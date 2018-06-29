Getty Images

Ryu takes advantage of 'birthday gifts' from Ko

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 10:15 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – So Yeon Ryu’s 28th birthday was a lot more fun Friday with Lyda Ko dropping gifts all over the place.

“Today, Lydia made everything,” Ryu said of Ko’s hot putting. “So, she just made everything look really easier. So, I was like, `Well, if she can do that, maybe I should do that,’ and then I started to make birdies on the back nine.”

Ryu birdied three of the final five holes to post a 3-under-par 69, leaving her tied for the lead at 6 under overall with Brooke Henderson (71) and Sung Hyun Park (72) through the morning wave.

After her round, fans at the 18th serenaded Ryu, singing “Happy Birthday” to her with LPGA staff bringing Ryu a candlelit birthday treat.

“I feel like I have two days of birthday,” Ryu said.

With her South Korean homeland 14 hours ahead of Chicago time, Ryu’s family back home recognized Thursday as her birthday. Ryu’s American friends recognized it Friday.

“It’s going to be a nice, quiet birthday celebration,” Ryu said.

Ryu said she is conserving her energy, with temperatures rising above 90 for a second straight day at Kemper Lakes. If Ryu wins this week, a double celebration might be in order Sunday. She would move back to Rolex world No. 1 with a victory, as long as current No. 1 Inbee Park finishes 12th or worse and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn finishes third or worse.

Getty Images

Rahm, Thomas chasing Kinhult at French Open

By Associated PressJune 30, 2018, 12:05 am

PARIS – Marcus Kinhult of Sweden carded a 6-under 65 to seize a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the French Open on Friday.

Kinhult, who started his campaign on Thursday with four straight bogeys, produced an eagle, six birdies and two dropped strokes in the second round to finish with a 6-under total of 136, two clear of England's Chris Wood (68).

''It's a position I have never been in before so we'll see,'' the 21-year-old Kinhult said. He is playing in only his 31st European Tour event.

Jon Rahm of Spain (69) and overnight leader Bradley Dredge of Wales (72), who ended his round with two bogeys, were joint third on 139.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas was on 140 along with fellow American Julian Suri, Gregory Havret of France and Matthew Fitzpatrick of England. Defending champion Tommy Fleetwood missed the cut on 5-over 147 at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September.

Getty Images

Kelly leads Jimenez at Sr. Open; Smoltz shoots 77

By Associated PressJune 29, 2018, 11:52 pm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Maybe the best way to deal with the greens at the Broadmoor is to not putt on them at all.

Jerry Kelly knew the drill. His chip-in for birdie on No. 18 highlighted a round that left him atop the leaderboard after his second round Friday at the U.S. Senior Open.

After coming up short from the middle of the fairway, Kelly took advantage of a decent lie outside a bunker, chipped the ball and watched it go straight in. He made three more birdies on the front nine - his second nine - to complete a round of 1-under 69 and leave the course with a one-shot lead at 5-under 135.

''I knew I had to pull something out,'' Kelly said. ''And the chip came out just perfect and rolled right down and went in, and that got things going again.''

Playing in the same threesome with Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 2-under 68 to stay a shot behind, with a decent prospect of pairing up with Kelly once more on Saturday.

''When you see guys hit the fairways consistently, you feed off that,'' Kelly said. ''And that's really the key out here, is just hitting the fairways.''

Jimenez, coming off his first senior major championship last month, followed that rule to a 'T.' He hit 17 greens in regulation on his way to a bogey-free round. But he still needed 33 putts - fitting on a golf course where the Will Rogers Shrine up on Cheyenne Mountain dictates the break on every green.

''I can say I didn't miss any putt,'' Jimenez said. ''I hit every one right in the middle, but then the hole is moving.''

Tim Petrovic had the best round of the morning, shooting 30 on the front nine - his second nine - to finish with a 65 and get to 3 under for the tournament.

He took advantage of calm conditions that were far different from the 35-mph gusts the players faced in Thursday afternoon's round. And he finally calibrated the higher altitude in Colorado, which most people believe adds 10 percent distance to every shot.

''I told my caddie as we were making the turn that we need to just slow it down, not hit so many half shots and just play within,'' Petrovic said. ''And we started hitting some really good, quality shots.''

Davis Love III (68) and Philip Golding (67) were the only others to break par in the morning. Both head into the weekend four behind Kelly, at 1 under.

Getty Images

Na, Hossler among players to earn Open invites

By Rex HoggardJune 29, 2018, 11:08 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Kevin Na had just signed for his second-consecutive 70 that left him tied for 56th at the Quicken Loans National - not exactly where he imagined he’d be after two rounds - when his day got considerably better.

As he scrolled through his cell phone he came across a message informing him he’d qualified for next month’s Open Championship. Na and four other players were added to the field based on their world ranking when players ahead of them in the rankings qualified through other categories.

“I figured I’d get in off my World Ranking. I actually called the Tour and asked what are my chances and they said pretty darn good,” said Na, who added that he’d planned to make his travel arrangements to Scotland on Friday before he received the message that he was in The Open.

Joining Na at Carnoustie will be Chez Reavie, Byeong Hun An, Charles Howell III and Beau Hossler, who is tied for the lead at TPC Potomac.

The group will likely not be the last players to qualify for the year’s third major this week. The top 4 players among the top 12 after the final round will earn a spot at Carnoustie if they aren’t already exempt.

Getty Images

Daly (knee) back in action next week

By Rex HoggardJune 29, 2018, 10:42 pm

Less than a week after withdrawing from the U.S. Senior Open with an ailing right knee, John Daly was on the commitment list to play next week’s Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

In a tweet on Monday Daly said, “I had to WD from the U.S. Senior Open. The deteriorating osteoarthritis isn't helping my [right] knee. I fall under the ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] but USGA turned down a cart for me this week. Just going to give the knee a rest. Don't know what's ahead for me.”

The USGA responded with a tweet, “Each request is reviewed individually. We respect the privacy of all players and cannot discuss any medical conditions. We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request. He decided to withdraw this morning.”

The Greenbrier will be Daly’s sixth Tour event this season, and it will be the eighth time he’s played the West Virginia Tour stop. He’s playing the event on a sponsor exemption.

