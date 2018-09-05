The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings are in the field for this week's BMW Championship, with the top 30 upon conclusion advancing to the Tour Championship.
The PGA Tour projects 1,418 points as the mark to reach in order to secure a spot at East Lake. Given that estimate, here is what players would need to do at Aronimink in order to make it to the finale, with the top 20 in the current standings safe.
|Player
|Current points
|Likely solo finish needed for top 30
|21. Patton Kizzire
|1,413
|70th
|22. Marc Leishman
|1,390
|53rd
|23. Kevin Na
|1,387
|51st
|24. Rory McIlroy
|1,373
|44th
|25. Tiger Woods
|1,342
|37th
|26. Rickie Fowler
|1,302
|29th
|27. Jordan Spieth
|1,299
|28th
|28. Hideki Matsuyama
|1,271
|24th
|29. Emiliano Grillo
|1,252
|21st
|30. Gary Woodland
|1,205
|15th
|31. Chez Reavie
|1,184
|13th
|32. Brandt Snedeker
|1,174
|12th
|33. C.T. Pan
|1,170
|12th
|34. Pat Perez
|1,167
|12th
|35. Andrew Landry
|1,145
|11th
|36. Chesson Hadley
|1,144
|11th
|37. Rafa Cabrera Bello
|1,121
|10th
|38. Brian Harman
|1,116
|9th
|39. Kevin Kisner
|1,111
|9th
|40. Luke List
|1,111
|9th
|41. Xander Schauffele
|1,109
|9th
|42. Austin Cook
|1,094
|8th
|43. Ryan Armour
|1,084
|8th
|44. Andrew Putnam
|1,063
|7th
|45. Ian Poulter
|1,061
|7th
|46. Byeong Hun An
|1,061
|7th
|47. Adam Hadwin
|1,054
|6th
|48. Adam Scott
|1,052
|6th
|49. Beau Hossler
|1,043
|6th
|50. Alex Noren
|1,033
|6th
|51. Brendan Steele
|998
|5th
|52. Keegan Bradley
|979
|5th
|53. Si Woo Kim
|972
|4th
|54. Tyrrell Hatton
|932
|4th
|55. Brian Gay
|910
|4th
|56. Abraham Ancer
|909
|4th
|57. Charles Howell III
|905
|4th
|58. Ryan Palmer
|900
|4th
|59. Zach Johnson
|890
|4th
|60. Henrik Stenson
|881
|4th
|61. Jason Kokrak
|881
|4th
|62. J.J. Spaun
|880
|4th
|63. Brice Garnett
|853
|3rd
|64. Peter Uihlein
|843
|3rd
|65. Daniel Berger
|839
|not in field
|66. Keith Mitchell
|839
|3rd
|67. Chris Kirk
|834
|3rd
|68. Scott Piercy
|833
|3rd
|69. Louis Oosthuizen
|826
|3rd
|70. Ted Potter Jr.
|809
|3rd