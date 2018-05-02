Getty Images

Teams announced for NCAA DI men's regionals

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 2, 2018, 10:55 pm

Eighty-one teams and an additional 45 individuals were announced Wednesday as being selected to compete in the NCAA Division I men's regionals, May 14-16.

Three regional sites will each consist of 13 teams and an extra 10 individual players, whose teams were not selected. Another three regional sites will each consist of 14 teams and an extra five individuals. The low five teams and low individual, whose team did not qualify, from each of the six sites, will advance to the NCAA Championship, May 25-30, hosted by Oklahoma State at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

The six regional sites include Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., hosted by the University of Central Florida; Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C., hosted by North Carolina State; the Scarlet Course at OSU Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio, hosted by Ohio State; Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla., hosted by the University of Oklahoma; The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif., hosted by the University of the Pacific; and the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, hosted by Texas A&M.

Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma (defending national champion), LSU and Texas A&M are the top seeds in their respective regionals. Here's a look at the regional breakdown, along with teams and players:

Orlando Regional Raleigh Regional Norman Regional
Vanderbilt Georgia Tech Oklahoma
Florida California  Auburn 
North Carolina Texas  Arkansas 
South Florida  Arizona State  FSU 
Kent State  Duke  North Florida 
Arizona N.C. State Pepperdine 
Purdue  Liberty BYU 
Colorado State  Missouri  Virginia 
Saint Mary's Santa Clara  San Diego State 
UCF  Campbell  Nevada 
Coastal Carolina Middle Tennessee State  Sam Houston State 
Jacksonville State  Augusta  Missouri-Kansas City 
Georgetown  Davidson  Navy 
Central Connecticut State   Iona Prairie View A&M 
     
Steven Fisk (Georgia Southern) Dawson Armstrong (Lipscomb) Ian Snyman (North Texas)
R.J. Keur (UAB) Mark Lawrence (Virginia Tech) McClure Meissner (SMU)
Yannick Schütz (South Alabama) Conor Purcell (Charlotte) Peyton Wilhoit (Southern Illinois)
Billy Tom Sargent (Western Kentucky) Alex Weiss (Marshall) Chris Korte (Denver)
Saptak Talwar (Sacred Heart) Brendan MacDougall (High Point) Tanner Napier (Arkansas State)
Columbus Regional Stockton Regional College Station Regional
Oklahoma State LSU Texas A&M
Illinois Alabama  Baylor 
Texas Tech  Stanford  Clemson 
UNLV  Southern California  Kentucky 
Wake Forest  Oregon  UCLA 
Northwestern  TCU  Ole Miss 
Penn State  Colorado  South Carolina
Tennessee  Kansas  San Francisco 
Louisville  Kennesaw State  Georgia 
Jacksonville  Iowa State  Mississippi State 
Michigan State  UNC-Greensboro  UNC-Wilmington 
Yale  UC-Irving  Northern Colorado 
Cleveland State  North Dakota State  Bradley 
     
Kyle Mueller (Michigan) Carl Yuan (Washington) Michael Perras (Houston)
Matthew Naumec (Boston College) Riley Elmes (Loyola Marymount) Mitchell Meissner (Rice)
Alex Schaake (Iowa) Vinnie Murphy (Grand Canyon) Blake Elliott (McNeese)
 Patrick Flavin (Miami-Ohio) Felix Mory (California State University, Northridge) Zander Lozano (University of Texas at San Antonio)
 David Kocher (Maryland) Blake Tomlinson (Utah) Mario Carmona (Rice)
 Daniel Wetterich (Ohio State) Charles Corner (UTEP) Hunter Eichhorn (Marquette)
 Peter Knade (Maryland) Henry Lee (Washington) Lewis George (Central Arkansas)
 Jacob Poore (Northern Kentucky) Jeremy Gandon (Kansas State) Jake Brown ( Indiana)
 Zach Schroeder (Indiana University-Purdue University) Ryan Han (UC Davis) Matt Murlick (Marquette)
 Nick Wilkins (Morehead State) Michael Christifulli (Siena) Michael Sass (College of Charleston)
Astros pitcher goes full Woody Austin - without the putter

By Grill Room TeamMay 2, 2018, 10:40 pm

Things have been pretty sweet of late for the Houston Astros. They're the defending World Series champions and, as of this writing, leaders of the American League West Division standings. But not everything has come up roses for the Astros, and when they do suffer a rare case of epic fail, it's really frustrating.

Which leads us to relief pitcher Ken Giles. On Tuesday, in the ninth inning of a 0-0 game against the New York Yankees, Giles gave up a three-run homer to Gary Sanchez. After one more batter, Giles was pulled. Fuming as he trudged to the dugout, he punched himself in the face.

This kind of self-abuse, of course, isn't limited to baseball. Plenty of golf fans reading that item would immediately respond with two words: Woody Austin.

The Wood-man, if you don't recall, whacked himself five times upside the head with the shaft of his putter at Hilton Head in 1997. Trivia: This was the first PGA Tour event after Tiger Woods' historic 12-shot win in the Masters.

Austin isn't the only player to turn a club on himself. Almost exactly two years ago, in the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Zac Blair hit himself in the head with his putter. He was subsequently disqualified, because he use the club for one more stroke, a tap-in, before noticing it had become bent.

Perhaps Tour players can take a lesson from Giles - there's no penalty for punching yourself in the face. Except for, you know, punching yourself in the face.

McIlroy describes his post-Masters funk

By Rex HoggardMay 2, 2018, 9:51 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy teed off in the final group of last month’s Masters just three strokes off the lead. Eighteen holes later he was headed home to south Florida following a tie for fifth place at the event that means the most to him.

“I went back home and sort of decompressed, binge watched a couple of shows, read a couple of books, drank a few bottles of wine,” McIlroy said, before adding, “No, I don't mean like that. That sounds really bad, it wasn't that bad.”

But it was bad enough to send him into a funk that only his wife, Erica, could finally pull him out of. In the Northern Irishman’s defense, his loss at the Masters was tough.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

A green jacket is the only thing standing between McIlroy and the career Grand Slam, and this year’s tournament was his best chance to break through into that elite company. So a few days sulking is understandable.

“Once I got back in my sort of routine, I was fine,” he said. “I was disappointed because I just didn't give a good account of myself the last day.”

McIlroy conceded that the pressure he felt on Sunday was the byproduct of wanting to complete the career Grand Slam, but he said he would have felt that way even if he were trying to win his first major.

“The Masters has now become the biggest golf tournament in the world, and I'm comfortable saying that,” he said. “It is the biggest tournament in the world, the most amount of eyeballs, the most amount of hype. The most amount of everything is at Augusta.”

Woods wanted minimal practice shots with new irons

By Rex HoggardMay 2, 2018, 9:24 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tiger Woods announced via social media this week that he would be playing a new set of TaylorMade TW-Phase 1 irons at the Wells Fargo Championship.

According to a statement from TaylorMade, the muscleback irons have been in development with Woods and the company’s R&D team for some time and that the company is continuing to refine the clubs, which will eventually make it to market.

On Wednesday at Quail Hollow, Woods explained that the irons are similar to the model he played last December at the Hero World Challenge, which were marked with Tiger’s “TGR” logo, and feature the same bounce but with a slightly different back.

“The difficulty was, throughout this process,... is trying to go with the right metal,” Woods said. “For me, I prefer a different metal than what TaylorMade was using and also a different groove configuration than what TaylorMade was using.”

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Woods said the key to the process was balancing his need for feedback with a desire to limit his practice in the months following fusion surgery on his lower back in 2017.

“I was trying to figure it out and I didn't want to spend so much time like I could in years past where I could hit a lot of golf balls in a day,” he said. “We had to be very cautious about how much we hit. So we had a testing process basically since December of last year and we finally got to the point where, yeah, I can put them in the bag and play.”

The timing could be perfect for Woods, who said he struggled with his iron play at the Masters.

Jeepers peepers: Reed seeing clearly now

By Rex HoggardMay 2, 2018, 9:23 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just before this year’s Masters Patrick Reed was sitting at home in Texas scrolling through the channels on his television when he stopped in frustration.

“[Reed’s wife] Justine goes, ‘You can't read that?’ I'm like, ‘No, can you?’ She's like, ‘Yeah,’” Reed said on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Championship. “My father-in-law's sitting over there and he has really thick glasses. You can't see that? He's like, ‘Maybe that's the reason why we haven't been making putts for a year.’”

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Reed went to an optometrist the Monday before Masters week and discovered he struggled to see objects at a distance. Although he had a hard time with contact lenses at first, specifically getting them on his eyes, he said his improved vision had an immediate impact.

“All of a sudden I'm just looking out like, wow, I can see everything,” Reed said. “Now all of a sudden I'm not having to ask [caddie Kessler Karain] where the ball goes. Now all of a sudden I can read greens pretty well and it worked at Augusta.”

