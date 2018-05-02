Eighty-one teams and an additional 45 individuals were announced Wednesday as being selected to compete in the NCAA Division I men's regionals, May 14-16.

Three regional sites will each consist of 13 teams and an extra 10 individual players, whose teams were not selected. Another three regional sites will each consist of 14 teams and an extra five individuals. The low five teams and low individual, whose team did not qualify, from each of the six sites, will advance to the NCAA Championship, May 25-30, hosted by Oklahoma State at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

The six regional sites include Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., hosted by the University of Central Florida; Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C., hosted by North Carolina State; the Scarlet Course at OSU Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., hosted by the University of Oklahoma; The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif., hosted by the University of the Pacific; and the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, hosted by Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma (defending national champion), LSU and Texas A&M are the top seeds in their respective regionals. Here's a look at the regional breakdown, along with teams and players:

Orlando Regional Raleigh Regional Norman Regional Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Oklahoma Florida California Auburn North Carolina Texas Arkansas South Florida Arizona State FSU Kent State Duke North Florida Arizona N.C. State Pepperdine Purdue Liberty BYU Colorado State Missouri Virginia Saint Mary's Santa Clara San Diego State UCF Campbell Nevada Coastal Carolina Middle Tennessee State Sam Houston State Jacksonville State Augusta Missouri-Kansas City Georgetown Davidson Navy Central Connecticut State Iona Prairie View A&M Steven Fisk (Georgia Southern) Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb) Ian Snyman (North Texas) R.J. Keur (UAB) Mark Lawrence (Virginia Tech) McClure Meissner (SMU) Yannick Schütz (South Alabama) Conor Purcell (Charlotte) Peyton Wilhoit (Southern Illinois) Billy Tom Sargent (Western Kentucky) Alex Weiss (Marshall) Chris Korte (Denver) Saptak Talwar (Sacred Heart) Brendan MacDougall (High Point) Tanner Napier (Arkansas State)