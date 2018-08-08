Getty Images

Thomas: Soft greens suggest low scoring

By Rex HoggardAugust 8, 2018, 7:15 pm

ST. LOUIS – Soft greens, the byproduct of hot and humid conditions and putting surfaces that probably wouldn’t handle the stress of tournament speeds, and relatively generous fairways promise to make this week’s PGA Championship something of a scoring frenzy.

How low the field assembled at Bellerive will go remains to be seen, but observers agree that low scores will be the norm.

“I feel like it's going to be very similar to last week, where you're going to see a pretty good amount of those kind of mid-60s, but you're going to see some high scores too just because of the length of the golf course and the rough,” said Justin Thomas, the defending champion this week and the winner last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he won with a 15-under total.

As for the greens, which officials said will “remain slower than they are planned” during practice rounds, Thomas said he doesn’t see it being an issue and was particularly encouraged having grown up on similar greens in Kentucky.

“You look at any place in this part of the country in August, with this much humidity and this much rain, I mean, they're going to be soft, they're going to be slower,” he said. “You're not going to get greens like Augusta. You get a place like this in April, then you'll be able to have that, but that's just how it works.”

Bryson to donate long-drive earnings to Lyle's family

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 8, 2018, 7:58 pm

ST. LOUIS – Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday won the PGA’s annual Long Drive Competition, after ripping a 331-yard drive at Bellerive Country Club.

DeChambeau’s big blast edged Peter Uihlein (328 yards) and Tony Finau (324 yards).

The top three finishers receive charitable donations of $25,000, $15,000 and $10,000, respectively, to a designated U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charity of their choice.

DeChambeau reportedly decided to donate his winnings to Jarrod Lyle’s family.

Lyle, who has endured a two-decade-long battle with leukemia, decided to end active treatment and enter palliative care at home in Australia. He has two young girls, Lusi and Gemma, and a GoFundMe account to provide for the family has already generated $80,000 of its $200,000 goal.   

Big week for U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls at PGA

By Ryan LavnerAugust 8, 2018, 7:39 pm

ST. LOUIS – Jim Furyk won’t just be focused on his own score this week at the PGA Championship.

He’ll also pay attention to the positions of all of his Ryder Cup team hopefuls.

The PGA marks the final week of qualifying for the U.S. squad. The top 8 players on the points list after the year’s final major automatically earn a spot on the roster. Furyk will make three of his four captain’s picks in four weeks, after the conclusion of the Dell Technologies Championship outside Boston, and then his final choice will be announced after the following week’s BMW Championship.

Only four players – Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed – are guaranteed to be in Paris. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth, Nos. 5 and 6, respectively, in the standings, have just about locked up their spots.

The other two spots are very much up for grabs.

Currently ranked seventh, Rickie Fowler has a 359-point lead over No. 8 Webb Simpson.

The winner of the PGA earns two points for every $1,000 earned (3,780 points). Everyone else who makes the cut earns 1.5 points per every $1,000 earned, which means there’s potential for plenty of volatility over four days here at Bellerive.

“It’s stressful,” Furyk said Wednesday. “It’s like there’s two scoreboards – one for playing, and one you’re getting at home checking out the guys around you. I’ve come to the PGA in the seventh or eighth spot a couple of times. You’re trying to figure out how Nos. 9, 10 and 11 played. It definitely becomes a tournament within a tournament.”

Here’s a look at the contenders:

No. 9 Bryson DeChambeau

Trails by: 49 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $32,667

Skinny: Barring a total meltdown over the past month, Captain Furyk would be hard-pressed to leave DeChambeau at home. The 24-year-old won the Memorial, finished in the top 5 in three other events, and has the backing of Tiger Woods. There are some question marks, however, given his unorthodox approach, and he raised eyebrows with his back-nine implosion at the European Open. If he can’t handle the heat in a lower-tier event in Germany, how will he stand up to 50,000 screaming Europeans in Paris?

No. 10 Phil Mickelson

Trails by: 158 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $105,334

Skinny: Lefty would allow Furyk more flexibility if he qualified on his own. But even if he doesn’t crack the top 8, Mickelson will be on the squad as a pick. He’s the heart and soul of the U.S. team. The form he shows in the next two weeks will determine the number of matches he plays.

No. 11 Xander Schauffele

Trails by: 514 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $342,667

Skinny: The reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year had a quiet sophomore campaign until he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open and then played his way into the final group at Carnoustie, eventually tying for second. So that’s how he earned the majority of his points. Another strong major performance at the PGA would go a long way toward proving to Furyk that he’s ready for the big stage, and he won’t have to try hard to get the captain’s attention – they’re grouped together for the first two rounds at Bellerive.

No. 12 Matt Kuchar

Trails by: 522 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $348,001

Skinny: Mr. Reliable has plenty of team experience, but 2018 has been his worst year in nearly a decade. His top-10 at The Open was just his fourth of the year, and his first since late March. If he can show any form over the next month, he’s a good bet to land one of Furyk’s captain’s picks. He’d be a steady hand when paired with an unproven rookie.

No. 13 Tony Finau

Trails by: 903 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $602,001

Skinny: Like Schauffele, he’ll play the first two rounds here with Furyk, and he also got some quality time with the captain during a scouting trip to Paris before The Open. One of the longest hitters on Tour could have a field day at Charmin-soft Bellerive as he looks to improve on his underappreciated major record. He’s the only player with top-10s in the first three majors of the year, but it’s still unclear whether his brawny game is an ideal fit for a plodder’s paradise like Le Golf National.

No. 14 Kyle Stanley

Trails by: 931 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $620,667

Skinny: Stanley has emerged from the abyss to challenge for an automatic spot or even a pick. Ranked 409th in the world just three years ago, he’s climbed all the way to 26th. He won last year outside D.C. and has a pair of runner-up finishes this season in big-money events – the Memorial, where he lost to DeChambeau in a playoff, and also last week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Putting is his biggest weakness, however, and Ryder Cups always come down to the players who can shake in the most putts.

No. 15 Kevin Kisner

Trails by: 967 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $644,667

Skinny: He could have made this a lot easier on himself had he closed out a pair of major opportunities, both last year at the PGA and again last month at Carnoustie, where he shared the 54-hole lead. He’s struggled with consistency this year, but he’s deadly accurate off the tee, remains one of the best putters in the world and is a fierce competitor who wouldn’t back down from a challenge in Paris. A couple of good results could go a long way for Kiz.

No. 20 Tiger Woods

Trails by: 1,951 points

Earnings he needs to beat Simpson by this week: $1,300,667

Skinny: Basically, Woods needs to win to automatically crack the top 8, but it’s not going to matter. As long as he remains upright and somewhat competitive over the next month, he’ll be turning in his assistant’s walkie-talkie in exchange for a team bag.

Bevacqua: Final PGA as CEO is 'bittersweet'

By Nick MentaAugust 8, 2018, 6:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – For the first time since the news was announced, outgoing PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua addressed his upcoming move to NBC Sports.

Speaking Wednesday in an annual news conference ahead of the PGA Championship, Bevacqua called his impending departure “bittersweet.”

“The past, roughly six years at PGA of America have been wonderful,” he said. “As many of you know, I'll be moving on to NBC Sports. But what made that decision, at least a little bit easier for me, is the fact that I know I'll still be so involved with golf and still so involved with the PGA of America, such a wonderful organization, and with the friends I've made, like Kerry [Haigh], who I absolutely think the world of, my fellow staff, the board, the officers.”

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

Bevacqua is taking over in the newly created role of NBC Sports Group president. He will oversee NBC Sports programming, marketing and digital, in addition to the company’s regional cable networks and all NBC’s golf businesses.

Bevacqua will start in his new role in September and has already had “many conversations” with PGA officials about the search for his replacement.

“It's a strange week walking around and thinking that, in my role as CEO, this will be my last PGA Championship, but it certainly won't be my last PGA Championship. This is a championship I'll be at year in and year out because it has a special place in my heart, and it's special for the game of golf.”

JT serves surf and turf, hands out whiskey

By Grill Room TeamAugust 8, 2018, 6:30 pm

As the most recent winner of the Wanamaker, Justin Thomas played host at the PGA Champions' Dinner on Tuesday night.

He did so in this tan suit.

As for the menu, Thomas served up his own version of surf and turf: filet mignon and Chilean sea bass.

Asked on Wednesday about the experience, Thomas said that he looks forward to attending many more dinners in the years to come when he'll be "hopefully hosting."

"That was a lot more fun than it probably will be just attending it."

As for the annual gift, Thomas went with an age-old favorite: whiskey.

"It was [my idea]," he explained, "being a Louisville, or Kentucky tie. I'd say it was mine. It was my dinner, so I get to choose."

Completely unrelated to Thomas, let's get a better look at that St. Louis Cardinals-John Daly jacket.

