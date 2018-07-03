Getty Images

Stock Watch: Park's gain is Ryu's loss

By Ryan LavnerJuly 3, 2018, 12:27 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Francesco Molinari (+9%): It was one of the most dominant ball-striking weeks of the ShotLink era, as Molinari striped his way around a difficult track on his way to trouncing a weak field at Tiger’s event.

Sung Hyun Park (+7%): The big-time South Korean talent took advantage of So Yeon Ryu’s late stumbles and cashed in for her second major title. The waterworks afterward seemed more relief than joy.

Alex Noren (+5%): The French Open reinforced that this guy is going to do unspeakable things to the Americans at the Ryder Cup. Like Molinari, his fairways-and-greens game is perfect for Le Golf National.

T.J. Vogel (+4%): With a few more regular-season opportunities available, he has already passed Patrick Reed’s legendary 2012 by earning his SEVENTH Monday qualifier spot of the season. It’s a massive step from one-day shootout to 72-hole contender, but this is a crazy accomplishment.

Tiger (+2%): He has more top-5s this season than Jordan Spieth, and he’s almost assured of reaching the third leg of the FedExCup playoffs. His diehards get frustrated if he doesn’t win, but this is so fun – and unexpected.

FALLING

Julian Suri (-1%): With a chance to issue the first salvo at the future Ryder Cup venue, the American instead double-bogeyed the 71st hole and lost by a shot.

So Yeon Ryu (-2%): She squandered the lead not one but twice in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA. That’s even more crushing.

John Daly (-3%): Guess his woe-is-me knee injury isn’t as severe as he suggested. He’s playing The Greenbrier this week – without a cart.

American advantage (-6%): Justin Thomas described Le Golf National this way: “It’s just a hard golf course. It’s very narrow.” Not every U.S. player is a bomb-and-gouger, of course, but that course description doesn’t appear to favor any American.

Sung Kang (-8%): You can bet Kang’s future playing partners will keep a closer eye on his movements after his questionable drop at Quicken Loans drew the attention of Joel Dahmen. The Tour cleared Kang, but only because there wasn’t any “clear evidence” otherwise. Yikes. 

Drop the mic: Chamblee aims for Senior Open start

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 3, 2018, 1:35 pm

After spending more than a decade analyzing the professional game behind a camera, Brandel Chamblee is ready to get back inside the ropes.

As part of a recent Golf Channel podcast with host Will Gray, Chamblee expanded on his plans to try to qualify for the upcoming Senior Open Championship, which is being held at the Old Course at St. Andrews for the first time.

Chamblee will be in Scotland as part of Golf Channel's coverage of The Open at Carnoustie, and on Monday, July 23 - the day after someone hoists the claret jug - he'll take his shot in an 18-hole qualifier to earn one of a handful of spots available. While the R&A will conduct four different qualifiers on that day, Chamblee has signed up to play Scotscraig, the same course where he qualified for the 1995 Open at St. Andrews.

"My game's pretty good. When I've played, I've played some really good golf," Chamblee said. "I'm looking forward to it for a lot of different reasons. I want to try to get back into competitive golf, and I would love to have another week at St. Andrews."

Chamblee missed the cut at the Old Course in 1995, one of three Open Championship appearances he made in his career. His T-62 finish at Royal Lytham in 2001 marked his most recent appearance in a major.

Chamblee plans to get in some early practice in Scotland ahead of Open week at Carnoustie, including a round on the Old Course next week with his wife, "Morning Drive" host Bailey Mosier. Should Chamblee qualify for a start on the over-50 circuit, he left open the possibility that his wife might make an appearance as a caddie.

"It's kind of up to her, really. But if she really wants to caddie, she can certainly do it," Chamblee said. "But just imagine the winds blowing 30 mph, imagine it raining, imagine it being cold. You've got rain suits and umbrellas and towels, you know, and it's really not that much fun."

Chamblee's Open aspirations were only part of his recent podcast appearance, where he also discussed Tiger Woods' T-4 finish at the Quicken Loans National, Justin Thomas' decision to get a Ryder Cup preview, Jordan Spieth's recent struggles and Phil Mickelson's return to competition this week at The Greenbrier following his U.S. Open rules fiasco.

Click above for the full episode, and click here to subscribe for future installments.

Vogel Monday qualifies for seventh time this season

By Will GrayJuly 2, 2018, 9:28 pm

Patrick Reed officially has some company among the most successful navigators of one of professional golf's most pressure-packed gauntlets.

Monday qualifying is not for the faint of heart, with a full field of pros usually fighting over four spots in the upcoming week's PGA Tour event. But T.J. Vogel is apparently immune to the pressures of the Monday cauldron, as he shot a 65 to take medalist honors for this week's qualifier as the Tour makes its annual stop at The Greenbrier.

While one single performance deserves applause, this is now the seventh time this season that Vogel, who has limited Web.com Tour status, has Monday qualified for a PGA Tour event. That's one more than Reed's six-pack of successful qualifications that earned him the nickname "Mr. Monday" as he began his pro career back in 2012.

Vogel, 27,  has made the cut in three of his six prior starts, topping out with a T-16 finish at the Valspar Championship. He also played the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship (T-59) and AT&T Byron Nelson (T-66), missing the cut at the RSM Classic, Honda Classic and FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Vogel's successful qualifying rounds have included two 66s, two 65s, two 64s and a 63.

Vogel didn't make it out of local qualifying for the U.S. Open, and he missed the cut each of the last two weeks at Web.com events. But he apparently saves his best golf for Monday, and now he'll have another chance among the foothills of West Virginia against a watered-down field that includes only eight of the top 50 players in the world rankings.

With a lack of status limiting his options this summer, Vogel hopes to lock up status for 2019 by earning a spot in Web.com Tour Finals this fall. To do so, he'll need to earn as a non-member the equivalent of No. 200 or better in season-long points after the Wyndham Championship next month.

Vogel has already accumulated 51 points this season as a non-member. Last season Padraig Harrington finished No. 200 with 82 points.

McDowell loses clubs on eve of Open qualifier

By Will GrayJuly 2, 2018, 8:43 pm

Update, 5:30 p.m.:

With his clubs yet to be found, McDowell posted to Twitter that he has officially withdrawn from Tuesday's qualifier in England:

Original story:

Graeme McDowell can't find his golf clubs, and the issue may cost him a chance to qualify for The Open this week.

McDowell hopped a short flight from France to England following a T-37 finish at the HNA French Open, with plans to tee it up in final Open qualifying at St. Annes Old Links on Tuesday. While the Ulsterman landed in Manchester safe and sound, his clubs were nowhere to be found:

There will be four separate, 36-hole Open qualifiers held simultaneously Tuesday, with the top three players from St. Annes, Notts Hollinwell, Prince's and The Renaissance Club all earning spots at Carnoustie in two weeks. McDowell had planned to try his hand at qualifying before heading to Ballyliffin where he'll play in this week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

But as the search for his clubs extended into the evening hours Monday in Europe, McDowell seemed resigned to the fact that he would have to skip the qualifier and focus his attention on this week's Rolex Series event on the European Tour, where the top three players not otherwise exempt will also earn spots in The Open:

McDowell won the 2010 U.S. Open, but he is currently ranked No. 175 in the world and his PGA Tour exemption for winning the 2015 OHL Classic at Mayakoba expires next month. Last year he missed The Open for the first time since 2003.

NBC Sports Group to Showcase Month-Long Stretch of "Links Golf"

By Golf Channel Public RelationsJuly 2, 2018, 6:50 pm

More Than 100 Live Tournament Hours Devoted to Links Golf, Including The Senior Open Being Staged at the Home of Golf at St Andrews (Old Course) and RICOH Women’s British Open from Royal Lytham & St Annes

Beginning Thursday, July 5, NBC Sports Group will kick off its month-long stretch devoted to links golf from some of the game’s most historic venues. The stretch will feature more than 100 live tournament hours dedicated to links golf, which complements the additional 182 hours of programming dedicated solely to The 147TH Open, taking place July 19-22 at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

NBC SPORTS’ “LINKS GOLF” SWING THROUGHOUT JULY: The European Tour’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open gets underway on Thursday from Ballyliffin Golf Club, and the following week the Tour will stage the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (July12-15) from Gullane Golf Club. Both European Tour events are part of The Open Qualifying Series, with three spots available at each event for finishers inside the top-10 who have yet to qualify. Following The Open at Carnoustie (July 19-22), The Senior Open will be staged at the home of golf from the Old Course at St Andrews (July 26-29). The Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (July 26-29) also will be staged at Gullane Golf Club. The month-long stretch will culminate with the Ricoh Women’s British Open (August 2-5) from Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Links in England.

THE OPEN QUALIFYING SERIES: Over the next two weeks, Golf Channel will carry two PGA TOUR events being staged as part of The Open Qualifying Series. In addition to receiving points as part of the season-long FedExCup standings, the top-four (not otherwise exempt) finishers amongst the top-12 at A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (July 5-8) will earn a spot to Carnoustie, along with a final spot in the field made available to the highest finisher (not already exempt) within the top-5 at the John Deere Classic (July 12-15).

NBC SPORTS ENHANCED COVERAGE: Three events over the course of the month-long stretch will air on both Golf Channel and NBC, each featuring an enhanced NBC Sports broadcast team:

Event

Play-by-Play Host

Lead Analyst

Tower

On-Course

Reporter

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Terry Gannon

David Feherty

Tom Abbott Curt Byrum

Jim “Bones” Mackay

Warren Humphreys

Todd Lewis

The Senior Open

Rich Lerner

Lanny Wadkins

John Mahaffey

Billy Ray Brown

John Cook

Todd Lewis

RICOH Women’s British

Rich Lerner

Judy Rankin

Tom Abbott

Jerry Foltz

Karen Stupples

 

NBC SPORTS GROUP TOURNAMENT AIRTIMES (All Times EST):

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open (European Tour)

Thursday, July 5                     5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live)                             Golf Channel

Friday, July 6                          5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live)                             Golf Channel

Saturday, July 7                      7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live)                           Golf Channel

Sunday, July 8                        7 a.m.-Noon (Live)                                         Golf Channel

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier (PGA TOUR)

Thursday, July 5                     3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live)                                     Golf Channel

Friday, July 6                          3:30-6:30 p.m. (Live)                                     Golf Channel

Saturday, July 7                      1-2:45 p.m. (Live)                                          Golf Channel

Sunday, July 8                        1-2:45 p.m. (Live)                                          Golf Channel

Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open (European Tour)

Thursday, July 12                   5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (Live)                             Golf Channel

Friday, July 13                        5:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. (Live)                              Golf Channel

Saturday, July 14                    10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live)                              Golf Channel

                                                12:30-3 p.m. (Live)                                        NBC

Sunday, July 15                      10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Live)                              Golf Channel

                                                12:30-3 p.m. (Live)                                        NBC

John Deere Classic (PGA TOUR)

Thursday, July 12                   4-7 p.m. (Live)                                               Golf Channel

Friday, July 13                        4-7 p.m. (Live)                                               Golf Channel

Saturday, July 14                    1-2:45 p.m. (Live)                                          Golf Channel

Sunday, July 15                      1-2:45 p.m. (Live)                                          Golf Channel

The Senior Open (The R&A)

Thursday, July 26                   7-9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live)          Golf Channel

Friday, July 27                        7-9:30 a.m. / 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live)          Golf Channel

Saturday, July 28                    9:30 a.m.-Noon (Live)                                   Golf Channel

                                              Noon-2 p.m. (Live)                                        NBC

Sunday, July 29                      9:30 a.m.-Noon (Live)                                   Golf Channel

                                              Noon-2 p.m. (Live)                                        NBC

Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open (LPGA Tour)

Thursday, July 26                   9:30-11:30 a.m. (Live)                                   Golf Channel

Friday, July 27                        9:30-11:30 a.m. (Live)                                   Golf Channel

Saturday, July 28                    3-6 p.m.                                                         Golf Channel

Sunday, July 29                      3-6 p.m.                                                          Golf Channel

RICOH Women’s British Open (The R&A)

Thursday, August 2                6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live)                                       Golf Channel

Friday, August 3                     6 a.m.-1 p.m. (Live)                                       Golf Channel

Saturday, August 4                 7-11 a.m. (Live)                                             Golf Channel

                                              11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live)             `                      NBC

Sunday, August 5                   7-11:30 a.m. (Live)                                        Golf Channel

                                             11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Live)                                NBC

