CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Smylie Kaufman posted rounds 80-79 at the Wells Fargo Championship to miss his ninth consecutive cut and his 13th in his last 14 starts.

Thursday marked the seventh time this season that Kaufman has failed to break 80 in a round.

During this run Kaufman finished dead last in three straight events, prompting our Ryan Lavner to take a look at the 26-year-old’s struggles.

After departing Quail Hollow on Friday, Kaufman posted this message to Twitter:

Golf has been very difficult for me over the past year as most of you know. I have been working extremely hard but all of the pieces haven’t come together yet. I know there will be good times ahead. Thank you all for your support — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) May 4, 2018

Kaufman won the 2015 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open with a final-round 61 in only his fifth start on Tour, but his two-year exemption for doing so expires at the end of this season.

Kaufman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings last season and is currently 181st.