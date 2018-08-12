Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

Tiger Woods is looking to rally and win his 15th major championship at the 100th PGA. We're tracking him on Sunday at Bellerive.
ST. LOUIS – Another major championship season came to a close on Sunday for Rory McIlroy, his fourth since he last won a Grand Slam event in 2014.
The Northern Irishman closed with an even-par 70 at the PGA Championship and was tied for 51st, which was not what he had hoped for following his runner-up finish at last month’s Open Championship.
“It’s been a year of showing glimpses of what I can do, but I just haven’t done it often enough,” said McIlroy, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. “I have to wait another eight months for the next one, but obviously there is still a lot to play for.”
McIlroy said there was plenty of room for improvement, particularly off the tee where he’s been plagued by a two-way miss this season; and suggested he may alter his schedule in order to be prepared for the final three playoff events and Ryder Cup.
“The best thing might be to take that first FedExCup event off and work on my game and come back in a better place,” McIlroy said. “Historically the first playoff event hasn’t been my best event. We’ll see. I’ll do some practice next week and see how I feel.”
McIlroy skipped the first playoff stop in 2015 and his best finish at The Northern Trust is a tie for 19th in 2013.
Tiger Woods began the final round of the 100th PGA Championship four shots off the lead and went flag hunting early.
He hit his opening approach shot from a left fairway bunker to 7 feet. He missed the birdie putt, but was unfazed.
On the second hole, Woods hit this approach shot from a hanging lie to within 4 feet.
Tiger had it on a string. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/fThjm1oHLQ— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018
He then nearly jarred his tee shot on the par-3 third.
Tiger sinks his 2nd in 3 holes. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/EENRW4KFa5— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018
The back-to-back birdies got him to 10 under par, which quickly became solo second place, three back of Brooks Koepka.
After a couple of poor shots on the par-4 fourth, Woods kept momentum on his side with this par save.
Tiger rolls one back towards the hole for the clutch par save. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/x25F3iCUEK— PGA of America (@PGA) August 12, 2018
After overshooting the green at the par-3 sixth, Woods couldn't get up and down from the back bunker and made bogey. He dropped to 9 under, but still only two back of Koepka, who slipped as well.
Tiger Woods was either attending a biker rally or getting ready for the final round of the 100th PGA Championship when he showed up Sunday at Bellerive Country Club.
The 4-time #PGAChamp has arrived at Bellerive... pic.twitter.com/N7qaB0XrYZ— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) August 12, 2018
No collar: Check.
Backwards hat: Check.
Dark sports shades: Check.
This look was probably more intimidating ... never, actually. This look, on a professional golfer, has never been intimidating.
ST. LOUIS – Gary Woodland’s charge to his first major championship victory took an unexpected detour on Saturday at Bellerive’s 10th hole, the byproduct of a surreal series of events.
Woodland’s approach at the par 4 found a greenside bunker and he blasted his next shot into a bunker behind the green. Kevin Kisner, who was grouped with Woodland for Round 3, found the same greenside bunker with his approach shot.
Woodland played his fourth shot from the bunker behind the green, another poor attempt that rolled back into the bunker in front of the green and came to rest in a collection of footprints, most likely Woodland’s own from his first trip to the hazard.
Following some predictable give and take on social media as to why the bunker hadn’t been raked after Woodland and Kisner played their third shots, Kisner’s caddie, Duane Bock responded.
“It’s on me,” Bock tweeted. “[The] rake was on the other side of the bunker in direct line with [Woodland’s] next shot. I knew I’d be in his line of sight and in last group. I decided not to get in his way. I should’ve been more aware of the potential outcome of his next shot. I take full responsibility.”
Given how quickly the events unfolded, it’s unlikely Bock would have had time to rake the bunker before Woodland hit his fourth shot, and Woodland’s caddie, Brennan Little, quickly came to Bock’s defense.
“Not your fault at all [Bock],” Little responded on Twitter. “You didn’t have time to rake it, even if you had started [Woodland] wasn’t waiting for you at that point.”
Woodland made a triple-bogey 7, but he did finish his round with two birdies and will begin the final round at the PGA Championship three strokes off the lead.
