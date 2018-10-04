Getty Images

Fan: Koepka shot could've killed, lawsuit coming

By Will GrayOctober 4, 2018, 9:18 pm

A fan injured by an errant Brooks Koepka drive at last week's Ryder Cup has spoken out after the accident left her blind in one eye.

Corine Remande, 49, is an avid golfer who traveled from Egypt to France to attend the matches with her husband. She was standing next to the green on the short par-4 sixth during Friday's opening matches when Koepka's drive hit her in the face, fracturing her eye socket and "exploding" her right eye ball.

Doctors have informed Remande that she has permanently lost vision in the eye. She told BBC Sport that she believes she could have died had the shot hit her elsewhere on her head instead of the eye.

"For me, it is finished. I could not speak with you," she said.

According the report, Remande is planning legal action against event organizers in the wake of her injury. Among her complaints were the lack of warning or shouts of fore from course officials with Koepka's ball in flight, the lack of warning from on-course marshals that players were attempting to drive the green on the par-4 instead of laying up, and the lack of safety warnings on the ticket or relevant signage at the venue.

Remande also stated that tournament officials did not check on her condition after she was sent to a nearby hospital, a claim organizers reportedly deny.

"We take our responsibility for fan safety extremely seriously and we have been in regular contact with the family since the accident to offer our support, and we will continue to do so," said European Tour CEO Keith Pelley.

Koepka, who is playing in Scotland this week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, posted an apology to Twitter earlier this week where he explained he is "heartbroken" over the incident.



Pulitzer Prize winner Dave Anderson passes at 89

By Associated PressOctober 4, 2018, 9:28 pm

NEW YORK — Dave Anderson, a genteel sports writer whose elegant, descriptive prose won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary as a columnist for The New York Times, died Thursday. He was 89.

He died at an assisted living facility in Cresskill, New Jersey, the Times said. He worked at the newspaper from 1966 to 2007.

An expert on baseball, the NFL, boxing and golf, Anderson wrote 21 books, received the 1994 Red Smith Award for outstanding contributions to sports journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and was inducted into the National Sports Writers and Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 1990. He was known for his warmth to friends and strangers alike and unflagging politeness.

His Pulitzer cited six columns from 1980. The most memorable was “The Food On a Table At the Execution,” portraying the scene at the Yankee Stadium office of George Steinbrenner when the New York owner forced out rookie manager Dick Howser with two years remaining on his contract.

New York went 103-59 in the regular season but was swept 3-0 by Kansas City in the AL Championship Series, and Steinbrenner gave the implausible explanation that Howser decided to leave baseball for real estate development in Florida. Howser and his successor, Gene Michael, were on hand for the announcement.

“Near the door of George Steinbrenner’s office in Yankee Stadium yesterday, there were two trays of bite-sized roast beef, turkey and ham sandwiches, each with a toothpick in it,” Anderson was writing then. “As soon as 14 invited newsmen entered his office for the execution of Dick Howser as manager and the transfer of Gene Michael from general manager to dugout manager, Steinbrenner, the Yankees’ principal owner looked around. ‘Anybody want any sandwiches?’ he asked. “‘We’ve got a lot of sandwiches here.’”

After describing the awkward scene and contorted explanations, Anderson ended his 1,000-word allotment by quoting what Steinbrenner said after Howser left the room: “‘Nobody ate any sandwiches.’”

Anderson was born in Troy, New York, on May 6, 1929, attended Xavier High School and received a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Holy Cross.

A few months after his graduation in 1951, he became a clerk for the Brooklyn Eagle and started covering baseball the following year, when he was assigned card No. 457 by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. He would rise to No. 1 in 2001.

When Harold C. Burr, the Eagles’ beat writer for the Dodgers, broke a hip in a fall at a Cincinnati hotel during a road trip in 1953, sports editor Lou Niss assigned Anderson to replace him.

“I learned this business in self-defense. I mostly kept my mouth shut,” Anderson wrote in an article for an unpublished book on the history of the BBWAA compiled by Bill Shannon. “I listened as the other writers questioned manager Charlie Dressen and the players. I read what each of them had written, if only to compare their stories that day to mine. Had I taken the correct afternoon-paper angle? Had I missed anything? And had Dick Young scooped everybody again?”

Young was a baseball writer for the Daily News of New York. He was known for his coverage that included players’ pre- and postgame comments in an era when most reporters eschewed talking to athletes.

“In those years, Dick Young was the only morning-paper writer who regularly went to the clubhouse after a game,” Anderson wrote for the unpublished book. “Harold Rosenthal and Roger Kahn, who covered for the Herald Tribune, went occasionally, but the other morning-paper writers seldom did. Michael Gaven of the Journal-American usually went. Bill Roeder of the World-Telegram & Sun, Sid Friedlander of the Post and Jack Lang of the Long Island Press always went, and I always followed them. How could you not?”

Anderson was about to leave for spring training in 1955 when Newspaper Guild members of the Eagle struck and the paper folded. He was hired by the New York Journal-American to write a Brooklyn sports column.

He switched to the Times a decade later and became a sports columnist in 1971 alongside Red Smith. He became involved in controversy in 2002 when the Daily News reported the Times refused to publish columns by Anderson and Harvey Araton about the Augusta National Golf Club’s refusal to admit women.

A Times editorial had stated “Tiger Woods, who has won the Masters three times, could simply choose to stay home in April.” After the Daily News report, the Times reported editors did not run the column because executive editor Howell Raines thought it gave the appearance of internal squabbling with the editorial board. The column later ran with the lead: “Please, let Tiger Woods just play golf.”

Anderson retired as a full-time columnist in 2007, cutting back his workload to about 18 columns a year at first.

Anderson, who lived in Tenafly, New Jersey, is survived by sons Stephen and Mark, and daughters Jo and Jean-Marie, the Times said.

In his article for the unpublished book, Anderson recalled covering the Dodgers’ last game at Ebbets Field in 1957 before their move to Los Angeles.

“In the upstairs press box after the game, Bill Roeder and I, as usual, were the last to finish our afternoon-paper stories,” Anderson wrote. “After handing them to the Western Union teletype operator, we took the small elevator down to the field level and walked behind the marble rotunda to the small door at the night watchman’s entrance.

“As we approached the door, I stopped and let Bill Roeder go through it. As I did, I realized that I would be the last baseball writer to leave Ebbets Field after the last Dodger game there. Put it on my tombstone.”



Watch: Phil tells fan he wouldn't pick himself for fantasy

By Jason CrookOctober 4, 2018, 8:40 pm

Phil Mickelson has been known to dabble in an on-course bet or two in his day, often wagering on his special set of skills that have earned him five major championships over his illustrious career.

But after admitting he was "absolutely exhausted" after a down week at the Ryder Cup, Mickelson didn’t sound too confident in a great result at the season-opening Safeway Open.

When asked by a fan during Wednesday’s pro-am if he should pick him for fantasy golf lineup this week, Mickelson responded, "Probably not," without missing a beat.

Classic Phil - honest to a fault.

While Lefty may seem like a trendy pick considering he's finished T-3 and T-8 in his only two starts at this event, don't be shocked if Mickelson's name isn't anywhere near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday.

After all, Phil won't be.

GOLF CHANNEL POSTS MOST-WATCHED, MOST-STREAMED & MOST-ENGAGED THIRD QUARTER EVER

By Golf Channel Public RelationsOctober 4, 2018, 6:16 pm

Golf Digital’s Video Starts Already Sets Best Year Ever Mark

 NBC Sports Group’s 2018 PGA TOUR Broadcast Season Posts Most-Watched Year Since 2006

 

Orlando, FL, (Oct 4, 2018) – Golf Channel wrapped its best third quarter ever, across viewership, streaming and digital engagement. This was fueled by Tiger Woods’ return to the top echelon of the game, especially across NBC Sports’ slate of marquee third quarter events, including The 147th Open, PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs, and the Ryder Cup.

MOST-WATCHED, MOST-STREAMED, MOST-ENGAGED THIRD QUARTER EVER

  • Golf Channel posted its most-watched third quarter ever (126,000, P2+) across a 24-hour period, up 9% vs. 2017 (116k).
  • September was Golf Channel’s most-watched September ever (132k), up 33% vs. 2017, and becomes the third month this year to set a most-watched milestone (January and March).
  • Golf Digital’s most-streamed quarter ever with 342 million minutes streamed, up 72% vs. 2017.
  • Golf Digital’s record-setting pace in 2018 includes video starts already setting its most-engaged year ever with 53.4 million starts with the full fourth quarter still remaining.

“Golf’s third quarter benefitted from NBCUniversal’s expertise in promoting, producing and partnering with some of golf’s biggest events and the return of the sport’s biggest star. Golf Channel is now on record pace for its best year ever,” said Mike McCarley, president, Golf, NBC Sports. “This momentum continues as we chronicle Tiger Woods’ comeback in a unique situation where he’s competing against a generation of athletes he inspired, across an improved 2019 schedule featuring marquee events from March through August.”

ADDITIONAL YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS IN 2018 INCLUDE:

  • With nearly 3,450 live hours programmed in 2018, Golf Channel has its most live hours ever programmed, up 107% vs. 2010, the year prior to Golf Channel becoming a part of the NBC Sports Group.
  • NBC Sports’ PGA TOUR live coverage has averaged 3.7 million viewers in 2018, up 60% vs. 2017, and making it NBC’s most-watched PGA TOUR season since 2006.
  • Golf Channel’s PGA TOUR live coverage has averaged 523k viewers for the 2017-2018 season, up 29% vs. the 2016-2017 season and Golf Channel’s most-watched PGA TOUR season since the wrap-around season began in fall, 2012.

THIRD QUARTER EVENTS DRIVING RECORD VIEWERSHIP AND ENGAGEMENT:

  • Ryder Cup: Up vs. 2014:
    • NBC Sports’ live television coverage of the Ryder Cup drew nearly 19.3 million unique viewers, up 8% vs. 2014, the last time Europe hosted the event.
    • Across Golf Channel and NBC, Total Audience Delivery (TAD) was up all three days vs. 2014.
  • PGA TOUR FedExCup Playoffs: Best Ever In Playoff History:
    • NBC Sports’ live television coverage of all four FedExCup Playoff events was most-viewed since 2007, drawing 32.6 million unique viewers, up 44% vs. 2017.
    • The last three weekends’ TAD Delivery of 3.33 million average viewers on NBC, up 55% vs. 2017, and early round coverage at all four events TAD was 863k average viewers on Golf Channel, up 40% vs. 2017.
  • The 147TH Open: Largest Total Audience in Five Years:
    • NBC Sports’ live television coverage drew 26 million unique viewers, most for The Open since 2013, and up 19% vs. 2017.
    • Across all four days, digital streaming garnered 125 million minutes, up 24% vs. 2017, and making The 147th Open the most-streamed golf event ever for NBC Sports.
    • Viewership across The R&A’s three major championships, The Open, Senior Open and Women’s British Open, was the most-watched since 2009 (TNT/ABC), and up 24%, vs. 2017

GOLF CHANNEL’S FOURTH QUARTER SCHEDULE OF MARQUEE EVENTS:

  • Scotland to South Korea This Week:
    • European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship each morning from the historic trio of the Old Course St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie, which earlier this year hosted The 147th Open and was where Champion Golfer of the Year and European Ryder Cup hero “Frankie” Molinari was first matched up against a resurgent Tiger Woods.
    • PGA TOUR’s 2018/2019 FedExCup Season kicks off at the Safeway Open in Napa, Calif. Golf Channel is the exclusive home to the next nine PGA TOUR events, leading up to NBC Sports’ coverage of Tiger Woods’ Hero World Challenge in December.
    • UL International Crown featuring 32 LPGA Tour stars in primetime from golf-crazed South Korea as they represent their countries in this eight-team, match play event. USA is defending their 2016 crown.
  • October’s East Lake Cup, College Golf’s Marquee Fall Event: Mon., Oct 29-Wed., Oct 31
    • The 2018 NCAA Championships’ semi-final men’s and women’s teams square off again at East Lake Golf Club. Women’s: Reigning NCAA National Champions Univ. of Arizona, Alabama, Stanford and USC, defending East Lake Cup champions. Men’s: Reigning NCAA Champions Oklahoma St., Alabama, Auburn and Duke.
  • PGA TOUR Champions, LPGA Tour and European Tour Wrap Season-Long Races:
    • PGA TOUR Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix, Nov. 8-11
    • LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship, Naples, Fla., Nov 15-18
    • European Tour: DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, Nov 15-18

Sources: TV: Nielsen, Live + Same Day US HH Rtgs. P2+ Avg 000’s and P2+ reach with 6-minute qualifier. Digital: Adobe Site Catalyst. Details available.

ABOUT GOLF CHANNEL

Golf Channel is a multimedia, golf entertainment and services company based in Orlando, Fla. Serving the most-affluent audience in all of television, Golf Channel – co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995 and now part of NBC Sports Group – is available to nearly 500 million viewers in more than 80 countries and nine languages around the world. Golf Channel features more live golf coverage than all other networks combined, including tournament action from the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, The Open, Olympics, and Ryder Cup, as well as high-quality news, instruction and original programming. Delivering unmatched coverage of the world of golf, fans are able to enjoy 24/7 live streaming of Golf Channel content through Golf Digital and the NBC Sports App, powered by Playmaker Media. In addition, Golf Channel connects the world to golf through a wide array of digital and lifestyle services including Golf Channel Mobile, a comprehensive app covering golf’s latest headlines, scores and analysis; GolfNow, the world’s largest online tee time booking platform and golf course technology partner, which includes the GolfNow Mobile App, featuring on-course GPS tracking, in-round scoring and game tracking; Revolution Golf, the largest direct-to-consumer digital platform in golf ; GolfAdvisor.com, the world’s largest golf course ratings and review resource for golfers, by golfers; a North American network of Golf Channel Academy instructional facilities; and Golf Channel Am Tour, the world’s largest amateur golf tour; and as the Official Media Partner of St. Andrews Links, the Home of Golf.

 

-NBC Sports Group-



Spectator struck in the head by tee shot at Dunhill

By Associated PressOctober 4, 2018, 3:07 pm

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – A spectator has been struck on the head by a golf ball at the Dunhill Links Championship, less than a week after a similar incident at the Ryder Cup left a woman losing vision in her right eye.

The female spectator was pictured bleeding from a head wound after being hit by a tee shot from Tyrrell Hatton on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns, one of the three courses staging the Dunhill Links.

Full-field scores from the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

She was treated on the course by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical center on site.

At the Ryder Cup outside Paris last week, a spectator was struck by a wayward tee shot by Brooks Koepka. According to French media reports, doctors say she has lost sight and she is considering legal action.

Koepka is also playing at the Dunhill Links.

