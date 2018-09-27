Getty Images

Rookie Olesen a 'pretty happy man' in gala photo

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 8:57 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Sometimes it pays to be single.

Thorbjorn Olesen was the last man to qualify for the European Ryder Cup team, and he’s one of five rookies this week on captain Thomas Bjorn’s squad. But the 28-year-old Dane also happens to be the only player on either team who is not currently in a relationship.

That led to a fun photo opportunity when the teams gathered at the Palace of Versailles Wednesday night for the traditional Ryder Cup gala, as Olesen found himself surrounded by every significant other from the European team in a moment that harkened back memories of Rickie Fowler looking for someone to kiss during the American celebration at Hazeltine.

“Obviously here on my own this week. The guys said it’s a tradition,” Olesen said. “Obviously I had to jump in there and take that beautiful picture. So I was a pretty happy man for a few minutes.”

Olesen might be the most surprising participant on either side this week at Le Golf National, and at No. 45 in the world he is the lowest-ranked player competing and the only one ranked outside the top 35. But he played some of the best golf in his career in the closing weeks of qualification, a run that included five top-10s highlighted by a win at the Italian Open in June.

While Olesen is a rookie, this isn’t his first Ryder Cup. He was also on the grounds two years ago at Hazeltine, albeit in a different capacity – as the cart driver for Bjorn, who was serving as an assistant captain under Darren Clarke.

“I definitely had to go into the clubhouse to get coffee a few times. More than a few times,” Olesen said. “And it was really, really difficult to get from the course to the clubhouse, especially in a European cart.”

Olesen is just the third player from Denmark ever to make a Ryder Cup team, joining Bjorn and Soren Hansen, and he explained that qualifying for a team led by his “close friend” and mentor made the achievement even more special.

“It meant the world that I could qualify straight in,” Olesen said. “I think it makes me feel better also, being here as a rookie, making the team (on merit). I think I feel more confident. Yeah, I think it made it easier.”

Article Tags: Thorbjorn Olesen, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Veteran Casey savoring Ryder Cup return

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 9:22 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – After a 10-year absence from one of golf’s biggest events, Paul Casey is savoring his Ryder Cup return.

The Englishman played on three straight European squads between 2004-08, but he was famously left off Colin Montgomerie’s 2010 squad despite being ranked inside the top 10 in the world. That sparked a domino effect that ultimately saw Casey rescind his European Tour membership to focus solely on the PGA Tour, making him ineligible for the matches in 2016.

But Casey was lured back into the fold, both by captain Thomas Bjorn and European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, and he reinstated his European Tour membership last year. That decision was validated when Bjorn added him as one of his four picks following a season in which Casey broke a lengthy U.S. victory drought at the Valspar Championship.

Much has changed about the Ryder Cup since Casey walked off in defeat at Valhalla, and he’s keeping a running diary this week in part to make sure he relishes every moment of a comeback that was years in the making.

“Ryder Cups in the past have gone so quickly, and I just want to make sure I remember this,” Casey said. “You know, at 41, I don’t know how many opportunities I’m going to get to play another European-based Ryder Cup. I don’t want this to be my last European-based Ryder Cup, but plain and simple, at 41 it’s got a chance that it is. So I just want to make sure that I pay attention to it and enjoy it.”

Casey went through a slump in form in the early part of the decade, and he admitted his game wasn’t good enough to merit consideration for the 2012 squad at Medinah or 2014 at Gleneagles. But things were on the upswing by the time the Hazeltine matches rolled around, and now he’s enjoying a return to an environment he thought at one point he might never see again.

“We hang out a lot on Tour, around the world when we’re playing, but it’s not the same,” Casey said. “I miss putting on the clothes in the morning. I miss that first tee. I’ve missed a lot. But I think the most is missing the vibes, the team, how close you get with these guys. They always do become really good friends, and friendships always grow in this situation.”

Article Tags: Paul Casey, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

French Open champ Noren leaning on course history

By Will GraySeptember 27, 2018, 8:27 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – While most of the players on Team Europe boast plenty of experience at Le Golf National, none can match the recent good vibes of Alex Noren.

Noren is set to make his Ryder Cup debut this week, and it happens to be on a course where he won just three months ago. The Swede rallied from the middle of the pack on a difficult track in early July, shooting 65-67 over the weekend to win the European Tour’s French Open by a shot.

Fellow rookie Tommy Fleetwood captured the title at Le Golf National the year before, giving two of Europe’s newcomers a confidence boost heading into an unfamiliar environment.

“It’s a totally different thing playing as a team and as an individual, but it’s nice to be at a course where I’ve done well, especially the last three years,” said Noren, who also finished eighth in 2016 and T-10 last year. “It gives me confidence. Like, you don’t have to play maybe perfect shots all the time. This course is all about patience, and I think it’s an unbelievable match play course.”

There are five rookies on captain Thomas Bjorn’s squad, and at age 36 Noren is the eldest of the debutants. But his record includes 10 European Tour wins, with six since 2016, and while his victory in France this summer remains his most recent worldwide top-10 finish, he’s eager to see what he and his teammates can achieve with a little bit of local knowledge.

“Overall I think it’s nice to come to a course where you know with this wind it’s this club, and with that wind it’s that club,” Noren said. “I think it helps us being a little more confident, having played a lot of rounds here, knowing how it plays, and what pins and all that. We’ve seen the whole place a lot of times.”

Article Tags: Alex Noren, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

DJ relegated to Paulina photog at Ryder Cup gala

By Jason CrookSeptember 26, 2018, 9:45 pm

Rumors have swirled over Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky’s relationship for a few weeks since DJ put out a statement that they “love each other very much and are committed to being a family” after being scrubbed from his fiancé’s social media.

But Johnson and Gretzky, who have two children together, looked every bit like a couple on Wednesday, especially in the year 2018.

Not only did the duo get dressed up to pose with the rest of the U.S. squad for official Ryder Cup gala photos, but Johnson was caught photographing a solo Gretzky - presumably for the ‘gram.

And it wasn't just Johnson. Several other members of Team USA joined DJ in a group setting, capturing their wives and girlfriends in a photo on the steps of the Palace of Versailles:

If the best players the U.S. has to offer - including the world No. 1 - can’t escape the Boyfriends of Instagram page, the weekend hackers of the world don’t stand a chance.

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky, 2018 Ryder Cup, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Stat's right: How U.S. can snap 25-year losing streak

By Justin RaySeptember 26, 2018, 8:29 pm

Wednesday marks the 25-year anniversary of Davis Love III beating Constantino Rocca in singles, 1 up, to clinch a U.S. Ryder Cup win at The Belfry in England.

Since then, the United States has won the Ryder Cup three times, but never away from home, where the Americans have been outscored by 19 points in five Ryder Cups since held east of the Atlantic.

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods have combined for 19 major championships and 18 previous Ryder Cup appearances, but neither player has ever been part of a winning U.S. Ryder Cup team on European soil. So how can the Americans break one of the longest road losing streaks in sports?

Importance of the opening match

Call it equal parts math and momentum – the team that wins the opening match of the Ryder Cup has a decided edge. Since 1975, the team to win the first match of the Ryder Cup has a record of 15-4 (twice in that span, the first match was halved). The United States has only won on European soil three times during that span: 1975, 1981 and 1993. The Americans won the opening match in all three instances.

Improved foursomes performance

At the 2016 Ryder Cup, the U.S. outscored Europe in foursomes, 5½ to 2½. The U.S. was a combined 20-under in those eight matches, 20 strokes better than the Europeans. That is a stark difference to the Americans’ foursomes performance on foreign turf in recent years. Since 2002, Europe has a point differential of +9 in that format on their home soil, winning 21 more holes than the U.S. in that span.

In six of the last eight Ryder Cups, the side that won the most foursomes points went on to win the Ryder Cup. A hot start in this format is especially paramount: since 1985, a team that wins the opening hole of a foursomes match goes on to win a full point 68 percent of the time – and wins at least a half of a point 79 percent of the time.

Player history in this format strongly favors the European side, who’s roster has a combined career record of 25-15-6 in foursomes. The United States? 14-21-11.

American rookies rolling

Despite being a major champion, 9-time PGA Tour winner and former PGA Tour Player of the Year, Justin Thomas is a Ryder Cup rookie this week in Paris. JT makes up one-third of the U.S. rookie contingent, joining Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau. The American newcomers pack a punch: that trio features a glistening average world rank of 9.3.

Over the last three Ryder Cups, U.S. rookies are a combined 20-10-5. European rookies are 13-15-2 in that span. To pick up a road win, the U.S. will likely need their rookies to continue the recent strong play.

U.S. stars need to perform

Since 2006, the Americans have been outscored by a combined 15 points in the three Ryder Cups contested in Europe. Each side’s star players are the chief reason why. In those three Ryder Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014), European players ranked in the top-ten in the World Ranking have a combined match record of 25-8-9, good for 0.70 points per match. The Americans in the top-ten are 14-27-5 (0.36 points per match) in that same span.

Contrast that to 2016 at Hazeltine, where the American top-ten players (9-6-2) outplayed their European counterparts (5-8-0).

Live up to the Ranking

The 2018 Ryder Cup features each of the top-ten in the World Ranking for the first time (the Ranking began in 1986). The average World Ranking of the two teams is 15.1 – the best in this event’s history. The U.S. team is especially stout, with a roster featuring an average World Ranking of 11.2 – best of any team in the event’s history. Eleven of the top-17 players in the world are on the American side, and the lowest-ranked player, Mickelson (25), is the most experienced player in U.S. Ryder Cup history.

Three members of the U.S. team – DeChambeau, Thomas and Jordan Spieth – were born in 1993, the last time the U.S. earned a road win in golf’s greatest team event. Their two most senior teammates – Mickelson and Woods – will be 50 and 44 the next time they get the chance to end the losing streak.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, 42nd Ryder Cup, Ruder Cup, Team USA, Team Europe

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.