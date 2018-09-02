Getty Images

Projected FedExCup results: Through Rd. 3 of Dell Technologies Champ.

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 2, 2018, 10:07 pm
Below are live projected FedExCup points - the rankings and points that a player would receive if the event were to end at time of viewing.
 
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
1 -- 1 Bryson DeChambeau 980 4597 3617
2 -- 2 Dustin Johnson 80 3049 2969
3 1 4 Tony Finau 310 3019 2709
4 1 3 Justin Thomas 19 2974 2954
5 87 92 Abraham Ancer 2000 2589 589
6 1 5 Brooks Koepka 180 2512 2332
7 1 6 Justin Rose 490 2481 1991
8 1 7 Bubba Watson 136 2093 1957
9 7 16 Cameron Smith 490 1961 1471
10 1 9 Webb Simpson 136 1955 1819
11 3 8 Jason Day DNP 1935 1935
12 1 11 Patrick Cantlay 80 1788 1708
13 3 10 Phil Mickelson 26 1777 1750
14 2 12 Patrick Reed 80 1772 1691
15 56 71 Tyrrell Hatton 980 1694 714
16 5 21 Kyle Stanley 380 1687 1307
17 4 13 Francesco Molinari DNP 1682 1682
18 4 14 Billy Horschel DNP 1610 1610
19 4 23 Tommy Fleetwood 237 1531 1294
20 5 15 Aaron Wise 10 1495 1486
21 4 17 Jon Rahm 48 1478 1430
22 6 28 Rory McIlroy 310 1464 1154
23 1 24 Marc Leishman 237 1463 1226
24 4 20 Paul Casey 112 1447 1335
25 7 18 Patton Kizzire 12 1414 1402
26 1 25 Tiger Woods 180 1392 1212
27 6 33 Jordan Spieth 310 1391 1081
28 9 19 Kevin Na DNP 1387 1387
29 19 48 Emiliano Grillo 380 1312 932
30 8 22 Rickie Fowler DNP 1302 1302
TOP 30: TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
31 14 45 Beau Hossler 310 1283 973
32 2 34 Xander Schauffele 112 1193 1081
33 4 37 Gary Woodland 112 1187 1075
34 8 26 Chez Reavie DNP 1184 1184
35 8 27 Pat Perez DNP 1167 1167
36 7 29 Chesson Hadley DNP 1144 1144
37 7 30 Andrew Landry 14 1139 1125
38 3 35 Brandt Snedeker 48 1125 1077
39 -- 39 Andrew Putnam 80 1115 1035
40 8 32 Brian Harman 26 1113 1087
41 10 31 Luke List DNP 1111 1111
42 1 43 Alex Noren 112 1101 989
43 7 36 Austin Cook 14 1090 1077
44 5 49 Si Woo Kim 180 1082 902
45 1 46 Byeong Hun An 112 1076 964
46 6 52 Adam Hadwin 180 1070 890
47 6 41 Ryan Armour 48 1062 1014
48 10 38 Ian Poulter DNP 1061 1061
49 10 59 Rafa Cabrera Bello 237 1038 801
50 10 40 Adam Scott 14 1037 1023
51 4 47 Keegan Bradley 80 1031 950
52 8 44 Kevin Kisner 48 1029 981
53 11 42 Brendan Steele DNP 998 998
54 4 58 Hideki Matsuyama 136 947 811
55 4 51 Brian Gay 26 919 892
56 2 54 Charles Howell III 26 911 885
57 7 50 Ryan Palmer DNP 900 900
58 3 55 Henrik Stenson 26 895 868
59 6 53 Zach Johnson DNP 890 890
60 12 72 C.T. Pan 180 890 710
61 5 56 J.J. Spaun 11 877 866
62 12 74 Matt Kuchar 180 876 696
63 18 81 Brice Garnett 237 871 634
64 14 78 Keith Mitchell 180 839 659
65 -- 65 Stewart Cink 80 839 758
66 9 57 Scott Piercy DNP 833 833
67 13 80 J.B. Holmes 180 820 640
68 5 63 Daniel Berger 48 817 769
69 5 64 Chris Kirk 48 812 764
70 10 60 Ryan Moore 17 812 795
TOP 70: BMW CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
71 9 62 Ted Potter, Jr. 12 806 794
72 11 61 Whee Kim 10 805 795
73 10 83 Peter Uihlein 180 804 624
74 5 69 Louis Oosthuizen 48 777 729
75 9 66 Jason Kokrak 26 777 751
76 9 67 Nick Watney 19 762 743
77 9 68 Jimmy Walker 10 741 730
78 8 70 Kevin Streelman DNP 724 724
79 6 73 Bronson Burgoon 19 717 698
80 5 75 Charley Hoffman 12 690 679
81 5 76 Joel Dahmen DNP 676 676
82 5 77 Michael Kim DNP 675 675
83 4 79 Jamie Lovemark 17 671 654
84 9 93 Russell Knox 80 665 585
85 1 86 Kevin Tway 48 647 599
86 3 89 James Hahn 48 644 596
87 5 82 Kelly Kraft DNP 627 627
88 -- 88 Kevin Chappell 26 623 597
89 1 90 Tom Hoge 26 620 594
90 6 96 Russell Henley 48 617 569
91 7 84 Troy Merritt DNP 616 616
92 1 91 Branden Grace 17 606 590
93 1 94 Scott Stallings 26 605 579
94 9 85 Satoshi Kodaira DNP 600 600
95 8 87 Jhonattan Vegas DNP 598 598
96 3 99 Brian Stuard 26 583 557
97 1 98 Danny Lee 15 574 559
98 3 95 Ollie Schniederjans DNP 573 573
99 2 97 Anirban Lahiri DNP 566 566
100 -- 100 Jason Dufner DNP 557 557
TOP 100: DELL TECHNOLOGIES CHAMPIONSHIP
FedExCup Rank PLAYER NAME FedExCup Points
PROJ.   OFFICIAL PROJ. EVENT PROJ. TOTAL OFFICIAL
101 -- 101 Sam Ryder DNP 551 551
102 -- 102 Trey Mullinax DNP 550 550
103 -- 103 Brandon Harkins DNP 545 545
104 -- 104 Patrick Rodgers DNP 541 541
105 -- 105 Charl Schwartzel DNP 528 528
106 -- 106 Sean O'Hair DNP 526 526
107 -- 107 Harold Varner III DNP 524 524
108 -- 108 Alex Cejka DNP 524 524
109 -- 109 Rory Sabbatini DNP 521 521
110 -- 110 Richy Werenski DNP 498 498
111 -- 111 Sung Kang DNP 490 490
112 -- 112 John Huh DNP 480 480
113 -- 113 Tyler Duncan DNP 457 457
114 -- 114 Seamus Power DNP 455 455
115 -- 115 Martin Laird DNP 453 453
116 -- 116 William McGirt DNP 449 449
117 -- 117 J.T. Poston DNP 448 448
118 -- 118 Vaughn Taylor DNP 445 445
119 -- 119 Grayson Murray DNP 438 438
120 -- 120 Sam Saunders DNP 437 437
121 -- 121 Ryan Blaum DNP 433 433
122 -- 122 Scott Brown DNP 422 422
123 -- 123 Nick Taylor DNP 420 420
124 -- 124 Bud Cauley DNP 405 405
125 -- 125 Harris English DNP 383 383
TOP 125: THE NORTHERN TRUST
Article Tags: 2018 FedExCup Playoffs, 2018 Dell Technologies Championship

Alex rallies to top Hall in Portland for first LPGA title

By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2018, 1:12 am

PORTLAND, Ore. - Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA title, closing with a 7-under 65 on Sunday for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall.

Alex birdied the final five holes in a front-nine 30 to take the lead and added birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 15th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. She made her only bogey of the day on the par-4 18th, leaving her at 19-under 269.

The 28-year-old former Vanderbilt star gave caddie Travis Wilson his second straight victory in the event. Wilson teamed with Alex with regular boss Stacy Lewis preparing for the birth of her first child.

Alex matched the course record with a 62 on Thursday, then shot 71-71 to begin the final round six strokes behind Women's British Open champion Hall.

Hall had a 75. The 22-year-old Englishwoman played the front nine in 2 over, with bogeys on the par-4 first and par-5 seventh.

Japan's Ayako Uehara was third at 13 under after a 69.

Australia's Minjee Lee, two strokes behind playing partner Hall entering round, had a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under.

Lexi Thompson shot 70 to tie for ninth at 7 under in her third event following a three-week break for emotional and mental fatigue.

Brooke Henderson had a 75 to tie for 21st at 4 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan, then opened with a 64 on Thursday, before slipping back with rounds of 71 and 74.

 
Article Tags: Marina Alex

Ex-Spieth roommate Hickok gets wire-to-wire Web.com win

By Associated PressSeptember 3, 2018, 12:56 am

BEECHWOOD, Ohio - Kramer Hickok completed a wire-to-wire victory in the DAP Championship, beating Hunter Mahan and Matt Jones by three strokes Sunday in the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events.

Playing to improve his PGA Tour status after earning one of 25 cards from the Web.com Tour's regular-season money list, Hickok shot his second straight 2-under 68 to finish at 14-under 266. He matched the Canterbury Golf Club record Thursday with a 63 and had a 67 on Friday.

''Wire-to-wire has been one of my goals,'' said Hickok, the first Web.com player to accomplish the feat this season. ''Not only to win, but to face that pressure being on top of the leaderboard every single day and know that you can play to your best ability is one of the things that I wanted to come to in my practice and the mental work that I do. It's been a long way coming. Earlier in the year, I kind of fell back when I had the lead and felt a little uncomfortable. I still did today, but it's nice to be able to put up a good round.''

PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth's former teammate and housemate, Hickok earned $180,000 for his first tour victory to push his season total to $373,635. He has jumped from 23rd to second among the 25 regular-season qualifiers in the first two tournaments, earning a series-best $198,000. The 26-year-old former University of Texas player was the Canadian tour player of the year last season, winning twice.

Full-field scores from the DAP Championship

Six-time PGA Tour winner Mahan and Jones each shot 67. They wrapped up PGA Tour cards, each earning $88,000. Jones is fourth in the series standing with $112,000, and Mahan fifth with $102,500. Last year, Seamus Power took the 25th and final card with $40,625.

The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com regular-season money list, and Nos. 126-200 - Jones was 151st, Mahan 159th - in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings. Hickok and the other top-25 finishers on the Web.com money list are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings, with Seth Reeves, Stephan Jaeger, Max Homa and Denny McCarthy also wrapped up tour cards Sunday.

Sangmoon Bae, a two-time PGA Tour winner, tied for sixth at 9 under after a 70. He earned $33,500 to jump to 12th with $38,156.

Hickok lived with Spieth the last few years until recently moving out because Spieth is getting married.

''In 2015, he had a year like Tiger Woods,'' Hickok said. ''He won five times and two majors and I'm seeing what he's doing first hand. I'm comparing myself to him and saying, 'This is what he does to reach the highest level and I'm going to do that and twice as much.' If I can do that, I can catch up to what these other guys are doing and I just tried to outwork him. I was learning from what he was doing.

''He's getting the most out of every hour and I started to develop my practice that way. Being in that house with him for two to three years, I don't think I'd be holding this trophy if I wasn't.''

Article Tags: Kramer Hickok, 2018 DAP Championship

World Long Drive Championship 2018 TV Schedule

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 12:11 am

Golf’s greatest long drive players from 14 countries will battle under the lights at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, OK to be crowned the 2018 World Long Drive Champion.  Justin James, 2017 Open Division winner and number one in the World Long Drive rankings, looks to reclaim his title as he battles superstars of long drive competition; Will Hogue - number two in the world, Maurice Allen, Ryan Reisbeck, and two-time world champion Tim Burke.  

The World Long Drive Association will crown champions in three divisions – Open, Masters, and Women’s competition.  Sandra Carlborg, the most decorated World Long Drive competitor in the Women's Division, will compete for her sixth title against some of the best long drive players in the world. In the Master Division, champion Jeff Crittenden will also be in the field looking to claim victory once again.

Catch all the adrenaline filled live golf action September 4th through the 5th.

Who will hit the longest drive and take the Volvik World Long Drive Championship home this year?  Tune in live on Golf Channel:

Tuesday, September 4: 9-11pm ET
Wednesday, September 5: 9-11pm ET

 

and follow along with live scoring here.

 

Catch us on live streaming here and don't forget to follow Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and World Long Drive on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.  Join in on the social conversation using hashtag #WorldLongDrive

 

Article Tags: World Long Drive Championship

Watch: Durant misses tap-in, loses Shaw by one shot

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 3, 2018, 12:10 am

Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday by a shot over Joe Durant.

But while McCarron had his share of highlights en route to his eighth Champions Tour victory - including a final-round hole-in-one - a lowlight from the runner-up will get just as much attention.

Durant lived out every golfer's worst nightmare, missing this tap-in for par on the 17th hole to fall off the pace:

Needing to eagle the final hole to get into a playoff, Durant settled for birdie and a T-2 finish.

Article Tags: 2018 Shaw Charity Classic, Joe Durant, Scott McCarron

