Rory: Home soil a 'big, big thing' for Europe

By Rex HoggardAugust 1, 2018, 9:35 pm

AKRON, Ohio – With the PGA Championship looming next week and a Ryder Cup on the horizon later this fall, it’s inevitable that the conversation starts to turn toward the biennial matches.

Vice captain Tiger Woods, who is 20th on the U.S. points list, was asked on Wednesday how he would sum up his chances to make the team. “Trending,” he answered with a smile.

Rory McIlroy’s position on the European team is much clearer, with the Northern Irishman a lock to qualify for his fifth Ryder Cup off Europe's world points list. He was obviously more interested in how the Continent’s team is shaping up.

“The eight guys that are in it at the minute, it's a very strong team,” McIlroy said. “Then you've got a couple of obvious choices that if they don't make the team, will be wildcard picks. It's looking good. I think there are some obvious choices for pairings. There's some other pairings that might come out of the blue a little bit.”

McIlroy also said this year’s venue, Le Golf National outside of Paris, will favor the Europeans.

“We know the golf course very well, which helps,” he said of Le Golf National, which is the annual site of the French Open. “That's been a massive thing in Ryder Cups the last few times. Home course advantage has been a big, big thing.”

Molinari's key? 'Not reading too much into results'

By Rex HoggardAugust 1, 2018, 10:00 pm

AKRON, Ohio – When Francesco Molinari arrived at the Quicken Loans National earlier this month he ranked 112th on the FedExCup point list and was in danger of missing the post-season for the first time since 2015.

The Italian no longer has any of those worries, following his victory at the Quicken Loans with a runner-up showing the next week at the John Deere Classic and his major breakthrough at Carnoustie.

“No, I couldn't, and I don't think anyone could, to be honest,” Molinari said on Wednesday when asked if he could have seen this run coming. “Golf is a tough sport and you need to be good at not reading too much into results.”

Despite his relatively poor play this season in the United States prior to the Quicken Loans National, Molinari won on the European Tour’s flagship event in May and finished runner-up at the Italian Open.

“I think I did a really good job of not reading too much into results earlier in the season, when results weren't coming,” he said. “The goal going forward is just to keep getting better and see where that takes me.”

Molinari said one of his main goals this season was to qualify for the Tour Championship, which he narrowly missed last year. He’s currently at seventh on the season-long points list, which means that’s no longer a worry either.

Woods accomplishes big goal reaching Firestone finale

By Rex HoggardAugust 1, 2018, 8:34 pm

AKRON, Ohio – It was in February at the Valspar Championship when the idea began to take shape. At the time, Tiger Woods was 389th in the World Ranking and, if we’re being honest, something of a long shot to move anywhere near the top 50 anytime soon.

A reporter mentioned to Woods that he needed to be inside the top 50 in the ranking in July to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. They don’t do sponsor exemptions at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, or any of the World Golf Championships, even for an eight-time winner.

There have been all manner of goals large and small for Woods during this most recent comeback, to the most basic idea of remaining upright for a full season to contending in major championships again. High on his “to do” list in 2018 was playing his way to Firestone Country Club, which will host the final Bridgestone Invitational this week.

For Woods this was more than a competitive goal, there was a genuine sense of sentimentality, which is rare for a player who has avoided such luxuries throughout his career like a three-putt.

Woods has won at almost every venue where he’s teed it up as a professional with amazingly few exceptions, but his record at Firestone surpasses most player’s careers.

Included in those eight victories is 12 top-10 finishes in 15 starts and more than $11 million in total earnings, which would put him somewhere around 160th in career PGA Tour earnings ahead of the likes of John Daly’s total haul.

If Augusta National and Torrey Pines have defined Woods’ career, Firestone is where he’s proven his brilliance time after time.

“That was certainly a goal of mine,” Woods said on Wednesday at Firestone. “I was just hoping to, one, play the Tour long enough to be able to get an opportunity, but I also had to play well to do it and I was ranked pretty far down in the world there. Starting last December, I was about 1,200 in the world and within a year to get down to 50, I think is a pretty good accomplishment.”

Woods’ tie for sixth two weeks ago at The Open was just enough to move him to 50th in the World Ranking at the deadline. As he made his way around the South Course on a rainy Wednesday everything else fell into place like riding a bike he’s never fallen off.

Woods’ history at Firestone is a literal highlight reel.

In 2013, his last victory at the Bridgestone, he rolled the field by seven strokes thanks to a second-round 61, and was almost as impressive in 2009 when he cruised to a four-shot triumph. That’s not to say everything has gone perfectly for Woods in Akron. In 2006, Woods’ approach into the ninth hole sailed over the green and the grandstand, bounced hard off a cart path and across the roof of the clubhouse before coming to rest on a loading dock floor.

Woods found his errant golf ball and ended up making bogey on his way to a playoff victory over Stewart Cink.

But it was in 2000, when he was in the middle of winning three consecutive Bridgestone Invitationals, when Woods was in full flight.

“I've done it so many different ways. I think the best I've played was probably that year in 2000,” Woods said when asked to pick his best moment at Firestone. “I really played well that year and I shot 21 under. I remember Hal [Sutton] and I just running to try to get it in to make sure we didn’t have to come back here on Monday for one hole.”

Woods putted out in complete darkness with only the illumination from the scoreboard and fans holding up lighters to show him the way on the 72nd hole. He won by 11 shots.

All of those memories returned on Wednesday as Woods reaped the reward for seven months of solid if not spectacular play. Earning his ticket to the season’s final World Golf Championship would have been rewarding enough, but for Woods this week is more than simply another chance for a breakthrough victory.

As part of the Tour’s dramatically revamped schedule the World Golf Championship will relocate to Memphis next season and will be played the week after The Open. For a place that’s meant so much to Woods it was important to be here for its final chapter.

“It's always been one of my favorite golf courses on the entire Tour and it's unfortunate that it is leaving,” Woods said. “The people have always come out and supported this event. This has been one of the very few tournaments that is kind of a small town atmosphere. It's a very simple, straightforward golf course, which we don't see very often.”

Given the current parity in professional golf it’s also unlikely the game will ever see a player dominate a venue the way Tiger has owned Firestone in his career. On the grand scorecard, this week’s event may end up being nothing more than a footnote in Woods’ comeback, but for Tiger it means so much more.

Woods returning to Bellerive for first time since 9/11

By Rex HoggardAugust 1, 2018, 7:44 pm

AKRON, Ohio – For many players in next week’s PGA Championship Bellerive Country Club will be a mystery.

The last time the St. Louis layout hosted a PGA Tour event was in 2008 when it was the site of the BMW Championship, and prior to that the 1992 PGA Championship was the last time the course was the site of a significant professional event.

But for Tiger Woods, who didn’t play either the ’08 BMW or ’92 PGA, his last memories of Bellerive are impossible to forget. At the 2001 WGC-American Express Championship Woods was playing a practice round at Bellerive with Mike Weir when the world changed.

“I was playing a practice round and the first plane hit, and then we got pulled off the golf course,” said Woods of the 9/11 attacks. “By the time we got in, unfortunately, we had the chance to see the second plane hit.”

The American Express Championship was cancelled because of the attacks and since the airports were still closed Woods and the other players in the ’01 field had to improvise.

“I drove home on [Sept.] 13. Obviously, everything was grounded in the States. I took the courtesy car and basically drove, I think, 17 hours home,” Woods said. “I had a lot of reflecting to do during that time.”

In fact, during that 17-hour trek back to Florida, Woods came to a profound decision.

“That's one of the reasons why I changed my foundation from a golf-based foundation to an educational-based foundation, because of what happened with the towers,” he said.

Woods took Swiss vacation after stinging Open defeat

By Rex HoggardAugust 1, 2018, 6:58 pm

AKRON, Ohio – When Tiger Woods left Carnoustie two weeks ago following his tie for sixth place, he said it would take some time to get over his major near-miss.

“It was going to sting for a while, and it certainly does because I had a great chance at it,” Woods said on Wednesday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “I played myself into a great position. I was tied for the lead at one point and I actually ended up leading outright for just a little bit.”

But coming up short in what was his best chance to win major No. 15 wasn’t enough to ruin his vacation. Woods spent the week after The Open in Switzerland with his family, which helped ease the sting of defeat.

“We just toured Switzerland. Had a great time hiking, being up in the mountains, and just enjoying one another's company,” Woods said.

Woods didn’t arrive at Firestone Country Club until Wednesday morning, which was by design considering the busy stretch of golf he has coming up, with this week’s World Golf Championship, next week’s PGA Championship and at least three of the four FedExCup Playoff events.

