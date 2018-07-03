More Than 100 Live Tournament Hours Devoted to Links Golf, Including The Senior Open Being Staged at the Home of Golf at St Andrews (Old Course) and RICOH Women’s British Open from Royal Lytham & St Annes
Beginning Thursday, July 5, NBC Sports Group will kick off its month-long stretch devoted to links golf from some of the game’s most historic venues. The stretch will feature more than 100 live tournament hours dedicated to links golf, which complements the additional 182 hours of programming dedicated solely to The 147TH Open, taking place July 19-22 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.
NBC SPORTS’ “LINKS GOLF” SWING THROUGHOUT JULY: The European Tour’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open gets underway on Thursday from Ballyliffin Golf Club, and the following week the Tour will stage the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July12-15) from Gullane Golf Club. Both European Tour events are part of The Open Qualifying Series, with three spots available at each event for finishers inside the top-10 who have yet to qualify. Following The Open at Carnoustie (July 19-22), The Senior Open will be staged at the home of golf from the Old Course at St Andrews (July 26-29). The Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (July 26-29) also will be staged at Gullane Golf Club. The month-long stretch will culminate with the Ricoh Women’s British Open (August 2-5) from Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Links in England.
THE OPEN QUALIFYING SERIES: Over the next two weeks, Golf Channel will carry two PGA TOUR events being staged as part of The Open Qualifying Series. In addition to receiving points as part of the season-long FedExCup standings, the top-four (not otherwise exempt) finishers amongst the top-12 at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (July 5-8) will earn a spot to Carnoustie, along with a final spot in the field made available to the highest finisher (not already exempt) within the top-5 at the John Deere Classic (July 12-15).
NBC SPORTS ENHANCED COVERAGE: Three events over the course of the month-long stretch will air on both Golf Channel and NBC, each featuring an enhanced NBC Sports broadcast team:
|
Event
|
Play-by-Play Host
|
Lead Analyst
|
Tower
|
On-Course
|
Reporter
|
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
|
Terry Gannon
|
David Feherty
|
Tom Abbott Curt Byrum
|
Jim “Bones” Mackay
Warren Humphreys
|
Todd Lewis
|
The Senior Open
|
Rich Lerner
|
Lanny Wadkins
|
John Mahaffey
|
Billy Ray Brown
John Cook
|
Todd Lewis
|
RICOH Women’s British
|
Rich Lerner
|
Judy Rankin
|
Tom Abbott
|
Jerry Foltz
Karen Stupples
|
NBC SPORTS GROUP TOURNAMENT AIRTIMES (All Times EST):
Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (European Tour)
Thursday, July 5 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, July 6 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, July 7 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Sunday, July 8 7 a.m.-Noon (Live) Golf Channel
A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (PGA TOUR)
Thursday, July 5 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, July 6 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, July 7 1-2:45 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Sunday, July 8 1-2:45 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (European Tour)
Thursday, July 12 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, July 13 5:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, July 14 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
12:30-3 p.m. (Live) NBC
Sunday, July 15 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
12:30-3 p.m. (Live) NBC
John Deere Classic (PGA TOUR)
Thursday, July 12 4-7 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, July 13 4-7 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, July 14 1-2:45 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Sunday, July 15 1-2:45 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
The Senior Open (The R&A)
Thursday, July 26 7-9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, July 27 7-9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, July 28 9:30 a.m.-Noon (Live) Golf Channel
Noon-2 p.m. (Live) NBC
Sunday, July 29 9:30 a.m.-Noon (Live) Golf Channel
Noon-2 p.m. (Live) NBC
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (LPGA Tour)
Thursday, July 26 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, July 27 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, July 28 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel
Sunday, July 29 3-6 p.m. Golf Channel
RICOH Women’s British Open (The R&A)
Thursday, August 2 6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Friday, August 3 6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live) Golf Channel
Saturday, August 4 7-11 a.m. (Live) Golf Channel
11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live) ` NBC
Sunday, August 5 7-11:30 a.m. (Live) Golf Channel
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live) NBC