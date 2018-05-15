Getty Images

Stock Watch: There's a new sheriff in town

By Ryan LavnerMay 15, 2018, 12:00 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Webb (+8%): Simpson rode a hot putter to a record lead, then did just enough to join an exclusive club of nine players who have won both a U.S. Open and Players title. That’s no fluke.

JT (+5%): The world rankings finally match the eye test – he’s the No. 1 player in the world. But with the talent lined up behind him, Thomas will need to pick up a few more Ws this season to stay on top.

Jimmy Walker (+4%): After a frustrating battle with Lyme disease, Walker finally appears on the other side. He tied for second at The Players, his second consecutive top-5 finish, and his third top-20 in a row.

The Players in March (+3%): The return to the Florida swing is welcome, because the Stadium Course loses some of its strategic elements in the hot, firm and fast conditions. After all, the daunting 18th hole is not designed for a 2-iron tee shot and 8-iron approach.

USA (+2%): Not since Tiger’s one-man wrecking crew in 2001 have the Americans held all four majors and The Players concurrently. That’s an amazing stat for two reasons, really.

FALLING

DJ (-1%): The change at the top was due more to Thomas’ brilliance than Johnson’s slide. This calendar year, he still hasn’t finished worse than 17th in a stroke-play event.

Duf (-2%): He’s improved on the greens this year, but he still looks horribly uncomfortable – at one point Sunday he stood over the ball for so long that it looked as though the telecast was frozen. Dufner’s pair of three-putts over the last three holes likely cost him a million bucks.

Governing bodies (-3%): Now that he’s emerged from golf purgatory, Simpson can thank the USGA for instituting the anchor ban – he went from above-average with the long wand to a top-5 putter with the Kuchar-claw.

Ineligibility (-4%): PGA Tour member Stephan Jaeger wasn’t eligible for The Players, so he dropped back down to the minors for a week ... and won the Web event. Um, doesn’t that defeat the purpose of a “developmental” tour if this guy has already made it to the big leagues?

Phil (-7%): Wearing a long-sleeve dress shirt in 90-degree heat was just one of several head-scratchers last week. Mickelson also complained, once again, of low energy levels at TPC Sawgrass, and that’s a significant concern with a busy summer upcoming.

Getty Images

NGF's Golf Industry Report shows sport's evolution

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 15, 2018, 2:10 pm

The National Golf Foundation released its annual Golf Industry Report and this year extended its focus outside the traditional on-course arena, including patricipation in Topgolf, indoor simulators and driving ranges.

Per the report: 

"While the number of people involved in off-course forms of golf increased by 7% in 2017, the total pool of green-grass golfers remained stable. An estimated 23.8 million people played golf on a course in 2017, in line with the previous year. Golf’s overall participation base - combining on-course golfers with the 8.3 million people who only played off-course - is now 32 million and continues to climb incrementally. Perhaps more importantly, the game’s most committed golfers - those who account for approximately 95% of all rounds-played and spending - held steady at roughly 20 million."

The report also focused on how the game is continuing a market correction:

Although not quite at pre-Great Recession levels, golf participation remains strong and interest in playing the game is at historic levels. The number of courses will continue to contract over the next several years as part of a needed correction of oversupply, yet acquisitions, renovations and select new course construction provides ample evidence of the confidence of capital markets in golf. And as course operators invest in their product, golfers will continue to have access to increasingly high-quality courses at reasonable rates.

You can view the full report below:

Getty Images

Teams use NCAA sub rule during regionals

By Ryan LavnerMay 15, 2018, 1:13 pm

It took two years, but college coaches have finally used the substitution rule.

At least five teams – Cal, Campbell, Tennessee, Navy and St. Mary's – have made a substitution before the second round of regional play.

Most interesting is California, the No. 2 seed in the Raleigh, N.C. regional. The Golden Bears got off to a slow start, sitting in 11th place and already eight shots off the top-5 cut line. Head coach Walter Chun swapped out Ben Doyle, whose 4-over 75 on Monday was dropped, in favor of Finigan Tilly.

The top five teams after 54 holes of stroke-play qualifying advance to the NCAA Championship. None of the teams that made a change were inside the top 11 after the opening round.

The sub rule had been kicked around for years but became a more pressing issue at the 2016 NCAA Championship, where Texas star Beau Hossler injured his shoulder and couldn't compete in the final match. Unable to replace him, the Longhorns conceded Hossler’s match, and they lost the championship to Oregon by a point.

The sub rule was enacted for match play at last year’s championship, and this fall it was announced that it would expand into not just NCAA stroke play but also regionals. The substitution can be made for any reason, from attitude to performance to injury or illness.

Women’s coaches do not yet have the option to substitute players. It could have made a difference last week at the NCAA regional in Austin, Texas, where several players and coaches suffered from a mysterious virus.

East Carolina was disqualified from advancing because only two players were healthy enough to compete in the second round. Baylor also was a player down in the final round, but the Bears were able to post four solid scores to move on to the NCAA Women’s Championship, which begins Friday at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Getty Images

Randall's Rant: Betting will bring in the blowhards

By Randall MellMay 14, 2018, 10:28 pm

Legalized gambling will change the nature of professional golf more than it will any other sport.

Bet on it.

The game will get a lot richer and a lot less genteel.

You think today’s golf galleries are growing more unruly?

Wait until the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot, when most states have had a chance to legalize sports betting, if Congress hasn’t already stepped in to regulate it. Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the federal law that prohibits sports betting clears the way.

With gambling unshackled, with betting on golf inevitably growing more widespread, interest in the game will evolve.

Legalized betting will change the nature of galleries, with fans slowly beginning to see their favorite players evolve into favorite investments.

Nobody likes an investment that loses money.

And golf, more than any other sport, is a lot more about losing than winning.

When a PGA Tour pro goes into a slump, he’ll be labeled a bum quicker than he is now. Golf will be about more than birdies and bogeys. It will also be about who is covering who’s bet.

In a few short years, “Get in the hole!” won’t sound so obnoxious being screamed as a putt rolls toward the cup.

“Get in my bank account!” will be the more likely refrain.

Or “Cha Ching!” after a putt goes in the hole.

Or “You cost me a hundred bucks, loser!” when a player misses.

With gambling promising to grow as a legal venture, PGA Tour pros will benefit. Economically, there’s a huge upside to this. Experts have estimated underground sports gambling is a $150 billion industry. When it surfaces as legal, it might do as much for the bottom line of PGA Tour pros as Tiger Woods ever did, and that’s saying something.

It’s a funny thing what’s happening now.

Apparently, “integrity” isn’t just a moral component of fair play in professional sports. It’s also a commodity.

The PGA Tour, NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL are already positioning themselves to earn a share of the legalized gambling market. They’ve started calling it an “integrity fee,” a charge that will be attached to every bet. The fee is aimed to help those organizations cover costs for the intensified compliance and enforcement that will be required to assure competition isn’t corrupted.

Apparently, compliance and enforcement is going to be really, really expensive. (Feel free to substitute the word “profitable” for “expensive” in that last sentence.)

American Gaming Association president Geoff Freeman says the one-percent integrity fee proposed on all wagers would actually result in those sports organizations taking 20 to 29 percent of a sports book’s total revenues.

Freeman called it a “proposal to skim money from American taxpayers,” because he says one percent off the top will decrease “the total amount of money taxable” by state and other governments.

Last month, the players unions from the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball and NHL maneuvered to get their share of integrity fees.

They released this joint statement: “The time has come to address not just who profits from sports gambling, but also the costs ... we cannot allow those who have lobbied the hardest for sports gambling to be the only ones controlling how it would be ushered into our businesses.

The athletes must also have a seat at the table to ensure that players’ rights and the integrity of our games are protected.”

So, yes, the PGA Tour stands to profit from legalized gambling, as it should, but the profit will come with a sort of penalty tax. The nature of golf fandom is already changing, and legalized gambling will make it worse.

That’s because golf is a different kind of competition. We saw that in March, when Justin Thomas had a fan ejected at the Honda Classic. As he was walking to the 16th tee in the final round, Thomas said he heard a fan say, "I hope you hit it in the water.” After Thomas hit his tee shot, he heard the fan scream for his ball to “get in the bunker!” He had enough.

Why would a fan do that?

Maybe he was rooting for somebody else to win. Or maybe he’s not a fan of Thomas. Or maybe he had some money riding on the outcome.

With legalized gambling, there promises to be a billion new reasons for fans to root against a player, just as there will be a billion new reasons to root for a player.

Thomas had a right to be annoyed at the Honda Classic. Golf isn’t like the NBA. A fan screaming in a player’s backswing is different than a fan screaming at a player on the free throw line. A golf fan can control the outcome of an event a lot easier than an NBA fan can.

Nobody’s paying to see Joe Blowhard dictate who wins. But that’s the thing about legalized gambling. It’s a pretty good bet we’ll see more Joe Blowhards coming into the sport. And I’ll wager one of them costs a PGA Tour player a chance to win.

Watch: Mud-covered Mattiace teaches you 'better golf'

By Grill Room TeamMay 14, 2018, 9:48 pm

Hats off - shirts off? pants off?! - to Len Mattiace. 

Outside of creating content for blogosphere - and more grateful we could not be - it is most unclear why the two-time PGA Tour winner decided to post this instructional video about how exactly to hit a semi-submerged golf ball out of mud.

Nevertheless, it would be hypocritical of us to stand in the way of valuable instruction, and you're not getting this kind of insight from Mike Weir, so take it away, Len!

OK, just to recap ...

  1. Look for gators, specifically their eyes
  2. Swing away.

This has been "Better Golf with Len Mattiace."

