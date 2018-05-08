Getty Images

Stock Watch: DeChambeau quietly building a Ryder Cup résumé

By Ryan LavnerMay 8, 2018, 12:00 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

J-Day (+9%): Among Day, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson and Phil Mickelson, 2018 has been the year of the comeback. And if Day can tighten up his iron play, this summer could go an awful lot like ’15.

Aaron Wise (+5%): The baby-faced 21-year-old finally showed what all the hype was about, standing tall during a tense final round to tie for second at Quail Hollow. The 2016 NCAA champ has all the tools. 

Bernhard Langer (+4%): Yes, our great national nightmare is over – Langer’s winless drought, which dated all the way back to October, is over. Now watch him go on a tear for the rest of the year.

Bryson DeChambeau (+3%): The only thing he hasn’t done this season is win. Since February, DeChambeau has posted four top-5s, including three in his last four starts. At this rate, he’s going to play his way onto the U.S. Ryder Cup team.

P-Reed (+2%): If you were worried that Reed would fall off after his breakthrough at Augusta, he’s now put together back-to-back top-10s, running his current streak to six in a row.

FALLING

Tiger (-1%): His game remains golf’s version of Whac-A-Mole – once he fixes an issue, another arises. First his driver. Then his irons. And now his putter.

Brice Garnett (-2%): A PGA Tour winner six weeks ago, he shot a 17-over 88 in the final round at the Wells Fargo. Don’t even try to understand this silly game.

John Peterson (-3%): His first-round lead at Quail Hollow highlighted just how awkward his next few weeks could be: He needs about $300,000 to keep his Tour card, but he also wants to move on and start his next career, in commercial real estate and business development. Do you … tank?

GolfSixes (-5%): Though well-intentioned, the European Tour’s experiment was even more bizarre in Year 2, with a creepy mascot, random fans teeing off, forced enthusiasm and a lackluster men’s field. Sadly, it all seemed a bit desperate to appeal to the younger demographic.

DJ’s No. 1 prospects (-7%): On the verge of losing his top spot after 15 months, Johnson needs at least a top-11 or better (and then some help) on a quirky course that doesn’t fit his eye – in nine prior appearance, he has just a single top-25 at TPC Sawgrass. So, yeah, it’s been a good run.

How to watch The Players Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 8, 2018, 11:30 am

It's Players Championship week. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, May 7
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, May 8
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, May 9
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-5PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, May 10
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 1 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, May 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-1PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
1-7PM: The Players Championship, Day 2 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pgastream)
1-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
1-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
1-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, May 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 3 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, May 13
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-7PM: The Players Championship (NBC), Day 4 live coverage (www.golfchannel.com/pganbcstream)
2-7PM: The Players, Simulcast with ShotLink stats (www.golfchannel.com/pgashotlink)
2-7PM: The Players, Launch pad, 14th-hole analysis (www.golfchannel.com/pgalaunchpad)
2-7PM: The Players, Featured groups, TBD (www.golfchannel.com/pgafeatured)
7-9PM: Live From The Players (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Randall's Rant: Golf needs more events with men and women

By Randall MellMay 7, 2018, 10:00 pm

The women weren’t a sideshow at the GolfSixes last weekend.

Really, they were the show on Saturday.

That might have been the real upset.

Just ask Ladbrokes.

At week’s start, the British bookmaker listed the European women’s team of Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda at 66/1 odds, the worst in the 16-team field. It made the English women’s team of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall 50/1 odds, the second worst in the field.

Both women’s teams delivered clutch performances to rank among the eight teams that advanced to Sunday’s knockout stage. Seven all-male teams didn’t advance.

“I think it’s a huge success for women’s golf,” Reid said afterward. “We got a lot of exposure, and that's what we need.”

Amen.

It was different, refreshing and highly entertaining for men and women who tuned in to watch.

That’s good for all of golf with too many stale stroke-play events cluttering the calendar.

So, here’s hoping the men on the PGA Tour and European Tour give the women more chances to beat them. Because the toughest part for the women right now isn’t beating the men. It’s getting the men to give them the chance to beat them, or at least to play alongside them.

Full-field scores from the GolfSixes

(Yes, the women enjoyed forward tees at the GolfSixes, about a 50-yard advantage on the par 4s. So what.)

Unfortunately for women, even these mixed events are all about the men. Because the men call the shots in golf. This isn’t happening if the men don’t want it to happen.

Billie Jean King spoke recently about the male dynamic’s role in her victory against Bobby Riggs in their “Battle of the Sexes” showdown in tennis in the ‘70s.

“In those days, 95 percent of the media was controlled by the men, and they didn’t care about us that much, until we were in their arena, the men’s arena,” King told Vogue magazine. “Now they care. So I knew what would happen when I played Bobby. Now, it was about them.”

Michelle Wie knows that dynamic. Her popularity and marketability soared in great part because she challenged the men.

Se Ri Pak made women’s golf popular in South Korea because she managed to get Korean men to care more about the women’s game than they did the men’s game, with the nationalistic pride she created.

Bravo to European Tour CEO Keith Pelley for creating the GolfSixes. Bravo to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan for agreeing to put his team together with the LPGA to brainstorm over possible mixed events in the future.

Really, this isn’t about staging “Battle of the Sexes” events. It’s about finding new forms of golf entertainment that women add value to. That’s what GolfSixes proved. Women can add value alongside men in golf.

 

New Docu-Series Executive Produced by Rickie Fowler, Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys, Premieres Tonight at 10 P.M. ET on Golf Channel

By Golf Channel Public RelationsMay 7, 2018, 8:00 pm

Driven Showcases No. 1 Ranked OSU’s Journey Toward a National Championship & Rivalry with Reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma Sooners

 VIDEO: Driven Show Open, Narrated by Actor Josh Duhamel

 ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2018 – On the eve of the most exciting stretch of the collegiate golf season, tonight at 10 p.m. ET Golf Channel will premiere a new documentary series executive produced by Rickie Fowler (Main Event Productions), Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The four-part documentary series will give viewers a dramatic behind-the-scenes look into Fowler’s alma mater during the duration of the 2017-18 season, including their current standing as the top-ranked team in the nation. Later this month, Oklahoma State also will serve as host of the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Golf National Championships at their home course, Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

Adding to the drama, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Cowboys’ in-state rival just 80 miles away in Norman, Okla., also participated in the production of Driven. The Sooners are the reigning NCAA National Champions, currently the third-ranked team in the nation and recently captured the Big 12 Championship, the program’s first conference title since 2006. Both Oklahoma State and Oklahoma are No. 1 seeds, respectively, heading into NCAA Regional Championships play, May 14-16.

Recapping Oklahoma State’s historic season culminated by their run at a potential 11th national championship, NBC Sports will showcase Driven across its networks: the first three premieres airing on Golf Channel (Mondays: May 7, 14, and 21), encores airing on NBCSN, and the finale on NBC, Saturday, June 16.

Driven will span Oklahoma State’s 2017-18 college golf season both on and off the golf course as it experiences one of its best years in program history with eight victories this year, including seven victories in a row, tying OSU’s single-season record by matching the 1986-87 team. Oklahoma State men’s golf program has won 10 NCAA golf national championships, and boasts more than 10 current players on the PGA TOUR, including Rickie Fowler, Morgan Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Hunter Mahan, Alex Noren and Peter Uihlein. Heading into the 2017-18 season, OSU was the preseason top-ranked team in the country with one goal in mind: to capture their 11th NCAA National Championship.

Driven is written and produced by Ollie Stokes, a 20-time Emmy Award winner. Stokes has dozens of Emmy nominations, including Showtime’s ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor, which he wrote and produced as part of the Emmy-nominated team.

One of Oklahoma State’s most-decorated players as the nation’s former top-ranked amateur, Fowler was the first freshman in NCAA history to win the Ben Hogan award as the NCAA’s top men’s golfer in 2008. Fowler, who turned professional in 2009, has recorded eight international wins in his career, including four PGA TOUR victories and the 2015 PLAYERS Championship, as well as contributing to winning Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams and representing Team USA in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Most recently, Fowler finished second in the 2018 Masters.

Golf Channel is the television home for college golf, including the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Division I Golf National Championships and the East Lake Cup. The network has provided live coverage of the men’s national championships since 2014 and the women’s national championships since 2015, which now are hosted at the same venue in consecutive weeks in May. Golf Channel also presents the East Lake Cup collegiate match play championship, a three-day fall championship that invites the eight semifinalists from the previous NCAA men’s and women’s golf championships. The East Lake Cup is hosted at historic East Lake Cup Golf in Atlanta, Ga., and benefits the East Lake Foundation. In addition, Golf Channel deploys its comprehensive portfolio of news, digital and social media coverage year-round in covering collegiate golf, including specials for regional and national qualifying and on-site, wraparound news from golf’s biggest college events. At the 2017 NCAA Men’s Golf National Championships, the Oklahoma men’s golf team captured their first national championship in nearly 30 years. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, lost in the quarterfinals of team match play and watched their in-state rival win the national championship.

Driven joins Golf Films’ slate of critically acclaimed projects, including the three-part Arnie(2014) and Jack (2017) films on Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus; the Emmy-nominated Payne, on the late Payne Stewart; Arnie & Me, a follow-up, fourth installment of Arnie; Summer of ’76, revisiting Johnny Miller’s 1976 Open victory over 19-year old Seve Ballesteros; ’86, a chronicle of Nicklaus’ final major championship win at the 1986 Masters that aired to coincide with the 30th anniversary of his iconic win; and Ben Crenshaw: A Walk Through Augusta, on the two-time Masters champion, and his special relationship with the tournament.

Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys Programming Schedule

Episode 1:       Monday, May 7          10 p.m. ET      Golf Channel

Episode 2:       Monday, May 14        10 p.m. ET      Golf Channel

Episode 3:       Monday, May 21        8 p.m. ET        Golf Channel

Episode 4:       Saturday, June 16       5 p.m. ET        NBC

Hogan introduces Ft. Worth Black irons

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 7, 2018, 7:54 pm

The Ben Hogan Golf Equipment Company has added Ft. Worth Black irons - an extension to the original Ft. Worth Irons - to its 2018 product line.

The new Ft. Worth Black forged-blade irons are designed for the proficient player and employ many of the same technologies as the original Ft. Worth Irons, but with added features including a durable Diamond Black Metal (DBM) coating, optimization of the Dynamic Progressive Weighting system and modification of the V-Sole design.

The company says the patented Diamond Black Metal (DBM) coating is seven times more durable than nickel chrome, meaning less wear and tear on the grooves and scorelines and superior scratch resistance. The dark finish also reduces glare and provides a stark contrast between the ball and club head for better alignment.

Ft. Worth Black irons generate a more penetrating ball flight on scoring irons, higher initial launch angles on long irons, and better distance control on off-center hits than their predecessor, the company says. They also feature Hogan's trademarked V-Sole Technology, which combines a high-bounce leading edge and low-bounce trailing edge on the sole.

As with all Ben Hogan irons, Ft. Worth Black irons can be customized at no charge. Golfers can specify length, lie, loft and grips (standard or mid-sized) as well as their choice of a variety of steel and graphite shafts.

Ft. Worth Black irons are available for demo or purchase at www.BenHoganGolf.com exclusively. Cost is $700 per seven-piece set (4-iron through pitching wedge) or $100 per club.

 

