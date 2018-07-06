Getty Images

Report: Tiger, Phil planning $10 million match

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 12:55 pm

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson remain committed to working out the details of a $10 million, winner-take-all, made-for-TV match, according to a report Friday by Golf.com.

The primetime match was originally scheduled for July 3, likely at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson told the website. “I thought it was done for the 3rd, but obviously it wasn’t.”

This revelation sheds new light on both their practice round at the Masters and their pre-tournament banter at The Players. There, Woods and Mickelson were grouped together for one of the few times in their career, and Mickelson woofed early in the week: “The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have some kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match? Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

And so that’s exactly the idea for this exhibition, which Golf.com reported is part of a vision in which the game’s two biggest stars would play a couple of exhibitions each year. Both players have agreed to wear microphones for the match, even with so much cash on the line.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson said. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

S.Y. Kim (65) leads by 4 after equaling 36-hole mark

By Associated PressJuly 7, 2018, 1:15 am

ONEIDA, Wis. - Sei Young Kim got off to a great start in the second round and finished the day with a four-stroke lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Her advantage could have been even better.

After missing makeable birdie putts on four of her final five holes, Kim had to settle for a 7-under-par 65 to move to 16-under 128 - tied for the lowest in the LPGA this season. She then headed straight to the practice green.

''Just a couple minutes of putting. That's it,'' Kim said. ''I missed a couple birdie putts the last few holes. Just check out that and then no more practice.''

Starting on the back nine, Kim birdied her first four holes and six of her first seven before a double-bogey on her eighth, the par-3 17th.

''The first hole, my second shot was a tap-in birdie,'' said Kim, who is seeking her first win since May 2017. ''After that, every hole I got it close to the pin. I had a lot of birdie opportunities. It was perfect weather so, every hole, I could attack the pin.''

Yu Liu made the big move of the day with a 9-under 63 to grab sole possession of second place. It was the lowest score of her career. She jump-started her round with an eagle on the par-5 third, with her 3-wood from about 245 yards stopping 15 feet from the flag, then birdied four of the next six holes.

''I wasn't hitting it too spectacular but I was rolling a lot of putts in,'' said Liu, who needed only 24 putts. ''I knew there were birdie opportunities out there.''

Defending champion Katherine Kirk, who had a one-shot lead after a 10-under 62 in the first round, couldn't get her putting going, though, and settled for 71. She is one of five players who are five shots off the pace at 133.

Full-field scores from the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

While Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation, she managed only two birdies and needed 33 putts.

''Front nine, I just couldn't get one to drop, and back nine, hit lots of good putts and, again, nothing happened,'' Kirk said. ''Overall, I'm happy with how today went. I was very patient. I hit a lot of greens. That's all you can do.''

Rookie Emma Talley was in that group at 11 under following a 4-under 68. The only blemish on her card was a bogey on her final hole, when she mis-hit her wedge into the par-5 ninth.

''I'm playing well now so I'm really just trying to play my game,'' she said. ''I felt really confident. The greens are pretty soft, so you can pin seek a little bit, which I like. It's kind of how I grew up, so I'm enjoying just going straight at the flag.''

Also at 11 under was Mariah Stackhouse. Her round of 5-under 67 included an eagle on the par-5 15th. She is one of 10 players at 10 under or better. Another 11 players are at 9 under and in pursuit of Kim.

''For me, when I get out on the golf course, it's not about putting pressure on anybody else,'' Stackhouse said. ''It's about playing as well as I can. This is golf and you never know what's going to happen. The better start you get, it's just easier golf on yourself. That's my only goal tomorrow - keep it going.''

Sung Hyun Park, who won her second career major at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship and could have moved to No. 1 in the world rankings with a win, missed the cut by five shots at 1-over 145.

The cut was 4 under, one shot off the lowest cut line in LPGA history.

''Four under, I was like, 'Wow, that's really tough,''' Kim said.

Having hit 30 of 32 greens in regulation through two days, Kim will be really tough to beat if her post-round putting practice pays off.

Kraft (63) leads Simpson, Lahiri at Greenbrier

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 10:51 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Kelly Kraft is about to find out whether he's ready to handle the lead entering the weekend for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Kraft shot a 7-under 63 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Friday to take a one-stroke edge over first-round leader Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri of India.

Kraft posted his career-best round at the Old White TPC. He was at 13-under 127.

Kraft is looking to turn around a season that has included missed cuts in seven of his 10 previous tournaments, including last week at the Quicken Loans National. But he has had some success in West Virginia, where he tied for fifth last year.

''I've kind of changed my attitude a little bit starting with last week,'' Kraft said. ''I just feel like I'm ready to keep playing good.''

Kraft made four birdies on the front nine and didn't let a bogey on the par-5 12th hole derail him. He added birdies on the next two holes and took the lead with a six-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th.

Reminded that it's his first time leading a PGA Tour event after 36 holes, Kraft said he was confident.

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

''I've been up there before and I know I can play out here,'' he said. ''I'm just looking for two more low ones and a bunch of scoring opportunities.''

Lahiri shot a career-low 61 and Simpson had a 67. Both were at 12 under.

Lahiri has yet to make a bogey in his first trip to The Greenbrier resort. He found just eight of 14 fairways but reached all 18 greens in regulation Friday. Four of his nine birdies were putts of 18 feet or longer.

''I've been feeling good over the last two weeks,'' Lahiri said. ''I've seen the improvement on the golf course and I've tried to plug the gaps that I've found over the last two weeks. And I'm happy that more than anything else I haven't dropped a shot. But I'm not thinking about that. The focus is just to put myself in the best position that I can, and that's a big positive for me.''

After shooting 61 on Thursday, Simpson saw his chance for a very low score end quickly on Friday.

Starting on the back nine, Simpson hit a tee shot that went out of bounds and made double-bogey on the par-5 12th, a hole he had eagled the day before. He then bogeyed the par-4 13th after his tee shot found the rough. He made five birdies the rest of his round.

''It was not the start I was looking for,'' Simpson said. ''I hung in there. I weathered that storm and made some birdies there on the front nine to keep it under par and give myself a chance for the weekend.''

Jason Kokrak shot 64 and was in fourth place at 11 under. Whee Kim of South Korea and Harold Varner III were at 10 under. Kim shot 68 and Varner shot 64.

Simpson is the only one among the top six players on the leaderboard with a PGA Tour win. Since its 2010 debut, the tournament has produced four first-time winners, including three rookies.

DIVOTS: Tournament executive director Habibi Mamone said Friday the event will move to the fall. No specific dates were given, but Mamone said she expects it will be in late September or early October 2019, meaning it could be left off the PGA Tour's 2018-19 schedule. The tour hasn't released the schedule for the coming season. ... Bubba Watson, the highest ranked player in the field, shot 66 and was at 6 under. Phil Mickelson posted a 69 and was at 5 under.

Punch shot: Tiger vs. Phil for $10 mil

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 6, 2018, 9:37 pm

With the news Friday that Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are in negotiations to play a $10 million, winner-take-all exhibition match, we assembled two of our senior writers, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner, to break down what it all means:

LAVNER: OK, Rex: What do you make of the Golf.com report that a $10 million Tiger-Phil made-for-TV exhibition is likely to happen?

HOGGARD: I think it might be a decade or so too late, but still a novel idea. These are two players who carried the game for 20-some years and anything that puts them head to head in a match (even one that's made for TV) is worth watching.

LAVNER: Agree. It's a decade too late, but it also never would have happened a decade ago. It's also probably a concession that we'll never get the showdown that we REALLY want: Tiger vs. Phil, Sunday afternoon at a major.

HOGGARD: It's amazing to think that Tiger and Phil were paired together in a PGA Tour round just 34 times. I'm also interested in hearing Tiger's side of this. This seems to have been Lefty's idea and I'm curious how much TW will embrace what will be an "exhibition."

LAVNER: We've been writing and talking all year about how this is a new Tiger, how he's friendlier and more mellow than in his prime. This is the best example yet. But it also adds a little context to their practice round at Augusta and their friendly banter at TPC Sawgrass. By that point they were already deep into negotiations. Does it now seem a little sleazy that they were playing us all along?

HOGGARD: Sleazy? No. Premeditated, absolutely. Phil doesn't do, or say, anything off the cuff. He's had a plan for this for some time. And what does Tiger have to prove with this? It's not like $10 million is going to impact his bottom line, and on the historical scorecard, Phil's really not a match.

LAVNER: The money - the same as the freakin' FedExCup bonus - is not life-changing for either player. And there's sure to be a charitable component. So there has to be something else at play here. It's hard to imagine that they're actually really good friends who want to travel the world playing exhibitions together, so to me it's just another opportunity for Tiger to rehab his image as he transitions into the next chapter of his life.

HOGGARD: Cynical much? There may be something to that, although after his U.S. Open snafu Phil's image may need a little nip/tuck as well. Phil has always said you play for whatever (money) makes you nervous, and since we both agree $10 million isn't going to get either player deep breathing on the 18th tee, may I suggest an alternative: Winner is given a spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year in Paris, loser gets the keys to a vice captain's golf cart. Thoughts?

LAVNER: And ruin Jim Furyk's 18 months of planning? The nerve!

HOGGARD: Fine, loser has to wash the winner's dinghy. Better?

LAVNER: How do you feel about the idea of exhibitions in general? Like them or hate them? Want to see more of them?

HOGGARD: The right players at the right time are good for the game, particularly in developing countries. Imagine the impact this match could have if it were played, for example, in India?

LAVNER: I don't know how much it'd necessarily grow the game, but I grew up watching the "Battles at (fill in the blank)" and the "Wonderful World of Golf" series. It'd be a blast to watch today's stars duke it out.

HOGGARD: Agree, but it has to be the right stars at the right time. This is about the show as much as it is the competition. To prove the point, what impact, if any, would a Phil victory in this match mean? The answer: not much.

LAVNER: I don't think it even matters who wins this particular duel. I really don't. It's more about watching Tiger and Phil go head to head -- something we, sadly, never got to see during the prime of their careers.

HOGGARD: OK, what would be the head-to-head, primetime match you'd want to see most? DJ vs. Brooks? JT vs. Jordan? Rory vs. PReed?

LAVNER: Lest you forgot, DJ and Brooks just went head to head, and it wasn't must-see TV … Spieth-JT, Rory-PReed, Sung Kang-Joel Dahmen would all be wildly entertaining, if not ultimately significant.

HOGGARD: True, true. Getting back on point. What kind of "entertainment" action would you give Tiger vs. Phil? Given recent play, this would be interesting.

LAVNER: Based on recent trends, it depends if they're going to be putting on bermuda, bent or poa annua.

HOGGARD: Have to be a neutral site. Let's go with Cypress Point in October.

LAVNER: Give me Phil in 18 holes, Tiger over 72.

HOGGARD: Interesting. Let's "talk" later. Finally, if not Phil, who would you most want to see Tiger go head-to-head with in this kind of match?

LAVNER: Since I'm fairly certain that Tiger can take the now-78-year-old Jack Nicklaus, I'd love to watch Tiger compete in a Tiger Babies battle royale, going against Jason Day, Rory and JT - all of whom idolized Woods growing up.

HOGGARD: I like that, but given his track record against the Italian, I'd pay admission to see Tiger play Francesco Molinari. Or we can just wait until the Ryder Cup when they are matched up for a Sunday singles duel.

LAVNER: You might be the only person on the planet pining for that matchup.

Former Masters champ Willett two back at Irish Open

By Associated PressJuly 6, 2018, 7:28 pm

DONEGAL, Ireland – Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Matthieu Pavon of France and Dutch golfer Erik van Rooyen shared the lead after the second round of the Irish Open on Friday, while Danny Willett's return to form catapulted him into contention at Ballyliffin Golf and Country Club.

Willett reached a career-high ranking of ninth after claiming his first major title at the 2016 U.S. Masters, but slumped to 442nd after missing his ninth cut in 12 events at last week's French Open.

The 30-year-old Englishman added a 2-under 70 to his opening 68 to lie two shots behind Fox (69), Pavon (68) and Van Rooyen (65).

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Joakim Lagergren is one off the lead on 7-under, with Willett joined on 6-under by Sam Horsfield and Zander Lombard. Lee Westwood is on 5-under, while tournament host Rory McIlroy is seven off the pace after a disappointing 73.

''It's been tough to see somebody that good struggle for that amount of time but today was the Danny Willett of old and it's nice to see,'' European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn said.

''Having two days like this is important, now comes the hard part of going the next two and enjoying it because you've done all the hard work to get back to here.''

Willett is relieved to finally be injury free after knee, back and shoulder problems.

''It's nice to come out and hit the shots that you can see in practice and actually perform still under pressure when the clubs are in your hand and you're trying to obviously improve what you're doing. It's been a tough 18 months but I'm very happy to be playing nicely.''

