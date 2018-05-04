Getty Images

Smylie (80-79) on struggles: 'Good times ahead'

By Nick MentaMay 4, 2018, 8:47 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Smylie Kaufman posted rounds 80-79 at the Wells Fargo Championship to miss his ninth consecutive cut and his 13th in his last 14 starts.

Thursday marked the seventh time this season that Kaufman has failed to break 80 in a round.

During this run Kaufman finished dead last in three straight events, prompting our Ryan Lavner to take a look at the 26-year-old’s struggles.

After departing Quail Hollow on Friday, Kaufman posted this message to Twitter:

Kaufman won the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a final-round 61 in only his fifth start on Tour, but his two-year exemption for doing so expires at the end of this season.

Kaufman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings last season and is currently 181st.

Article Tags: Smylie Kaufman, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Bunker perfection helps propel Day to cusp of lead

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 11:25 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jason Day figured following his second-round 67 at the Wells Fargo Championship that if he could just get his iron play to come around he’s poised for something special.

“The driving's been great out there, the chipping and the putting's been good,” said Day, who is tied for second place at 6 under par and a stroke off the lead. “I was saying yesterday just the iron play needs to tighten up. I think once that starts to happen, then things are going to switch pretty quickly.”

At Quail Hollow, however, even his less-than-perfect iron shots are turning out well thanks to his sand play. He’s 8-for-8 in sand saves this week, including a hole-out from a greenside bunker at the par-5 10th hole for eagle.

“I just had to catch it clean, landed it on my spot perfectly and just kind of rolled around nicely into the hole,” Day said. “I holed one out last week at the Zurich [Classic] as well from the bunker and my bunker play's been really, really good this year.”

This is Day’s third start at the Wells Fargo Championship, and his first since 2012, but he explained that it was last year’s PGA Championship, which was played at Quail Hollow, that convinced him to come back.

“The PGA definitely kind of tipped it over the edge. I know that I can play well here because of how difficult the golf course is,” said Day, who tied for ninth place at the ’17 PGA.

Setup tweak helps Casey climb leaderboard

By Rex HoggardMay 4, 2018, 10:56 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Paul Casey wasn’t happy with his swing and needed answers, so he turned to his swing coach, CBS golf analyst Peter Kostis, but he had to ease into it with a vague text message.

“Just a casual kind of, what are your movements?” Casey texted Kostis early Friday, “which he probably read as ‘help.’”

After 17 years together, it didn’t take Kostis long to offer a solution, explaining that Casey was standing too close to the golf ball and needed to get his hands higher at address.

Casey birdied two of his last five holes on his way to a 3-under 68 at the Wells Fargo Championship for a share of fourth place, two strokes off the lead.

“It's a golf course I didn't have a lot of success on through the years and it used to be very sort of damp around here,” he said. “At the [2017] PGA, I had a good result [he finished 13th]. For some reason it just seems to be clicking now around this golf course. Maybe the firm and fast, I like that.”

Casey salvaged his round on the par-5 seventh hole after hitting into a lake, scrambling for a par and making the most of Quail Hollow’s “scoring” holes with birdies at Nos. 14 and 15.

Trust the process: Malnati leads at Wells Fargo

By Nick MentaMay 4, 2018, 10:54 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Peter Malnati walked onto a stage outside the clubhouse at Quail Hollow on Friday and had the following exchange with a PGA Tour media official.

“Yeah. I don't get to do this much. Do I need to talk into the microphone or can I …”

“Yeah.”

“… just talk straight to …”

“Microphone.”

“I’m just being silly.”

The exchange is part of a more-relaxed attitude that has Malnati on top of the leaderboard through 36 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Following rounds of 67-68, Malnati leads Aaron Wise and Jason Day by one at Quail Hollow, where he leads the field in strokes gained: putting, having made almost 190 feet worth of putts.

The 30-year-old won the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship but currently finds himself outside the FedExCup top 125, at 174th, in the final season of his exemption. He has made just 8 of 18 cuts this season, having missed six in a row from Mayakoba to Scottsdale.

The difference this week – according to the normally “high-strung,” anxiety-filled, but nonetheless cheerful Malnati – is in his attitude.

“Honestly, the biggest thing that's different this week from kind of the last couple years for me is just I'm more relaxed,” he said. “I'm feeling good, I'm confident with what I've been doing, and I'm kind of letting it show on the course rather than letting it stress me out.”

That wasn’t the case last week, when Malnati wanted so badly to perform for his friend and partner, Billy Hurley, at the Zurich Classic. The tension became too much, and the twosome missed the cut.

Trying to learn his lesson – and borrowing from the Sam Hinkie playbook – Malnati has the word “process” written on his glove this week, a reminder to focus on what is immediately in front of him “and be at peace with the results.”

“I've been trying to kind of embrace just being a little more calm and relaxed on the golf course this week,” he said. “It will be a good test tomorrow to see how I feel walking to that first tee. I'm sure there will be some nerves, but I'll definitely be excited and I'll be able to hang on to some of this calm that I felt these first two days.”

LPGA shortens Texas event to 36 holes

By Associated PressMay 4, 2018, 9:13 pm

THE COLONY, Texas - Play has started at the LPGA Texas Classic, which has been shortened to 36 holes after two days of rain.

The LPGA announced on Twitter that play began Friday after an 8 1/2-hour delay. Officials hope the tournament will be completed on Sunday.

The first round was postponed Thursday after only 34 of the 144 golfers completed one or two holes because of morning rain and afternoon wind.

The field features Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Jin Young Ko and Brittany Lincicome.

