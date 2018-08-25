Getty Images

Spieth (64) regains confidence in his putting

By Rex HoggardAugust 25, 2018, 8:26 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Jordan Spieth missed the green right of the par-3 sixth hole, chipped to 7 feet and calmly rolled in the par putt. What was routine by any measure was actually a eureka moment.

“I wrote it down so that I wouldn't forget. I'll take a picture and put it in the notes,” said Spieth, who shot a 64 to move into contention at The Northern Trust. “Just that trigger that gets me confident as I'm over the ball and not feeling like I have to manipulate anything.”

Spieth explained that he’s struggled with his putting for much of this season and particularly his alignment and how he sees the line of the putt and the path of his putter.

Saturday’s round at Ridgewood Country Club was closer to what fans have come to expect from him on the greens, with Spieth needing just 25 putts that included 16 of 17 from 10 feet and in.

“I've been searching for it for a long time and I found close to, you know, 100 percent of it,” he said. “It felt really good over the ball with the putter, and that's why I started to run those mid-rangers in, because that line and speed was a lot easier to match up because my eyes were seeing where the putter blade was pointing.”

Spieth was tied for sixth place when he completed his round at 9 under par following a pair of 70s to start his week at the playoff opener.

Getty Images

Saturday 62 has Keegan in position to end drought

By Rex HoggardAugust 25, 2018, 8:40 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Keegan Bradley went to college at St. Johns University, which is about 20 miles from Ridgewood Country Club, and still has friends in the area. But that doesn’t mean The Northern Trust is a friendly-confines deal for the lifelong Boston Red Sox fan.

“A lot of Yankee fans. I hear a lot of negative stuff about the Red Sox, but it's a great place to play,” Bradley said following his round on Saturday at The Northern Trust.

Still, Bradley gave the New York fans plenty to cheer on Day 3 at the postseason opener with a bogey-free 62 that moved him into second place.

Bradley birdied his first three holes, added another three-birdie stretch starting at No. 12, and closed his day with back-to-back birdies to move into contention for his first PGA Tour victory since 2012.

“I can't remember the last time I felt that calm and together the whole round, from the very first tee,” he said. “I actually felt calmer as the day went on. It's not really normally the case with me. That was fun.”

Bradley has struggled in recent years on Tour, failing to advance to the Tour Championship the last four seasons. But his play in 2018 has steadily improved with four top-10 finishes. He’s played some of his best golf of the year the last few weeks, a run that includes a fourth place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

Phil admires shot, talks trash on Tiger all at once

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 25, 2018, 5:23 pm

Leave it to Phil Mickelson to admire his own shot and talk trash all at once.

As you'll see and hear in the video below from the par-3 second on Saturday, Mickelson flushes an 8-iron from 169 yards, and while the ball is in the air, it sounds like someone says, "Better be better than Tiger's."

Phil immediately replies, "Oh, it is," and the ball drops down less than 8 feet from the hole.

Mickelson would go on to make his birdie.

The $9 million match is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Getty Images

Harrington charges into share of Czech Masters lead

By Associated PressAugust 25, 2018, 5:13 pm

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic - Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington and Andrea Pavan shot flawless 7-under 65s on Saturday to share the lead after the third round of the Czech Masters.

Harrington and Pavan each had seven birdies to finish with a 17-under total of 199 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

Irish veteran Harrington, who won the British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the U.S. PGA Championship in 2008, is chasing his first European Tour win since the 2016 Portugal Masters.

Full-field scores from the D+D Real Czech Masters

Italian golfer Pavan is seeking a first victory.

Second-round leader Gavin Green of Malaysia is three strokes behind after carding a 70.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson is fourth, another stroke back, after a round of 68 that included an eagle on the first hole.

Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas Pieters (71) and Eddie Pepperell (68) are tied for eighth, six shots off the lead.

Getty Images

TT Postscript: First bogey-free round in 3 years

By Tiger TrackerAugust 25, 2018, 4:37 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Here are some things I think I think after a third-round 3-under 68 at The Northern Trust Saturday at Ridgewood Country Club:

• Let’s start with the good. This was Tiger’s first bogey-free round on the PGA Tour in 1,148 days. Yup, since The Greenbrier in 2015.

• Driving, for the second consecutive day, was spectacular. He’s not swinging as fiercely as he did earlier in the year, but this new, more controlled action is a thing of beauty. He hit 9 of 14 fairways and most of those misses were with his 3-wood.

“I’ve changed the loft on it and gone back to a shaft that I know and I’ve won tournaments with, so it’s a feel that I know,” Tiger said. “This entire year has been trying to hit a moving target just because my swing has changed, my body’s changed. It’s morphed through the entire year. I’m at a place now where I think that that shaft works again. It’s been a number of years before that shaft worked.”

• Along with the driving prowess, iron play was terrific. Not quite as good as Round 2, but pretty close.

• But - and there’s always a but - his putting was just horrific. Not good. At all. There were many short misses. On Nos. 7, 8 and 9, he missed from 12, 14 and 12 feet, respectively. But they weren’t just misses; they didn’t even sniff the hole. Weren’t close. On the short par-4 12th, he blew a 4-footer for birdie a few feet by the hole. A 10-footer for birdie on the par-3 15th hole never threatened. You get the picture? It was not pretty.

“I’m just not seeing the lines this week, just the way it is, the way it goes,” Tiger said. “I’ve called Joey in a few times this week: ‘Joey, I see three different breaks here.’ He said, ‘Yeah, so do I.’”

• Tiger admitted that the poor putting has really tested his patience for three consecutive days. Eight birdies is just not enough to compete around this golf course. But there’s no fear of him changing putters, something he says he never is quick to do.

“Not really,” he said when asked if he’s ever felt the need to change a putter on a whim. “I’ve had to change putters over the years, just because I’ve altered the shaft after the round.” See what he did there?.

• The goal now, Tiger said, is to get to 10 under par, which would mean he needs to shoot 64 on Sunday.

“I think that would be a nice way to end the week. It’s not going to win, but at least I can get some good momentum going into Boston and on a golf course that I’ve won before.”

