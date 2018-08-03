Getty Images

Rory on Phil's dancing: 'That was unbelievable'

By Rex HoggardAugust 3, 2018, 11:46 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Asked a question about being paired with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at next week’s PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy paused and instead offered his unvarnished thoughts on a much more pressing topic.

“I didn't see it, no,” McIlroy shrugged. “Tell you what I did see after I spoke to you all yesterday, Phil Mickelson's commercial. How about that? That was unbelievable.”

McIlroy was referring to a commercial for clothing manufacturer Mizzen+Main that features Mickelson dancing on a practice range while avoiding golf balls that are being hit in his direction.

Full-field scores from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

Mickelson said the commercial took him out of his comfort zone and reaction from his fellow PGA Tour players showed why he was initially reluctant to put his dance moves on public display.

“Absolutely, not,” Justin Thomas laughed when asked if he would perform similar moves in public. “One, I'm a lot better dancer than that. Two, I would never put that on national TV.”

McIlroy’s mind went in a slightly different direction when he watched the commercial.

“We were saying last night, like what are his kids’ friends going to say when they go back to school? It's like, ohhhh,” McIlroy laughed. “But, Phil's Phil and we love him for it and it's great.”

McIlroy: Thomas has that 'nasty streak' in him

By Rex HoggardAugust 3, 2018, 11:38 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Bryson DeChambeau caused what amounts to a stir in the golf world when he was a little too gruff for some people’s liking following his loss at last week’s European Open.

Maybe DeChambeau should have lingered a little longer over his handshake with winner Richard McEvoy, maybe in the heat of the moment his emotions were as understandable as they might be regrettable. But wherever you stand on the issue, the social media to-and-fro did shine a spotlight on the fine line between admirable competitive intensity and boorish petulance.

It can be a fickle tipping point.

The gulf between a guy some would consider too nice to win, and a sore loser is often indistinguishable, which made Rory McIlroy’s assessment of Justin Thomas this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational so compelling.

Part of the large PGA Tour stable that calls The Bear’s Club home, McIlroy and Thomas can often be found trading stories on the South Florida practice range. The Northern Irishman could have gone in any number of directions to describe Thomas – friendly, approachable, accomplished, talented – but offered a more interesting take.

Full-field scores from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

“I like JT's attitude over everything else,” McIlroy said. “He's got a nasty streak in him, which I think you need out here. He has that. When he gets himself in the hunt, you can see, like, a little twinkle in his eye and he really enjoys it.”

Anyone who follows Thomas on social media, or has been lucky enough to spend time with him, would probably find McIlroy’s response curious. But from a competitive viewpoint, it paints a vividly simple picture.

That intensity was there when he won last year’s PGA Championship, playing his last 54 holes in 10 under par to lap the field, and it was there in the playoffs when JT won the FedExCup and Tour Player of the Year award.

It was there again on Friday at Firestone when the 25-year-old opened his day with back-to-back birdies and moved into a share of the lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter, at 11 under, with a 6-under 64.

His intensity at last year’s Presidents Cup made him a YouTube sensation and his overtime bout this spring at the Honda Classic certainly had a nasty feel to it, but when told McIlroy’s take Thomas paused.

“A nasty streak? What's that mean?” he said with a laugh.

Of the litany of statistics the Tour keeps, there’s no way to measure how nasty or nice a player may be. But of all the qualities a champion brings to the table, it might be the most important – however unquantifiable it might be.

It’s a par save at a crucial moment – think Jordan Spieth during the final round of last year’s Open Championship – or an unwillingness to ease off the gas when everything is going your way – McIlroy at the 2013 PGA certainly qualifies on this front. Tiger Woods, either in his prime or the current iteration, certainly wouldn’t be considered warm and fuzzy when he feels like he has one hand on a trophy.

It’s a look that other players who are cut from the same nasty mold can see from the next fairway, not that Thomas is a big fan of how that reflects back to the rest of the world.

 “I'm just competitive. I mean, I'm fiery,” he said. “I wish that I didn't portray to others how I look. I have a very, very serious, mean look on my face, yeah. I make a weird face when I follow through, too. I don't know, it's weird. Maybe I'm just ugly, I don't know what it is. I take it very seriously and I want to win and I love to win.”

Thomas added that he also doesn’t like to look at pictures of himself, but that’s not exactly the point. It’s not so much a look of nastiness as it is a mentality that seems to manifest itself at the most crucial times. Moments like Thursday, when Thomas birdied three of his last five holes to crash the party at what will be the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone.

If that edge is difficult to identify and even harder to manufacture, it’s a timeless requirement for any champion from Ben Hogan, maybe the nastiest of them all, to the modern versions.

“I think you need it. You have to have it,” McIlroy said. “If you don't have it, second places and third places become too comfortable and too acceptable.”

However you define it, be it either an utter disdain for complacency or an unvarnished desire to beat the other guy, whether it’s a friend or a foe, players at this level have to be a little nasty.

Tiger vs. Phil might lead to more matches

By Rex HoggardAugust 3, 2018, 11:02 pm

AKRON, Ohio – After giving slightly conflicting answers on Thursday at Firestone Country Club, Tiger Woods seemed to be more onboard for the made-for-TV match against Phil Mickelson in November.

“We're going to have fun. We're going to do something that's never been done before in the game of golf, so that's always fun to do something like that,” Woods said following a second-round 68 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “It's trying to grow the game of golf somehow and doing something that's different that's never been done before.”

Full-field scores from the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

On Thursday, Woods was asked about the match – which will be played at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on either Nov. 23 or 24 – but said, “We haven't signed anything, nothing's confirmed.” Later on Thursday Mickelson confirmed the event’s date and location.

Woods had a different tone regarding the match on Day 2 in Ohio, even suggesting that it might not be a one-and-done event.

“The plans are for this one and possibly more, but you just never know,” he said. “When we first did the Showdown at Sherwood, it was basically only one time, a one-time deal, but it ended up going more than that. So we'll see what happens with it this year.”

Some reports have estimated the purse for the winner-take-all match could be $10 million.

TT Postscript: Woods (68) cools off on back nine

By Tiger TrackerAugust 3, 2018, 10:56 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Count this as another round that could have been so much better, but then so could Tiger Woods’ play on Day 2 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. A little this and that from Firestone:

• Tiger’s second-round 68 left him tied for 10th place, five strokes off the lead, but as he was reminded after his round he leads the PGA Tour in third-round scoring average and will need to make a move on Saturday. “There's, I don't know, 40 plus guys under par,” he said. “That's never the case here at Firestone. So tomorrow's going to be one of those days I'm going to have to go out there and post a low one and see what happens.”

• Although statistically Friday was identical to his opening round with 7 of 14 fairways hit and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, Tiger said that doesn’t tell the full tale. “I felt better with my game today than I did yesterday,” he said.

• The biggest difference was his putting, with Tiger needing 29 putts on Friday. Although he said he was hitting his lines, he simply wasn’t hitting his putts hard enough for greens that are slower than he expected.

• There was an awkward moment on the 14th hole after Tiger’s approach shot nestled into the rough just on the edge of a bunker. After thoroughly going through his options, he chipped his third shot through the green with a manufactured stance. “It came out a lot harder than I thought it would,” he said.

• Tiger is no stranger to big Saturday’s at Firestone, where he’s won eight times. In 1999, the year he won his first World Golf Championship on the course, he posted a third-round 62 and in ’09, which was also a victory, he carded a 65.

• The shot of the day came at the par-3 12th hole when he launched his tee shot to within 2 feet for a tap-in birdie to move to 7 under par.

Hammer, Riley advance to Western Amateur semis

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 3, 2018, 10:45 pm

Two down with five holes to play, co-medalist Cole Hammer rallied to defeat Spencer Ralston and advance to the semifinals of the Western Amateur.

Hammer, a freshman at Texas, birdied Sunset Ridge’s 14th hole, made par on 15 to square the match and then pulled ahead with a birdie on 16 to win his match, 1 up.

Hammer will face Stanford’s Brandon Wu in the semifinals, the beginning of a 36-hole Saturday to determine the winner of one of the most prestigious amateur titles of the year.

Western Amateur scoring

Wu never led in his match against Vanderbilt’s John Augenstein until it mattered most – at the end. Wu won the last two holes to push the match to extras, then made par on the 19th hole to take the match.

Alabama standout Davis Riley is the headliner of the other semifinal match. A two-time U.S. Junior runner-up, Riley once again showed his match-play prowess by blowing out his quarterfinal opponent, Hayden Springer, 5 and 4, to punch his ticket to the semis.

Riley will face Georgia Tech’s Tyler Strafaci, who erased a 1-up deficit on the back nine to beat Cal’s Kaiwen Liu, 2 up.

Hammer shot a tournament record 23-under 261 in the four-round stroke-play qualifier, but he narrowly escaped his Round of 16 opponent, needing 20 holes to finish off Alabama’s Davis Shore. 

