Rahm steps on ball, keeps his cool, saves his par

By Nick MentaAugust 10, 2018, 7:32 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jon Rahm was 3 under on his round through 16 holes Friday when he tried to cut too much of the corner at the par-5 eighth and hooked his ball into the left rough.

Walking up to where he assumed the ball would be, he didn't see any flag in the rough indiciating its position. And there wasn't a marshall in the area. And no one from the gallery said anything.

So Rahm just kept walking until he finally found his ball - touching his foot. Rahm had clipped the ball with the ball of his shoe and so he called in an official for a ruling. 

"I know I touched, but I don't believe I moved it at all, to be honest," he told the official. But it didn't matter. He was assessed a one-stroke penalty and made to pick up and drop his ball back down in the rough.

From there, he advanced his ball 200 yards, flew a short wedge to 8 feet, made his par putt, and let fly with a series of mini fist pumps. A hole later, he was closing out a bogey-free 67 that moved him to 5 under par, five shots off the lead held by Gary Woodland midway through the second round.

"It just would have been hard to accept the fact that I would have had to sign for a 6 without me realistically making a 6," he said, referencing the save that kept his card clean after a long day of grinding in the heat. 

Hours prior, Rahm had started his round by hitting a spectator with his tee ball at No. 10, but he worked there to save par, setting the tone for the day.

A reporter commented that the "Jon Rahm of two years ago" may have not have handled the bad break on the eighth quite so well, prompting laughter from Rahm himself.

"I love the fact that you give me a credit of two years," he said, "because the Jon Rahm of about five days ago probably would have lost his mind."

Rahm went on to explain that he did "a lot of mental work" Tuesday and Wednesday to try to get a handle on his temper. He wouldn't disclose the nature of said work but he did share the impetus behind it.

"I didn't like the fact that I complained as much as I did," he explained. "I accept and I'll allow myself to continue to get mad, but complaining the way I did is not really acceptable and seemed a little childish to me.

"It's just trying to grow up a bit and mature. I'm still 23 years old, so it is what it is."

Pointing Spider-Men: Zach Johnson meets Zach Johnson

By Nick MentaAugust 10, 2018, 8:29 pm

ST. LOUIS – There's only two places you'll find the name Zachary J. Johnson - on the man's birth certificate and on the leaderboard at the PGA Championship.

The problem for the 35-year-old PGA professional from Utah is that there's another Zach Johnson in the field this week, and he just so happens to be a two-time major winner.

Since Bellerive isn't big enough for more than one Zach Johnson, the "J" has made a one-week comeback. But the two of them apparently have gotten along quite well.

He's been great every time we ran into each other," ZJJ said, referring to ZJ. "That [picture] was yesterday in the locker room after he shot 66, I shot 76. Yeah, 66, 76. I said, 'Tomorrow give me five a side and we'll have a game.' He was just so awesome. It's very cool."

All this brings us to the question of what exactly the "J" stands for anyway. Prepare to be thoroughly underwhelmed.

"The J doesn't stand for anything," he said. "That's just my middle initial. When my parents had to turn in the birth certificate, they were going to give me a J. It was a middle name that started with J. They didn't know what it was going to be, but after they turned in the birth certificate, it just stuck. They never replaced it. It's Zachary J. Johnson.

"The reason I'm going by that this week is because there are two of us here, and he rightfully so, has earned the right to go by Zach Johnson. The PGA called me a couple weeks before and let me know that I would be going by Zach J. Johnson for pairings."

Zach J. Johnson joins a long list of cartoon characters in the same boat, including Rocket J. Squirrel, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Elmer J. Fudd, and Homer J. Simpson.

After missing the cut following rounds of 76-69, Zach J. is now free to go back to being Zach again.

"I like the sound of Zach Johnson a little better," he said. "Maybe I can keep people on their toes and maybe confuse them a little more. Probably won't go by Zach J. anymore."

Finau: 7 birdies, 1 bogey, 1 triple, no pars on front 9

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 8:17 pm

After shooting a disappointing 4-over 74 in the first round of the 100th PGA Championship – alongside U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk, to boot – Tony Finau needed a hot start in Round 2.

He got that and more.

Finau birdied his first five holes to storm inside the cut line [hovering at even par] and then made a triple bogey at the par-3 sixth.

He then birdied Nos. 7 and 8, and then bogeyed No. 9. In all: seven birdies, one triple bogey, one bogey and zero pars.

He finally made his first par of the day at the par-4 10th. And followed that with a birdie at the 11th, before play was suspended.

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 10, 2018, 7:50 pm

Following an even-par 70, Tiger Woods is back in action for Round 2 of the 100th PGA Championship. We're tracking him at Bellerive.

DJ (66) closes strong for another sub-70 round

By Rex HoggardAugust 10, 2018, 7:46 pm

ST. LOUIS – Dustin Johnson should be forgiven for allowing his recent performances to run together.

Following a pedestrian start at last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (69-71), DJ played his last 36 holes in 10 under par to tie for third place, a finish that included a closing 64.

He picked up where he left off this week at the PGA Championship, opening with a 67 and going one better on Friday with a 66 to move into a share of fourth place, just three strokes off the lead.

“I feel like since, even at The Open Championship, even the U.S. Open, I feel like I've been swinging the club well and so, yeah, it carries over, for sure,” said Johnson, who missed the cut at The Open. “I feel like I'm starting to roll the putter really well, seeing the lines good.”

The world No. 1 got off to a slow start, playing his first nine holes in even par before scorching his second nine with five birdies.

“I was a little off on the front, and then turned it around on the back nine and I made a bunch of birdies,” he said.

Nine of DJ’s last 10 rounds have been in the 60s, a run that includes his victory at the RBC Canadian Open last month and his third-place finish at Firestone.

