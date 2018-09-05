NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – So, Jordan, when is the last time you were on a bubble, for, like, anything?

“I’m not sure,” he said Wednesday.

This is a most unfamiliar position for Spieth, for whom so much has come easily in his career. Entering this week’s BMW Championship, he is ranked 27th in the FedExCup standings. His previous-worst position at this point of the season was 10th – in 2013, his rookie season on Tour.

When it was suggested by a reporter that he has to “scramble” this week to ensure his spot at East Lake, he smiled and corrected him: “I’m actually inside the number right now, you might forget. So I don’t know about the scrambling. I just have to play normal.”

Indeed, according to the PGA Tour projections, Spieth likely needs to finish no worse than solo 28th to reach the Tour Championship.

That’s not his goal, of course – he’s trying to win the tournament and crack the top 10, since, historically, it’s more difficult to win the FedExCup if you’re outside that number.

Since 2009, two FedExCup champions have been outside the top 11 entering the BMW Championship and gone on to win: Bill Haas (24th) and Billy Horschel (20th).

“My mind will not be set on any kind of projections, I can promise you that,” Spieth said. “It’s not do or die for me.”