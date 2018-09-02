Projected FedExCup results: Through Rd. 3 of Dell Technologies Champ.

|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|PROJ.
|OFFICIAL
|PROJ. EVENT
|PROJ. TOTAL
|OFFICIAL
|1
|--
|Bryson DeChambeau
|980
|4597
|3617
|2
|--
|Dustin Johnson
|80
|3049
|2969
|3
|1
|Tony Finau
|310
|3019
|2709
|4
|1
|Justin Thomas
|19
|2974
|2954
|5
|87
|Abraham Ancer
|2000
|2589
|589
|6
|1
|Brooks Koepka
|180
|2512
|2332
|7
|1
|Justin Rose
|490
|2481
|1991
|8
|1
|Bubba Watson
|136
|2093
|1957
|9
|7
|Cameron Smith
|490
|1961
|1471
|10
|1
|Webb Simpson
|136
|1955
|1819
|11
|3
|Jason Day
|DNP
|1935
|1935
|12
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|80
|1788
|1708
|13
|3
|Phil Mickelson
|26
|1777
|1750
|14
|2
|Patrick Reed
|80
|1772
|1691
|15
|56
|Tyrrell Hatton
|980
|1694
|714
|16
|5
|Kyle Stanley
|380
|1687
|1307
|17
|4
|Francesco Molinari
|DNP
|1682
|1682
|18
|4
|Billy Horschel
|DNP
|1610
|1610
|19
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|237
|1531
|1294
|20
|5
|Aaron Wise
|10
|1495
|1486
|21
|4
|Jon Rahm
|48
|1478
|1430
|22
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|310
|1464
|1154
|23
|1
|Marc Leishman
|237
|1463
|1226
|24
|4
|Paul Casey
|112
|1447
|1335
|25
|7
|Patton Kizzire
|12
|1414
|1402
|26
|1
|Tiger Woods
|180
|1392
|1212
|27
|6
|Jordan Spieth
|310
|1391
|1081
|28
|9
|Kevin Na
|DNP
|1387
|1387
|29
|19
|Emiliano Grillo
|380
|1312
|932
|30
|8
|Rickie Fowler
|DNP
|1302
|1302
|TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|PROJ.
|OFFICIAL
|PROJ. EVENT
|PROJ. TOTAL
|OFFICIAL
|31
|14
|Beau Hossler
|310
|1283
|973
|32
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|112
|1193
|1081
|33
|4
|Gary Woodland
|112
|1187
|1075
|34
|8
|Chez Reavie
|DNP
|1184
|1184
|35
|8
|Pat Perez
|DNP
|1167
|1167
|36
|7
|Chesson Hadley
|DNP
|1144
|1144
|37
|7
|Andrew Landry
|14
|1139
|1125
|38
|3
|Brandt Snedeker
|48
|1125
|1077
|39
|--
|Andrew Putnam
|80
|1115
|1035
|40
|8
|Brian Harman
|26
|1113
|1087
|41
|10
|Luke List
|DNP
|1111
|1111
|42
|1
|Alex Noren
|112
|1101
|989
|43
|7
|Austin Cook
|14
|1090
|1077
|44
|5
|Si Woo Kim
|180
|1082
|902
|45
|1
|Byeong Hun An
|112
|1076
|964
|46
|6
|Adam Hadwin
|180
|1070
|890
|47
|6
|Ryan Armour
|48
|1062
|1014
|48
|10
|Ian Poulter
|DNP
|1061
|1061
|49
|10
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|237
|1038
|801
|50
|10
|Adam Scott
|14
|1037
|1023
|51
|4
|Keegan Bradley
|80
|1031
|950
|52
|8
|Kevin Kisner
|48
|1029
|981
|53
|11
|Brendan Steele
|DNP
|998
|998
|54
|4
|Hideki Matsuyama
|136
|947
|811
|55
|4
|Brian Gay
|26
|919
|892
|56
|2
|Charles Howell III
|26
|911
|885
|57
|7
|Ryan Palmer
|DNP
|900
|900
|58
|3
|Henrik Stenson
|26
|895
|868
|59
|6
|Zach Johnson
|DNP
|890
|890
|60
|12
|C.T. Pan
|180
|890
|710
|61
|5
|J.J. Spaun
|11
|877
|866
|62
|12
|Matt Kuchar
|180
|876
|696
|63
|18
|Brice Garnett
|237
|871
|634
|64
|14
|Keith Mitchell
|180
|839
|659
|65
|--
|Stewart Cink
|80
|839
|758
|66
|9
|Scott Piercy
|DNP
|833
|833
|67
|13
|J.B. Holmes
|180
|820
|640
|68
|5
|Daniel Berger
|48
|817
|769
|69
|5
|Chris Kirk
|48
|812
|764
|70
|10
|Ryan Moore
|17
|812
|795
|TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|PROJ.
|OFFICIAL
|PROJ. EVENT
|PROJ. TOTAL
|OFFICIAL
|71
|9
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|12
|806
|794
|72
|11
|Whee Kim
|10
|805
|795
|73
|10
|Peter Uihlein
|180
|804
|624
|74
|5
|Louis Oosthuizen
|48
|777
|729
|75
|9
|Jason Kokrak
|26
|777
|751
|76
|9
|Nick Watney
|19
|762
|743
|77
|9
|Jimmy Walker
|10
|741
|730
|78
|8
|Kevin Streelman
|DNP
|724
|724
|79
|6
|Bronson Burgoon
|19
|717
|698
|80
|5
|Charley Hoffman
|12
|690
|679
|81
|5
|Joel Dahmen
|DNP
|676
|676
|82
|5
|Michael Kim
|DNP
|675
|675
|83
|4
|Jamie Lovemark
|17
|671
|654
|84
|9
|Russell Knox
|80
|665
|585
|85
|1
|Kevin Tway
|48
|647
|599
|86
|3
|James Hahn
|48
|644
|596
|87
|5
|Kelly Kraft
|DNP
|627
|627
|88
|--
|Kevin Chappell
|26
|623
|597
|89
|1
|Tom Hoge
|26
|620
|594
|90
|6
|Russell Henley
|48
|617
|569
|91
|7
|Troy Merritt
|DNP
|616
|616
|92
|1
|Branden Grace
|17
|606
|590
|93
|1
|Scott Stallings
|26
|605
|579
|94
|9
|Satoshi Kodaira
|DNP
|600
|600
|95
|8
|Jhonattan Vegas
|DNP
|598
|598
|96
|3
|Brian Stuard
|26
|583
|557
|97
|1
|Danny Lee
|15
|574
|559
|98
|3
|Ollie Schniederjans
|DNP
|573
|573
|99
|2
|Anirban Lahiri
|DNP
|566
|566
|100
|--
|Jason Dufner
|DNP
|557
|557
|TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP
|FedExCup Rank
|PLAYER NAME
|FedExCup Points
|PROJ.
|OFFICIAL
|PROJ. EVENT
|PROJ. TOTAL
|OFFICIAL
|101
|--
|Sam Ryder
|DNP
|551
|551
|102
|--
|Trey Mullinax
|DNP
|550
|550
|103
|--
|Brandon Harkins
|DNP
|545
|545
|104
|--
|Patrick Rodgers
|DNP
|541
|541
|105
|--
|Charl Schwartzel
|DNP
|528
|528
|106
|--
|Sean O'Hair
|DNP
|526
|526
|107
|--
|Harold Varner III
|DNP
|524
|524
|108
|--
|Alex Cejka
|DNP
|524
|524
|109
|--
|Rory Sabbatini
|DNP
|521
|521
|110
|--
|Richy Werenski
|DNP
|498
|498
|111
|--
|Sung Kang
|DNP
|490
|490
|112
|--
|John Huh
|DNP
|480
|480
|113
|--
|Tyler Duncan
|DNP
|457
|457
|114
|--
|Seamus Power
|DNP
|455
|455
|115
|--
|Martin Laird
|DNP
|453
|453
|116
|--
|William McGirt
|DNP
|449
|449
|117
|--
|J.T. Poston
|DNP
|448
|448
|118
|--
|Vaughn Taylor
|DNP
|445
|445
|119
|--
|Grayson Murray
|DNP
|438
|438
|120
|--
|Sam Saunders
|DNP
|437
|437
|121
|--
|Ryan Blaum
|DNP
|433
|433
|122
|--
|Scott Brown
|DNP
|422
|422
|123
|--
|Nick Taylor
|DNP
|420
|420
|124
|--
|Bud Cauley
|DNP
|405
|405
|125
|--
|Harris English
|DNP
|383
|383
|TOP 125: THE NORTHERN TRUST
Projected FedExCup results: Through Rd. 3 of Dell Technologies Champ.
Trending
Alex rallies to top Hall in Portland for first LPGA title
PORTLAND, Ore. - Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA title, closing with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall.
Alex birdied the final five holes in a front-nine 30 to take the lead and added birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 15th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. She made her only bogey of the day on the par-4 18th, leaving her at 19-under 269.
The 28-year-old former Vanderbilt star gave caddie Travis Wilson his second straight victory in the event. Wilson teamed with Alex with regular boss Stacy Lewis preparing for the birth of her first child.
Alex matched the course record with a 62 on Thursday, then shot 71-71 to begin the final round six strokes behind Women's British Open champion Hall.
Hall had a 75. The 22-year-old Englishwoman played the front nine in 2 over, with bogeys on the par-4 first and par-5 seventh.
Japan's Ayako Uehara was third at 13 under after a 69.
Australia's Minjee Lee, two strokes behind playing partner Hall entering round, had a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under.
Lexi Thompson shot 70 to tie for ninth at 7 under in her third event following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue.
Brooke Henderson had a 75 to tie for 21st at 4 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan, then opened with a 64 on Thursday, before slipping back with rounds of 71 and 74.
Trending
Ex-Spieth roommate Hickok gets wire-to-wire Web.com win
BEECHWOOD, Ohio - Kramer Hickok completed a wire-to-wire victory in the DAP Championship, beating Hunter Mahan and Matt Jones by three strokes Sunday in the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events.
Playing to improve his PGA Tour status after earning one of 25 cards from the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list, Hickok shot his second straight 2-under 68 to finish at 14-under 266. He matched the Canterbury Golf Club record Thursday with a 63 and had a 67 on Friday.
''Wire-to-wire has been one of my goals,'' said Hickok, the first Web.com player to accomplish the feat this season. ''Not only to win, but to face that pressure being on top of the leaderboard every single day and know that you can play to your best ability is one of the things that I wanted to come to in my practice and the mental work that I do. It's been a long way coming. Earlier in the year, I kind of fell back when I had the lead and felt a little uncomfortable. I still did today, but it's nice to be able to put up a good round.''
PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth's former teammate and housemate, Hickok earned $180,000 for his first tour victory to push his season total to $373,635. He has jumped from 23rd to second among the 25 regular-season qualifiers in the first two tournaments, earning a series-best $198,000. The 26-year-old former University of Texas player was the Canadian tour player of the year last season, winning twice.
Full-field scores from the DAP Championship
Six-time PGA Tour winner Mahan and Jones each shot 67. They wrapped up PGA Tour cards, each earning $88,000. Jones is fourth in the series standing with $112,000, and Mahan fifth with $102,500. Last year, Seamus Power took the 25th and final card with $40,625.
The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, and Nos. 126-200 - Jones was 151st, Mahan 159th - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings. Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings, with Seth Reeves, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa and Denny McCarthy also wrapped up tour cards Sunday.
Sangmoon Bae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, tied for sixth at 9 under after a 70. He earned $33,500 to jump to 12th with $38,156.
Hickok lived with Spieth the last few years until recently moving out because Spieth is getting married.
''In 2015, he had a year like Tiger Woods,'' Hickok said. ''He won five times and two majors and I'm seeing what he's doing first hand. I'm comparing myself to him and saying, 'This is what he does to reach the highest level and I'm going to do that and twice as much.' If I can do that, I can catch up to what these other guys are doing and I just tried to outwork him. I was learning from what he was doing.
''He's getting the most out of every hour and I started to develop my practice that way. Being in that house with him for two to three years, I don't think I'd be holding this trophy if I wasn't.''
Trending
World Long Drive Championship 2018 TV Schedule
Golf’s greatest long drive players from 14 countries will battle under the lights at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK to be crowned the 2018 World Long Drive Champion. Justin James, 2017 Open Division winner and number one in the World Long Drive rankings, looks to reclaim his title as he battles superstars of long drive competition; Will Hogue - number two in the world, Maurice Allen, Ryan Reisbeck, and two-time world champion Tim Burke.
The World Long Drive Association will crown champions in three divisions – Open, Masters, and Women’s competition. Sandra Carlborg, the most decorated World Long Drive competitor in the Women's Division, will compete for her sixth title against some of the best long drive players in the world. In the Master Division, champion Jeff Crittenden will also be in the field looking to claim victory once again.
Catch all the adrenaline filled live golf action September 4th through the 5th.
Who will hit the longest drive and take the Volvik World Long Drive Championship home this year? Tune in live on Golf Channel:
Tuesday, September 4: 9-11pm ET
Wednesday, September 5: 9-11pm ET
and follow along with live scoring here.
Catch us on live streaming here and don't forget to follow Golf Channel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and World Long Drive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Join in on the social conversation using hashtag #WorldLongDrive
Trending
Watch: Durant misses tap-in, loses Shaw by one shot
Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday by a shot over Joe Durant.
But while McCarron had his share of highlights en route to his eighth Champions Tour victory - including a final-round hole-in-one - a lowlight from the runner-up will get just as much attention.
Durant lived out every golfer's worst nightmare, missing this tap-in for par on the 17th hole to fall off the pace:
Oh no!— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 2, 2018
Durant misses a short one at 17 and falls out of a share of the lead. @ShawClassic pic.twitter.com/3IXLGWd2iW
Needing to eagle the final hole to get into a playoff, Durant settled for birdie and a T-2 finish.