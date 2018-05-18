Getty Images

Report: Curry in talks to host PGA Tour event

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 18, 2018, 1:20 am

While Stephen Curry is currently leading the Golden State Warriors against the Houston Rockets in the NBA's Western Conference Finals, he may have a new role in the offseason - hosting a PGA Tour event.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, Curry's representatives at Octagon are working with the PGA Tour to sell marketing and sponsorship deals for the event, which more than likely will be the only event near the Warriors home in Oakland - the Safeway Open in Napa.

"There's no doubt Stephen Curry brings a young, new, diverse audience to the PGA Tour through his passion for this great game and support for the community," said PGA Tour spokeswoman Laura Neal to ESPN. "We're excited about the prospect of partnering with an iconic athlete of his caliber in the future."

In addition to being a two-time NBA champion, Curry is a scratch golfer. He teed it up last year on the Web.com Tour and shot a very respectable pair of 74s.

The PGA Tour hoped to unveil the revamped 2019 schedule last week at The Players Championship, but a few details are still to be worked out. And it appears one of those might be a superstar athlete hosting his own event.

Las Colinas fan Leishman likes Trinity Forest, too

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 12:52 am

DALLAS – Apparently Marc Leishman never got the memo that the AT&T Byron Nelson left TPC Las Colinas.

Leishman feasted upon the tournament’s former host, racking up six finishes of T-13 or better in nine trips to Irving. And after his opening round at the new venue, Trinity Forest Golf Club, the Aussie admitted that he was a bit sad to see the scene shift across town.

“I probably would have been the harshest critic of this place, I think,” Leishman said. “I played very well over there. I really enjoyed that tournament. But when I got here and saw it, instantly I was happy that we’re here and it’s just a cool spot.”

Leishman’s perspective was likely softened by his blistering effort in the opening round, a 10-under 61 that was three shots better than any other player in the field and serves as his lowest score in 797 career rounds on the PGA Tour.

Leishman tamed the trio of par-5s on the demanding new layout, with eagles on Nos. 1 and 14 to distance himself from the pack after only one round. At 10 under playing the final hole on the par-71 layout, his caddie even reminded him before his final approach shot that a hole-out would put him into rarified air with a 59.

“Matty actually mentioned it walking up the last, still a chance,” Leishman said. “Honestly didn’t enter my head until that. Every other time I’ve gone low I’ve thought about it, but today I didn’t.”

While some players bristled at the quirky conditions presented by this week’s unique test, Leishman explained earlier in the week that he planned to embrace the creativity required around the greens on a course that reminds him of those he encountered along the Mornington Peninsula back home in Australia.

Leishman hit every fairway during his opener, and he missed only one green in regulation. Quickly bouncing back from a pair of middling performances in his two most recent starts, he seems well-equipped to handle any tournament venue – as long as it’s within the Dallas metroplex.

“Lots of golf courses designed the same these days, with a lot of trees and fairly soft, and this is completely different, which I think is a good thing,” Leishman said. “They’ve done a great job with it.”

J. Korda (65) shares lead at soggy Kingsmill

By Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 12:35 am

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Annie Park turned a blistering stretch on the back nine into a mistake-free 6-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead on a crowded leaderboard Thursday at the Kingsmill Championship.

Jessica Korda, Azahara Munoz, In Gee Chun and Jaye Marie Green also shot 65. Park, Korda and Munoz played morning rounds in mild conditions, while Chun and Green played in rain that is expected to also be a factor Friday and Saturday on the resort's already-soggy River Course.

Park, playing in just her third tour event of the season and seeking her first career victory, was 2 under when she hit the flag and birdied the par 4 14th hole. She then nearly holed her second shot on the par-5 15th after hitting ''an OK 3-wood'' that left her with a short eagle putt, and also birdied the par-4 16th.

''Overall, I had a great day,'' she said. ''I hit some good shots. Lucky enough, I had some short birdie putts, short eagle putt, and that helps.''

Munoz had seven birdies and one bogey, and Korda and Chun were bogey-free. Green had seven birdies and bogeyed No. 18.

Munoz earned her only tour win in 2012, and settled in after starting with a bogey.

''I hit so many good shots,'' she said. ''Gave myself a lot of opportunities. Made some really nice putts.''

She also chipped in for her final birdie after missing the green to the left on the par-4 eighth hole.

''I made a really nice chip. It was a bit too firm, but it was really nice,'' she said.

Korda, the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand in February in her return from reconstructive jaw surgery, is making just her seventh start of the season and has finished in the top 10 in four of them. She had three birdies on each nine, including the par-4 18th.

Korda is one of 11 winners on tour this season, and no one has won more than once. The past few weeks, she's been fine-tuning her game to be ready for the Women's U.S. Open at the end of the month in Alabama.

''My transition hasn't been great. A lot of people have asked me why I was hitting it so short in (San Francisco), and I was just trying to hit it into the fairway because I just wasn't feeling great over the ball,'' she said. ''So just trying to tighten up some things before the U.S. Open comes around. Hopefully just keeps going the way that it is.''

Chun is making just her seventh start of the season, and Green has missed four of eight cuts.

Nasa Hataoka and 2016 winner Ariya Jutanugarn were one back. Hataoka's bogey-free round included an ace at the par-3 17th. It was her first as a professional. There were nine more at 67, including 2015 champion Minjee Lee.

Cristie Kerr, whose three victories make her the only multiple winner at Kingsmill, opened with a 71, and defending champion Lexi Thompson, who set a tournament record last year at 20-under 264, was in a tie for 49th with Michelle Wie and numerous others after a 70.

Walker (64) feeling better, and game shows it

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 12:28 am

DALLAS – With his game and health both trending in a similarly positive direction, Jimmy Walker has plenty of reason to smile.

The 2016 PGA champ struggled for much of last season in the wake of his Lyme disease diagnosis, betrayed by his body and zapped of energy on a regular basis. But Walker’s health has started to improve in recent weeks, so it’s no surprise that his turnaround has also yielded benefits inside the ropes.

Fresh off a runner-up finish at The Players Championship, Walker built on his burgeoning momentum with a 7-under 64 during the opening round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, earning a tie for second behind Marc Leishman’s 10-under 61.

“It’s a huge factor. I feel good,” Walker said. “It’s a hard enough game as it is. You don’t want to feel bad when you’re out playing golf, or feel sick or injured or weak. And that’s just kind of how I was.”

Walker began to turn things around with a T-20 at the Masters, and he finished fourth at the Valero Texas Open a few miles from his home. After closing out last week with a final-round 67 at TPC Sawgrass, Walker circled five birdies and an eagle during his first competitive round at Trinity Forest while playing alongside crowd favorite Jordan Spieth.

“Last week was great. A big week for me, especially with what’s been going on,” Walker said. “I feel a lot better now. Golf game seems like it’s coming back. Last week was huge, a big week. Lots of smiles.”

Once again, Spieth preaching patience with putting

By Will GrayMay 18, 2018, 12:14 am

DALLAS – After exiting the scoring area following a frustrating performance, Jordan Spieth quickly turned back to his bag, ripped the headcover off his putter and grabbed a sleeve of Titleists.

If there were any lingering questions about the root cause of Spieth’s simmering emotions during the opening round of the AT&T Byron Nelson, they were answered by his decision to conduct a post-round interview with his Scotty Cameron tucked firmly under his right arm before heading to the practice green a few feet away.

“I didn’t putt well,” Spieth said. “I didn’t make anything. All the birdies I made were inside of 5 feet. Felt like I was hitting some decent shots, just weren’t going in.”

Continuing what seems to be a common theme in 2018, Spieth’s 2-under 69 at Trinity Forest would have been far lower had his putter remotely cooperated. A steamy afternoon in the Texas heat went south on the short par-4 fifth hole, when Spieth drove the green only to putt his ball off the green from more than 80 feet. Afforded an eagle opportunity, he instead left with a four-putt bogey.

He also opened his round with a three-putt par on the first hole, and his 10-foot par save on No. 3 proved to be his longest make by a wide margin. After entering the week ranked 183rd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting, Spieth lost more than 1.5 strokes to the field on the greens during the opening round.

“I was left with some mid-rangers that, you know, normally feel pretty good to me,” he said. “I didn’t get any to go today.”

Spieth’s opener was a microcosm for his season to date: not bad, or even remotely close to it – but still somehow below the lofty standards set by his previous play.

All but a handful of Tour players would love to trade places with the 24-year-old this season and inherit credentials that include eight top-20s in 12 starts. Spieth almost won the Houston Open, and his play peaked with a third-place showing at the Masters when he nearly re-wrote the record books during the final round. This isn’t exactly a red alert, all-hands-on-deck situation.

Likewise, his 2-under opener still leaves him within striking distance, but on a day when Marc Leishman set the pace with a 10-under 61 in the group ahead of him, Spieth felt left in the dust.

“Looking back, the last year and a half I’ve had maybe four, five opportunities where I’ve actually been in a tournament after the first round, which is really frustrating,” Spieth said. “Just the Thursdays, for whatever reason, just haven’t been good days for me.”

This is hardly the first time that Spieth’s notoriously streaky putter has gone south. In fact, it was at this event one year ago that he temporarily shelved his longtime putter in an unsuccessful attempt to turn things around.

But it wasn’t too long before the putts were falling once more, first at the Travelers Championship and then at The Open. Spieth spoke earlier in the week about pointing to his resurgence last summer as a reason to stay the course through his current putting woes, and he has no plans to overhaul that approach after a middling effort at Trinity Forest.

When the name is Spieth and the topic is putting, the general consensus is that it’s simply a matter of time.

“Just waiting for them to drop,” he said. “Got to be patient.”

