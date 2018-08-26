Getty Images

Streb tops Malnati in playoff at Web Finals opener

By Will GrayAugust 26, 2018, 8:23 pm

Robert Streb defeated Peter Malnati in a playoff at the first event of the Web.com Tour Finals, a result that ensured both former PGA Tour winners will be back on the main circuit in 2019.

While Streb started the final round of the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship in the lead, it was Malnati who surged ahead with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the back nine at the Scarlet Course at Ohio State University. But a closing bogey by Malnati opened the door for Streb, who grabbed a share of the lead with a birdie on No. 16 and won with a par on the first extra hole.

It's the third career win for Streb, who captured the 2014 RSM Classic during a career season that included nine top-10 finishes but fell to No. 178 in FedExCup points this season.

"It was a little rough. I had a couple signs of good golf there late in the year," Streb said. "Honestly, I usually draw the ball and I spent the whole week trying to cut it. Didn't necessarily succeed, but the ball stayed in play which was helpful."

Malnati started the final round five shots off the lead, but a closing 66 ensured he'll be back on Tour next season despite coming up short in the playoff. Malnati hadn't had a top-10 finish since the 2016 Sentry Tournament of Champions, and his two-season exemption for winning the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship expired last week.

Australian Cameron Davis and veteran Shawn Stefani finished alone in third and fourth place, respectively, to guarantee that they'll earn enough money to return to the PGA Tour for the 2018-19 season. Former U.S. Amateur champ Curtis Luck was among a five-way tie for fifth, leaving little work to do over the last three Finals events to secure one of 25 cards still up for grabs.

Other notable finishes in Columbus included Erik Compton (T-14), Hunter Mahan (T-17), Lucas Glover (T-17), Aaron Baddeley (T-24) and Ben Crane (T-44).

The Finals continue next week in Beachwood, Ohio, with subsequent stops in Boise, Idaho, and Atlantic Beach, Fla. Prize money is equal at all four events, meaning that a finish of solo fifth or better at any single event is enough to guarantee a spot on the PGA Tour next season.

Parel makes Boeing Classic first Champions win

By Associated PressAugust 27, 2018, 1:36 am

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Scott Parel won the Boeing Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing the final six holes on the front nine in a 9-under 63.

Five strokes behind Kevin Sutherland and Ken Tanigawa entering the round, Parel beat Sutherland by three strokes at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge.

Parel opened with a birdie on the par-4 first, parred the next two and birdied the final six holes on the front nine. He rebounded from a streak-ending bogey on the par-4 10th with a birdie on the par-4 11th. He also birdied the par-4 16th, and made a curling, downhill 40-footer for another birdie on the par-3 17th.

Parel finished at 18-under 198. He was tied for the first-round lead after a 65, then dropped back Saturday with a 70.

Sutherland had a 71 - birdieing the par-5 18th after opening with 17 straight pars - a day shooting a course-record 60. In the 2014 Dick's Sporting Goods Open, Sutherland shot a tour-record 59 in the second round, then closed with a 74 to tie for seventh.

Tanigawa also failed to follow up a low round, going 64-73 on the weekend to tie for third at 3 under with Miguel Angel Jimenez (67).

DeChambeau lives up to 'mad scientist' nickname

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 1:08 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bryson DeChambeau has earned the nickname “mad scientist” on the PGA Tour for his calculated approach to the golf swing, and following his four-stroke victory on Sunday at The Northern Trust his detailed analysis didn’t disappoint.

“I have tolerances and I allow for error because there's human error,” he explained. “You can't control everything all the time. No matter what, if I perfect my biomechanics, which is not going to happen, but let's say I get really, really, really close to where my error is within 5 or 6 feet every time. The one thing nobody out here will ever be able to control is the conditions of the course.”

Given his academic approach to the game, it may be a surprise that DeChambeau was not the best student.

“I had to work hard to be an A student, actually. I wasn't great at reading and writing,” he smiled. “I'll never forget, the first time I got a B in high school, I was mortified because I had worked so hard, and I just wasn't good enough in writing.”

But if reading and writing were not exactly his strengths, arithmetic was never a problem. “Well, that's given,” he laughed. “I do like numbers. I'm more of a theoretical guy than a data/analytics guy, per se.”

DeChambeau bounces back from recent meltdowns

By Jay CoffinAugust 27, 2018, 12:43 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – It’s hard to erase the pictures of Bryson DeChambeau’s recent struggles from your memory.

First there was the video of him on the practice range at The Open at Carnoustie just over a month ago having a meltdown following a first-round 75; One-armed swings, hands over his face, hands up in the air in disgust, almost looking like he wanted to break his clubs over the back of his neck. He was a mess.

One week later, with a share of the 54-hole lead in Germany at the European Open he was in contention with four holes remaining and finished bogey, bogey, par, triple bogey to shoot 78 and tie for 13th, five shots behind winner Richard McEvoy. DeChambeau put two balls in the water on 18.

How does that same man, only four weeks later, put on a clinic at The Northern Trust and blitz the field by four shots to win the first FedExCup playoff event?

“That struggle is what led me to this point,” DeChambeau said Sunday at Ridgewood Country Club, trophy in hand. “That’s the thing that people sometimes miss is the fact that those moments when you’re at – relatively speaking – your lowest, are the times you can learn the most.

“All that is a learning experience that got me to where I am today. I finally had a little something this week, the beginning of the week, which is nice. I haven’t had that in a while so I was able to get work done and feel comfortable on the golf course.

“So all those things accumulated to a win this week.”

DeChambeau strengthens case for Ryder Cup pick

By Rex HoggardAugust 27, 2018, 12:23 am

PARAMUS, N.J. – When Bryson DeChambeau slipped out of the top 8 automatic qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team last month he now admits the pressure started to build.

On Sunday, he likely put an end to that mounting pressure with his four-stroke victory over Tony Finau at The Northern Trust, his third victory on the PGA Tour and what will surely be a crucial factor when U.S. captain Jim Furyk sits down to make the first of his three captain’s picks on Sept. 4.

“I said I was a man on a mission yesterday, and hopefully he can see that I've got some grit and grind, and that even when I don't execute certain shots, I can get it done,” said DeChambeau, who closed with a 69 at Ridgewood Country Club.

DeChambeau has quietly made playing this year’s Ryder Cup a primary goal of his season after attending the 2014 matches at Hazeltine as a spectator.

“I definitely wanted to have an experience of what it would be like. And I was fortunate enough that Notah Begay was able to take me under the ropes a couple times and give me a little bit better experience,” DeChambeau said. “That was really fun, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time there. I hope I get the opportunity to do that here in the next few weeks.”

