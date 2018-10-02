Getty Images

Ryu pleads with Korean fans: Refrain from 'very sharp criticism'

By Randall MellOctober 2, 2018, 2:57 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – Korean fans may be crazy for women’s golf, but they can be tough on their players, too.

In a rare public plea, So Yeon Ryu asked Korean fans on Tuesday to restrain themselves during this week’s UL International Crown.

“If there was one favor I could ask the gallery or the crowds that will be showing up,” Ryu said. “If they could refrain from very, very sharp criticism, that would help.

“Of course, we need to take advice, but really painful, sharp criticism can actually erode our confidence. I think that if we were given a lot of support during the event, then we would definitely be able to win this time.”

American Cristie Kerr almost saw that coming. In the media center before the Koreans came in, Kerr talked about the challenges the Korean team faces at home.

“All of the pressure is on them this week,” Kerr said pointedly. “We're going out swinging, firing, and we're going to keep it loose. We're not going to feel all the pressure that they feel this week. I can assure you that.”



Report: DJ-Koepka feud started on flight to Paris

By Will GrayOctober 2, 2018, 4:14 pm

The fallout continues from a disastrous outing for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, including first-hand reports that Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka nearly came to blows during a visit to the European team room after the competition concluded Sunday at Le Golf National.

But according to a French language report, the tension between the friends who have accounted for the last three U.S. Open titles started before the American squad even touched down in Paris.

A U.S. team source told the French sports publication L'Equipe that the spat between Johnson and Koepka actually began on the U.S. charter flight from Atlanta following the final round of the Tour Championship on Sept. 23, where Koepka finished T-26 and Johnson narrowly missed out on the $10 million FedExCup.

According to the report, U.S. captain Jim Furyk had to intervene in the middle of the flight and remind both players to "put the interests of America and the team first." The issues also reportedly played a role in Furyk's decision to split them up during Friday's first day of matches, when Johnson played with Rickie Fowler and Koepka teamed with Tony Finau.

"The atmosphere was horrible. Jim Furyk was devastated," said a team staff member.

Expected to be a frequent pairing based on their close relationship and success together at last year's Presidents Cup, Johnson and Koepka played together only during the last team session Saturday afternoon when the U.S. faced a four-point deficit. They lost, 2 and 1, to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.



UL Crown Brits have 'fire' and yearn for match play

By Randall MellOctober 2, 2018, 2:06 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – Watch out for the Brits.

The English team arrives for the UL International Crown highly motivated to show the world just how feisty and fearless they are in formats they grew up relishing.

They love match play and team golf and how different it is from individual stroke play.

“It’s kind of nice to look in someone's eye and think that you're intimidating them in some way,” Law said in Tuesday’s news conference.

Law, 23, relishes the psychological component of match play. She was the first player from Great Britain/Ireland to go 5-0 in the Curtis Cup.

“I feel very at home in match play,” Law said in an LPGA.com video post. “I love to get in the face of the opponent a little bit, and try to unease them a little. That’s part of the game. You kind of have to play some mind games.”

Yeah, the Brits could be fun to watch with Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff joining Law on a team that won’t go down without a fight.

There appears to be a little bit of Ian Poulter’s spirit in this team.

“A lot of British players have that fight,” said Law, who won the Annika Award as the NCAA’s outstanding female player while at UCLA.

Count Hall in that group.

“From a very young age, you get that fire in your belly,” said Hall, who won the Ricoh Women’s British Open two months ago and finished second at the Cambia Portland Classic last month. “When you play on a team, you get that fire in your belly.”

Hall, Hull and Law are nearly all the same age. They grew up playing against each other in important European match-play events. Hall first met Hull when they were 13, playing in the English Women’s Amateur. They also played in a bunch of team events. There were the European Team Championships, the World Amateur Championships, the Curtis Cup, the Junior Solheim and Junior Ryder Cup teams, the British Home International and the Spirit International. 

“I am quite confident,” Hall said. “I think people underestimate us. We have a lot of very competitive players.

“Anything can happen in match play, and I think we have just as much of a chance as the South Koreans and the Americans.”

At 30, Shadoff is older than her teammates, but she played a lot of match play growing up and showed her moxie going 3-1 in the last International Crown. She teamed with Holly Clyburn to give the American dynamic duo of Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson their only loss (8-1-2) in the last two Solheim Cups and the last two Crowns.

Shadoff would love to help the English women add to the big year her nation is enjoying in the game. On the women’s side, there was Hall’s Women’s British Open victory. On the men’s side, there was Justin Rose ascending to world No. 1 and Tommy Fleetwood and Poulter helping the Euros rout the Americans in last week’s Ryder Cup.

“It's very inspiring,” Shadoff said. “I think the strength of English golf is at a high right now, and it's going to be nice to see in 10 or 15 years' time how it inspires the younger generation.”



Kerr, Lexi look to lift each other as Crown partners

By Randall MellOctober 2, 2018, 1:13 pm

INCHEON, South Korea – They have become the dynamic duo in women’s team golf.

Lexi Thompson and Cristie Kerr are the powerhouse pairing in international team competition today, a nearly unbeatable combination that helped the Americans win the Solheim Cup last year and the UL International Crown the year before that.

They’re 8-1-2 as partners in Solheim Cup and Crown matches.

But a question looms over their pairing this week.

Is Thompson emotionally and mentally ready to play this week?

“A big wild card for the Americans is Lexi, her state of mind,” Golf Channel’s Jerry Foltz said. “Does she want to be here? I think the world of Lexi, but it’s been a troubling year.”

Thompson is the highest ranked American woman in the world at No. 5. She won the Golf Writers Association of America Female Player of the Year Award last year and the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for low scoring average, but she arrives in South Korea searching for more than her best game.

Since skipping the Ricoh Women’s British Open this summer to take a month-long “mental break,” and then later opening up about her struggles as a teen phenom whose life was built too much around golf, she hasn’t been the same player.

Thompson, 23, was in tears two weeks ago as she left the Evian Championship, where she missed the cut. It was her second missed cut in her last three starts.

She was asked about how comfortable she is since returning from her break.

“It's a work in progress,” Thompson said. “It's not something you can just change overnight. It's something that I'm working on. But the breaks are what I need, to feel like I have a normal life, and be a regular 23-year-old girl. I needed that break from just golf in general and just to get my mind right.

“It's definitely getting there. I feel ready on the golf course. My game is there. Been putting in the work. So we'll see how it goes.”

Foltz has followed Thompson as closely as anyone within the game, calling so many of her shots as an on-course reporter. He watched how she was affected by competitive setbacks, and then personal heartaches dealing with her mother’s second battle with cancer and her grandmother’s death.

“But I also see a hell of a lot of fight in Lexi,” Foltz said. “When Cristie brings that out in her, it’s pretty cool.”

And that’s why Foltz can’t wait to see what another pairing with Kerr might do for Thompson. Kerr, 40, is a tough-minded veteran destined to captain the American Solheim Cup team someday. The 20-time LPGA winner has been through her own highs and lows coming up as a teen phenom.

“I think the key with Lexi and I is that we aren’t afraid to kick each other in the butt,” Kerr said. “If she is hanging her head, I’m not afraid to tell her to pick it up. And if I start getting that way, she’s not afraid to tell me.

“That’s part of a great partnership. You’ve got to be able to say things to each other.”

Kerr loves pairing with Thompson, and she’s protective of her partner.

“Lexi is incredibly talented and athletic,” Kerr said. “When people were on her for missing the cut at Evian, I was on social media telling everyone to give her a break. I missed the cut and nobody said anything.

“She has had a lot of hard stuff happen to her. It takes a toll a little bit, but I like Lexi and I like playing with Lexi. She’s more than a great player. I think she’s a great role model, too.”

Karen Stupples, the Women’s British Open champ and Golf Channel analyst, believes Kerr and Thompson elevate each other’s confidence.

“Cristie provides good, serious mental strength for Lexi, that allows Lexi to play her best,” Stupples said. “Cristie’s good for Lexi.

“And in Lexi, Cristie gets a player who can beat anyone when she’s at her best. She gets a player who has the potential to be world No. 1. They are very formidable together.”

Kay Cockerill, who has followed both Kerr and Thompson a lot as a Golf Channel on-course reporter, sees a special dynamic in the pairing that might help Thompson the rest of the year.

“Cristie’s intensity level is hard to match,” Cockerill said. “She brings it to the course every single day. I think her intensity rubs off on her partner.”

Kerr, who won three times worldwide last season, hasn’t played as well as she would like this year, but she says these team events are as much about attitude as form.

“My attitude is that it doesn’t matter how I’m playing going into these things,” Kerr said. “I’m going to give it my absolute all no matter how much it may exhaust me.”

Success in team events can give players a bounce in the weeks after. Thompson and Kerr are looking to do that again for each other.



Payne, Goosen, Pepper headline HOF finalists

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 1:08 pm

The World Golf Hall of Fame has unveiled the 15 finalists who will be considered for enshrinement in the Class of 2019.

The list of finalists includes men and women in four categories: male competitor, female competitor, lifetime achievement and veterans.

Those tabbed for enshrinement will be named on Oct. 10.

To be inducted, an individual must receive at least 75 percent of the selection commission’s vote. The class of 2019 will be inducted on June 10, 2019, at Pebble Beach.

Here are the finalists:

Male Competitor

Retief Goosen

Graham Marsh

Corey Pavin

Hal Sutton

Female Competitor

Susie Maxwell Berning

Beverly Hanson

Sandra Palmer

Dottie Pepper

Jan Stephenson

Lifetime Achievement

Peggy Kirk Bell

Billy Payne

Dennis Walters

Veterans

Jim Ferrier

Catherine Lacoste

Calvin Peete

