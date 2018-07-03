The PGA Tour heads to West Virginia for the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Here are the key stats and information for this week.
How to watch:
Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream
Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.
Purse: $7.3 million
Course: The Greenbrier Resort -The Old White TPC (par 70, 7,286 yards)
Defending champion: Xander Schauffele. Last year he defeated Robert Streb by one stroke to earn his first career PGA Tour win.
Notables in the field
Phil Mickelson
• Fifth start in this event (missed cut three of previous four times)
• Making first start since U.S. Open (finished T-47)
• Second on PGA Tour in strokes-gained: putting this season
• Leads PGA Tour in putting average this season
Bubba Watson
• Won Travelers Championship in previous start (12th PGA Tour win)
• Only player with three or more wins on PGA Tour this season
• Making fifth start in this event (best finish – T-13 in 2015)
Webb Simpson
• T-8 on PGA Tour in strokes-gained: putting this season (T-88 last season)
• Three top-10 finishes in seven previous starts in this tournament