Tight race for top 8 in final week of Ryder Cup qualifying

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 12:10 pm

The top 12 in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings remain unchanged after the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

With just one week left in automatic qualifying, only Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed have secured their spots in Paris. Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth are all but guaranteed to be there, too. But the positions are more precarious for Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, who currently occupy the Nos. 7 and 8 spots, respectively.

Fowler has about a 500-point lead on No. 10 Phil Mickelson – the type of advantage that could be disappear with double points at stake at this week’s PGA Championship. (A player earns two points per every $1,000 earned.)   

Bryson DeChambeau, meanwhile, trails Webb Simpson by just 49 points entering the final week of qualifying.

Current U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Kyle Stanley made the biggest move last week at Firestone, jumping from 19th to 14th following his runner-up finish.

Tiger Woods remained in 20th place.

On the European side, Thorbjorn Olesen moved closer to the top 8, following his closing 64 and tie for third in Akron. Olesen is now fifth on the European Points list and ninth in World Points – one spot outside the automatic qualifiers on each – and also has strengthened his case to be one of captain Thomas Bjorn’s four wildcard selections.

As of now, the European team looks like this: Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Alex Noren and Paul Casey.

Woods appears to be running out of gas

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 2:29 pm

It’s the home stretch of the season, and over the next two months Tiger Woods might battle his body as much as his competition.

With 13 starts this season, he has already played his busiest schedule in five years. His upcoming slate is even more jam-packed, and he’s on pace to play as many as 18 PGA Tour events – something he has done only once since 2005.

And so a question on the eve of the PGA Championship: Just how much gas does Woods have left in the tank?

At the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, at one of his personal playgrounds, at a tournament he desperately wanted to win, Woods looked lethargic. In many ways, that’s understandable. He’s nearing the end of a long season. He played poorly Saturday and plummeted down the leaderboard, dashing any hopes of title No. 9. And he’s 42, with a brittle body that last year underwent a Hail Mary back fusion to prolong his career.

But there were at least a few troubling signs in Akron, more than just his continued inability to finish off rounds. Woods denied that he felt any pain or discomfort – “I’m fine,” he said dismissively. “Just played like crap.” – but it was apparent to everyone watching in person or on TV that he wasn’t swinging with the same velocity, walking with the same fluidity or even picking his ball out of the cup with the same ease of movement. 

Statistics backed up the fatigue factor, as his measured swing speed continues to decrease:

• 122.6 mph (Quail Hollow)

• 119.4 mph (Players)

• 118.5 mph (Memorial)

• 118.0 mph (Quicken Loans)

• Sunday at Firestone, he clocked in at 117.7 mph

That was still 20th-best in a field of 71, but nearly 6 mph slower than when he was measured at the Honda Classic in late February.

It’s tempting to chalk this up to an off-week, to a few bad days when he wasn’t feeling or swinging his best; at the Memorial this year, he conceded that his back was stiff and that, with this kind of procedure, some days will feel better than others. But over the next two months, Woods won’t have many opportunities for what appears to be some much-needed downtime.

After his stunning near-miss at The Open – where he mostly laid back off the tee and relied on his sublime iron play and links golf IQ – Woods didn’t pick up a club for nine days. He needed to recuperate, but without much practice time, he wasn’t as sharp as he needed to be at Firestone.

After the final round, Woods spoke of how differently his body recovers, now that he’s 42. Years ago, he said he’d run three or four miles after a round to “cool off.” Now, if he’s feeling frisky, he’ll log a half-hour range session, but mostly he opts for rest.

“That’s one of the challenges as we age is trying to recover for the next day,” he said. “It’s got a lot harder.”

Today’s young stars like Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth – all 25 or younger – don’t have those problems, not yet anyway, which makes Woods’ ongoing war against himself, his younger and fitter competitors, and time even more compelling.

The Bridgestone marked the beginning of a frenetic finish in which he’ll need to play at least five events in six weeks – and as many as seven times in nine weeks, if he qualifies for the 30-man Tour Championship (currently 47th in points) and makes the U.S. Ryder Cup team (seemingly a lock for a captain’s pick).

That’s a lot of important, stressful golf, even for those in their mid-20s.

Given the depths of his life and career a year ago, Woods’ results and stats this year have been nothing short of astounding. But all of that strong play also means that he has put his body under enormous (and perhaps unexpected) strain.

Woods has never been totally forthcoming about his body and how he’s feeling, but you can bet that he’s looking forward to Oct. 1.

Then, and only then, will he finally be able to let his battered body recover.

JT back to No. 2 in OWGR; sets sights on No. 1

By Ryan LavnerAugust 6, 2018, 12:20 pm

Justin Thomas set himself up for another run at world No. 1.

Thomas returned to the No. 2 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking following his impressive victory Sunday at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. The exact scenarios will be known later this week, but it appears that Thomas will be able to reclaim the No. 1 spot with a win or a runner-up finish at this week’s PGA Championship, assuming he gets some help from Dustin Johnson.

Thomas held the No. 1 ranking for about three weeks this spring.

On Sunday, he flip-flopped spots in the world ranking with Justin Rose, who withdrew from Firestone because of back spasms.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Rory McIlroy jumped from seventh to fifth in the world after his tie for sixth at the final WGC of the season, though he’d probably view the final round as a missed opportunity. Playing in the final group with Thomas, McIlroy shot 73 on Sunday and slipped down the leaderboard.

Trading spots with McIlroy was Jon Rahm, who moved from fifth to seventh after his tie for 17th in Akron.

Tiger Woods gained entry into the final Tour event at Firestone by sitting 50th in the standings after The Open. After a tie for 31st last week, he actually dropped a spot, to No. 51.

Here is the top 10 in the world, in order, heading into the final major of the year: Johnson, Thomas, Rose, Brooks Koepka, McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Rahm, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day.

WGC-Bridgestone purse payout: JT nets $1.7 million

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 6, 2018, 11:30 am

Justin Thomas added another PGA Tour title to his collection and a bunch more cash to his bank account. Here's how the purse was paid out at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

1 Justin Thomas -15 $1,700,000
2 Kyle Stanley -11 $1,072,000
T3 Thorbjorn Olesen -10 $510,000
T3 Dustin Johnson -10 $510,000
5 Brooks Koepka -9 $357,000
T6 Aaron Wise -8 $241,375
T6 Anirban Lahiri -8 $241,375
T6 Patrick Cantlay -8 $241,375
T6 Rory McIlroy -8 $241,375
T10 Tony Finau -7 $160,875
T10 Si Woo Kim -7 $160,875
T10 Jason Day -7 $160,875
T10 Ian Poulter -7 $160,875
T14 Matt Kuchar -6 $128,250
T14 Tommy Fleetwood -6 $128,250
T14 Marc Leishman -6 $128,250
T17 Gary Woodland -5 $104,250
T17 Ross Fisher -5 $104,250
T17 Zach Johnson -5 $104,250
T17 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 $104,250
T17 Rickie Fowler -5 $104,250
T17 Jon Rahm -5 $104,250
23 Cameron Smith -4 $92,250
T24 Phil Mickelson -3 $87,250
T24 Webb Simpson -3 $87,250
T24 Luke List -3 $87,250
T24 Louis Oosthuizen -3 $87,250
T28 Tyrrell Hatton -2 $81,250
T28 Patrick Reed -2 $81,250
30 Bryson DeChambeau -1 $79,250
T31 Charl Schwartzel E $74,750
T31 Paul Casey E $74,750
T31 Patton Kizzire E $74,750
T31 Kiradech Aphibarnrat E $74,750
T31 Alexander Noren E $74,750
T31 Tiger Woods E $74,750
T31 Kevin Na E $74,750
T31 Bubba Watson E $74,750
T39 Francesco Molinari 1 $66,250
T39 Kevin Chappell 1 $66,250
T39 Ryuko Tokimatsu 1 $66,250
T39 Kevin Kisner 1 $66,250
T39 Hideki Matsuyama 1 $66,250
T39 Henrik Stenson 1 $66,250
T39 Wade Ormsby 1 $66,250
T39 Sergio Garcia 1 $66,250
T39 Li Haotong 1 $66,250
T48 Ted Potter Jr. 2 $59,250
T48 Alexander Bjork 2 $59,250
T48 Russell Knox 2 $59,250
T48 Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 $59,250
T48 Daniel Berger 2 $59,250
T53 Jhonattan Vegas 3 $54,875
T53 Austin Cook 3 $54,875
T53 Charley Hoffman 3 $54,875
T53 Brandon Stone 3 $54,875
T57 Byeong Hun An 4 $52,750
T57 Andrew Landry 4 $52,750
T57 Adam Scott 4 $52,750
T60 Brendan Steele 5 $51,500
T60 Jordan Spieth 5 $51,500
62 Brian Harman 6 $50,750
T63 Branden Grace 7 $49,750
T63 Satoshi Kodaira 7 $49,750
T63 Pat Perez 7 $49,750
T66 Paul Dunne 8 $48,500
T66 Emiliano Grillo 8 $48,500
68 Xander Schauffele 12 $47,750
T69 Kodai Ichihara 13 $47,000
T69 Shubhankar Sharma 13 $47,000
71 Jaco Ahlers 23 $46,500
PGA Championship 101: Guide to the year's final major

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 6, 2018, 11:30 am

Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship:

So, this is the championship of the PGA Tour, huh?

Sigh. You don't beat around the bush, do you? No, this is not the championship of the PGA Tour. That would be considered The Players Championship. This is the championship of the PGA of America.

Why the need to designate “of America”? What else would it be - the PGA of Timbuktu?

Obviously we need a history lesson here. We'll keep it as brief as possible. There used to be one PGA - the "of America" one, which was founded in 1916. In 1968, action was begun that resulted in an eventual split into the PGA of America and the PGA Tour. 

Why the split?

The original golf pros were the people who work at golf clubs. You know, the ones who sell us logoed ball markers and take our green fees when they're not trying to cure our slices by giving us lessons. The better players among them also played the national tournament circuit.

As golf grew in popularity and tournaments became more lucrative, a class of pros evolved who were tournament players first and foremost. If they held a club job, it was often ceremonial.

Over time, more of these pros discarded the idea of working at a club at all, instead devoting full time to tournament play.

OK, I follow you so far.

So now you had one organization, the PGA of America, trying to represent the interests of two entirely different types of "golf pros." No surprise that the root of the dispute was money, specifically what to do with what was becoming a windfall in rights fees from the TV networks. The tournament players, a group that included Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, wanted that money to go to increased tournament purses, while the club pros wanted it to go into the PGA's general fund. Eventually the touring pros broke off on their own. The PGA of America remained in place, representing the traditional "club" pros.

If the PGA of America was no longer going to represent the interests of tournament players, why does it still have a championship? And why is it a major?

It wanted to keep the PGA Championship alive for many reasons, not the least of which is that it generates considerable revenue. As for your second question, that is a big ol' can of worms for another day. We will say this, however. For most of the PGA Championship's existence, it has had a justifiable status as a major. Whether that will ever change, whether it will ever be replaced in the major rotation by The Players Championship is anyone's guess. But golf is a game that respects - and clings to - tradition.

OK, but it’s the fourth major, right?

Well, if you mean chronologically within a given year, yes, it's the fourth and last major of the season (with the notable exception of 1971, when it was the first major played because it was staged in South Florida and officials wished to avoid the extreme heat of a Florida summer). However, if by "fourth" you're making a comment on the quality of the tournament, you're both right and wrong. No, it isn't a national championship like the U.S. or British Opens. And no, it doesn't boast a permanent venue like the Masters and Augusta National, nor is it associated with an icon of the game like Bobby Jones. What the PGA does have going for it is competition. It's often the most hotly contested of all four majors. And players are often effusive in their praise for the course setups of PGAs, which they deem challenging but fair.

Wasn't there some news about a move?

Why, yes, there was. Beginning next year, the PGA Championship will be the second major of the season, taking place in May on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park.

Anything else about its history that sets it apart?

The most obvious thing is that from its inception in 1916 through 1957, the PGA was a match-play tournament. It has been periodically suggested that it return to match play, but that is not considered likely.

Why not?

Worst-case scenario - all the highly seeded "name" players get eliminated before the final. If you're a TV network that has spent big bucks to televise this event, do you want two guys you're never heard of in the final?

Speaking of the final, what's the name of the winner's trophy?

It's called the Wanamaker Trophy, and it was named after Rodman Wanamaker, a department store magnate who was influential in the formation of the PGA.

I probably should have asked this a lot earlier, but what does PGA stand for?

Professional Golfers' Association. Remember, in the early years of the 20th century, pros were looked down upon. It was only natural that they band together under one umbrella organization.

Let's get to the tournament itself. The Masters has Jack Nicklaus winning at age 46 in 1986 and Tiger Woods destroying the field in 1997. The U.S. Open has 20-year-old Francis Ouimet upsetting two of the top British pros in 1913 and Arnold Palmer's charge in 1960. The Open Championship has the Duel in the Sun in 1977 and  Woods destroying the field in 2000. So, what have been the most memorable PGAs?

It would be hard to beat a then-unknown John Daly winning in 1991. He got into the tournament as ninth - ninth! - alternate, then just torched the course with a combination of absurdly long driving and incredible touch around the greens. Then there was Bob Tway holing a final-hole bunker shot to beat Greg Norman in 1986 - something we didn't yet know would become a trend. And who could have predicted that the player who would give Woods his toughest test would be one of his former junior-golf rivals, Bob May, who did everything except beat him in 2000?

Who's the defending champion this year?

Justin Thomas won last year, at Quail Hollow.

Is he the favorite this year?

Certainly among them, following his dominating performance this past week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Where are they playing?

Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. It has hosted the 1965 U.S. Open, won by Gary Player, the 1992 PGA Championship (Nick Price), 2004 U.S. Senior Open (Peter Jacobsen), 2008 BMW Championship (Camilo Villegas) and 2013 Senior PGA (Koki Idoki).

