM Resorts.
Watch: DJ hits Nicklaus' persimmon driver, 1-iron
No surprise, but Dustin Johnson hits the ball a long way no matter what clubs he's using.
The world No. 1 was on the range at the Bear's Club Wednesday getting ready for this week's Dell Technologies Championship when DJ was asked by the Golden Bear himself to try some of the 14-time major champion's old clubs - a persimmon driver and a 1-iron.
The results? The driver went 290 yards and the 1-iron 232 yards.
Cool experience today at Bears Club. @jacknicklaus and @garyplayer wanted to see @DJohnsonPGA hit Jack’s old 1 iron and Persimmon driver. pic.twitter.com/eX0joF4AgQ— Dustin Johnson Golf School (@DJGolfSchool) August 29, 2018
Persimmon went 290 and iron went 232.— Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) August 29, 2018