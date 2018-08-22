Getty Images

Thomas still mad about '17 Tour Championship

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 7:01 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Dustin Johnson is often celebrated for his ability to ignore past mistakes and failures, his victory at the 2016 U.S. Open standing as a testament to his short-term memory when it comes to competitive miscues.

Justin Thomas is not like that.

Asked on Tuesday at The Northern Trust if he’d been able to move past last year’s finish at the Tour Championship, where he finished second to Xander Schauffele but still won the FedExCup, his answer was telling.

“I'm still pretty mad that I didn't win that tournament. [No.] 18 is one of the easier holes on the course. It's a driver, 5-iron for me and I had a 30-footer for birdie,” he said. “I should have birdied that to have a chance at a playoff. So it still bothers me.”

Thomas also still burns over his loss to Jordan Spieth at the 2012 NCAA Championship at Riviera, and on Tuesday he offered another loss that lingers some 17 years later.

“Totally choked the U.S. Kids [Championship] when I was 8 years old. I shot 32, 30, I shot 37 in the second round,” Thomas explained. “I'm dead serious. I lost in a playoff. I got up-and-down on the first playoff hole then I lost on the second playoff hole, made bogey. My dad was caddying for me. I choked it. I was so mad.”

Henderson ready for another run at win in Canada

By Randall MellAugust 22, 2018, 10:23 pm

It may not be Tigermania, but Brooke Henderson creates her own mania teeing it up in her native Canada.

She would relish taking that to another level with a victory in Saskatchewan this week. She’s trying to become the first Canadian to win the title since Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural event in 1973.

“I would love to win this tournament,” Henderson said. “I don't know if that's this year. Hopefully, before my career is over.”

Still just 20, Henderson is teeing it up for the fifth time in Canada’s national championship. “Every time, it just keeps getting better for me,” Henderson said. “Better finishes, better crowds. It’s really amazing.”

Henderson is seeking her seventh LPGA title, her second this year. She’s coming off a final-round 63 Sunday that helped her to a tie for seventh at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Henderson won the Lotte Championship in April, one of her eight top-10 finishes this year.

“This is my only real opportunity to come home to Canada and play in front of everybody and hopefully give them a good show,” Henderson said.

With the Manulife Classic’s run ending last year, this is Canada’s only remaining LPGA event. Henderson’s face is plastered on billboards advertising the tournament throughout Regina, Saskatchewan.

“I kind of blush a little bit, a little embarrassed,” Henderson said. “It's just unreal. Playing on the LPGA tour every single week is my dream come true, and then to come here, where I'm kind of that center of attention again, is kind of a highlight.”

Home games aren’t always an advantage in golf. Ask Tiger Woods. He never won the L.A. Open. In seven starts in LPGA events played in Canada, Henderson’s best finish so far is T-11 at the Manulife Classic last year. She finished T-12 at last year’s CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, an hour from her childhood home in Smiths Falls.

Henderson is one of 16 Canadians in this week’s field.

“Every one of us definitely feels a little bit more pressure playing at home,” Henderson said. “Hopefully, I can just kind of play my own game, play well, and give them something that they can be excited about. Hopefully, put on a good show so that on the weekend I can give it a run on Sunday.”

2019 Web.com Tour finals will be earlier

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 9:24 pm

Although there was no shortage of interest when the PGA Tour unveiled its dramatically overhauled schedule beginning next year, the trickle-down impact that new lineup will have on the Web.com Tour is starting to come into focus.

This week’s Web.com Tour event in Columbus, Ohio, kicks off the secondary circuit’s four-tournament “finals” series, but with an earlier finish planned starting next year on the PGA Tour, the secondary circuit will have to adjust as well.

Essentially, the PGA Tour season will end four weeks earlier beginning in 2019, which means the Web.com Tour will also have to condense its schedule in order for those earning PGA Tour status via the secondary circuit to be prepared for the start of the new season.

“Next year’s schedule isn’t final yet but the Web.com Tour Championship will be a week or two weeks following the Tour Championship. That’s the most likely landing position,” said Andy Pazder, the Tour’s chief of operations.

This year’s Web.com Tour Championship is scheduled for Sept. 20-23, but with the overall schedule changes on the PGA Tour next year’s date for the Web.com Tour finale would be around late August or the first week of September.

Pazder said the Web.com Tour will continue to have a “finals” series and that the circuit is projected to have 27 events on next year’s schedule, the same as this year. The difference in 2019 will be that tournaments will be more condensed.

“We still have plenty of weeks on the calendar January through early September to put together a solid number of tournaments,” Pazder said. “We’ve added a couple of early-season events that will be announced when the schedule comes out.”

Unlike the PGA Tour, Pazder said the Web.com Tour will continue to play a “calendar” schedule, although he added that creating a wraparound schedule could be an option in the future.

Koepka: Challenge Tour made me what I am

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 7:45 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka’s road to becoming a three-time major champion is very much less traveled, but he wouldn’t change a thing.

After turning pro in 2012, Koepka failed to advance out of the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School and also failed to earn playing privileges at the European Tour’s qualifying tournament; so he took an alternate route by playing the European Challenge Tour.

He won once on the secondary circuit in ’12, and quickly progressed with three victories on the Challenge Tour before June in 2013 while playing a schedule that included tournaments from Kenya to Portugal. It was a unique introduction to professional golf and one that Koepka wouldn’t change.

“It wouldn't be this. I wouldn't be where I am at today,” Koepka said Wednesday at The Northern Trust. “To maybe spend a year on the [Web.com Tour], I wouldn't be the person I am today. I definitely learned a lot about myself traveling Europe and you're on your own for months at a time.”

Koepka played his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2015 and, despite a wrist injury that forced him to miss a large portion of this season, he begins the playoffs third on the points list thanks to victories at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Player of Year award is all but Koepka's

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 6:40 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka has often said it’s the doubters, those who questioned his goals and game, who have fueled him on his climb to No. 2 in the world ranking and three major victories in his last six Grand Slam starts.

Although his victory at the PGA Championship, if not his back-to-back U.S. Open titles, should finally put an end to any questions about his ability, there have never been any doubts about his talent among his PGA Tour colleagues.

That’s never been more evident than on Tuesday at the playoff opener at Ridgewood Country Club when Tiger Woods was asked about the upcoming Tour Player of the Year balloting.

“You win two majors, you've got it. It's not real complicated,” Woods said of Koepka’s season.

If an informal poll of players at The Northern Trust is any indication, the Tour could save on postage and just give Koepka the Jack Nicklaus Award right now.

Despite missing four months of the season with a wrist injury, Koepka has two victories among five top-10 finishes and enters the postseason second on the season-long points list, all in just 13 starts. In fact, one might argue that Koepka should easily win both the Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year awards, although the latter is no longer given out.

It’s not as though there’s no competition. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson have all won three times this season, but none have won when it mattered the most at a major.

Francesco Molinari might have the best argument to hold off on an early trophy presentation. After adding events to his schedule in a scramble to keep his Tour card, the Italian has won twice since July, including The Open.

Koepka will be the first to remind you that there are still four marquee events remaining this season as well as the competition for the FedExCup, but if the reaction from players at Ridgewood is an adequate straw poll this race is over.

“I don’t need a list. Two majors -  How do you not give it to two majors?” Kevin Na said. “Unless [Molinari] wins three tournaments, no way you can give it to him.”

Most players concede that if Molinari, Johnson, Thomas or Watson were able to seriously pad their resumes in the playoffs, the Player of the Year voting might actually require some thought. But that’s a big if.

“Somebody would have to get really hot,” said Brandt Snedeker, who was in a similar position in 2012 when he won the FedExCup but lost the Player of the Year race to Rory McIlroy. “Maybe, it’s tough. It would be really hard. If you win two majors you should be Player of the Year, it’s hard to take that away from anybody.”

In ’98, Mark O’Meara won the Masters and Open Championship, while David Duval finished that season with four victories (no majors) and 12 top-10 finishes. It wasn’t even a competition, with O’Meara running away with the Jack Nicklaus Award.

“[O’Meara] winning two major championships, I think that trumps, what, [Duval] won four times that year. I think two majors trumps it,” Woods said.

It was a similar ballot in 2008 when Padraig Harrington won The Open and PGA Championship, and easily claimed the Player of the Year Trophy over Vijay Singh and Kenny Perry, who both had three-victory seasons.

McIlroy won two majors in 2014 and the next year Jordan Spieth won a pair of Grand Slam events and finished inside the top 5 in the other two. Both were consensus Player of the Year winners.

But it’s not so much a precedent that requires an economy of scale when comparing seasons as it is an appreciation.

“You have to go with Brooks; he did more in less time,” Harold Varner III said. “The best players in the world, the top tier, are going to say Brooks, and those who just want to win tournaments are going to say whoever wins the most should get it. The people that want to win majors are going to say, I want that.”

Not every player is ready to ship the Nicklaus Award to South Florida, c/o Koepka, Brooks.

“I wouldn't by any means say that it's over with. There's plenty of people or guys and there's four events left,” Thomas said.

Johnson also said he would withhold judgment until the smoke clears at East Lake at the season finale, but both Thomas and Johnson also acknowledged it would be an uphill climb for anyone to unseat Koepka atop the balloting for Player of the Year.

For his part, Koepka doesn’t seem to have any interest in coasting to the finish, pointing out that he’s treating each of the four playoff events like he would a major championship and explaining his desire to finish the season strong.

“Anytime your peers can be vocal about anybody out here or myself and they give, I guess you could say the congrats or whatever it is for winning or the nod for winning Player of the Year, I think it's special,” Koepka said. “That's what we play for to win tournaments, to win Player of the Year, to win whatever it is that your goals are.”

Koepka’s time under the public radar is coming to an abrupt end thanks to a singular season, but for his Tour frat brothers there’s no way to overlook what he accomplished.

