Getty Images

Podcast: Shinny may suit Tiger; plus, betting odds

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 11, 2018, 11:14 pm

Will Gray hosts Tripp Isenhour in the latest edition of the Golf Channel podcast, previewing the 118th U.S. Open.

Topics range from:

• Dustin Johnson/Justin Thomas/Tiger Woods grouping: Johnson on fire after Memphis win, Thomas making tweaks and Woods' chances at a traditional U.S. Open setup.

• Phil Mickelson/Rory McIlroy/Jordan Spieth grouping: Does Mickelson have a chance to win? What’s going on with Spieth? Is Rory back to putting by feel and a threat this week?

• Brooks Koepka/Jason Day/Bubba Watson grouping: Koepka was sidelined most of the year, but came back on fire. Day has already won twice this year and is, statitically, the best putter on tour. Watson's length will serve him well this week.

Later, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook manager Jeff Sherman joins the pod to discuss U.S. Open favorites, sleepers, betting odds and ticket counts.

Listen to the podcast in its entirety at the link below:

Article Tags: Golf Channel Podcast, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

Trending

Getty Images

What the puck? NHL referee qualifies for U.S. Open

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 8:40 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – In the 117 U.S. Opens that have been played before this week, this is new.

Although there’s no way to know for sure, Garrett Rank, an NHL referee who qualified for this week’s championship, recently had what has to be an unprecedented conversation.

“I got a question the other day about whether I would want to finish in the top 10 in the U.S. Open or work Game 7 of the Stanley Cup finals,” Rank said on Monday at Shinnecock Hills. “I answered the top 10 at the U.S. Open. And I said I'd save the Stanley Cup finals for 15 years down the road when my golf game wasn't as strong.”

Rank, 30, carded rounds of 71-71 at the Georgia sectional qualifier to earn his spot in the U.S. Open. Not bad for a guy whose day job included 73 regular-season NHL games and three playoff games this season. In fact, during the 2017-18 season, Rank said he played just three rounds of golf while he was on the road.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

The Canadian has played well in USGA championships before, finishing runner-up at the 2012 U.S. Mid-Amateur and advancing to the semifinals twice at the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball. Although he grew up playing hockey, he said he was always drawn to golf.

“Growing up in Canada, you're kind of born with a pair of skates on your feet so hockey is probably our No. 1 sport. But golf is getting there,” he said.

Rank will be paired with fellow Canadian Mackenzie Hughes and Australia’s Aaron Baddeley for Rounds 1 and 2 at Shinnecock Hills.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, Garrett Rank

Trending

Getty Images

Lefty's 0-for-26 in U.S. Opens, yet remains optimistic

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 7:58 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Give Phil Mickelson credit, he doesn’t ignore the elephant in the Grand Slam room.

While other athletes might be compelled to hide behind clichés or trite evasions, Lefty instead has chosen to take this particular milestone head on. At 47 years old, maybe he just doesn’t have the time or temperament for that kind of revisionism.

On this, Mickelson is what his resume says he is: a World Golf Hall of Fame member with 43 PGA Tour victories and a five-time major champion who is a single bottle cap - the U.S. Open - away from joining the game’s most exclusive club.

Although he’s a six-time bridesmaid at the U.S. Open, the national championship remains the only missing piece of the Grand Slam puzzle for Lefty. As if he needed to be reminded of this, USGA officials paired the southpaw with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, a pair of major kindred spirits who are also missing a single leg of the career Grand Slam, for Rounds 1 and 2 at Shinnecock Hills.

“Now that I've won the other three majors, it's U.S. Open specific. I would love to win this one to win all four. That's certainly a goal and nothing I'm shying away from,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson’s relationship with the U.S. Open is complicated. He’s finished runner-up six times, including the last time the championship was played at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, but has become an afterthought at the event in recent years either through lackluster play (like his missed cut in 2016) or properly aligned priorities (such as when he skipped last year’s championship to attend his daughter’s high school graduation).

But he arrives in the Hamptons with rejuvenated focus and renewed optimism. He won for the first time on Tour since 2013 this spring in Mexico and has repeatedly talked about his improved play and confidence in recent weeks.

“I feel like your short game's going to be challenged. Putting will be challenged, as well as ball-striking, irons, driver,” Mickelson said when asked the key to playing Shinnecock Hills. “I feel as though the luck of a course has been taken out as much as possible to where skill is the primary factor.”

But if history suggests the clock is ticking on Mickelson’s quest to complete the career Grand Slam, he clearly has no interest in riding into the sunset just yet.

This week’s U.S. Open will be Mickelson’s 27th start in his national championship, but if being 0-for-26 is a burden for some, Lefty prefers to consider his Open cup half full.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

All of the near-misses and heartbreaks, the bad swings and untimely miscues have simply been a part of a multiple choice exam he continues to study for.

Even his runner-up showing here in ’04, an inspired charge that came up two strokes short of Retief Goosen’s winning total of 4 under par, brings a measure of solace.

“I use the disappointments as a learning experience. For instance, in 1995 [at Shinnecock Hills], I played 16 in 6 over par. I lost by four shots. If I played that hole even, I could have won,” he explained. “In my mind back then, a par 5 was a hole you had to make birdie on. And now, as I have kind of evolved, I look back and use that negative as a learning experience to help me play better this week.”

If Mickelson’s outlook is a tad too optimistic, know that this is not born from false hope or wishful thinking. He’s playing some of the best golf of his career and his record at Shinnecock Hills is enough to lift even the most embattled spirits.

In fact, Mickelson can find motivation in the next three U.S. Open venues, with the event shifting to Pebble Beach next year and Winged Foot - where Lefty finished runner-up in ’06 - in 2020.

“These three provide me a great opportunity to finish out this final leg,” Mickelson said. “Certainly, with the way I've been playing this year and at the consistency level, as well as at a much higher level than I've played the last few years, gives me a great opportunity.”

For Lefty, this week’s U.S. Open is as simple as that, not a burden or another meltdown in the making, just an opportunity to complete his career.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson, Shinnecock Hills

Trending

18th green at Shinnecock Hills. Getty Images

Watch: Shinnecock's 18th green is so slick, and it's Monday

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 11, 2018, 7:15 pm

There has been plenty of talk about the seventh green at Shinnecock Hills, the one that "got away" from the USGA in the 2004 U.S. Open.

But on Monday, @radargolfpro posted to his Instagram account a video of a ball being dropped, with a little forward press, on to the 18th green ... and the ball didn't stop until it was well off the green.

Brooks Koepka won last year's U.S. Open at Erin Hills, at 16 under. This isn't Erin Hills. Enjoy, fellas. It's only Monday.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

Phil doesn't want this U.S. Open left to chance

By Rex HoggardJune 11, 2018, 6:40 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Two weeks ago at the Memorial, Phil Mickelson was asked about the 2004 U.S. Open, where he finished runner-up, and specifically Shinnecock Hills’ seventh hole, which became unplayable during the final round in ’04.

“I think it's a great hole until the USGA gets a hold of it,” Mickelson said.

On Monday as he prepared for this year’s U.S. Open on the Long Island layout, Lefty offered a more detailed assessment of the USGA and the art of setting up a course for a major championship.

“It's a very difficult job to find the line of testing the best players to the greatest degree and then making it carnival golf,” said Mickelson, who also finished fourth when the U.S. Open was played at Shinnecock in 1995. “I think it's a very fine line, and it's not a job I would want.”

To make his point, Mickelson revisited the 2004 championship when officials were forced to water some greens between groups when conditions became too demanding.

“In 2004, the barometer for watering the seventh green was did anybody make double or triple? So if nobody double or triple bogeyed in the group in front of you, the green did not get water. If your group made a double or triple, the green got water for the group behind you,” he said. “That type of chance bothers me, given that we put so much into this tournament and the dreams and the hopes. And to have it left to something like that is disappointing. But I don't mean to discount anything, because I know what a tough job it is to find that fine line.”

Mickelson did add that this year’s set up at Shinnecock Hills was among the best he’s experienced in nearly 30 years of playing the U.S. Open.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, 2004 U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, Phil Mickelson, USGA

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.