Rahm's ball hits spectator, nearly finds fairway

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 1:36 pm

You don't get to see Jon Rahm's tee shot in the below video, and maybe that's for the best.

Rahm's opening swing in Round 2 of the PGA Championship went Fore! right and caught a spectator in the head, upon which the ball nearly caromed into the fairway.

Rahm signed a glove for the fan and checked on his well-being. A reporter stated that, though bleeding, the fan was "smiling" and "they're going to get him patched up and I bet he doesn't even leave the course."

Rahm went on to par the hole, the par-4 10th.

Watch: DJ nearly hit by ball in backswing, still makes birdie

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 3:49 pm

They say nothing bothers Dustin Johnson. Hard to argue that after watching him birdie the par-3 third hole Friday at the PGA Championship.

Johnson, who began on the back nine at Bellerive, was in the process of hitting his tee shot on his 12th hole of the day when a ball flew onto the tee box and nearly hit him during his backswing.

DJ never flinched.

He hit his tee shot to 11 feet and then made the putt for birdie.

For good measure, he birdied the next hole, too, to reach 4 under and get within four of the lead.

Watch: Kisner highlights from opening 29 on Day 2

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 3:30 pm

Scores were low early on Day 2 of the 100th PGA Championship, but no one got off to a hotter start than Kevin Kisner.

Kisner, starting on the back nine, made six birdies over his first nine hole and turned in 6-under 29 [Bellerive plays as a 35-35, par 70].

Check out some of the highlights from  Kisner's Friday start:

Kisner was leading the championship, at 9 under par, through his first 27 holes. This is a familiar spot for the South Carolina native, who was among the top five after a first-round 67.

Kisner tied for seventh at last year's PGA and tied for second at this year's Open Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood Joins "Feherty," Monday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. ET

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 10, 2018, 2:25 pm

PREVIEW: Fleetwood 'sensed' he would shoot 63 in final round at U.S. Open

Reigning Race to Dubai champion and four-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood will join David Feherty on his self-titled, Emmy-nominated series Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel.

Filmed in Ontario, Canada last month prior to the RBC Canadian Open, the episode – featuring the current No. 11 ranked player in the world – will center around several subjects, including:

  • Looking ahead to his first Ryder Cup next month, satisfying a monumental career goal.
  • A gut feeling he had prior to shooting a final round 63 in the U.S. Open earlier this year.
  • Playing more in the United States, and how it’s helped make his game more complete.
  • Growing up just down the street from Royal Birkdale in the United Kingdom, and how he snuck into the 1998 Open there as a young boy.

The following Monday (August 20) at 9 p.m. ET, actor/comedian Kevin Nealon (Saturday Night Live) is scheduled to join Feherty.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host) Feherty has been described as “golf’s iconoclast,” by Rolling Stone, and “the last unscripted man on TV,” by Men’s Journal. His all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, Stephen Curry and Bobby Knight; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Larry David and Samuel L. Jackson; World Golf of Fame members Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars including Paula Creamer, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Michelle Wie. Feherty is produced by Golf Channel’s original productions group, which also oversees production for Driver vs. Driver, Golf Films as well as the network’s instruction platforms.

Pettersen announces birth of first child

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 10, 2018, 1:30 pm

Suzann Pettersen delivered news of the birth of her first child Thursday on Instagram.

“Finally, the wait is over!” she wrote. “Our little prince has arrived.”

The photo she posted with the news captured the wonder of the moment for her and husband Christian Ringvold.

Finally, the wait is over! Our little prince has arrived08.08-2018 .

A post shared by Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) on

Pettersen gave birth on Wednesday, according to the post. She didn’t post the name of her child or any other details, but two weeks ago she told reporters in a conference call that she was eager to become a mom.

“I can’t wait,” she said. “It will be a great factor in our life.”

Pettersen, 37, also said she intended to return to golf at the start of next year.

“My plan is still to try and come back as soon as I can, and start off next season from the get-go,” she said.

Pettersen, a 15-time LPGA winner from Norway, has been on maternity leave all season. She last played an LPGA event in the tour’s season finale in November, tying for 11th at the CME Group Tour Championship. She was named a European Solheim Cup vice captain two weeks ago but said she hoped to make the team as a playing vice captain.

“Hopefully, I have a good solid year behind me before we get to Gleneagles and try and play our hearts out to win the cup back,” she said.

