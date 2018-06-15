Getty Images

Tiger among huge search party looking for DJ's ball

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:09 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – En route to grabbing a share of the opening-round lead at the U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson hit plenty of great shots and holed a number of clutch putts. But he also caught a pretty good break.

Johnson hit one of his few wayward shots of the day on the par-4 sixth hole, pulling his tee shot into the thick fescue rough that lines most of the fairways at Shinnecock Hills. What ensued was a full-blown search party, as USGA officials, media members and even playing competitor Tiger Woods got down and sifted through the long grass in search of Johnson’s ball.

It was finally found by 2002 PGA champion Rich Beem, working this week in a broadcast capacity for Sky Sports. But Beem only located Johnson’s ball by stepping on it, and after a discussion with a rules official that action enabled Johnson to get a free drop.

“Well, there was a guy standing there, they watched it bounce in there and he kind of just stood on the hill and waited for all of us to come up,” Johnson said. “You would think he would go and at least mark kind of the spot where it was.”

After taking relief from the spot where Beem stepped on his ball, Johnson hacked back into the fairway and ultimately made a bogey. But it was one of only three bogeys he made all day while joining a group of three other players at the top of the leaderboard following a 1-under 69.

Johnson went on to hole a bunker shot for birdie two holes later, and two years after winning his first major title at Oakmont he’s again in the mix on the biggest stage. But should the new world No. 1 still contend come Sunday, he doesn’t believe it will be because of Beem’s footprint.

“Probably should have never even had to come to that,” Johnson said. “Obviously it was nice for him to find my ball. Even though I did get to drop it, it was, you know, I still played the same kind of shot that I would have played if he wouldn’t have stepped on it.”

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, 2018 U.S. Open, Rich Beem

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger Tracker: 118th U.S. Open

By Tiger TrackerJune 15, 2018, 3:00 pm

After opening in 8-over 78, Tiger Woods is looking to play his way into the weekend at the 118th U.S. Open. We're tracking him at Shinnecock Hills.

Article Tags: Tiger Tracker, Tiger Woods, 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 15, 2018, 11:30 am

The U.S. Open is this week at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online (click here to download the Golf Channel mobile app):

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, June 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-4:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, June 13
7-9:30AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
Noon-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, June 14
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-9:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9:30AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, June 15
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, June 16
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, June 17
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-7PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
10AM-7PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

DJ shares U.S. Open lead at unyielding Shinnecock

By Doug FergusonJune 15, 2018, 1:58 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - The U.S. Open lived up to its reputation in the return to Shinnecock Hills.

So did Dustin Johnson.

Fresh off a six-shot victory last week, Johnson managed all aspects of his game Thursday on a classic U.S. Open course that required nothing less. He wasn't perfect, but he was under par - barely - and shared the lead at 1-under 69 in an opening round of strong wind, high anxiety and scores that made this feel like a U.S. Open again.

''You had to focus on every single shot you hit - putts, everything. It was just difficult all day,'' Johnson said. ''Every day out here is going to be difficult.''

It was plenty tough for Tiger Woods, who started with a triple bogey and added a pair of double bogeys on the back nine for a 78.

Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth - the only three active players with three legs of the career Grand Slam - made only six birdies among them. They were a combined 25-over par, with Mickelson the low man in the group at 77.

Johnson, Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy and Russell Henley were the only players under par. That's a sharp contrast from last year at Erin Hills, where 44 players broke par in the opening round to set a U.S. Open record.

Jason Dufner nearly joined them. He settled for a 70 with no complaints.

''I think it's in fifth place,'' he said. ''So beat about 151 guys.''

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

Most everyone else felt beat up on a course where wind that gusted to 25 mph made the fairways shrink and the rough look even taller. McIlroy needed a dozen people help him find a tee shot in the rough. He found the next shot on his own because he advanced it only 6 feet. Mickelson asked an official if there was a rule that allowed a player to see the ball as he was trying to hit it.

''People talk about the fairways are 'more generous' for an Open,'' Charles Howell III said after a 71. ''When the wind starts blowing this way, they're not generous.''

Woods ran into problems on the short grass - it took him three shots to reach the putting surface behind the first green on his way to a triple bogey, and he four-putted on No. 13 for the first of successive double bogeys.

''It was pretty evident nobody was making any birdies in the morning - lots and lots of bogeys and 'others,''' Woods said. ''My game plan was not to make any 'others,' and I made three of them. So didn't do very well there.''

Piercy, the last man in the 156-man field as an alternate from qualifying, was so disgusted with his game in his final practice round that he walked off the course. He dropped only two shots, both on par 3s, and was the first to post a 69. Poulter also played in the morning, while Johnson and Henley played in the afternoon as the wind reached its full strength.

Henley was the only player to reach 3 under at any point, and he promptly gave that back with a double bogey on No. 10.

Even those at 71 felt as though they put in a hard day's work, a group that included Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

''It's a different kind of enjoyment, right?'' Rose said. ''I enjoy the battle. I enjoy the fight. I enjoy the grind, really. When you get a bit cut up and bruised, it can change pretty quick.''

Johnson holed medium-length putts for birdies, a few nervy, short putts for par and picked up a bonus when his shot from a front bunker on the par-4 eighth rattled and rolled into the cup. He also got a break on the fifth hole. The only way he found his ball in the rough was that former PGA champion and Sky Sports reporter Rich Beem stepped on it. He still made bogey, but it beat having to go back to the tee to play his third shot.

It didn't take long to figure out what kind of test this was going to be, with the 15 flags atop the grandstand next to the 18th green already flapping as the first group teed off, and they were crackling by the afternoon.

Spieth missed a 4-foot par putt on No. 10 to start his round, and then tried to get that shot back by playing a bunker shot at the flag on the par-3 11th. It trickled over the green and down the slope, and Spieth didn't get back on the green until he played three more shots. He salvaged a triple bogey and shot 78.

McIlroy was 10 over after 11 holes.

From the middle of the first fairway, Woods went long over the green. He chipped once and it rolled back down the hill. Another try, same result. Finally, he rapped his putter up the hill and by the hole and missed the putt. He held it together until a four-putt on No. 13, the last three of those putts from 6 feet.

''Shoot something in the 60s tomorrow, and I'll be just fine,'' Woods said. ''I just think today was the toughest day we'll have all week. But then again, I think they're going to let these greens firm out a little bit. They'll start to pick up a little bit of speed, and it will be a good U.S. Open again.''

That already appears to be the case.

The U.S. Open has gone to new courses two of the last three years, and Jack Nicklaus is among those who feared it had lost its identity. Even with wider fairways, Shinnecock Hills resembled a U.S. Open course from past years. And it played like one.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Russell Henley

Trending

Getty Images

Cold-cocked by Shinnecock Hills

By Will GrayJune 15, 2018, 12:54 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Resting up at his rental home a few miles from Shinnecock Hills, with his afternoon tee time still hours away, Graeme McDowell faced a dilemma.

As a U.S. Open champion, he is plenty familiar with the rigors and demands of a USGA setup. But even he had heard whispers of the carnage sweeping across eastern Long Island in the early morning hours Thursday, and he had to decide whether or not to turn on the television to watch it.

“Part of me was thinking, like, is it better to get punched in the face by surprise, or is it actually better to be prepared to be punched in the face?” McDowell said.

He opted to prepare. It didn’t help.

After the leaderboards at Erin Hills were coated with red numbers a year ago, the U.S. Open returned to its bludgeoning roots Thursday thanks to an assist from Mother Nature, leaving destruction in its wake and nearly no player unscathed.

With steady winds buffeting the sprawling layout, an already taxing course was pushed to the extremes. Despite doing some early homework, McDowell signed for a 79 after he and fellow past champions Webb Simpson and Lucas Glover played their first 13 holes without making a single birdie. But that still left him ahead of the 29 players who failed to break 80, a group that included major winners Rory McIlroy (80), Keegan Bradley (81) and Martin Kaymer (83).

Despite world No. 1 Dustin Johnson sharing the lead after a 1-under 69, the top 10 players in the current world ranking combined to shoot 52 over par. The average score for the field on the par-70 layout was a stout 76.5.

A pleasant stroll through the park, this was not.

“I don’t feel like I hit it that bad, and I mean, I shot an 80,” said Scott Stallings.

Stallings went out in the first group, bright and early at 6:45 a.m., and his troubles on the 14th hole were one of the first indications that players were in for more than the typical demands of a U.S. Open test. Facing a lengthy par putt, he could only watch as a stiff downwind breeze carried his ball from a few feet beyond the hole to clear off the green.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

When he was done bouncing back and forth across the putting surface, he tapped in for a quintuple-bogey 9. His playing partner, Sebastian Munoz, managed a respectable double after following Stallings off the green from mid-range with putter in hand.

“When’s the last time you heard of two guys that play golf for a living putt it off the green, uphill from 30 feet?” Stallings asked. “I mean, it just doesn’t happen.”

Unlike the debacle of 14 years ago, blame for these eye-popping numbers wasn’t laid at the feet of a flawed course setup. USGA CEO Mike Davis spoke openly Wednesday about his group’s efforts to adjust their plans in the face of the harshest winds expected all week, and players by and large found the setup to be fair.

But fair didn’t mean easy, or close to it. Whatever razor-thin margin for error exists around Shinnecock for a typical round was quickly eroded by a rare westerly wind, one that most players hadn’t faced in early-week practice sessions.

Taking a break from his day job as an NHL referee, amateur Garrett Rank surveyed a delicate chip shot on the very first hole of his U.S. Open debut and knew that he was in trouble.

Perched just left of the 10th green, Rank surmised that his 30-yard pitch would respond differently than any he had encountered during his preparation. So he adjusted accordingly, hitting the ball only half the distance he expected it would need to reach the hole.

He hit the shot he planned, and watched it bound up to the hole. Then a little past. Then a few feet farther, and about 10 feet beyond the hole his ball caught a slope and headed toward Montauk.

By the time it came to rest, Rank was staring down a 30-yard chip from the other side of the green.

“I might as well have not even played a practice round,” said Rank, who shot an 83. “I felt like I hit three half-decent shots just to, like, ease in with a bogey, and now I’m grinding to make a double. It’s just hard.”

Indeed, there was no easing into the 118th U.S. Open, where several big names are likely looking into Friday night flight plans. Jason Day joined McDowell at 9 over, while Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth were among the decorated group at 8-over 78, each humbled at different times throughout the day and now trailing exactly 100 players after only a single round.

“There were a couple of (pin positions) that were a little dicey, but all in all it was more just very difficult to control the ball off the tee, getting it where you wanted to in this wind,” Spieth said.

After watching Spieth, McIlroy and Phil Mickelson hack it around and subsequently failing to do much better, McDowell stood by his decision to prepare via broadcast this morning as a wry grin crept across his face.

With plenty of experience and a U.S. Open title under his belt, he eventually came to the same realization as the players he watched mid-struggle: on this day, in these conditions, there was no ducking the punches at Shinnecock.

“It was a, ‘If you don’t laugh, you’re going to cry’ sort of thing out there today,” McDowell said. “That was kind of my mentality today. Just find a happy place and stay there, because I knew it was going to test me to the limits today. It was hard.”

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.