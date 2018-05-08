Getty Images

Rahm: U.S. got majors, but means little for Ryder Cup

By Will GrayMay 8, 2018, 5:46 pm

PONTE  VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The four major championship trophies all currently reside on American soil, in the hands of young stars likely to factor at this year’s Ryder Cup. So, too, does the Ryder Cup trophy itself, following the U.S. victory at Hazeltine in 2016.

But none of those factors particularly faze Jon Rahm in his quest to help Europe regain the hardware at the biennial matches this fall.

Rahm is making his second career start at The Players Championship, and he’s expected to play a significant role at Le Golf National as a Ryder Cup rookie. As he takes stock of the recent run of American success, highlighted by Patrick Reed’s Masters triumph last month, he’s not exactly sweating.

“I don’t think it matters who’s won the majors and who held the last Ryder Cup. We are going to France, which is European territory, and this is one week a year,” Rahm said. “We’ve seen many times people play the FedExCup, win the FedExCup and go on to the Ryder Cup and play bad. We’ve seen many people win majors and go to the Ryder Cup and not perform well. At the end of the day, it’s about just that week.”

In addition to Reed, the other three major trophies all belong to Americans under the age of 28: Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open), Jordan Spieth (The Open) and Justin Thomas (PGA Championship). Europe has won six of the last eight Ryder Cups dating back to 2002, and the Europeans haven’t lost at home since 1993.

Rahm enters this week ranked No. 3 in the world, and he has a chance to supplant Dustin Johnson as the top-ranked player with a win or runner-up finish. But the nerves he could potentially face over the daunting closing stretch at TPC Sawgrass will pale in comparison to the jitters he’s expecting when he steps to the first tee in Paris.

“For what I’ve talked to people, apparently it’s unlike any other,” Rahm said. “I’m going to be more nervous than I’ve ever been, I’m going to be more stressed than I’ve ever been and I’m going to be more overwhelmed than I’ve ever been.”

Woods: Longevity the key to greatness

By Will GrayMay 8, 2018, 7:28 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – It’s often difficult, if not impossible, to get a group of any significant size to agree upon the definition of greatness in sports. Some value championships, others cherish individual performances, while some lean on intangible factors like clutch, poise and leadership.

But when in doubt about a wide-ranging definition, it often helps to go to one of the largest sources of greatness of a generation.

Tiger Woods has spent more than two decades raising the bar on the word “great” in golf - if not sports, in general - often defying expectations of what is possible to accomplish with 14 clubs and a ball. So it should come as no surprise that, when asked to weigh in on the on-court greatness of NBA superstar LeBron James during his recent tear through the NBA playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Woods offered a sage and measured assessment.

“First of all, I think that being great is doing something no one can do. But also what separates those people, the ones you mentioned like LeBron or like what I’m thinking with M.J. (Michael Jordan) or (Wayne) Gretzky, it’s just the duration,” Woods said Tuesday at The Players Championship. “Being able to do it not just for one year or one game or a little spell, they’re able to do it for a number of years and accumulate highlights that we will always look at. They’re peppered in our memories.”

Woods has authored plenty of memories during his career, including 14 majors to go along with three victories at TPC Sawgrass: the 1994 U.S. Amateur, plus Players wins in 2001 and 2013. He also knows quite well what it takes to mix dominance with longevity, having once won four majors in a row in 2000-01 and having sat atop the world rankings for a record 683 weeks during his unprecedented career.

“You know, to dominate is one thing. Every player out here can have one good week and blow away the field,” Woods said. “OK, great. Now can you do it for a month? Can you do it for a year? Now can you do it for a decade, do it for a decade-plus? And then you start separating what is truly great. In our sport, there’s been a few guys who have had runs where they’ve lasted for well over a decade into two, and that’s what separates greatness.”

When asked to settle the long-raging debate between James and Jordan for the title of greatest NBA star of all time, Woods opted for a split decision while emphasizing the unique traits both players brought to the game.

“LeBron is different. He’s like a hybrid of M.J. and Magic (Johnson), which is so different because he’s bringing the ball up a lot. M.J. never really did that,” Woods said. “But at the end of the day they both win, and they’re both guys we look at and say, ‘It’s unbelievable what they’re doing, and they’re just changing the game, how the game is played.’ We didn’t know it could be played that way, and they both have done it.”

Tiger: Phil offered chipping tips in 2015

By Rex HoggardMay 8, 2018, 7:15 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – In 2015, Tiger Woods’ play around the greens in a limited number of starts on the PGA Tour led some to contend that the 14-time major champion was suffering from the chipping yips.

In retrospect, Woods’ explanation that it was no more than a byproduct of his ongoing back issues makes sense, particularly when you consider that he ranks 11th on Tour in strokes gained: around the green, which measures a player’s short-game proficiency.

This is worth revisiting because on Tuesday at The Players Woods revealed that during those dark days he was offered help from a surprising corner.

“When I was trying to deal with the nerve in my back and trying to come back and trying to play and I wasn't very good, [Phil Mickelson] always texted me some very encouraging words,” Woods said. “I was chipping so poorly, my nerve and my back was not doing very good, and I was flinching a lot, and he offered numerous times to help me out with technique and just talk about it and philosophy.”

Woods and Mickelson, who will be paired together for Rounds 1 and 2 this week at The Players, never had that short game brainstorming session, but Tiger said he appreciated the offer.

“I said, you and I have the same philosophy in how we approach chipping and how we do it. I just can't physically do it,” Woods said. “But now it's different. I feel better, and my short game has turned around.”

Tiger takes subtle dig, calls scoreboard on Phil

By Will GrayMay 8, 2018, 7:06 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Hours after Phil Mickelson floated the idea of a “winner take all” match between two of the game’s greatest players, Tiger Woods enthusiastically embraced the possibility of going head-to-head with one of his playing partners this week at The Players Championship.

Woods and Mickelson will be joined by Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass, an alignment that has sent the wheels of nostalgia spinning. Woods and Mickelson haven’t played together competitively since the 2014 PGA Championship, and they haven’t been in the same group on the Stadium Course since 2001.

Mickelson was the first to the microphone in the media center Tuesday, where he broke into a wry grin while discussing his pairing with Woods, who in recent years has apparently evolved from rival to friend.

“It gets me thinking, why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner take all match,” Mickelson said. “Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me. But I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

When apprised of Mickelson’s comments from earlier in the day, Woods could barely resist getting in a not-so-subtle dig by calling scoreboard on the five-time major champ.

“Well first of all, big picture,” Woods said. “How many times have we both won on Tour?”

That count would be 79 for Woods against 43 for Mickelson, numbers of which both parties are keenly aware. Given that they are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, on the Tour’s career earnings list (Woods $111 million, Mickelson $87 million) it might take a few bucks to make their match interesting.

But while Mickelson is well-known for his penchant for on-course wagers, Woods appears ready and eager to step to the tee in a head-to-head setting.

“I’m definitely not against that,” Woods said. “We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

Tiger and Phil: Rivalry, respect and renewal

By Rex HoggardMay 8, 2018, 7:03 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – When news surfaced that the PGA Tour was sending Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson out in the same group for Rounds 1 and 2 at The Players, Rickie Fowler figured the best vantage point to watch the show was from home.

Fowler, who’ll actually have a front-row seat on Thursday and Friday as the third member of the group, wasn’t discouraging fans from trying to get a glimpse at TPC Sawgrass, he was just being realistic considering the massive crowds the threesome is sure to draw.

Whatever his motivation, it’s not bad advice.

“I'll probably be on the couch in my hotel room watching that one in the afternoon,” admitted Justin Thomas, who will be finished with his round on Thursday by the time Mickelson and Woods tee off at 1:52 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Mickelson added a playful touch to the proceedings. Although well short of, say, Conor McGregor’s pre-fight shenanigans, Lefty offered some light-hearted banter when asked about the heavyweight bout.

“I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that's been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match,” Mickelson said with a smile. “Now, I don't know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

Tiger vs. Phil: Head-to-head records on the PGA Tour

If social media is any indication, Mickelson may have a point. It seems many fans would be fine bypassing the formalities of 72 holes of stroke play, and Woods didn’t seem averse to the idea.

“I'm definitely not against that. We'll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable,” Woods said with a laugh.

But if Mickelson seemed a tad tongue-in-cheek regarding the big show, it likely had something to do with his long and complicated history with Woods.

For Lefty, this is a tale of two rivalries, which in the early years was wildly one-sided. In the 35 times the duo has been paired together in an official Tour event, Woods won 10 of their first 18 head-to-head duels and they tied three times. But in the last 17, Mickelson has won 10 times and they tied once. Woods holds the overall advantage, 16-15-4.

“Fifteen years ago my record against him sucked, and now it's OK. I'm doing better as time has gone on,” Mickelson said.

Some say the dynamic began to change in 2007, when Mickelson began working with swing coach Butch Harmon, who had worked with Woods earlier in his career.

Mickelson won The Players shortly after he and Harmon began their partnership. One of the high-water marks for Lefty in his Woods rivalry came at the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, when the duo was paired on Sunday. Mickelson closed with a 64 to win the event by two strokes, while Woods struggled to a final-round 75 and a tie for fifth place.

The most recent head-to-head battle between the game’s two most high-profile players came at the 2014 PGA Championship, when Mickelson was 12 strokes better than Woods through the first two rounds.

But it wasn’t always that easy for Mickelson. Although Woods’ accomplishments are the stuff of legend, he and Mickelson crossed paths rarely in those prime years. But when they did it was normally a one-sided affair.

In 2005 at Doral, the two set out on Sunday in the final group, with Woods closing in 66 to clip Mickelson by a stroke, in what is considered one of the decade’s most entertaining duels.

Perhaps more than any other player, Mickelson can appreciate what Woods accomplished during his prime. He was there, for example, when Woods rolled in his “better than most” putt on No. 17 at the 2001 Players. At the time, Woods was just weeks away from completing the Tiger Slam by winning the Masters to claim his fourth consecutive major title.

“I don't think anybody today who wasn't there that witnessed it, and I don't think anybody before, will ever see that level of play again,” Mickelson said of Woods’ dominance. “It was the most remarkable golf in the history of the game, and I think unrepeatable.”

Throughout the duo’s careers, the general consensus has been that there was some sort of animosity between them that went beyond the normal competitive fire. That theme took on more significance when the two – twice – paired horribly at the 2004 Ryder Cup.

Perhaps there was an edge to the Woods-Mickelson relationship, but that’s clearly evolved into a genuine appreciation, if not a budding friendship, in recent years. It’s also worth noting that all three players in this week’s marquee threesome were asked about the possibility months ago, according to Fowler, and all three embraced the opportunity.

“Phil and I have a great banter. We give each other the needle. We always have,” Woods said. “But I think our relationship has certainly gotten a lot closer with me being a vice captain the last couple teams and sitting there and having very lengthy conversations with him about things, not just the pairings but just about things in general.”

Animosity aside (be it real or perceived), the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass are still must-see opportunities, even if that means your couch may be the best vantage point.

