Getty Images

Reed survives challenges, wins Masters by 1

By Will GrayApril 8, 2018, 10:36 pm

It was an electric final round at Augusta National, but in the end Patrick Reed was the last man standing. Here's how things ended up as Reed won the Masters to claim his first career major title:

Leaderboard: Patrick Reed (-15), Rickie Fowler (-14), Jordan Spieth (-13), Jon Rahm (-11)

What it means: Where to begin? The two-man duel between Reed and Rory McIlroy never materialized after the two traded some early punches, giving way to a more wide-open finish than many expected. Spieth put the heat on with a historic rally, but an untimely bogey on the 18th hole gave Reed some breathing room. Fowler added pressure with a clutch birdie on No. 18 to draw to within a shot, but Reed never wavered. A birdie on No. 14 and four more pars were enough to close out one of the most anticipated Masters in recent memory, and at age 27 Reed joins the storied list of green jacket recipients.

Masters Tournament: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Round of the day: Spieth's 64 left him short of a second green jacket, but it earned a spot in the history books at Augusta National. After starting the day nine shots off the pace, Spieth grabbed a brief share of the lead with a lengthy birdie on No. 16, his ninth of the day. But a pulled tee shot on the final hole clipped a tree and led to a closing bogey, which turned a record-tying 63 into a what-if 64.

Best of the rest: Paul Casey was the first player out to begin the third round, playing alongside non-competing marker Jeff Knox. But he moved into the middle of the pack with a 69, then shot a blistering 65 that like Spieth's effort nearly challenged the course record of 63. Casey was 6 under in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 11-15, carding one of the week's best rounds despite bogeys on both 17 and 18.

Biggest disappointment: McIlroy's effort to claim the final leg of the career Grand Slam fizzled out in surprising fashion. He had a chance to tie for the lead with a 4-foot eagle putt on the second hole, but he shoved it right to foreshadow a number of misses from close range that would plague him throughout the day. He wasn't really a factor after a bogey on No. 11, shooting a 2-over 74 to finish six shots off the pace.

Shot of the day: With Fowler in close on the final green, Reed faced a tricky up and down for par on No. 17 but nearly rattled the pin with his putt from across the green, as the ball caught the lip of the hole and stayed within a few feet. After sweeping in what remained, he needed only a par on the final hole to win.

Quote of the day: "It's almost impossible to put into words." - Reed

Article Tags: Patrick Reed, 2018 Masters

Trending

Getty Images

Runner-up Fowler: I am ready to win a major

By Randall MellApril 8, 2018, 11:44 pm

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Rickie Fowler can’t wait to get to Shinnecock Hills.

He can’t wait to get to the U.S. Open in 10 weeks, because he has never felt more confident he can break through and win a major championship.

With six birdies over the final 11 holes Sunday at the Masters, Fowler pushed the drama to the final hole. He made birdie at the last to pull within one of Patrick Reed, forcing Reed to close out without a stumble to claim the green jacket.

Fowler waited in the wings at the end, watching as Reed made par at the last to beat him by a single shot.

“I am ready to go win a major,” Fowler said. “But this was kind of the first major week that I understood that, and known that, and felt that.”

Masters Tournament: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Fowler, 29, has now finished T-5 or better in eight majors, with four of those second-place finishes. It wasn’t just the way Fowler finished Sunday that brought him more belief than any of his other close calls at majors. It was the way he played under pressure the final 36 holes. Fowler shot 65-67 on the weekend with 11 birdies, an eagle and just a single bogey.

“So I'm ready to go,” Fowler said. “I'm really looking forward to this year and the three majors that are left.”

Article Tags: 2018 Masters, Rickie Fowler, 2018 US Open

Trending

Getty Images

TT postscript: Closes in 69, so what's next?

By Tiger TrackerApril 8, 2018, 8:42 pm

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods saved his best for last at the Masters, shooting a 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish at 1-over-par total. It was good enough to clip Phil Mickelson by one shot.

Here are some observations from Woods’ final round at Augusta National:

• For once, I believe Tiger when he says that this was the highest possible score he could’ve shot. Most of the time it’s Tiger-speak, but this time it’s fact. He missed five putts from inside 6 feet, including a three-putt from that distance on the seventh hole. “I felt I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things, but I hit my irons awful for the week. I did not putt well today. I didn’t put it together when I needed to for the entire week,” he said.

• Par-5 performance was a huge issue for the first three days but not on Sunday. Tiger played the four holes in 5 under including a tremendous eagle on the 15th hole after making a putt from 30 feet. He birdied the other three par 5s.

Masters Tournament: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

• Tiger’s worst finish as a professional at the Masters is a 40th-place tie in 2012. For much of the day he was hovering around that mark until the eagle on the 15th vaulted him up the leaderboard. Birdie on the 17th hole helped matters too.

• A three-putt bogey on the last hole was a bit of a bummer. After completing a five-hole stretch where he was 4 under, a simple par on the last would’ve been a fitting end. Instead the first putt didn’t break as much as he planned and it left him a 7-footer for par that he missed.

• He hit 15 of 18 greens, 11 of 14 fairways and needed 32 putts to complete his round.

• It’s anyone’s guess as to where Tiger will play next. There had been some scuttlebutt that he may play the Zurich Classic in New Orleans but it seems like a long shot now. Common sense would say he’ll play the Wells Fargo Championship, then The Players the following week.

“Generally after this tournament I put away the clubs for a while,” Tiger said. “I usually take three to four weeks off, throughout my career, and usually the clubs are put in the closet and I just kind of get away for a while.

“The run up to this even is pretty hard and pretty grueling. I pushed myself pretty hard to get ready.”

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, 2018 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Hoffman makes unusual ace on 16 Sunday

By Golf Channel DigitalApril 8, 2018, 8:39 pm

While the spotlight was on Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy and a hard-charging Jordan Spieth on Masters Sunday, Charley Hoffman was dazzling patrons and earning himself some crystal in the process with this ace on the 16th hole:

Hoffman's 6-iron from 178 yards found the bottom of the cup after landing just left of the flagstick, an unusual route to an ace on a hole that has given up 20 of them in Masters history.

Hoffman celebrated his hole-in-one like a wild man, although it was a little ironic doing it in front of playing partner Tony Finau, who injured his ankle on Wednesday while celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest.

Article Tags: Charley Hoffman, 2018 Masters

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger's return to the Masters was another step

By Rex HoggardApril 8, 2018, 8:34 pm

AUGUSTA, Ga. – It was vintage Tiger Woods.

He played the par 5s on Sunday at the Masters in 5 under, roared through Nos. 13-17 in 4 under, ignited the galleries like it was 2002 and finished with a final-round 69. And then he packed up to head home just after the leaders teed off for the final round at Augusta National.

Woods considered his performance at the 2018 Masters - his first start at the year’s first major since 2015 - as another baby step, another box checked off in his climb back to competitive relevance. Others might call it a wasted start, doomed by his worst iron play since he returned from fusion surgery on his lower back.

But of all the improvements Woods has made in recent years, it might be his ability to keep things in perspective that is so encouraging.

Sure, his iron play was varying shades of awful at Augusta National; he hit just 66 percent of his greens in regulation and ranked 37th in the field in proximity to the hole. There’s also no sugar coating the fact he was 6 over par for the week early on Day 3 and much closer to last place than first.

But when you’ve travelled as far as Woods has the last few months, some shaky iron play doesn’t leave the mark it may have in the past.

“It's disappointing that I didn't hit the ball well enough. But to be able to just be out here competing again, if you had said that last year at this particular time, I would have said you're crazy,” said Woods, who was tied for 32nd when he completed his round at 1 over for the week. “I had a hard time just sitting or walking. So now to be able to play and compete and hit the ball the way I did, that's quite a big change from last year.”

Masters Tournament: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

It appeared as if Woods was headed for his worst finish at Augusta National as a professional early in his round. He wrapped a pair of bogeys around a birdie at the eighth hole. And just eight holes later, it looked like he might have a chance to finish the week under par, before he three-putted the 18th hole.

“I felt I hit it well enough off the tee to do some things, but I hit my irons awful for the week,” Woods said. “I did not putt well today. I three putted seven and three putted 18 there. I didn't put it together when I needed to for the entire week.”
Iron play and putting need work, check, but he did drive the ball well, which is an improvement over what he has done this season. He ranked 11th in driving distance (293 yards) and said he gave himself plenty of opportunities off the tee.

Although his iron play was better on Sunday, he was still disappointed with his lack of control, which hasn’t been a problem this season.

“They were better, but not the way I’ve been swinging it,” he said. “I had so many opportunities to hit the ball close and I didn't do it. This golf course just magnifies, like 18 today, I hit such a beautiful, high 7 iron, a foot away from being back down the hill. Instead, I got this putt that you've got to hit sideways.”

Although Woods didn’t give anything away about his future schedule - his next likely start would be next month’s Wells Fargo Championship the week before The Players - he did outline what will be a relaxing few days after a busy week at the Masters.

“Take a little time off. Get back in the gym, start working on my body again. Get it in good shape, and get back at it again,” he said. “Generally after this tournament I put away the clubs for a while. The run up to this event is pretty hard and pretty grueling.”

Article Tags: 2018 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.