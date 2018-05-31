Getty Images

Ten pounds lighter, sick Day off to good start

By Rex HoggardMay 31, 2018, 10:54 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Jason Day knows Ohio like he was raised on the banks of the Scioto River. The Columbus resident – via Beaudesert, Australia – can break down the problems, so many problems, with the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

And earlier this month, Day explained that LeBron James’ running jumper against the Toronto Raptors during the NBA playoffs inspired him to victory at the Wells Fargo Championship, and he even sported a special pair of Cavaliers themed shoes during last year’s NBA finals.

He moved to this slice of middle America just after he and his wife Ellie, a Columbus native, were married and is a member at Muirfield Village. But that affinity hasn’t translated into success for Day at the Memorial, where his best finish is a tie for 15th place last year.

He began to turn his fortunes around on Thursday when he played his first 10 holes in 5 under par and moved to within two strokes of the lead, before going flat on his closing loop on his way to a 4-under 68 and a tie for ninth place.

It was Day’s fourth round in the 60s to begin his week at the Memorial in his 10th start and a bit surprising considering he withdrew from Wednesday’s pro-am with a fever.

“Well it was just like a normal fever. Probably more of a man-cold, to be honest,” he laughed. “But I feel like I'm dying every time I'm sick, so my wife just looks at me and laughs at me.”

Day explained that he lost 10 pounds this week as a result of his fever, but said he’s felt progressively better each day.

(Star) power outage: Big names struggle at Memorial

By Will GrayMay 31, 2018, 11:21 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – There are plenty of vintage touches that serve as window dressing at the Memorial Tournament, an ode to a simpler time at the home of the game’s most decorated champion.

Chief among them are the manual scoreboards. In the information age with most fans whipping out their phones to document every shot, you won’t see LED displays lining the fairways at Muirfield Village. Much like at Augusta National, everything is done by hand – from the yawning white display next to the 18th green to the wall in front of the media center, each name and score carefully adjusted one letter and number at a time.

But even without a plug anywhere to be seen, there was no mistaking a serious power outage near the top of the leaderboard during the opening round.

A number of factors tend to produce a strong field at Jack’s Place, and this year is no different – from a demanding layout to a revered tournament host to a spot on the schedule that allows this event to serve as final U.S. Open prep for many big names. Eight of the top 10 in the world showed up, including four of the top five, and there is no shortage of head-turning names on the tee sheet even with only 120 players in the field.

But while there were plenty of birdies to be had on a soft layout, the big guns by and large misfired. The top six players in the field combined to shoot 4 over in the opening round, with only world No. 8 Jason Day (68) and No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama (65) doing their part to represent the top-ranked contingent.

Perhaps Rory McIlroy was on to something when he suggested earlier in the week that the PGA Tour sometimes does a disservice to its brightest stars by putting them together in marquee, early-round groupings.

“It’s tough, this golf course,” said world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who trails by seven after an even-par 72. “The fairways are generous, but with the wind blowing the way it is today, it’s tough to hit the fairways.”

While the best scores were had in the morning wave when the breeze was barely above a whisper and balls were launching through the humid air, one-name stars had issues on both sides of their wave.

McIlroy rinsed two shots en route to a 74. Phil Mickelson imploded after a hot start, fading from 4 under to 2 over, but that was still one better than Jordan Spieth.

Even five-time champ Tiger Woods needed a rally just to scramble back to even par after stumbling out of the gates alongside Justin Rose (71) and defending champ Jason Dufner (75).

“It was a guessing game,” added Bubba Watson, who shot a 1-under 71 in a high-powered grouping with Mickelson and Spieth. “You had wind swirling, you felt like it was swirling. You thought it was down wind but it wasn’t. So there were a few shots where you had to just kind of play a lot safer than you wanted to because of those conditions.”

While there were plenty of cheers throughout the day for “Tiger,” “Jordan,” “Rory” and “Phil,” the top of the standings bear a far different look outside of 2015 winner Matsuyama. It’s Abraham, as in Ancer, and Joaquin, as in Niemann. Throw in fourth-place Beau Hossler and it’s a collection of names that might leave the casual fan scratching their head.

Of the 15 players who opened with 68 or better, only five have won more than once on Tour, while another five are still looking for trophy No. 1. Not exactly the expected outcome from a top-heavy field, but also one that shows the razor-thin margin between headline star and those lurking just off the pace each week on Tour.

“They’re just so young now. I’m getting old,” said Day. “These guys are just coming out with a boatload of confidence. They’re not scared to shoot low numbers, and they’re not scared to play against the best players in the world.”

Inevitably the manual scores next to some of the big names will flip from black to red during the second round with more soft conditions expected, while Muirfield Village will surely frustrate others en route to an early exit.

But on a day that largely didn’t go according to plan, many of the best in the game were served a dose of humility while some of their lesser-known peers left them in the dust.

“It’s a breath of fresh air when you look at guys like that, because you’ve just got to kind of stay ahead of that curve,” Day said. “These guys are coming out with all the confidence and the power, and you’ve just got to keep working hard to try and stay ahead.”

Glover finds on-course relief from personal turmoil

By Rex HoggardMay 31, 2018, 10:51 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Lucas Glover shrugged and offered a placid smile. He wasn’t going to let a bad bounce or a bad read ruin what was otherwise a perfect day at the Memorial.

“I hit two nice shots into 18, a nice chip and a nice putt, tough hole, big deal,” he said of his bogey at the last for a first-round 67 that left him two strokes off the lead at Muirfield Village.

It was quintessential Glover. The guy who won a U.S. Open that never seemed as if it would end isn’t easily flustered. A bogey at the 18th hole, an embarrassing and high-profile run-in with the police earlier this month at The Players, big deal.

Well, the latter is a big deal, at least for Glover and his family, who found themselves in the midst of a media storm following the May 13 arrest of Glover’s wife, Krista, who was charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to an extremely detailed arrest report, Krista Glover caused multiple lacerations and verbally abused both Hershey Glover, Lucas’ mother, and Lucas. St. Johns County deputies said Krista Glover forcefully tried to separate herself from the arresting deputy and refused to be placed into a patrol car.

Glover told deputies that his wife began berating him for playing poorly at The Players, where he missed the secondary cut on Saturday.

In a statement released by Glover earlier this week, he said, “My family and I are very appreciative of the support that we’ve received. We again ask for the continued respect for our privacy as we work through this process.”

That statement probably would have sufficed had Glover not gone on a birdie tear on the back nine, rolling in 45 feet of birdie putts at Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 15 to temporarily move to within one stroke of the lead.

There are enough other distractions to fill the news cycle this week, from Tiger Woods’ first start at the Memorial since 2015 to former champion Justin Rose’s stellar play last week at the Fort Worth Invitational.

But Glover’s inspired play quickly changed that.

When asked about he and his wife’s troubles, Glover remained unflappable, explaining in his deep, southern drawl that he’d rather not talk about his private life.

“I'm going to stay away from that stuff,” he said. “I made some statements the last couple weeks. I'm just going to have to refer to that stuff and I would prefer to talk about today, if that's OK.”

Considering the extent of the coverage his encounter earlier this month in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., created, Glover’s reluctance is understandable. What’s not as easily understood is how the three-time PGA Tour winner was able to produce Thursday’s round with the turmoil swirling back home.

Perhaps the golf course and tournament intensity is exactly what he needed, a respite from what is undoubtedly a difficult time in his life.

“Sometimes,” he allowed when asked if the golf course can be a sanctuary. “It's another round, really. I mean, it's nothing different. I've played here a bunch, I've played a lot of golf, and just wanted to play well and have a good attitude. That was the mindset today.”

It’s even more difficult to understand Glover’s play when you consider that it’s rained back home in South Florida 13 out of the last 14 days.

“There is an indoor facility that was available, but there was a line of Tour players to get into it at The Bear's Club,” Glover said. “I got done what I could and I got here with a good mindset and a good swing thought and carried it into the day well.”

In fact, Glover’s focus could be a byproduct of his membership at The Bear’s Club, which is Jack Nickluas’ winter home. Like many of the Tour types who call the club home, Glover is in awe of Nicklaus, who hosts the Memorial and also designed Muirfield Village.

That respect goes beyond the normal reverence given the Golden Bear by the current generation. Asked if he, like many of the other Tour members at the club, have asked Nicklaus for advice, Glover’s answer was telling.

“I haven't, but do I listen a little more when he's around,” he smiled. “I haven't had the nerve to ask him anything yet, but I was with him in 2007 for the Presidents Cup when he was the captain. He's still larger than life to me. So it's more listen and don't say a whole lot.”

Glover took a similar approach on Thursday, opting to not address what happened during The Players, but his actions on and off the course this week spoke volumes.

Reid starting to reap rewards of hard work

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 10:20 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mel Reid didn’t come to the U.S. Women’s Open with a lot of confidence, but you wouldn’t know it watching her Thursday at Shoal Creek.

The Englishwoman had sole possession of the lead on the back nine before closing with back-to-back bogeys.

After missing six cuts in a row, she is relishing this fast start.

“I'm a bit of a leaderboard watcher,” she said. “I got to 4 under, and I thought, `Here we go.’ You just can't switch off in a U.S. Open.”

Reid, 30, a six-time Ladies European Tour winner, has shined on some big stages at the Solheim Cup and the UL International Crown, but she hasn’t been able to show her best form since joining the LPGA last year. She has made just one cut in nine starts this year.

“Obviously, my confidence hasn't been great,” Reid said. “Missing cuts, it’s not going to be great.”

About a month ago, Reid started working with a new coach, Jorge Parada. She says she has changed just about “everything,” and that has taken some work.

“I have busted my ass hitting balls,” Reid said. “Never worked so hard. I don't know how he's managed to get me working so hard, but he's managed to tap into something.”

Reid would like to make the English team that is a lock to qualify for the UL International Crown event in South Korea in October. The eight teams that qualify will be finalized on Monday, but Reid will have another month to make the English team. The individual races to make the teams ends on July 2.

Reid is No. 170 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. Bronte Law currently holds the fourth and final roster spot for England at No. 82. Reid will make a big move in the rankings with a strong finish this week.

“If I play as well as I feel like I'm going to in the latter part of the season, hopefully it will take care of itself,” Reid said.

Despite mud balls, players impressed with conditions

By Randall MellMay 31, 2018, 9:02 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After three days scrambling in rain to try to prepare for the U.S. Women’s Open, the sun broke through early for Thursday’s start of the championship at Shoal Creek.

The big question was how the soggy conditions would affect the championship.

Would the USGA’s requirement that competitors play the ball as it lies add too much luck to the outcome?

Would there be a lot of mud balls?

The answer depended on whom you talked to.

“I'm not going to lie, there's certainly mud balls on pretty much every single shot,” Mel Reid said after opening with a 2-under-par 70. “It's not ideal, but what can you do? You just got to get on with it.”

Michelle Wie didn’t see as much mud as Reid.

“Considering how much rain it got, I don't think it was that bad, really,” Wie said after opening with a 69.

Angela Stanford may not have seen as many mud balls as she expected, but they were factors when she got them.

“Angela had a huge clump of mud on her ball at the fourth hole,” Mo Martin said. “She had a rules official come out and take a picture of it.”

Stanford got that mud ball after her tee shot, which left her with 185 yards from the hole.

She came up 30 yards short with her approach, failing to reach the green.

“There was a lot of mud on the ball,” Stanford said.

At day’s end, here’s one thing all three agreed upon: Shoal Creek’s grounds crew did a remarkable job getting the course ready after 4.7 inches of rain fell on it in the three days leading to Thursday’s start.

“The greens staff did an amazing job,” Wie said. “They are miracle workers.”

Reid: “I have got to give them credit. The staff here has done an exceptional job to get it in the shape that it is.”

Stanford: “It’s a great golf course. It’s fun to play. The greens are in great shape.”

There were challenges in that large swath of thin, bare grass in the landing zone for the layup shot at the 17th, a 533-yard par 5. While the USGA marked a number of areas as ground under repair, that wasn’t one of them.

Stanford laid up in it, with her ball settling on almost no grass in a mushy, sandy lie, leaving her a daunting sand wedge over water from 97 yards.

“I can make my piece with the mud balls, but that area in the 17th fairway, that’s ridiculous,” Stanford said. “There’s just such a lack of grass. I think they got that wrong. That should be marked.”

Stanford asked for one of the roving officials with the power to declare lies as ground under repair this week for a ruling.

“The official in our group said she could call a rover, but they weren’t going to give me relief,” Stanford said.

So Stanford played the shot. Players were concerned at week’s start that luck would become too much of a factor if lift, clean and place wasn’t implemented in these conditions.

Stanford did get some luck there, but not the kind she expected.

“I got really lucky,” Stanford said. “I bladed a sand wedge to 2 feet.”

