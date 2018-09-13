Getty Images

Report: Former No. 1 Kaymer splits with longtime caddie

By Will GraySeptember 13, 2018, 5:55 pm

Two years ago, Martin Kaymer was preparing to play in the Ryder Cup. Now the former world No. 1 is reportedly in search of a new caddie.

According to a report from Bunkered.co.uk, Kaymer has split with his longtime looper, Craig Connelly. The two men were together for Kaymer's breakthrough at the 2010 PGA Championship before a short split, but Connelly was back on the bag for Kaymer's career year in 2014 when he captured both The Players and the U.S. Open.

Kaymer, 33, is coming off a disappointing season during which he missed some time leading into the Masters because of a wrist injury. His T-2 finish at the BMW International Open in June was a rare bright spot, as the German fell from No. 72 to No. 146 in the world rankings and finished 213th in the FedExCup standings after making only 11 PGA Tour starts.

This month will be the first time that Kaymer has not been included on a European Ryder Cup squad since 2008.

According to the report, the split between Kaymer and Connelly was "completely amicable." Kaymer has one season left on the five-year PGA Tour exemption he received for his runaway win at Pinehurst in 2014, which remains his most recent worldwide victory.

Wu Ashun leads KLM Open with bogey-free 64

By Associated PressSeptember 13, 2018, 7:04 pm

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Wu Ashun of China shot a bogey-free 64 Thursday to take the lead on 7-under after the opening round of the KLM Open.

Wu birdied four of the five par-three holes at The Dutch course in Spijk as he edged longtime clubhouse leader Chris Wood into second place. The English golfer started early in benign conditions and carded a 65.

A group of 13 players was tied for third place on 5-under.

European Ryder Cup vice-captains Lee Westwood and Padraig Harrington shot 68s.

Torres, Ciganda tied at Evian; major champs lurking

By Randall MellSeptember 13, 2018, 6:16 pm

Maria Torres put Puerto Rico’s flag atop the leaderboard Thursday at the Evian Championship.

The LPGA rookie’s move was well timed, giving the U.S. commonwealth a boost of pride with the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastating landfall looming.

Torres was huddled with her family in San Juan when the hurricane hit on Sept. 20 of last year, thrashing their apartment with 155 mph winds. While the family emerged safely, they endured the aftermath, with no running water for two days and no air conditioning for a week.

It was the most devastating natural disaster on record in the island’s history. Torres said her homeland is still trying to rebound.

“It's getting back to normal,” Torres said. “We are almost to normal. We have so much stuff to repair, but I think we're moving in a good direction and hoping that this hurricane season doesn't do anything to us.”

Torres, a former University of Florida standout, took a share of the first-round lead with a birdie at the last. She stuffed her approach to 3 feet at the 18th to open with a 6-under-par 65, equaling the start of Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

It’s the first time Torres has led or shared the lead after any round of an LPGA event.

“I never thought I was going to make it to Q-School,” Torres said. “I’m just grateful to be here.”

There is some formidable competition chasing.

Austin Ernst is one shot back while So Yeon Ryu, Brooke Henderson and Nasa Hataoka are two back.

Inbee Park, In Gee Chun, Georgia Hall and Mo Martin are major champions among the pack just three back.

“It's a tough course,” Ciganda said. “You have to play very good from the tee. The rough is quite thick. It's really important where you hit to the greens, because the greens are very slopey. You have to play smart.”

While Evian has been scorched with record scoring in the past, birdies weren’t easy to come by on Thursday. Under blue skies and a warm sun, Evian Resort Golf Club was playing firmer and faster than players have been accustomed since its move to the rainy September season.

“Evian Golf Course is not easy,” said Park, who is seeking to win her eighth major championship, which would equal Betsy Rawls for sixth place on the all-time list. “I made three bogeys today. There were a lot of mistakes. I have to focus on making a little less tomorrow.”

How tough was it?

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park shot 77. She opened with a 63 last year.

“Nothing went well,” Park said.

Hall, who is seeking to win back-to-back majors, was delighted to finish bogey free.

“You have to be a good putter to play well around this golf course,” Hall said.

Torres climbed the leaderboard with six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

“I love this course,” Torres said. “It’s really a strategic course. There’s no advantage to anybody.”

Evian chief: 'My country is not a golf country'

By Will GraySeptember 13, 2018, 4:14 pm

France is the center of women's golf this week as it hosts the Evian Championship, and even more eyeballs will turn to the nation in two weeks when the Ryder Cup comes calling for the first time ever. But according to Franck Riboud, president of the Evian tournament, the increased interest won't change how the country views the sport.

Riboud spoke to reporters in advance of this week's event in Evian-les-Bains, and he had some candid comments regarding what hosting the Ryder Cup will - and won't - do to increase interest among the French.

"I'm going to be very nasty with my country. My country is not a golf country," Riboud said. "Even if we have the Ryder Cup, it's not a golf country. We don't have the culture. I don't care."

The raw numbers at the professional level tend to back up Riboud's claims. The most recognizable moment in French golf remains Jean Van de Velde's near-miss at the 1999 Open, and Alexander Levy is currently the highest-ranking Frenchman in the world. He's ranked No. 88, with only two other countrymen inside the top 200. Karine Icher (No. 121) is the only French woman inside the top 250 of the Rolex Rankings.

While the Ryder Cup is always one of the most anticipated events on the golf calendar, interest this year could reach all-time highs thanks in part to the fact that Tiger Woods will return as a player for the first time since 2012. But Riboud believes that for French golf to take a step forward, homegrown talent will need homegrown players as role models - not just the greatest player of a generation.

"The best ambassador of golf in France is going to be the next French champion at the same level of Tiger Woods. Perhaps it's crazy, but that's the thing we have to dream about," Riboud said. "We need the kids to dream about a French player or French ladies."

Survey: Tour players expect another Woods major

By Will GraySeptember 13, 2018, 3:42 pm

Tiger Woods remains on the comeback trail, and his peers expect that path to lead to the winner's circle sooner rather than later.

Woods has authored a remarkable turnaround this year, rising from No. 656 in the world rankings to No. 21 while compiling a handful of strong finishes. That run includes a T-6 at The Open, when he held the outright lead with eight holes to go, and a runner-up behind Brooks Koepka at last month's PGA Championship.

The results have Woods' peers believing. An annual Golf.com anonymous survey polled 59 players at the PGA Championship and Wyndham Championship. Of that group, a whopping 98 percent expect Woods to win again on the PGA Tour, which he last did at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and 90 percent expect him to win a 15th major title.

Compare those numbers with last year's, when players were asked the same questions just before Woods withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February because of back spasms. While 66 percent expected another Tour win at that time, only 16 percent of respondents predicted another major victory.

Other notable responses included 54 percent of players admitting to playing a tournament round hungover, and 44 percent said they have witnessed a fellow Tour player cheating during a competitive round. Although Jordan Spieth currently has two more majors than Justin Thomas, 68 percent expect Thomas to win more majors from this point forward.

In addition, 76 percent said they would put their money on Woods against Phil Mickelson in their upcoming exhibition match, and 44 percent believed Mickelson should have been disqualified for deliberately hitting a moving ball on the green during the U.S. Open.

