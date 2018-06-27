Getty Images

Singh's lawsuit against Tour moves closer to trial

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 4:17 pm

Vijay Singh moved closer to getting his day in court last week when a five-panel New York appellate court ruled that the Fijian’s lawsuit against the PGA Tour following his 2013 suspension for violating the circuit’s anti-doping policy should be decided by a trial.

“Issues of fact exist as to whether [the Tour] exercised such discretion arbitrarily, irrationally or in bad faith by failing to confer with or defer to the World Anti-Doping Agency, the alleged authority on the matter, prior to taking action against [Singh] and making public statements, since WADA’s position on the substance at issue was nuanced,” the panel ruled on June 21.

The court also ruled that there are issues of fact regarding statements made by then-Tour commissioner Tim Finchem and another official that should be decided by a jury.

 “The issue of whether and what damage resulted from any offending conduct remains an issue for trial,” the panel wrote in its ruling.

Both Singh and the Tour had requested summary judgment for the lawsuit, which stemmed from Singh’s suspension for using deer-antler spray, which contained the banned substance IGF-1. It wasn’t until after his suspension was announced that the Tour consulted with WADA, which had previously ruled the use of deer-antler spray was not a violation if there had been no failed drug test.

Last week’s ruling gave no indication when the lawsuit might go to trial.

“That’s a difficult question. New York rules allow for additional appellate review, we’re hopeful we can [go to trial] soon. We’re ready to try the case,” Singh’s lawyer, Jeff Rosenblum, told GolfChannel.com. “We don’t know what the Tour is going to do, but we’re very pleased with the result.”

The Tour declined to comment on the ruling citing a longstanding policy to not address ongoing litigation.

Denied cart, Daly won't play in another USGA event

By Will GrayJune 27, 2018, 2:57 pm

After the USGA denied his request for a cart, John Daly withdrew from this week's U.S. Senior Open. According to the two-time major champ, it's the last time he'll cross paths with the USGA.

Daly, 52, told the USA Today that he will never again play in a USGA event after the organization opted not to accommodate his request under the Americans with Disabilities Act this week at The Broadmoor outside Denver.

"Just not worth it to me," Daly said.

Daly has been nursing a knee injury that stems from an accident where a car crashed into his RV in Augusta, Ga., during Masters week. He had petitioned the USGA for use of a cart, but after reviewing his case the USGA determined his condition did not support a waiver of the walking condition for the event.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Open

"We offered Mr. Daly the opportunity to provide additional information to support his request for a cart," the USGA said in a statement. "He informed us (Monday) morning that he decided to withdraw."

Daly's plan to swear off USGA events is similar to the stance he took following the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, when out of frustration he hit his ball across the eighth green while it was still rolling back to his feet.

"It's not worth it. This is my last U.S. Open - ever," Daly said at the time. "I've had it with the USGA and the way they run their tournaments. The USGA loves to embarrass guys who play in their tournaments."

Daly's original pledge didn't last long, as he returned for the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach only to withdraw after an opening-round 83 that included a 14 on the 18th hole. He also returned in 2002 at Bethpage Black and made his final U.S. Open appearance in 2005 back at Pinehurst, where he tied for 75th.

Daly reportedly plans to have amniotic fluid injected into his injured right knee with hopes of teeing it up next week when the PGA Tour makes its annual stop at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Smoltz on 'cloud nine' at U.S. Senior Open

By Will GrayJune 27, 2018, 2:11 pm

After a Hall of Fame pitching career that included eight All-Star appearances and a World Series title in 1995 with the Atlanta Braves, John Smoltz didn't hesitate when asked to put his recent qualification for the U.S. Senior Open into perspective.

"It's probably the No. 1 thing that I've ever accomplished," Smoltz told reporters. "Everything I've been part of before has been a team thing, and I'm proud of all my accomplishments from a team aspect, but an individual role or accomplishment, I haven't had anything anywhere close to this."

Smoltz, 51, earned a spot in the over-50 major field after shooting a 69 in a qualifier in Georgia and surviving a 3-for-1 playoff for the final qualifying spot. As a result, he'll walk the same fairways as the best senior golfers in the world this week at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, playing the first two rounds alongside Jim McGovern and Bob Ford.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Senior Open

Smoltz was an avid golfer during his pitching career, and shared a story this week with reporters about asking permission from his manager to skip a day of spring training in order to play Augusta National alongside Tiger Woods. But despite boasting a fair amount of game, as evidenced by his ability to qualify for the tournament, Smoltz is tempering his expectations.

"Somebody asked me that right away and instantaneously I said a pair of 75s," Smoltz said. "I want to obviously shoot under par, but I don't want to do something or say something that is far-fetched to where I'm not being real. So my goal is to make the cut. I've had, I don't know, six, seven, eight tournaments where there's been a cut, and I'm batting maybe 50 percent."

While those expectations seem moderate, they might be viewed as lofty in the eyes of oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook where Smoltz is listed at 500/1 to win and 10/1 to make the cut. The over/under total for his opening-round score on the par-72 layout is set at 82.5.

But even if the birdies are hard to come by this week, Smoltz is still all smiles after playing his way into a major championship in a sport he once viewed as a hobby.

"I don't know if there's a cloud higher than cloud nine," Smoltz said, "but that's where I feel like I've been."

Rahm checked emotions at U.S. Open, won't happen again

By Doug FergusonJune 27, 2018, 1:49 pm

Jon Rahm doesn't want to be throwing clubs. He doesn't want to hide his emotions, either.

Rahm was caught on video going through a tirade at the U.S. Open last year at Erin Hills. He tried to keep his emotions in check at Shinnecock Hills, and he's not sure that brings out his best golf.

''Because of what happened last year in the U.S. Open, I went with the mindset of I'm going to try to behave perfectly, which means having a smile on my face the whole time,'' Rahm said Tuesday from the French Open. ''And it's hard to go against who you are, to be honest. What I mean to play better is just letting myself feel my emotions, letting the emotions flow through me rather than trying to hold myself.

''I was more focused on trying to control myself rather than playing golf.''

Rahm is renowned for his passion, which comes across as a nasty temper at times. He burns inwardly at mistakes, though at times he has harnessed those emotions into making birdies.

''It is the last time I'm ever going to make the mistake of trying to be somebody who I'm not,'' he said. 

Tour winner, teaching legend Rodgers dies at 80

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 27, 2018, 1:06 pm

Phil Rodgers, a five-time PGA Tour winner and renowned instructor, died Tuesday at age 80. Rodgers had battled leukemia for 15 years, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rodgers was born in San Diego in 1938 and was taught the game by Paul Runyon. He went on to win twice on the PGA Tour in 1962, once in 1963 and twice more in ’66. He finished runner-up in the 1963 Open Championship, losing a 36-hole playoff to Bob Charles. It was one of three top-3 finishes in majors in a two-year span.

Rodgers was a standout amateur, winning the 1958 NCAA Men’s DI Championship while at the University of Houston. He joined the Marine Corps, before turning professional in 1961.

Jack Nicklaus, a longtime friend who credited Rodgers with correcting his chipping woes and reinvigorating his game ahead of his two-major-win season in 1980, offered his condolences on social media:

According to the Union-Tribune, Rodgers’ wife of 33 years, Karen, was by his side at his University City home when he died.

