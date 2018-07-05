Getty Images

Teen phenom Niemann sets early pace at Greenbrier

By Will GrayJuly 5, 2018, 6:26 pm

The Old White TPC is a rare PGA Tour venue where Joaquin Niemann has some experience, and he put it to good use Thursday during his opening round at The Greenbrier.

Niemann closed out last year's event in West Virginia with a 64 in the final round as an 18-year-old amateur, and now returning as a professional he did one better Thursday, carding seven birdies en route to a 7-under 63 to take an early one-shot lead.

The Chilean started on the back nine and wasted little time, making birdies on five of his first eight and six of his first 10 holes. A closing birdie on No. 9 moved him one clear of Kelly Kraft among the morning wave.

"I made a couple good birdies in the start of the round," Niemann told reporters. "After that, I thought I was going really low. My game was feeling really good and my putter was good. So all my game was good today."

Niemann won the Latin America Amateur this year, and he remained an amateur to play in the Masters. He turned pro in April, promptly finishing sixth at the Valero Texas Open in his pro debut. That was simply the first of three top-10s to date, as he also finished T-8 at Colonial and T-6 at the Memorial.

His result at Muirfield Village gained him special temporary membership, meaning Niemann can accept unlimited sponsor invites through the end of the season. He's on the cusp of earning a full PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season, a rare feat of bypassing Q-School or Web.com Tour Finals most recently achieved by Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016).

Niemann entered this week with 321 FedExCup points as a non-member. To earn a full card for next season, he has to accrue at least the equivalent of whichever player finishes No. 125 on the season-long points list after the Wyndham Championship. Last season, that mark was 365 points.

Watson on opening 68: 'Terrible round of golf'

By Will GrayJuly 5, 2018, 7:20 pm

After making five birdies and turning in what most would deem a respectable score at The Greenbrier, Bubba Watson became his own harshest critic.

Watson shot a 2-under 68 on The Old White TPC, a short drive from where he and his family have a property in the West Virginia mountains. But as the only three-time winner this season on the PGA Tour and making his first start since a comeback victory at the Travelers Championship, Watson didn't hold back when asked to describe his effort.

"I feel miserable. It was a terrible round of golf," Watson told reporters. "Just no confidence. I played scared golf. My score shows a couple under par, but it was really bad."

Watson made three birdies over his first seven holes, but he had some trouble on No. 11, his second hole of the day where he made a bogey. The southpaw found a fairway bunker and jammed his wrist while trying to hit the ball back into play, which continued to nag him throughout portions of the round.

"As it got hotter, it stretched out, and I was trying to work on it a little bit, trying to stretch it out," he said. "It took a couple holes. Basically like a stinger, it went out after a couple holes. Once you make a birdie, it's good."

Watson got it to 4 under on the day before a double bogey on No. 8, his 17th hole of the day, dropped him five shots off the early pace set by Joaquin Niemann. While he's certainly not near the bottom of the leaderboard, it's still a disappointing day in the eyes of one of the Tour's most eccentric talents.

"I mean, I didn't shoot myself out of it. I'm still there, but it was just tough," Watson said. "I really want to play well here. I feel like I was hitting the ball really well coming into this week. So it's just heartbreaking to start, you know, falling back and not trusting what I've been doing all year and the last couple weeks."

DeChambeau's use of hole-location device disallowed

By Rex HoggardJuly 5, 2018, 7:17 pm

During last month’s Travelers Championship, Bryson DeChambeau was spotted using a type of compass to mark hole locations in his greens book.

After consulting with the USGA, the PGA Tour initially ruled that DeChambeau could continue using it because the Rules of Golf do not address its use, but this week the USGA informed players they had reversed that decision.

“The USGA has ruled that the use of a protractor (also known as a drawing compass) during a stipulated round is a violation of Rule 14-3a of the Rules of Golf,” according to a statement sent to players. “It is considered ‘unusual equipment that might assist him in making a stroke or in his play.’”

Although he declined to comment on this week’s ruling, DeChambeau told reporters at the Travelers Championship that he used the device to more accurately determine hole locations.

“I’m figuring out the true pin locations,” DeChambeau said. “The pin locations are just a little bit off every once in a while, and so I’m making sure they’re in the exact right spot. And that’s it.”

This isn’t the first time DeChambeau has been involved in a rules decision. In 2017, the USGA ruled that a sidesaddle-style putter DeChambeau had been using was non-conforming.

McIlroy contending in Ireland despite balky putter

By Will GrayJuly 5, 2018, 5:46 pm

Rory McIlroy is on the fringe of contention in the early going at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open despite the fact that his putter failed to cooperate during his opening round at Ballyliffin.

The tournament host carded four birdies en route to a 2-under 70 under sunny skies, and the score left him three shots off the pace of New Zealand's Ryan Fox. But McIlroy's round could have been even better had he not gone cold on the greens, missing at least seven putts from inside 15 feet including four over his first five holes.

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

McIlroy is 110th this season on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting, and his issues on the greens carried with him across the Atlantic after the Ulsterman took a week off following a T-12 finish at last month's Travelers Championship. He birdied two of the three par-5s at Ballyliffin, but outside of that could only manage makes on the par-3 seventh and a lengthy birdie on the par-4 12th.

After one round, it's a similar story to McIlroy's week at TPC River Highlands, where he led the field in strokes gained: tee-to-green and was last among the 74 players who made the cut in strokes gained: putting.

McIlroy will not play next week's Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open, meaning this will be his final competitive start before turning his attention to earning a second claret jug later this month at Carnoustie.

Watch: Potter blades chip ... holes it, anyway

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 5, 2018, 2:08 pm

The Old White TPC course at The Greenbrier has long been kind to Ted Potter, Jr. He surprisingly won there for his maiden PGA Tour victory in 2012. He tied for sixth in '13 and is 4-for-4 in making the cut at this event.

Thanks to a little luck in Round 1 on Thursday, he's giving himself a chance to make it 5-for-5.

Potter, who began his first round on the 10th hole, was in trouble at the par-4 14th, facing this chip shot for par. He bladed it, but instead of his ball racing past the hole, it hit the flagstick and fell in. He walked away with his 4 and remained at even par for the tournament.

