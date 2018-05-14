Getty Images

Schauffele overcomes bad attitude, ties for second

By Will GrayMay 14, 2018, 1:27 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Xander Schauffele was an unlikely rookie at The Players Championship, but that doesn’t make his debut performance any less impressive.

Schauffele won twice last year, including the Tour Championship, but had never played a competitive round at TPC Sawgrass before this week. He wasted little time in adjusting to the demands of the Stadium Course, opening with rounds of 68-68 and closing with a 5-under 67 to grab a share of second place, four shots behind Webb Simpson.

“I felt like it was just a week where things slowly started to click, ball-striking wise,” Schauffele said. “It was just one of those weeks where I had a bad attitude early and sort of turned it around. It just kind of shows what a good attitude can do, just because I feel like if you talked to my team on Tuesday or Wednesday night, it wasn’t looking too pretty.”

Schauffele started the final round 10 shots behind Simpson, but he made a move up the standings with six birdies, including four over his final 10 holes to post a 14-under total for the week.

Schauffele earned Rookie of the Year honors after bursting onto the scene last season, and he notched a T-3 finish at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia this fall. But he hadn’t cracked the top 10 in six starts since a T-9 finish at the Genesis Open. He now feels ready to go on a similar tear to the one he experienced last summer.

“It’s just good golf,” Schauffele said. “I feel like I’m just starting to come into whatever form you would call it, and looking forward to some more tournaments.”

After Further Review: Enough of 5th major debate

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 14, 2018, 2:46 am

Each week, GolfChannel.com takes a look back at the week in golf. Here's what's weighing on our writers' minds.

On the "fifth major" debate ...

Whether it’s played in May, March or on the moon, The Players Championship isn’t a major. Nor does it have to be.

The PGA Tour’s marquee event has settled into a well-defined and significant niche among the sport’s busy calendar. It will always attract the strongest field in professional golf, thanks in part to a hefty purse, and the closing stretch at TPC Sawgrass will always offer plenty of drama. The tournament’s list of winners remains decorated with some of the game’s biggest names over the last 40 years.

So let’s stop trying to decide where it sits on the annual pecking order, or focus on what credentials it may lack. This is an important event, and one that any player in the field each year would dearly love to win. And those are credentials that don’t require major billing. – Will Gray

On the final Players in May ...

Since moving to May in 2007 The Players has been won by Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler, all dramatic victories on a grand stage.

In May, the course played hard and fast and the weather largely cooperated to raise the profile of the event to if not fifth major status than at the least to a bona fide mid-major.

Sunday’s finish at TPC Sawgrass was the last time the event will be played in May, and although PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he didn’t expect the move back to March next year to alter that trajectory it will be a tough act to follow after a dozen successful years in May. – Rex Hoggard

On the battle for No. 1 ...

Justin Thomas will move to world No. 1 for the first time in his career, ending Dustin Johnson’s 15-month run, but you know Johnson is highly motivated to get the top ranking back.

Kudos to Thomas, who says he is driven to hold the No. 1 ranking for a long time. Thomas was the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year last season, Johnson the season before.

This could be a hell of a summer if two players with so much fire power and so much motivation end up going head to head in a battle for No. 1, PGA Tour Player of the Year and FedExCup honors. – Randall Mell

Simpson makes it a memorable Mother's Day

By Ryan LavnerMay 14, 2018, 1:48 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Nine days ago, at a French restaurant in Charlotte, Debbie and Webb Simpson sat down for a much-needed dinner date.

A mother of six, it’s rare for Debbie to get some quality 1-on-1 time with her children, but especially Webb. He’s always on the road, and he’s busy with his own family, with a wife and four kids all under the age of 7. But that night, they talked for hours, laughing and crying and grieving together.

It’d been nearly six months since Sam Simpson passed away after a long, cruel, heartbreaking battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

“It’s been absolutely, devastatingly sad,” Debbie said by phone Sunday night, her voice still hoarse from an afternoon spent screaming and cheering.

“We just miss him so much. No one ever prepared me to watch my children grieve, but particularly Webb. He has struggled more than I thought he would. Just sharing that night together last week was so cathartic. It was a night for me to remember.”

And perhaps it was a turning point for Webb.

He has been in touch even more than usual, wanting to make sure that she’s OK, that she’s taken care of. He called each morning this week, and she texted him a Bible verse after each of his low rounds. Simpson juggled so many thoughts Sunday at The Players – his revamped putting stroke, his winless drought, his massive lead, his challengers that included both Tiger Woods and Jason Day – and yet throughout he couldn’t stop thinking about Debbie.

“I wanted to do this for my mom,” he said after his four-shot victory. “This is for her.”

Watching the telecast, Debbie's jaw dropped.

“I’ll never stop replaying it in my head,” she said. “This is for my mom. That’s a mother’s dream to hear.”

Here at TPC Sawgrass, Simpson completed the rare parental double: He won his 2012 U.S. Open title on Father’s Day, before Sam’s health began to significantly deteriorate, and then he won this Players the last time it’ll be played on Mother’s Day.

“This one is extra emotional and special for the family,” said Simpson’s wife, Dowd.

The victory might be felt even more resoundingly seven hours away, in Raleigh.

Ted Kiegiel has been a constant presence in Simpson’s life ever since he began working with him nearly 25 years ago. Webb was just 8 then, but after their first lesson Kiegiel wrote Debbie and Sam a handwritten letter: Your son is incredible. I’ve never seen another talent like him.

“I just wanted them to know that he’s an extremely special talent,” Kiegiel said. “I wanted them to know how gifted he was.”

For years, Sam tried to downplay Webb’s ability – not because he didn’t believe in him, but because he didn’t want to place unrealistic expectations on his son. Even as Webb won 20 to 30 tournaments a year, Sam always told Kiegiel that he just wanted him to be a solid amateur.

“That’s not happening,” Kiegiel would tell him. “He’s headed to the PGA Tour.”

Sam might not have understood the mechanics of the swing, but he tried to impart invaluable life lessons – how to lose graciously, how to dig deep. Simpson didn’t need to do much soul-searching during his near-flawless week here, but on Friday, after rinsing his tee shot on 17 to squander a course-record round, his father’s words still rang in his ear. Keep fighting. Do your best. So he scrambled for par on 18 and polished off a 63.

“He was still helping me through it and mentoring me,” Simpson said.

There was no easy way to say goodbye last fall. With Sam’s health declining in November, Webb withdrew after two rounds at Sea Island to be by his side in hospice care. For more than a week, 20 to 30 friends filled his room, sharing their favorite funny tales about Sam and how he enriched their lives.

Dowd might have the best story to tell.

She had met Sam as a freshman at Wake Forest. Sam spotted a beautiful blonde from across the room, and he said that if she took out his son, an incoming freshman, he’d give her $100.

“If he’s half as cute as you,” she said, “I’ll go for free.”

But Sam kept his word, forking over the $100, which they used to pay for dinner at Ryan’s Steakhouse. They’ve been together ever since.

“His dad was his best friend, so it was like losing your best friend and your father and your mentor,” Dowd said. “They had such a good relationship I feel like there weren’t any words left unspoken. There was just a longing for more time with him.”

But from his grief Simpson has found comfort. He tied for fourth in his first start of the year. Then he had other chances to win in Palm Beach and Tampa and Hilton Head, all top-10s. Recently, caddie Paul Tesori noticed a change in his boss’ demeanor.

“He was a great golfer at a young age. He got the pretty girl when he was 19. He got married at 23. He’d never really gone through any struggles in his life,” Tesori said. “The putting ban was the first one, and losing his dad was the next one. I see a different Webb walking around the golf course now. He’s walking taller. He’s wiser. I see a different man right now.”

Kiegiel pointed to the impact of losing Sam.

“If anything, it’s been a greater motivating factor for Webb,” he said. “He finds strength in it.”

They talk often about how Simpson is 32 years old, squarely in the prime of his career, and that it’s time to capitalize. That conversation would have seemed forced a year ago, with Simpson’s world ranking plummeting and his putting so shaky that Tesori thought Simpson would never putt well again.

But a year ago, Simpson found a spark here at TPC Sawgrass. On the eve of the tournament, he stumbled into Tim Clark, another anchorer forced to change his methods, and began messing around with the claw grip. He put it in play, without any practice, and tied for 16th. Over the rest of the season, he climbed more than 100 spots in the ranking.

“I’m very thankful that he gave me that lesson,” Simpson said.

Through countless hours on the practice putting green, he has honed his new method – the “Kuchar-claw,” with the putter shaft pinned against his left forearm and his right hand in a claw grip – and resurrected his career. He’s now a top-10 putter on Tour, and he figures to rise considerably after his sublime week on the greens here.

Over the first two rounds he had his 10th- and fifth-best putting rounds of his career. By Saturday night he had already holed 356 feet worth of putts, gaining more than nine shots on the field. He was far from perfect on Sunday, but he also didn’t need to be, never leading by fewer than four shots.

It was his first victory since 2013.

“Today is meant to be for him,” Kiegiel said. “Winning on Mother’s Day, with what a family man he is, the recent loss of Pop – so many things have come together today for it to be this day, this week, this year, at this place.”

Back in Raleigh, Debbie’s throat was raspy, and she was passing around Kleenex, and she was still chuckling that her 10-month-old grandson clapped after each of Webb’s good shots on TV. Her heart was as full as it’s been in months.

“It’s just incredible,” she said, readying to leave for a family celebration. “God’s timing has been so sweet.”

Simpson on why he broke U.S. Open putter

By Rex HoggardMay 14, 2018, 1:40 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Just days after the 2014 Ryder Cup, Webb Simpson was preparing to fly to Japan for an event when he had a thought.

Even though the ban on anchored putting was still over a year away, he’d decided to make the switch to a convention putter from the belly putter a year early.

“I started to chicken out a little bit, and I had called [caddie Paul Tesori] and said, ‘Hey, I'm going to take the belly putter, one more tournament,’” Simpson said. “My wife is in the driveway pulling out with the kids, and I tell her this, and I see my bag in the garage, and I see the belly putter, and for whatever reason I had an urge to just break it. If I break it, I can't take it with me.”

Simpson snapped the putter, the same one he’d used to win the 2012 U.S. Open, over his knee and went to throw it in the garbage.

“She tells me I'd better hang on to it, it's been pretty good to me. So I put it in my trophy case, both pieces,” Simpson smiled.

Although it was a long time coming, Simpson officially awoke from his post-anchoring ban funk at The Players, leading the field in strokes gained: putting and rolling in 455 feet of putts for the week on his way to a four-stroke victory.

Day: Shoulder sting nothing to worry about

By Rex HoggardMay 14, 2018, 1:21 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – From the right side of the 16th fairway on Sunday at The Players, Jason Day had 192 yards for his second shot into the par 5 and a burning desire to make a move over the closing holes.

It was just a 7-iron for the Australian, but as he took the club back he felt a familiar sting in his left shoulder which caused him to slightly flinch, sending his shot into the dune left of the green and a spot where he failed to make birdie.

“Every now and then it happens where my shoulder feels like it pops out, but it's like more of a sting,” Day said. “I don't know if it's because I've had back issues and it's gone from my back to my shoulder now.”

Day said the same thing happened in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He exercises daily to help keep it from happening, and he said it was starting to occur less.

“It's more on the transition, so when I go to the top and then I start to unwind, then it is like a stinging pain and then I flipped it and it went left,” he said. “Unfortunately, just at the wrong time there because obviously you can maybe get an eagle and get something going.”

Day would par his final three holes for a closing 68 to tie for fifth place at 13 under par.

Although it wasn’t nearly enough to catch eventual champion Webb Simpson, who finished at 18 under, it was another step for Day in his quest to reclaim the world’s top ranking.

“I've got to work harder than everyone else, and I've just got to keep pushing and trying to reach that goal again of getting to No. 1,” Day said. “I'm just as hungry as I was at the start of the year right now and moving forward.”

