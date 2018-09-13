Getty Images

Survey: Tour players expect another Woods major

By Will GraySeptember 13, 2018, 3:42 pm

Tiger Woods remains on the comeback trail, and his peers expect that path to lead to the winner's circle sooner rather than later.

Woods has authored a remarkable turnaround this year, rising from No. 656 in the world rankings to No. 21 while compiling a handful of strong finishes. That run includes a T-6 at The Open, when he held the outright lead with eight holes to go, and a runner-up behind Brooks Koepka at last month's PGA Championship.

The results have Woods' peers believing. An annual Golf.com anonymous survey polled 59 players at the PGA Championship and Wyndham Championship. Of that group, a whopping 98 percent expect Woods to win again on the PGA Tour, which he last did at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, and 90 percent expect him to win a 15th major title.

Compare those numbers with last year's, when players were asked the same questions just before Woods withdrew from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in February because of back spasms. While 66 percent expected another Tour win at that time, only 16 percent of respondents predicted another major victory.

Other notable responses included 54 percent of players admitting to playing a tournament round hungover, and 44 percent said they have witnessed a fellow Tour player cheating during a competitive round. Although Jordan Spieth currently has two more majors than Justin Thomas, 68 percent expect Thomas to win more majors from this point forward.

In addition, 76 percent said they would put their money on Woods against Phil Mickelson in their upcoming exhibition match, and 44 percent believed Mickelson should have been disqualified for deliberately hitting a moving ball on the green during the U.S. Open.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Evian chief: 'My country is not a golf country'

By Will GraySeptember 13, 2018, 4:14 pm

France is the center of women's golf this week as it hosts the Evian Championship, and even more eyeballs will turn to the nation in two weeks when the Ryder Cup comes calling for the first time ever. But according to Franck Riboud, president of the Evian tournament, the increased interest won't change how the country views the sport.

Riboud spoke to reporters in advance of this week's event in Evian-les-Bains, and he had some candid comments regarding what hosting the Ryder Cup will - and won't - do to increase interest among the French.

"I'm going to be very nasty with my country. My country is not a golf country," Riboud said. "Even if we have the Ryder Cup, it's not a golf country. We don't have the culture. I don't care."

The raw numbers at the professional level tend to back up Riboud's claims. The most recognizable moment in French golf remains Jean Van de Velde's near-miss at the 1999 Open, and Alexander Levy is currently the highest-ranking Frenchman in the world. He's ranked No. 88, with only two other countrymen inside the top 200. Karine Icher (No. 121) is the only French woman inside the top 250 of the Rolex Rankings.

While the Ryder Cup is always one of the most anticipated events on the golf calendar, interest this year could reach all-time highs thanks in part to the fact that Tiger Woods will return as a player for the first time since 2012. But Riboud believes that for French golf to take a step forward, homegrown talent will need homegrown players as role models - not just the greatest player of a generation.

"The best ambassador of golf in France is going to be the next French champion at the same level of Tiger Woods. Perhaps it's crazy, but that's the thing we have to dream about," Riboud said. "We need the kids to dream about a French player or French ladies."

Article Tags: 2018 Evian Championship, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Mickelson takes Ryder Cup prep to gun range

By Will GraySeptember 13, 2018, 3:25 pm

A rare bye week on the PGA Tour can be spent in a variety of ways. Some players go home to rest and spend time with family; others like Bryson DeChambeau head into the mountains to study their oxygen usage rates.

And if you're Phil Mickelson, you go from the driving range to the gun range.

Mickelson, who continues to be a gift to the Twittersphere, sent out a video to his more than 228,000 followers showing him wearing a U.S. Ryder Cup hat while laying prone behind the scope of a sniper rifle, taking aim at a target he described as 1,250 yards away in a "slight crosswind" as a way to prep for the biennial matches:

Mickelson took a deep breath and pulled the trigger, with the sound of him hitting the target heard a few seconds later. "Nailed it," he proclaimed.

This is your reminder that the Ryder Cup begins in only 15 days.

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, 2018 Ryder Cup

Trending

Getty Images

Ciganda takes early Evian lead: 'I love this place'

By Randall MellSeptember 13, 2018, 3:07 pm

Spain’s Carlota Ciganda is looking to keep Europe’s momentum going.

With a 6-under-par 65, she moved atop the leaderboard through the morning wave Thursday at the Evian Championship.

The Europeans are in a resurgence on the game’s biggest stages, with Ciganda looking to give the Euros four major championship titles over the last six played.

If Ciganda turns her strong start into a victory, it would mark the first time in history that three different European women have won majors in the same season.

A strong finish, with birdies at her final two holes, boosted Ciganda atop the leaderboard.

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I love this place,” Ciganda said. “I love playing in Europe. My friends are here, some friends, so really like the atmosphere.”

Ciganda, 28, grew up in Pamplona, about a 10-hour drive from Evian.

Her record in majors this season points to the possibility of something special. Ciganda finished third at the U.S. Women’s Open and tied for seventh at the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

“I’ve been playing very good, so I know I'm close,” Ciganda said. “I like tough courses, and I like playing majors. I know I have to be mentally tough, and I like that. I like the challenge.”

Ciganda, No. 21 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, played without a bogey Thursday.

She won both of her LPGA titles in 2016. She has five top 10s this season.

“I'm just going to try to keep playing the same,” she said. “I don't want to think about winning. It's only the first day.”

Article Tags: Carlota Ciganda, 2018 Evian Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Henderson: 'I feel like the energy is back'

By Randall MellSeptember 13, 2018, 1:30 pm

Brooke Henderson had some fun as part of the LPGA’s focus on its youth movement in a commercial early last year, joking that she might be in the twilight of her teenage years but “age won’t slow me down.”

After turning 21 this week, she remains in the game’s fast lane.

Henderson raced onto the leaderboard with a quick start Thursday at the Evian Championship, putting up a 4-under-par 67 that got her into early contention to try to win her second major championship. She left scoring two shots behind Carlota Ciganda, the leader among the morning wave.

“I'm very confident coming into this week,” Henderson said.

And well rested, with her batteries recharged.

Henderson arrived in France just three weeks removed from her victory at the CP Women’s Open, where she became the first Canadian in 45 years to win her country’s national title. It was a special breakthrough that she conceded left her drained in her next start at the Cambia Portland Classic, where she had won twice. She was running on fumes in Portland, but she feels strong again as she begins a season-ending run she hopes leads to some special tour awards and honors.

“I think at Portland you kind of saw the effects of the emotional high, kind of coming down, but I feel ready to go this week,” Henderson said. “I feel like I'm back in playing form. I feel like the energy is back, and I'm hitting the ball well.”

Evian Championship: Articles, photos and videos

With another victory, Henderson would set herself up for a run at becoming Rolex world No. 1 for the first time and for the Rolex Player of the Year Award.

With her third victory this season, Henderson would equal Ariya Jutanugarn and Sung Hyun Park for most LPGA titles this season, which could move her as high as No. 4 in the world rankings. It would also move her to second in the Player of the Year points race behind Jutanugarn.

Henderson won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship three seasons ago and already has four finishes of T-5 or better in majors. She seems to relish showing what she can do on the biggest stages.

“I look forward to them a little bit more knowing I can be in contention and have a chance to win if things go the right way,” she said.

Under blue skies and a warm sun Thursday, the Evian Resort Golf Club played firmer and faster than players are used to seeing in the September rains that typically fall there.

“Definitely very different from the last couple years that I've played here,” Henderson said. “It's beautiful, which is really nice, but no wind. It's very firm, comparatively. I think we had to adjust as the day went on.”

Henderson birdied four of her first seven holes. She hit 9 of 13 fairways and all but one green in regulation.

“I didn't capitalize as much on my back nine as I would've liked to, but overall to shoot minus-4 on this course golf course, I'm really happy with it,” she said.

Article Tags: Brooke Henderson, 2018 Evian Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.