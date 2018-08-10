You don't get to see Jon Rahm's tee shot in the below video, and maybe that's for the best.

Rahm's opening swing in Round 2 of the PGA Championship went Fore! right and caught a spectator in the head, upon which the ball nearly caromed into the fairway.

Jon Rahm gets a little help from a patron. (Don't worry, he's alright!)#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/bghV3DWcmh — PGA of America (@PGA) August 10, 2018

Rahm signed a glove for the fan and checked on his well-being. A reporter stated that, though bleeding, the fan was "smiling" and "they're going to get him patched up and I bet he doesn't even leave the course."

Rahm went on to par the hole, the par-4 10th.