Tee times, TV schedule, stats for the Greenbrier

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 3, 2018, 6:12 pm

The PGA Tour heads to West Virginia for the Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Here are the key stats and information for this week.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, 1-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Purse: $7.3 million

Course: The Greenbrier Resort -The Old White TPC (par 70, 7,286 yards)

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele. Last year he defeated Robert Streb by one stroke to earn his first career PGA Tour win.

Notables in the field

Phil Mickelson

• Fifth start in this event (missed cut three of previous four times)

• Making first start since U.S. Open (finished T-47)

• Second on PGA Tour in strokes-gained: putting this season

• Leads PGA Tour in putting average this season

Bubba Watson

• Won Travelers Championship in previous start (12th PGA Tour win)

• Only player with three or more wins on PGA Tour this season

• Making fifth start in this event (best finish – T-13 in 2015)

Webb Simpson

• T-8 on PGA Tour in strokes-gained: putting this season (T-88 last season)

• Three top-10 finishes in seven previous starts in this tournament

Chamblee: Woods' game shaping up as majors approach

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 3, 2018, 7:20 pm

While Tiger Woods has expressed a continued desire to qualify for the final WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, there's a strong likelihood that both of his next two starts will be at major championships. According to Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee, that might not be a problem.

Chamblee was a recent guest on the Golf Channel Podcast with host Will Gray, and he used the opportunity to sing the praises of Woods in the wake of his T-4 finish at the Quicken Loans National. Woods will next tee it up at The Open at Carnoustie, likely needing around a top-7 finish to move into the top 50 in the world rankings in time to qualify for Firestone.

Below are some of Chamblee's reactions following Woods' third top-5 finish of the season:

On Woods' continued effort to assemble the pieces:

"Tiger has shown an inability to be versatile with his tee shots and an inability to finish off rounds, but I think everyone expects him to get over that. It's almost like he's putting the pieces of the puzzle back together again as much mentally as he is physically or technically."

On his ceiling following last week's result:

"This was some of the best he's driven the golf ball, at D.C., all year. So if he shows up at Carnoustie and drives it even a little bit better, well, then you look at the PGA Championship and you think, well, there are only just a few people that can beat him when he's playing his best golf. I'm convinced of that. The world rankings in no way right now tell you who he is as a player. He's far better than those world rankings."

On Woods' chances this month in Scotland:

"We all expect him to do it at some point. I don't know that it'll be Carnoustie, because Carnoustie is very intimidating and that's where he's seemed to have stumbled a little bit, under intimidating circumstances. But it's going to happen, and it's going to happen sometime this year."

On Woods' chances at next month's PGA at Bellerive:

"It's going to be stifling hot there, more like it was in D.C., and the conditions will be softer, which I think will make Tiger Woods a little more comfortable."

For more thoughts from Chamblee on Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas as well as his own aspirations to qualify for the upcoming Senior Open Championship, click below or click here to subscribe to the podcast.

Enloe family

SMU coach Enloe's wife dies after leukemia battle

By Ryan LavnerJuly 3, 2018, 7:16 pm

SMU coach Jason Enloe announced that his wife, Katie, died Tuesday after battling leukemia.

Katie Enloe, the sister-in-law of PGA Tour player Hunter Mahan, was diagnosed in January with the disease, after discovering a lump in her breast during a routine self-exam. Enloe was admitted to MD Anderson in Houston, the nation’s top-ranked cancer hospital, and was expected to receive treatment there through August.

On the family’s YouCaring page, which raised more than $100,000, they revealed last week that the doctors recommended that Katie return home to spend time with her family. Jason Enloe wrote on his Instagram page that his wife died early Tuesday morning.

“My girls, my family are devastated right now,” he wrote, “but believe in the good Lord that he will provide us all with peace and happiness in the future. I sincerely have appreciated the notes, phone calls and generous gestures during the last 6 months. God has a plan, and we must trust in him that Katie is in heaven and will guide all of us as we continue our journey on Earth.”  

PGA Tour players at the Quicken Loans National wore orange ribbons to show support for the Enloes. In May, Mahan and his wife, Kandi, hosted a Mahan Foundation Match Play event at Trinity Forest to raise funds for AML research.

GolfChannel.com wrote about the family’s journey – the Enloes have two young daughters, both under the age of 6 – in early February.

The Open 2018 TV Schedule

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 3, 2018, 7:02 pm

The 147th Open begins Monday with Golf Central Live From The Open kicking off from Carnoustie in Scotland.  Carnoustie has hosted this event on seven occasions, the first time back on 1931. This course is the not only the most northerly in The Open rotation, but it is also the longest at 7,400 yards. Known for some of the toughest and most demanding closing holes in golf thanks to its thick rough, demanding bunkers and unmerciful winds.  Carnoustie is sure to deliver the thrills and dramatic moments in 2018 as it has in many years past.  Don’t be the one to miss out!

Golf Central’s Live From The Open will be onsite throughout the week with news updates and analysis. Morning Drive (‘Midnight Drive’) will kick things off from at midnight ET before The Open’s first round to lead into live coverage of the opening tee shot.

Live coverage will air on Golf Channel each of the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, and across Golf Channel and NBC during the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Don’t forget to join in on the conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #TheOpen

Watch live streaming of The Open here streaming.  You can also catch our Featured Pairings stream , the Featured Holes livestream, and the Spotlight stream for highlights and expert commentary.

The Open: Golf Channel & NBC Programming Schedule (all times ET)

Monday, July 16                   Golf Central Live From The Open                  9-11am

                                                Golf Central Live From The Open                  7-9pm

Tuesday, July 17                   Golf Central Live From The Open                  6am-10am

                                                Golf Central Live From The Open                  12-2pm

Wednesday, July 18             Golf Central Live From The Open                  6am-10am

                                                Golf Central Live From The Open                  12-2pm

                                                Midnight Drive                                                12pm-1:30am

Thursday, July 19                The 147TH Open – Round 1                          1:30am-4pm

                                                Golf Central Live From The Open                  4-5pm

Friday, July 20                      The 147TH Open – Round 2                           1:30am-4pm

                                                Golf Central Live From The Open                  4-5pm

Saturday, July 21                  The 147TH Open – Round 3                           4:30-7am

                                                The 147TH Open – Round 3 – NBC              7am-3pm

                                               Golf Central Live From The Open                  3-4pm

Sunday, July 22                     The 147TH Open – Final Round                     4:30-7am

                                                The 147TH Open – Final Round – NBC        7am-2:30pm

                                                Golf Central Live From The Open                  2:30-4pm

Goosen among 12 to make Open via qualifiers

By Will GrayJuly 3, 2018, 6:26 pm

Retief Goosen wasn't able to make a return trip to Shinnecock Hills last month, but he secured a spot at Carnoustie in two weeks as one of 12 players to advance via final Open qualifying.

Goosen, who won the U.S. Open in both 2001 and 2004, made the trip to England for a 36-hole qualifier Tuesday, where rounds of 71-72 at Prince's earned him the third and final qualfying spot by a single shot. There were also qualifiers held simultaneously at St. Annes Old Links, Notts Hollinwell and The Renaissance Club, with three qualifying spots available at each venue.

Goosen, 49, will make his 19th Open appearance and compiled six top-10 finishes between 2002-2010. But the South African has played The Open just once since 2012, tying for 20th at St. Andrews three years ago.

Here's a look at the other players who earned spots in the year's third major, which will kick off in just 16 days in Scotland (Click here for full scoring):

Prince's

1. Tom Lewis (-4)

2. Haraldur Magnus (-2)

3. Retief Goosen (-1)

Notts Hollinwell

1. Ashton Turner (-6)

2. Oliver Wilson (-3)

3. Rhys Enoch (-2)

St. Annes Old Links

1. James Robinson (-12)

2. Marcus Armitage (-10)

3. Jack Senior (-10)

Renaissance Club

1. Sam Locke (a) (-7)

2. Grant Forrest (-6)

3. Thomas Curtis (-5)

