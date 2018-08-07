Getty Images

Spieth: Vibe this year different than '17 Slam attempt

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 4:52 pm

ST. LOUIS – Fresh off his victory last year at The Open, Jordan Spieth arrived at the year’s final major with an opportunity to complete the career Grand Slam.

Things didn’t go his way at Quail Hollow, where he finished tied for 28th. Although he has the same opportunity this week at Bellerive, he conceded that his substandard play this year has created a different atmosphere.

“I was probably a little more anxious last year. Going in [to the ’17 PGA], there was a big focus on it, given it was right after the Open Championship,” Spieth said on Tuesday. “I feel somewhat under the radar this year. I've kind of felt that way a lot this year, I don't mind it.”

Spieth has just a single top-10 finish since the Masters – a tie for eighth place at Carnoustie – and added to his struggles last week when he tied for 60th at the limited field WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Still, the opportunity to become just the sixth player to complete the career Grand Slam will always get Spieth’s attention, regardless of his current form.

“This tournament will always be circled until I'm able to hopefully win it someday,” he said. “It will always be circled to complete the career Grand Slam, which will ultimately achieve a life-long goal for me.”

Tiger: 'We want' Bryson on the Ryder Cup team

By Nick MentaAugust 7, 2018, 7:01 pm

ST. LOUIS – In the event No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau fails to crack the top eight on the U.S. Ryder Cup points list this week, one highly influential vice captain will be lobbying to take him to France.

Tiger Woods, who has taken to mentoring DeChambeau during multiple practice rounds this year, was quite clear on Tuesday when asked about Bryson’s chances, stating: “We want him on that team.”

In his short time on Tour, DeChambeau has become known as much for his talent as his eccentricty. He’s twice run afoul of the USGA - which outlawed his attempt at sidesaddle putting and just recently took away his compass - and he's developed a reputation as a slow player, the byproduct of his analytical approach to each shot (as if the use of a compass didn’t make that clear).

But unique personalities often shine in the Ryder Cup. Just look at the success of Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed, who seem to rise to the occasion every two years. Some players just thrive on head-to-head competition.

“Bryson is very analytical, as we all know, but what most of the guys don't know is how competitive he is,” Woods said. “He is very fiery, very competitive, and that's the type of person we want on the teams. We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team.”

DeChambeau picked up the biggest victory of his career earlier this summer, winning the Memorial in a playoff. After cameras caught a histrionic driving-range session at Carnoustie, DeChambeau very nearly followed up the next week with a win at the European Open. But he collapsed down the stretch, playing his final four holes in 5 over and letting his emotions get the better of him. He later apologized and expressed embarrassment in an interview with NBC Sports' Mike Tirico.

Although the event did not award U.S. Ryder Cup points, a victory would have likely cemented DeChambeau’s status as a captain’s pick. Instead, his implosion raised questions about whether he had just cost himself a berth to his first Ryder Cup team.

The top eight players at the end of this week will automatically qualify for Paris, with Jim Furyk adding his four captain’s picks in December.

“Right now I think he's sitting at ninth [on the U.S. points list] and needs to have a good week to get in automatically,” Woods added, referring to DeChambeau. 

"But we want him on that team. He's playing great this year, and he's been very consistent, and he's still got a little bit of work to do to get on the team automatically. But again, we're definitely looking at him as a pick, as well.”

Spieth, DJ address their major failures

By Nick MentaAugust 7, 2018, 6:45 pm

ST. LOUIS – If the fact that Jack Nicklaus has more major runner-ups (19) than major victories (18) was ever lost, it’s certainly been found.

These days, it’s an oft-cited bit of trivia, usually invoked in a Jack-or-Tiger debate.

But it also speaks to the idea that even the game’s best won’t win every time, and that frequent contention probably says more about a player than the odd victory amid years of futility.

In six years on Tour, Jordan Spieth has enjoyed a career’s worth of major triumphs and heartbreaks. There was the runaway at the 2015 Masters; the birdie-double bogey-birdie finish at the 2015 U.S. Open; the 12th-hole meltdown at the 2016 Masters; the driving-range theatrics at the 2017 Open; and the failure to convert a 54-hole lead last month at Carnoustie.

“Yeah, just goes back to if you put yourself in the position enough times, you're going to have some go your way and some that don't go your way,” Spieth said Sunday at Bellerive, where he’ll take his second crack at completing the career Grand Slam.

“I've had instances where, like Chambers Bay, where I didn't think I won when I finished, and then I ended up winning the golf tournament. So it goes both ways. Look at Jack Nicklaus' career. There's a perfect example of it, with 19 seconds and 18 majors and, I don't know, probably 40 top-5s. I don't know the exact numbers, but the point is you put yourself in position enough, it will go your way sometimes, and sometimes it won't. And it's easier to accept if that's the way you look at it.”

If there’s anyone in the field this week who can relate to that sentiment – other than Phil Mickelson – it’s Dustin Johnson, who ended up three-putting the final green at Chambers Bay to hand Spieth his second major win.

Before finally breaking through at Oakmont, Johnson let multiple major opportunities slip away, including most notably when he was charged with grounding his club in an alleged bunker on the 72nd hole at the 2010 PGA at Whistling Straits.

He’s a 19-time Tour winner and the No. 1 player in the world, but he’s also 0 for 3 with a 54-hole lead in a major, most recently failing to seal the deal earlier this summer at Shinnecock.

How then does he square the success of being in the hunt with the failure of walking away empty-handed?

“I think that's tough to do,” he said. “But I feel like I look back and try to take what I did very well that week and try to look back at the good things I did. And then obviously try to learn from what I did, what I didn't do so well and why I didn't win. And I just try to improve that so that the next time I'm in the situation, I can hopefully handle it better.”

Johnson in his career has racked up 15 major top-10s, including four here at the PGA.

DJ likes shorts, but 'definitely forgot' to pack them

By Nick MentaAugust 7, 2018, 5:21 pm

ST. LOUIS – Unlike on the PGA Tour, players at this week’s PGA Championship are permitted to wear shorts during their practice rounds.

The practice became the norm on the European Tour in 2016 and the PGA of America followed suit last year.

You can count Dustin Johnson as a fan of the policy.

“I think it's good, especially as hot as it is here,” he said Tuesday at Bellerive. “It's nice, if you want to wear shorts, to be able to wear them.”

That said, the top-ranked player in the world walked into the interview room in long pants, prompting an obvious follow-up: “Do you plan to wear shorts in a  practice round, or did you just forget to pack them because you're not used to it?”

“Yeah, I definitely forgot to pack them,” he admitted, laughing. “But I mean … I was going to play really early this morning so it wasn't going to be too hot so I just wore pants.

“And I did [wear shorts] last year and at Quail Hollow, and it almost felt kind of weird wearing shorts, especially when I wear pants every single day out here. At home I do wear them a bunch.

“But yeah, I definitely forgot.”

Johnson will tee off at 12:53 p.m. CT on Thursday with a pair of major champions in Bubba Watson and Adam Scott. They’ll all be wearing long pants.

Hall now highest ranked Englishwoman in history

By Randall MellAugust 7, 2018, 5:10 pm

With Sunday’s victory at the Ricoh Women’s British Open, Georgia Hall soared higher in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings than any Englishwoman has ever gone.

She moved to No. 10 in the new rankings released this week, jumping 29 spots to become the first player from England to rank among the top 10 since the Rolex rankings were implemented in February of 2006.

While that may have been added reason to extend her victory celebration this week, Hall said there was no way she was going to back out of the inaugural European Golf Team Championships in Scotland.

“I can’t let Laura down,” Hall said.

That would be Dame Laura Davies, 54, the most decorated Englishwoman to play the game. Davies will be playing partner to Hall, 22, in Wednesday’s start of the unique team event, where the men and women will play for equal prize money as part of the larger multi-sport European Championships.

“When I heard I was to partner [with] Laura, I knew straight away we would be a good team,” Hall said.

The event will be played at Gleneagles’ PGA Centenary Course, which will be home to the Solheim Cup next year. The European Golf Team Championships are being played for the first time as part of the larger European Championships, where competition in aquatics, cycling, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon will also be staged.

Each player on the men’s and women’s winning golf teams will receive 100,000 Euros. Each player on the winning mixed team event will receive 7,500 Euros.

