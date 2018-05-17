Getty Images

Scouting trip pays off for Saunders (65) at Nelson

By Will GrayMay 17, 2018, 8:02 pm

DALLAS – Deprived of a chance for last-minute preparations before last year’s AT&T Byron Nelson, Sam Saunders opted to get a head start on this year’s edition of the tournament.

Saunders was in the field for the event’s swan song at TPC Las Colinas, but he didn’t merit a spot in the Wednesday pro-am last year. Choosing to make lemonade from his lemons, he took the opening in his schedule and headed across town to Trinity Forest Golf Club, which this year is hosting the tournament for the first time.

“I fell in love with the golf course,” Saunders said. I’ve been marking this one down on the schedule, looking forward to it for a year because I knew I liked the way this golf course played.”

That affinity was clear during Thursday’s opening round, as Saunders went out in the morning’s first tee time and promptly carded eight birdies en route to a 65. At 6 under, he shared the early lead with five other players at the conclusion of the morning wave.

Saunders remains in search of his first career victory, but he’s continuing to create more frequent opportunities to get the job done. He finished T-9 at the Wells Fargo Championship in his most recent start, his second top-10 and fifth top-30 finish since January.

While he expects course conditions to firm up significantly as the week progresses, he was glad to get a low score on the board on a course he’s had his eye on for a full 12 months.

“I think it’s a very fair test of golf,” Saunders said. “There was a lot of thought put into all the slopes out there, and despite looking a lot different than what we see on a week-in, week-out basis, everything is there for a reason and you can use the ground here a lot to hit good shots. You’ve got to think your way through it a little bit more than some of the courses we play.”

New dad Grace opens with a 66

By Will GrayMay 17, 2018, 8:18 pm

DALLAS – While many players are spending their evenings at this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson plotting a strategy to tackle a new venue, Branden Grace has been catching up on his sleep.

Grace’s wife gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Roger, on April 23. The weeks since have been filled with all the typical tasks of a couple adjusting to a new member of the family, and they’ve been short on consistent slumber.

“He’s been phenomenal. Him and his mom are doing awesome,” Grace said. “It’s amazing how you can love a little man like that so much.”

Grace took some time off around the baby’s birth, and last week’s start at TPC Sawgrass was his first since the Masters. The South African finished a modest T-46 on the Stadium Course, extending his streak of consecutive cuts made to 17 tournaments.

Grace likely won’t be sweating the cut this week at Trinity Forest, having opened with a 5-under 66 that included just one bogey and left him one shot off the early pace as he looks to contend for a second career PGA Tour title.

“Last week it was a little trying to get the baby swing out of the way a little bit. Today was good,” Grace said. “I didn’t miss a fairway out there. I hit probably most of my targets that I tried to go to, and kept it in play which gave me a lot of opportunities.”

Grace has only one top-10 finish in seven Tour starts this year, but buoyed by the new addition to his family he’s hoping to make the most of his time away from his wife and child – and also enjoy a chance to rest up a bit.

“(Sleep) has been good the last couple days since I’ve been here. Back home, you know, fortunately we’ve got a nanny helping out,” he said. “I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. It’s great to have a little family now.”

Watch: A 'Modern Family' shout-out to Golf Channel

By Grill Room TeamMay 17, 2018, 7:03 pm

Golf doesn't play a big role in the ABC sitcom "Modern Family," but it pops up enough to suggest that somebody connected with the show is an avid golfer. On Wednesday night's Season 9 finale, family patriarch Jay Pritchett tells his daughter, Claire, "I just found out you can get the Golf Channel online," so he needs to have his schedule cleared, presumably so he can watch.

Previously, we've seen Jay bond with his son, Mitchell, over a round of golf,

and scare the bejeezuz out of his stepson, Manny, over matters of religion while Manny was acting as his caddie. We've also seen Phil, Claire's husband and Jay's son-in-law, out on the links with his real estate nemesis, Gil Thorpe.

And at the beginning of this just-concluded season, we found out that Joe, Jay and Gloria's barely-out-of-diapers son, has a talent for golf (and a volcanic temper).

Anyway, the series has often made the point that Jay doesn't need to keep working at his closet business - that he should retire and turn things over to Claire. As a workaholic, he has always resisted this idea, but maybe the lure of being able to watch Golf Channel online will finally change his mind.

We can only hope.

Watch: Beat the Pro goes badly for two amateurs

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 17, 2018, 3:54 pm

You've seen the Beat the Pro contests, usually when a kid hits a hero shot in front of a tour player.

Well, not everyone shines when the spotlight is on them. Take, for instance, these two guys at the Belgian Knockout. Both had a chance to Beat the Pro, and both were fortunate not to Maim the Gallery.

We begin with Louis Theys ... and his shank.

And continue with Anthony de Schutter, who goes - extremely - in the opposite direction.

LPGA announces details for this year's China event

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 17, 2018, 1:08 pm

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will be contested Oct. 18-21 this year, the LPGA announced on Thursday. The event was previously listed on the 2018 LPGA schedule but did not have a name.

SAIC-GM Buick has signed on to sponsor the event for five years.

The 72-hole stroke-play event will be contested at Qizhong Garden Golf Club and consist of 62 players from the LPGA money list, 15 players from the China LPGA Tour and four sponsor's invites. 

The purse will be $2.1 million, with no cut.

