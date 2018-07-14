Getty Images

Spieth: Ryder Cup course will dictate putting contest

By Randall MellJuly 14, 2018, 7:28 pm

Jordan Spieth believes Le Golf National outside Paris will require players to hit a lot of shots to the same targets during the Ryder Cup this fall, and he believes that could turn the biennial international team event into a putting contest.

That was Spieth’s take Saturday when he joined U.S. captain Jim Furyk and fellow Ryder Cup hopefuls Bubba Watson, Brian Harman, Tony Finau and Kevin Kisner in a practice round on their way to The Open. Spieth will be the defending champ at Carnoustie next week.

Saturday’s trip to Paris was Spieth’s first look at the venue that will host the Ryder Cup Sept. 28-30.

“The golf course is beautiful,” Spieth was quoted in a story at RyderCup.com. “I never watched much of the French Open, and just by pictures, I thought it was a big, narrow golf course, but it’s actually more a pick-your-shot, pick-it-apart course, a lot of people playing from the same spots. So, it will be a lot of wedge, short-iron control, and then it’s a putting contest, which will be exciting.”

If it’s a putting contest, and Spieth can find the form that makes him one of the game’s most formidable putters, it could be another great week for the three-time major champion.

The top eight in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings at the conclusion of next month’s PGA Championship will make the team. Spieth is sixth in this week’s standings, Watson is fifth.

Harman (12th), Finau (14th) and Kisner (19th) have work to do to earn automatic qualifying spots.

Kisner believes iron play will be key at Le Golf National.

“Approach shots are going to be the big key to the tournament,” Kisner added.  “I love the finish with the setting here coming back towards the clubhouse. I think it will be a great amphitheater for the Ryder Cup.”

Furyk liked the bonding he saw in the scouting trip.

“I want the guys to have fun, enjoy themselves,” Furyk said. “It’s great to see the camaraderie. They like to pick and tease and have fun with each other, which is a great part of the team spirit. But most important, just getting a general idea of the routing of the golf course, the shots it takes. It’s a placement golf course. They’re not going to hit a lot of drivers. It becomes a second-shot golf course. I want them to see that and know that.”

Henderson takes 1-shot lead in Marathon Classic

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 10:16 pm

SYLVANIA, Ohio - Brooke Henderson birdied the 17th hole after a so-so back nine, finishing with a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead at the Marathon Classic.

The late birdie moved the 20-year-old Canadian out of a tie for the lead as she seeks her second win this season. Henderson is at 11-under 202 after three rounds at Highland Meadows.

Angela Stanford and Brittany Lincicome are one stroke behind. Stanford vaulted into contention with a 6-under 65, which tied for the low round of the day. Lincicome had a 4-under 67, including birdies on two of the final three holes.

This is the fifth time in Henderson's career she has held the 54-hole lead. She went on to win on three of the four prior occasions.

Jacqui Concolino is two strokes back while 11 players are three back, including defending champion I.K. Kim and NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho. The Wake Forest player is in the field on a sponsor exemption.

Amateur Kupcho just three back at Marathon

By Randall MellJuly 14, 2018, 9:21 pm

Jennifer Kupcho moved into position to make history Sunday at the Marathon Classic.

With a 5-under-par 66 Saturday, Kupcho is making a run at becoming just the sixth different amateur to win an LPGA title since the women’s tour was formed in 1950.

Kupcho, 21, won some hearts beyond Wake Forest University taking the NCAA individual title as a junior two months ago, showing resilience and toughness a year after she squandered a four-shot lead over the final five holes in the final round of that championship.

A 66 on Saturday at Highland Meadows leaves Kupcho just three shots behind the leader, Brooke Henderson. Kupcho said memories of winning the NCAA title embolden her. That victory earned her an exemption into the field this week.

“It's helped a lot, just because it gave me that confidence that I can do it at that level,” Kupcho said. “Now I can come to this level and do the same thing. It just gave me a lot of confidence with my game and how well I've been playing.”

Lydia Ko is the last amateur to win an LPGA title. She did it twice, winning the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open as a 15-year-old in 2012 and as a 16-year-old the following year.

Full-field scores from the Marathon Classic

Here are all five amateurs to win LPGA titles:

1950 – Polly Riley, Tampa Open.

1951 – Pat O’Sullivan, Titleholders Championship.

1967 – Catherine Lacoste, U.S. Women’s Open.

1969 – JoAnne Carner, Burdine’s Invitational.

2012 – Lydia Ko, Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

2013 – Lydia Ko, Canadian Pacific Women’s Open.

If Kupcho wins Sunday, she will have the option of shedding her amateur status to accept the first-place check ($240,000) and claim LPGA membership for the remainder of this year and also next year. Or, she can remain an amateur and defer LPGA membership until next year.

“I'm trying not to think about that, just go play my own game,” Kupcho said. “I'll come to that decision when I need to, if I need to.”

Trio shares Sr. Players lead; Langer 2 back

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 8:32 pm

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Defending champion Scott McCarron and Bart Bryant shot matching 65s on Saturday to move into a share of the lead with Jeff Maggert at the Constellation Senior Players Championship.

McCarron birdied two of the final four holes at Exmoor Country Club for a three-round total of 16-under 200 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions schedule. Last year, he rallied to win the event at Caves Valley near Baltimore.

Maggert, who led most of the day, shot 66.

Vijay Singh (66) was one shot back. Three-time champion Bernhard Langer (67) and Illinois golf coach Mike Small (66) were another stroke behind, and Scott Parel (70) was in a group at 13 under.

McCarron came into the week with seven top-10 finishes this year and a win at the American Family Insurance Championship last month. Now, he's in position to repeat at a major.

''The only way to repeat is you've got to put yourself in position going into the final round, which I've done,'' he said. ''(Sunday) will be very exciting. We've got a stacked leaderboard, and someone is going to have to go pretty low tomorrow to win this tournament.''

Full-field scores from the Constellation Energy Senior Players

McCarron had eight birdies and a bogey on a rainy afternoon. He opened with a birdie on the par-5 first hole and came on strong on the back nine.

He made three straight birdies, starting with the par-4 10th, and added two more on the par-5 15th and par-4 17th. He also limited his mistakes.

''I hit the ball very well,'' he said. ''I hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens. I went after the hole locations that were on the right side for me where I can hit my cut, and the hole locations on the left side I played a little safe. I did a very good job of managing my game today.''

Maggert came in anticipating a ''birdie-fest'' because of the soggy conditions and got off to a blistering start.

He opened with an eagle after his approach rolled to about 3 feet. With birdies on the par-4 second and fourth holes, he looked like he might build a big lead.

But he made just three birdies the rest of the way before a bogey at 16 dropped him into a tie for the lead.

Bryant played bogey-free and birdied the 18th to match McCarron and Maggert.

Tiger cheers on Serena in Wimbledon final

By Grill Room TeamJuly 14, 2018, 6:53 pm

Before the start of Wimbledon, John McEnroe compared the buzz Serena Williams is making with her return to tennis to what Tiger Woods is doing in his return to golf.

“It’s like Tiger Woods when he came back,” McEnroe said. “All of a sudden, it’s top of the [TV] ratings.”

Apparently, Tiger himself is helping Serena’s ratings, though he wasn’t watching on TV as she tried to win her eighth Wimbledon title Saturday.  He was there at Centre Court, sitting in Williams’ player box. Woods is on his way to Carnoustie for The Open next week.

Woods wasn’t the most celebrated spectator in attendance garnering interest among fans and media. The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) sat beside the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) in the front row in the Royal Box. Vogue magazine called it “The Duchesses day out.”

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton was also in Williams’ player box.

There’s mutual admiration between Williams and Woods.

Back in 2013, Williams was in the gallery at the Honda Classic, watching Woods play. In fact, amusingly, she got busted for taking a photo of Woods as he played, with a marshal barking at her to put her phone away. Somebody captured her on video getting busted, and it went viral on YouTube.

Williams tweeted her photo of Tiger at Honda, and she also tweeted this: “"Just saw @tigerwoods. I understand NO golf Apparently u can't take pics. This security mad and yelled at me''

Alas, Tiger didn’t get to see Serena win Saturday. Angelique Kerber won in an upset.

