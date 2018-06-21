Getty Images

River Highlands a 'breather' for Zach Johnson (63)

By Will GrayJune 21, 2018, 6:43 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – After enduring the pressure-cooker of the U.S. Open, Zach Johnson was more than happy to drift north to the friendly confines of TPC River Highlands.

Birdies were rare last week at Shinnecock Hills, but they’ll be plentiful all week long at the Travelers Championship. Browned-out and crispy conditions transitioned to lush and verdant, and players can attack flags without fear of turning a possible par into a struggle to avoid triple.

Johnson did just that in the opening round, carding eight birdies against a single bogey to take the early lead with a 7-under 63.

“It’s a different kind of breathing. It’s a different kind of exhaling, if you will, but they’re both good,” Johnson said. “You can put some red on the board here. We know that. We’ve seen it. You can go the other way in a hurry if you press it; it can keep going in the other way. So you kind of have to let it happen. This is one of those courses where you have to let it happen.”

Full-field scores from the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Like many in this week’s field, Johnson took it easy after a grueling major championship, staying away from the course Monday and easing into his prep over the next two days. Those decisions paid off quickly as he rattled off six straight birdies on Nos. 11-16 to take sole possession of the lead.

While Johnson tied for 12th last week at Shinnecock Hills, that was just his second top-15 finish since the Sony Open in January. But the veteran is no stranger to fast starts at TPC River Highlands, having now opened with 65 or better four times in his last eight appearances dating back to 2011.

It’s a course where he continues to have success, even if his past consistency hasn’t lived up to expectations.

“I feel like every time I get here it feels like I should shoot nothing, and it bites me,” Johnson said. “The last couple years I’m like, ‘All right, you can’t have any expectations in that regard. You’ve just got to go out and execute, you know, put the ball in the fairway and you will have opportunities.’” 

Article Tags: Zach Johnson, 2018 Travelers Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Ryu thriving again after simple advice from Inbee Park

By Randall MellJune 21, 2018, 7:07 pm

So Yeon Ryu shared Rolex Player of the Year honors last year.

She reigned as world No. 1 for almost five months.

So when she couldn’t keep her momentum going at year’s start, she got frustrated. She wasn’t happy with two top 10s in her first 11 starts.

“I lost a lot of confidence at the beginning of the year,” Ryu said Thursday as she prepared to lead a strong field as the defending champion in Friday’s start of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. “My expectation level was way too high.”

So she sought the counsel of her pal, world No. 1 Inbee Park, who gave her some plain-spoken advice.

Full-field scores from the Walmart Arkansas Championship

“Get over it,” Park told her. “You know what to do. You’ve done it, so it’s not really a big deal. Don’t worry about it. You were No. 1. You’ve achieved a lot of things as a professional golfer. Just don’t be too hard on yourself.”

Ryu got over it winning the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, the sixth LPGA title of her career, her third in 15 months. She’s feeling good again leading a stellar field this week at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., a strong tune up before next week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the year’s third major championship.

World No. 1 Park, No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and No. 3 Lexi Thompson are among the top nine players in the world scheduled to compete this week. Twenty-four of the top 30 are in the field.

“When you come to defend your title, you obviously have a lot of pressure, but after I won last week, now I sort of think, maybe I have a chance to defend my title,” Ryu said. “So I've got total confidence, by last week.”

Article Tags: So Yeon Ryu, 2018 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Inbee Park

Trending

Getty Images

Watch: Spieth, JT hole bunker shots in back-to-back groups

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 21, 2018, 6:57 pm

Jordan Spieth has a thing for holing bunker shots at the Travelers Championship, where he made one in a playoff to win last year.

He did it again in Round 1 at TPC River Highlands, knocking in this shot for eagle at the par-5 sixth to reach 4 under par for the tournament

In the next group, Justin Thomas did the same thing to reach 1 under. Keep an eye out for the best part of this highlight, when Thomas' caddie Jimmy Johnson tries to hand him his putter.

Article Tags: 2018 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy

Trending

Getty Images

First photos from Norman's 'Body' shoot

By Grill Room TeamJune 21, 2018, 6:35 pm

It was revealed earlier this week that Greg Norman would be one of the athletes showcased in ESPN's "Body Issue," which features the models stategically posed in the nude.

Well, the first photos are out from Norman's shoot and ... here they are, if you want them.

Article Tags: Greg Norman, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka (68) needs nap; not sure where trophy is

By Will GrayJune 21, 2018, 6:15 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – After picking up right where he left off and putting a scare into the early Travelers Championship leaderboard, Brooks Koepka had a single, solitary thought.

“I’m excited to go home and nap,” Koepka said.

Koepka honored his commitment to tee it up at TPC River Highlands even after successfully defending his title at Shinnecock Hills, becoming the first U.S. Open champ to play the next week since Justin Rose in 2013. He got in some light practice after arriving to the course Wednesday afternoon, and he even birdied four of his first five holes to begin play Thursday morning.

Full-field scores from the Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The fatigue from a busy few days eventually took its toll, as Koepka bogeyed four of his final six holes, but he still signed for a 2-under 68.

“I just ran out of gas. I’m exhausted mentally,” Koepka said. “I tried go get some rest when I was back home (in Florida), but we got home at about 4:30 (Monday morning), fell asleep at 4:45, and I woke up, Dustin (Johnson) was in my living room at 8. He came over on the boat to say hi. So not as much rest as I would have liked.”

Koepka will relish an opportunity to sleep in prior to his second round Friday afternoon, as his opener left him five shots behind early pace-setter Zach Johnson. After ensuring that the U.S. Open trophy will remain in his possession for another year, he admitted that he left the hardware back home upon flying to Connecticut – and its precise whereabouts aren’t exactly confirmed.

“I don’t even know where we left it, to be honest with you,” Koepka said. “I was trying to sleep so much. I left it, I think, on the kitchen counter. I don’t even know.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2018 Travelers Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.