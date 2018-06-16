Third-round tee times at 2018 U.S. Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Dustin Johnson is right where he wants to be in another U.S. Open.
He’s right where he was when he broke through to claim his first major championship in this event two years ago. He had the 36-hole lead at Oakmont when he won there, and he has the 36-hole lead at Shinnecock Hills this week.
Johnson’s 3-under-par 67 Friday moved him atop the leaderboard with a four-shot lead. He will go off in the final pairing Saturday with Scott Piercy, who was right in the mix with Johnson at Oakmont in 2016. Piercy tied for second there, three shots behind Johnson. They’ll go off together at 3:10 p.m. ET.
There’s a formidable major championship pairing going off a couple groups in front of Johnson and Piercy, with 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose paired with Henrik Stenson, winner of The Open in ’16. They’re both five shots off the lead and off at 2:48 p.m. ET
Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is paired with Ian Poulter at 2:37 p.m. ET. They’re also both five shots back.
Rickie Fowler is off with Russell Henley at 2:26 p.m. ET. They’re both six shots back.
Full tee times for the third round, all times Eastern:
9:07 AM: Tim Wilkinson
9:18 AM: Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas
9:29 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Cameron Wilson
9:40 AM: Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
9:51 AM: Steve Stricker, Gary Woodland
10:02 AM: Dean Burmester, Luis Gagne (a)
10:13 AM: Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell
10:24 AM: Matt Parziale (a), Byeong Hun An
10:35 AM: Haotong Li, Ross Fisher
10:46 AM: Francesco Molinari, Webb Simpson
10:57 AM: Tony Finau, Peter Uihlein
11:08 AM: Brian Gay, Sam Burns
11:19 AM: Chris Naegel, Dylan Meyer
11:30 AM: Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson
11:41 AM: Zach Johnson, Paul Casey
11:52 AM: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Cantlay
12:03 PM: Aaron Baddeley, Xander Schauffele
12:14 PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama
12:25 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed
12:36 PM: Branden Grace, Jimmy Walker
12:47 PM: Brendan Steele, Will Grimmer (a)
12:58 PM: Ryan Fox, Calum Hill
1:09 PM: Mickey DeMorat, Russell Knox
1:20 PM: Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
1:31 PM: Tyler Duncan, Jason Dufner
1:42 PM: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez
1:53 PM: Jim Furyk, Alex Noren
2:04 PM: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Charles Howell
2:15 PM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman
2:26 PM: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley
2:37 PM: Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka
2:48 PM: Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson
2:59 PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman
3:10 PM: Scott Piercy, Dustin Johnson