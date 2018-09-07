NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Running late Friday morning, Justin Rose had no trouble rushing up the leaderboard.

Tee times were pushed up about five hours because of a dodgy forecast, and Rose altered his pre-round routine when he noticed that he was running a bit behind schedule.

“I was tired, running late,” he said.

Rose normally putts before heading to the range, then returns to the practice putting green before his round. Not on Friday.

“I did everything short and sharp today,” he said.

Including in his second round.

The world No. 4 shot a bogey-free 63 to storm up the board and play his way into the final group, just two shots behind Xander Schauffele.

“Sometimes you don’t have to feel perfect to play good golf,” he said. “That’s the most important thing I realized today. I didn’t have that much sleep. I didn’t sleep that well, so it’s knowing that you can compete fine on that. The trick is now to recover, not to push myself even more and really push the system harder.”

Rose doesn’t tee off until 2 p.m. ET Saturday. Chances are, he won’t be running late.