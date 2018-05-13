Getty Images

Simpson cruises to four-shot win at Players

By Ryan Reiterman May 13, 2018, 11:00 pm

Webb Simpson didn't finish strong, but he still cruised to victory at The Players Championship. Here’s the lowdown from the final round at TPC Sawgrass.

Leaderboard: Simpson (-18), Jimmy Walker (-14), Xander Schauffele (-14), Charl Schwartzel (-14)

What it means: Simpson found the water on 18 and closed with a double bogey and a 1-over 73. But it didn't matter. He still easily won his fifth PGA Tour title and his first in five years (2013 Shriners). The 2012 U.S. Open champion started the day with a seven-shot lead – the largest 54-hole margin in the event's history – and he was never really challenged on Sunday. He joined an impressive list of players who have won both the U.S. Open and The Players – Tiger Woods, Martin Kaymer, Lee Janzen, Tom Kite, Ray Floyd, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and Jerry Pate. There are also plenty of perks for winning The Players. Simpson locked up PGA Tour membership for the next five years and earned three-year exemptions into all four majors.

Perhaps even more important for Simpson was his win Sunday was his first victory since the anchored putting stroke was banned. He received a tip from Tim Clark last year at Sawgrass, and he's been working on a putting style similar to Matt Kuchar - putter braced on the left arm but with a claw grip. A year later, the hard work paid off with one of the biggest wins of Simpson's career.

Round of the day: Reigning U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka started the week with a freak accident, but he finished on a high note with a Sunday 63 and tied the course record. Koepka closed with an amazing finish, featuring an albatross at the par-5 16th and a birdie at the island-green 17th.

Best of the rest: Charl Schwartzel, Xander Schauffele and Jimmy Walker all recorded 5-under 67s to grab a share of second place. Justin Thomas fired a 6-under 66 for a T-11 finish, and he will overtake Dustin Johnson for No. 1 in the world.

Biggest disappointment: Paired with Woods, Jordan Spieth was 2 under par on his final round until he made a quadruple bogey on 18 to drop down to T-41.

Shot of the day: Koepka's albatross on 16 was a thing of beauty:

Quote of the day: “I really wanted to do this for my mom.” - Simpson on winning The Players on Mother's Day 

Won for the team: Caddie Tesori soaks in home victory

By Rex HoggardMay 14, 2018, 1:11 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – When Paul Tesori was 9 years old his grandfather had him tag along for a visit to TPC Sawgrass.

It was 1980 and the Stadium Course, which today gleams with acres of green, was still being converted from a swamp. But young Paul couldn’t resist taking a few cuts off the dirt into what would become the most iconic par 3 in the game.

“All I had was a 6-iron and a 7-iron,” Tesori recalled. “I couldn’t get it on that green to save my life.”

As he stood on that same patch of ground nearly four decades later, those memories came flooding back. All of those trips to the Stadium Course with his grandfather, who would spend his twilight years working as a starter across the street at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

His mind raced to all the times he’d stood outside the ropes during The Players trying to catch a glimpse of his heroes at the Tour’s flagship event. To the countless hours spent on the far side of the range when he worked for the game’s ultimate perfectionist, Vijay Singh. Even to the two times he made par on the island-green 17th hole after finding the lake with his tee shot.

“When we were on the run Friday [when his boss, Webb Simpson, shot 63], I was having the thoughts about my grandfather; about ’77 at Sawgrass [Country Club], watching Mark Hayes winning – that was the first time I stepped on a course; hitting the 5-iron and 7-iron [in 1980], it was still dirt,” remembered Tesori, who went to work for Simpson in 2011.

It’s the players who hit the shots and either endure the consequences or savor the success. Tesori would never allow himself to be lulled into thinking any differently, but for the 46-year-old who grew up in St. Augustine, Fla., and now lives 15 minutes from TPC Sawgrass, Simpson’s four-stroke victory on Sunday stirred emotions that stretched back decades.

“This means more to him, no offense, than the U.S. Open,” said Tesori’s wife, Michelle. “This is where golf became life for him with his grandfather, with his dad, this is home. Webb calls him the mayor – he can’t walk anywhere here without somebody calling to him from outside the ropes.”

It was no different on Sunday as Simpson set out with a seven-stroke lead. The crowds were comparatively thin, which was not so much an indictment against Simpson so much as it was a testament to Tiger Woods’ renewed draw, with the guy in red and black four groups ahead. But those who did spend the day with the front-runner were largely from Tesori’s world.

His sisters were there, along with an assortment of neighbors and a group of friends Tesori has known since elementary school. All total, Michelle Tesori figured she doled out at least 50 tickets.

“Let’s go, Paul,” a fan yelled as Simpson teed off.

It was a common theme throughout the day. Although Simpson has proven himself a world-class player, having won four times on the PGA Tour, including the 2012 U.S. Open, it was Ponte Vedra’s “mayor,” Tesori, who was cheered.

“I had more people yelling my name out there. I told Webb, ‘Man, this is embarrassing,’” Tesori said with a laugh, following Simpson’s final-round 73.

Tesori estimated he’s played the Stadium Course over 700 times, primarily during his 5 ½ years as Singh’s caddie. Those were hard years. He made a ton of money and worked even longer hours, explaining that one year while he was caddying for the Fijian he had a grand total of five days off the clock.

“We built a house down there [on the Sawgrass range],” Tesori joked.

It was hard to leave Singh, but Tesori knew it was best for his family, and when Simpson called it was an easy decision. The duo was drawn together by their deep faith and their dedication to family, but they stayed together because Simpson realized Tesori was exactly what he needed.

“To work with somebody every day for eight hours, nine hours a day, and you really like them, and you have a friendship outside of golf, I think it's pretty special,” Simpson said. “I get lonely because my family is at home, and there's ups and downs of the year for performance. As a friend, he knows me better than just a coworker, so he knows how to handle me if I'm in those bad places.”

There is no Hall of Fame for caddies, but if there were Tesori would be a first-ballot addition. Sunday’s victory at The Players was the 20th of his career as a caddie and it’s impossible not to notice how he makes an impact in the most subtle ways.

On Friday, Simpson was on a torrid run having birdied six consecutive holes, starting at No. 11, and looked as if he were going to shatter the course record. But he was unsure on the 17th tee. Tesori knew he was between clubs with an unpredictable wind swirling, so he stepped in with the bag, which is the unspoken sign that Simpson needed to rethink his choice.

Simpson bounced his tee shot off the bulkhead and into the same pond Tesori had deposited sleeves of golf balls into as a 9 year old. But the moment still stood as a testament to his ability as a caddie.

He made a similar move on Sunday as Simpson walked off the 12th green. “I asked him, ‘Hey, bud, you OK?” Tesori said. “He was missing his line by too much and just needed to settle down.”

 As Simpson made his way around the front nine with a host of would-be champions closing in from all sides, including Woods, who moved to within four strokes at one point, Michelle Tesori offered an easy smile to navigate the tension.

“His heart is just different now than it was in the Vijay years,” she said. “Webb is so incredible and they are so transparent about their faith and how much more important that is than golf.”

Tesori’s faith would have remained steadfast and his dedication to his family unchanged regardless of Sunday’s outcome, but after more than 700 trips around the Stadium Course he had no problem admitting that none were as sweet as Sunday’s stroll.

Woods wants one more shot at Firestone

By Will GrayMay 14, 2018, 1:06 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As Tiger Woods’ summer schedule comes into focus, there remains one tournament he still hopes to add to his rotation.

Woods is exempt for each of the next three majors, and his lifetime member status for regular PGA Tour events was established more than a decade ago. But those credentials don’t help him gain entry into the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, where Woods has won eight times but hasn’t played since withdrawing in 2014.

Given the fact that the tournament will shift from Akron to Memphis next year, Woods is officially making it a priority to qualify for Firestone’s swan song.

“There are some big events to play, and one of my goals is to get into Akron one last time before we leave there,” Woods said.

Firestone is one of three Tour venues where Woods has won eight times, with Torrey Pines and Bay Hill being the others. His win there in 2013 remains his most recent victory on Tour.

But in order to qualify for the no-cut event in early August, Woods will need to do one of two things: either win a tournament this summer or earn a spot inside the top 50 in the world rankings at one of two cutoffs, July 23 and July 30.

Woods started the year ranked No. 656, but after a T-11 finish at The Players Championship he moved from No. 92 to No. 80 in the latest rankings. He is expected to make the Memorial Tournament his next start and has officially committed to three other events prior to those July deadlines – the U.S. Open, The National and The Open.

“I would like to get there with one more chance (at Firestone),” Woods said. “But I’ve got to do some work between now and then, hopefully put together one good event.”

Confident Woods says wins are not far off

By Will GrayMay 14, 2018, 12:27 am

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For Tiger Woods, gone are the days when second place means disappointment.

The “win or bust” mentality got plenty of mileage during Woods’ prime, back when he was dusting fields and rewriting the record books one chapter at a time. For every Y.E. Yang or Billy Mayfair there were dozens of times when Woods was barely challenged, so it often made anything short of the winner’s circle feel like a waste of time.

But Tiger version 5.0, the 42-year-old who continues to turn back the clock in the post-fusion world, has plenty of appreciation for a quality near-miss.

After torching the opening half of the Stadium Course for the second straight day, Woods sputtered down the stretch at The Players Championship. There are not many ways to sugar-coat playing Nos. 14 and 17 in 3 over given that he had sand wedge in hand on both holes.

Two poor swings transformed a potential runner-up into a far less palatable T-11 finish, but they did little to dampen Woods’ beaming enthusiasm only minutes after finishing his round.

“I felt very comfortable with every facet of my game today. Everything felt good,” Woods said. “I had control. I was hitting it high, low, right, left, didn’t matter what it was. I felt like I had control of it today.”

Part of that brimming optimism inevitably stems from Woods’ tenuous position at the halfway mark. His first two rounds looked much more like the uphill battle he endured last week at Quail Hollow, and for a few brief moments it seemed like he might actually miss the cut. Given that scenario, his promising play this weekend can be viewed as a bonus.

But Woods has always taken view of the bigger picture, and that tendency hasn’t changed in the most recent iteration of his comeback. And so he looks upon his quest to return to an elite level, to contend regularly and end a five-year victory drought, as an assembly of various pieces.

The putts didn’t drop at Innisbrook. The driver failed him at a critical juncture at Bay Hill. His iron play kept him from contending at the Masters. And so on.

Slowly but surely, he continues to thin the list of variables that can derail his game at any given moment.

“I mean, he’ll win sometime soon enough,” said Jordan Spieth, who played the final round alongside Woods. “His game, if I compare it to other guys that are winning golf tournaments that I’m playing with day-to-day, it’s right up there.”

“He’s clearly playing some good golf,” added Jason Day. “If he got off to a half-decent start, I mean who knows what would have happened on the weekend. He may have been walking off with a third Players Championship.”

And so it is that Woods is able to stomach a back-nine backpedal – a seemingly impossible notion a few years ago – and instead focus on the positives as he continues his steady climb.

“It’s weird. Not to really mis-hit a shot today and only shoot 3 under par is just weird, because I played much better than that,” Woods said. “I hit the ball better today than I did yesterday, and I obviously didn’t end up with the score I needed to.”

Granted a reprieve from a possible missed cut, Woods took full advantage this weekend amid steamy but favorable conditions on a course that has given him plenty of difficulty in the past. He never got within reach of Webb Simpson, sure, and the fickle breezes circling the infamous island green blew against him.

But watch the ease with which he brushed off those shortcomings, note the beaming smile that emanates when he describes the state of his game after shooting 10 under for the weekend, and know that this was every bit a step in the right direction.

Just like Woods needed Innisbrook and Bay Hill to feel the heat of contention, this weekend gave him a glimpse of the ceiling. He was able to wrap his arms around a fickle game and see, even for a short time, what can be accomplished when the pieces come together.

It could be weeks, or even months, before they align in place again. He knows this more than most players traipsing around the grounds at TPC Sawgrass.

But in a few short months, Woods has managed to trim considerably the number of obstacles in his way. No longer hurt, or battling an uncooperative short game, or a fickle driver, or a balky putter, he has glimpsed the potential of every aspect of his game.

It stands to reason that the next time they all decide to converge, he might not be facing a 14-shot deficit.

“There’s no way I would have predicted I would be at this point at the beginning of the year, the way I was just coming back and just trying to get a feel for it and then hopefully have a schedule. Didn’t know,” Woods said. “But now I feel like I’ve got my playing feels back, and I’m playing tournament golf and I’ve got it. I’m not that far off from winning golf tournaments.”

Thomas takes over world No. 1 ranking

By Will GrayMay 13, 2018, 11:27 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – For the first time in more than a year, there will be a change atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

Justin Thomas closed out The Players Championship with a 6-under 66, good enough to grab a share of 11th place after making the 36-hole cut on the number. Combined with Dustin Johnson fading to a tie for 17th after a closing 72, it means that Thomas will supplant Johnson for the top spot for the first time in his career when the new ranking is published Monday.

Because of the intricacies of OWGR math, it was likely that Thomas would overtake Johnson this week at the Stadium Course. But he took a little extra pleasure in reaching the top rung with a strong close as opposed to an early exit aided by divisor math.

“I don’t care how I get it, but I would much rather shoot 10 under on the weekend and earn it as opposed to missing the cut and having DJ not play well,” Thomas said. “DJ’s a hell of a player.”

Johnson’s run at No. 1 ends at 64 consecutive weeks, dating back to his win at the Genesis Open in February 2017. He’s added four more titles since, most recently the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, but it wasn’t enough to keep Thomas at bay following a five-win campaign in 2017 and top-25s in every individual start this year.

Johnson had a mathematical chance to retain the No. 1 ranking despite Thomas’ play with a high finish of his own, but that option disappeared with a bogey on No. 13 and a double bogey on No. 14 that sent him plummeting down the leaderboard.

Thomas becomes the 21st player to reach the top spot since the advent of the world ranking in 1986. After his ascent became official with the conclusion of the tournament, he told Golf Channel's "Live From" that he has no plans to give back the top spot anytime soon.

“Being No. 1 in the world is a great accomplishment, but keeping that spot is more important to me," Thomas said. "I am very proud of this achievement and do not take it for granted. I will definitely enjoy it for the moment, but I have to continue to work hard and focuse on putting myself in contention every week I play."

